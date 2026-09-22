Best Forex Brokers in Guinea - Main Banner

  Mining exports and an expanding digital finance sector drive Guinea’s forex market and economic shifts. Traders in Guinea rely on brokers that offer mobile banking solutions or suitable alternatives if these aren’t available. Because the Central Bank of Guinea’s oversight over foreign exchange policies impacts liquidity and traders’ access to global markets, more traders are turning to international brokers that offer flexibility, competitive trading conditions, and broader market access. In our article, we reveal and discuss the Top 9 Forex Brokers in Guinea to help traders see what their options are and to help them make an informed broker choice.   Here’s what you can read about:

  • How can fundamental analysis be applied to forex trading in the Guinean context?
  • 10 Best Forex Brokers in Guinea
  • Final Thoughts and Reflections
  • Essential FAQs on Guinean Forex Brokers

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

How can fundamental analysis be applied to forex trading in the Guinean context?

Economic calendars are a part of the economic indicator tools that Guinean traders must pay attention to as they can direct their trading decisions. Economic indicators shape forex trading conditions in the country, especially because the Guinean franc (GNF) stability depends on inflation, trade balances, and monetary policy. Traders must keep updated on all metrics that could influence their trading. The Guinean franc (GNF) is sensitive to global bauxite demand because mining exports drive the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Traders who use fundamental analysis as a strategy must watch government fiscal policies and external debt levels, which impact investor confidence and exchange rate fluctuations. The Central Bank of Guinea’s interventions influence liquidity, including interest rate adjustments. When traders watch these economic shifts, they can make informed forex decisions based on fact, not guesswork.  

10 Best Forex Brokers in Guinea

  1. ☑️ XM – Best Overall Offering.
  2. ☑️ Vantage Markets – Best Global Regulated Broker.
  3. ☑️ AvaTradeBest Forex Broker in Guinea.
  4. ☑️ FXTM – Known for flexible trading conditions.
  5. ☑️ FxPro  – High Guinean Trust Score. 
  6. ☑️ Exness Low Minimum GNF Deposit.
  7. ☑️ Admirals  – Provides an array of educational resources.
  8. ☑️ FP MarketsLeading ECN forex broker.
  9. ☑️ FBS – Leading Forex broker regulated by CySEC.

 

1. XM

XM Review

  XM stands among the top Forex brokers operating in Guinea by providing traders with reliable markets through tight spreads and minor deposit requirements as well as different financial account options. As an XM operates under the supervision of multiple financial authorities it makes its full range of trading instruments including forex commodities and indices available to Guinean traders. XM offers Islamic account options to serve Muslim traders which makes the brokerage appropriate for this particular trading demographic. Trading investors in Guinea should consider XM as their top pick because it provides quick execution speeds together with local payment capabilities and an intuitive trading interface.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2009
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationFSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA
🌍 Country of RegulationSouth Africa, Belize, Australia, Cyprus, Dubai, UK
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct support for GNF transactions
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited support for mobile money; bank transfers available
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$5
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityReliable execution with fast order processing
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to GuineaProcessing time varies from instant to 5 days
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market analysis available, but limited Guinea-specific insights
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  XM Best Forex Brokers in Guinea  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports MT4, MT5, and XM AppInactivity fee after 12 months
Fast order execution across accountsHigh $10,000 deposit for the Shares account
Negative balance protection is applied to retail accountsLimited leverage on Shares trading
French-language customer support is availableVPS service is not free for all users
French-language customer support is availableSwap-free accounts still have commodity fees
 

Our Findings

XM provides a reliable trading environment with fast execution speeds and strong customer support in France. However, Guineans face currency conversion fees as GNF isn’t supported. Traders also lack localized payment options for deposits and withdrawals.  

How fast are XM’s order executions?

XM executes 99.35% of trades in under one second without requotes or rejections.  

Is the XM app available for mobile trading in Guinea?

Yes, the XM app is compatible with both iOS and Android.  

2. Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets Review - Main Banner

  Vantage Markets delivers a technology-driven trading experience. Guineans get fast execution speeds through Equinix Fibre Optic Network and integration with TradingView, allowing them to closely watch local economic indicators and other factors that could affect their trades.  

