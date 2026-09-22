The Comoros forex market is unique; forex traders in the region can use international forex brokers to expand their investments beyond local borders. Because Comoros