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2009
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationASIC, CIMA, FSCA
🌍 Country of RegulationAustralia, Cayman Islands, South Africa
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited mobile money support
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$50
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityFast execution via Equinix Fibre Optic Network
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to Guinea1-5 business days, depending on the method
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market analysis available, but limited Guinea-specific data
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Vantage Markets Forex Brokers in Guinea

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Available customer support in FrenchNo fixed spread accounts
High leverage up to 1:500The inactivity fee applies after 12 months
Low spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accountsWithdrawal fees apply to some methods
Multiple trading platforms, including TradingViewLimited educational resources
 

Our Findings

Vantage Markets caters to most traders but offers scalpers and high-frequency traders the most benefits. Guineans can expect powerful trading software, fast execution speeds, and a low entry barrier with the $50 minimum deposit. However, GNF is not a supported currency.  

What local payment methods can Guinean traders use?

Credit/Debit cards, e-wallets, crypto, and bank transfers are supported.  

Are crypto CFDs available?

Yes, but availability depends on regional regulations.  

3. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade is a dynamic broker with solid regulatory backing through global entities. AvaTrade lets Guineans trade 1,260 instruments using a single retail account with an Islamic account option. Traders can start trading with a $100 minimum deposit and expect competitive, fixed-spread conditions.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2006
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationCBI, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, FFAJ, JFSA, ADGM, BVI, ISA, KNF, IIROC
🌍 Country of RegulationIreland, Australia, South Africa, Cyprus, Japan, UAE, BVI, Israel, Poland, Canada
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct support for GNF transactions
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited options for local transactions
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityFast execution with AvaTradeGO, MT4, and MT5
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to Guinea24–48 hours for most methods
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights are available, but limited Guinea-specific reports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Automated and social trading optionsLimited leverage for retail traders (1:30)
Fee-free deposits and withdrawals are availableNo direct GNF deposits or withdrawals
No commission feesNo direct cryptocurrency deposits
Wide selection of instruments (1,260+)Limited customization on some trading platforms
 

Our Findings

While AvaTrade’s extensive education and demo account suit beginners, the trading tools and solid market analysis will suit most professionals. While AvaTrade is a suitable option for Guineans, the inactivity fees and lack of GNF are drawbacks for local traders.  

Does AvaTrade charge inactivity fees?

Yes, after three months of inactivity.  

What leverage is available for professional traders?

Up to 1:400 for pro accounts.  

4. FXTM

FXTM Review South Africa

  FXTM has a tiered commission structure that benefits high-volume traders in Guinea, especially since spreads start from 0.0 pips, with a small commission fee that must be paid per lot traded. FXTM offers familiar platforms and adds a proprietary trading app to the mix.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2011
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya
🌍 Country of RegulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited availability for Guinean traders
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$200
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityFast execution speeds with VPS support
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to GuineaVaries by method, typically 24 hours to 5 days
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights are available, but no Guinea-specific research
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free VPS hosting for automated tradingSpreads on Advantage Plus start from 1.5 pips
High leverage up to 1:2000Swap fees apply to non-Islamic accounts
Fast order execution with millisecond speedsNo direct GNF deposits or withdrawals
Social trading via FXTM Invest$5 monthly inactivity fee after six months
 

Our Findings

The trading infrastructure Guineans receive from FXTM is dynamic and flexible, especially with the account types, trading conditions, instruments, and platform options. However, there’s no GNF support, and withdrawal fees apply to certain payment methods.  

Does FXTM have a VIP program?

Yes, VIP clients get lower commissions and premium services.  

Does FXTM provide negative balance protection?

Yes, negative balance protection applies to all retail accounts.  

5. FxProFxPro Review

  FxPro focuses on fast execution and transparency, making it ideal for traders who want predictable, cost-effective trading fees. FxPro operates according to a No Dealing Desk (NDD), where traders get their pricing directly from the liquidity providers. FxPro offers a few platforms but cTrader stands out with its advanced Depth of Market (DoM) analysis.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2006
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB
🌍 Country of RegulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa, Bahamas
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited local deposit options
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityFast execution under 13 milliseconds
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to Guinea1–7 business days, depending on the method
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights but no Guinea-specific research
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FxPro

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to DMA execution on cTraderInactivity fees apply after 12 months
French-language customer supportSome withdrawal methods take up to 7 days
No Dealing Desk (NDD) execution modelNo direct GNF deposits or withdrawals
Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro EdgeNo insurance against fraud or theft
Deep liquidity with fast execution speedsFixed spreads are higher than floating spreads
 

Our Findings

FxPro’s trading environment is ideal for all trader types and strategies, from scalping to day trading and even position trading. The spreads are tight, and the pricing is transparent. However, FxPro, like many other brokers, doesn’t support GNF accounts, deposits, or withdrawals.  

What execution model does FxPro use?

No Dealing Desk (NDD) execution.  

What risk management tools are available?

Trading Calculator, negative balance protection, stop-loss orders.  

6. ExnessReview Exness

  Exness is a multi-regulated broker that offers some of the highest leverage to traders, up to 1:Unlimited (per your account balance, where lower balances get higher leverage, and vice versa). Traders aren’t left to fend for themselves in volatile markets, as Exness also offers risk management tools, negative balance protection, and tiered margin accounts.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2008
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA
🌍 Country of RegulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa, Seychelles, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Kenya
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited options available
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10 (varies by account type)
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityExecution speeds average 0.01 seconds
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to GuineaInstant for most methods, up to 72 hours for some
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights, no Guinea-specific reports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Unlimited leverage for eligible tradersNo GNF deposits, withdrawals, or accounts
Instant withdrawals with no fees on most methodsSocial trading platforms have limited customization
Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness App, and Exness Web TerminalSome withdrawal methods take up to 72 hours
Free VPS hosting for qualifying tradersLimited educational resources compared to competitors
 

Our Findings

Exness offers one of the most flexible trading environments that should save traders in trading and non-trading fees. However, because GNF isn’t supported, traders still face currency conversion fees when trading, depositing, or withdrawing funds.  

What investor protection measures are in place?

Negative balance protection and segregated accounts.  

Does Exness support local currency deposits for Guinea?

Exness supports multiple minor currencies, but GNF is not supported.  

7. Admirals

Admirals Review

  Admirals is a safe, well-regulated broker with strict AML and KYC policies. Admirals keep all client funds in segregated accounts, and audits are conducted regularly. Guineans can trade over 8,000 CFDs, including local commodity options. Admirals offers a few account types over MetaTrader 4 and 5, including an MT5. Invest with a low $1 minimum deposit. Guinean traders can use bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets to deposit and withdraw.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2001
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, JSC, FSCA, FSA, CMA
🌍 Country of RegulationUK, Australia, Cyprus, Jordan, South Africa, Kenya, Seychelles
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited local payment options
💰 Minimum Deposit RequirementFrom $1 (Invest.MT5)
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityFast execution with MetaTrader and StereoTrader
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to Guinea1–5 business days, depending on the method
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights, no Guinea-specific reports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Admirals  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Negative Balance Protection includedHigher minimum deposits for some account types
One free withdrawal per monthWithdrawal fees apply after the first free transaction
French-language customer supportNo direct GNF deposit or withdrawal support
Advanced tools like StereoTrader and MetaTrader SupremeAccount types and features vary by region
 

Our Findings

Admirals is a flexible and secure broker that offers Guineans diverse market exposure, a safe trading environment, and several ways to approach forex and CFD trading. However, Admirals doesn’t support GNF or offer local payment methods.  

Does Admirals support ESG investments?

Yes, Admirals offers ESG-focused investment opportunities.  

What is the minimum deposit?

From $1 (Invest.MT5 account).  

8. FP Markets

FPMarkets Review

  FP Markets is an STP and ECN broker that offers flexible account types, a demo account, and the ability for Muslim traders to convert their accounts into a Swap-Free option. Guinean traders can trade over 10,000 instruments using MetaTrader, cTrader, and IRESS. There are also web and mobile versions of these platforms for remote access. French-language customer support is available, but availability might not be 24/7.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2005
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC
🌍 Country of RegulationAustralia, Cyprus, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited options available
💰 Minimum Deposit RequirementAU$100 (or equivalent)
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityOrder execution under 40 milliseconds
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to Guinea1–5 business days, depending on the method
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights, no Guinea-specific reports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accountsComplex fee structure for some trading conditions
French-language customer supportHigh margin requirements for certain instruments
No inactivity feesNo commission-free Raw account option
Offers a few account optionsSwap-Free only lasts for 10 nights
 

Our Findings

FP Markets creates an environment where all Guinean traders can thrive, especially considering the market exposure they get from 10,000+ instruments. The platforms are user-friendly yet feature-packed. FP Markets charges withdrawal fees, and currency conversion fees also apply.  

Does FP Markets offer a rebate program?

Yes, through its IB and affiliate programs.  

Does FP Markets provide educational resources?

Yes, including webinars, video courses, and eBooks.  

9. FBS

FBS Review

  FBS provides a high-leverage trading environment through its single retail trading account. There’s a low minimum deposit, commission-free trading on most instruments, and fast execution. FBS offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the innovative FBS Trader app – all familiar, popular options regardless of trading skill or strategy. FBS doesn’t limit trading strategies and offers fast, reliable deposits and withdrawals.    

Features

FeatureDetails
🏛️ Year Founded2009
✅ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🏦 RegulationIFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA
🌍 Country of RegulationBelize, Cyprus, Australia, South Africa
❌ Availability of GNF Deposits and WithdrawalsNo direct GNF deposit support
📱💳 Mobile Money & Local Bank Transfer SupportLimited options available
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$5
⚡ Trading Platform StabilityOrder execution from 0.01 seconds
🇫🇷 Customer Support in FrenchYes
⏳ Payout Efficiency for Withdrawals to GuineaInstant to 7 days, depending on the method
📊 Localized Market Analysis & InsightsGeneral market insights, no Guinea-specific reports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FBS  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Order execution from 0.01 secondsInvestor protection is limited to specific regions
French-language customer supportNo guaranteed stop-loss feature
VIP Cashback program for active tradersWithdrawal fees apply for most methods
High leverage up to 1:3000Limited account base currency options (USD, EUR)
 

Our Findings

FBS suits traders who want a fast-paced environment with transparent fees. FBS might only offer a single account to Guineans, but it should suit most experience levels. However, FBS charges withdrawal fees and has limited local payment solutions for Guineans.  

Does FBS have a cashback program?

Yes, VIP traders can receive up to $15 per lot traded.  

Is a swap-free (Islamic) account available?

Yes, FBS offers Islamic accounts.  

Conclusion

Forex trading in Guinea can mean finding a way around currency conversion fees, economic factors, and platform accessibility. While most brokers support major currencies for accounts, deposits, and withdrawals, Guineans must find alternatives, as GNF is generally unsupported. Many factors influence trading positions, so traders must seek brokers who offer in-depth market analysis, risk management tools, and competitive pricing. Mobile options are extremely limited for Guineans, so they must use alternatives to reduce their overall fees. Luckily, most brokers offer French customer support and the ability to translate websites.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who are the best brokers to trade with in Guinea?

The brokers provided on this list are some of the most reputable and well-regulated brokers in the industry who offer forex trading for residents of Guinea  

Will I have to pay tax on forex profits in Guinea?

Capital gains tax applies in Guinea therefore, any profits gained from trading in forex are taxable.  

Do forex brokers in Guinea offer demo accounts?

Yes, most of the forex brokers offer traders in Guinea the option of registering a demo account.  

How many forex traders are there in Guinea?

At the time of writing the estimated total of active forex traders in Guinea is 150 000  

What instruments can be traded in Guinea?

Guinean forex traders have a wide selection of tradable instruments to choose from, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Equity CFDs, Bitcoin,and  Cryptocurrencies  

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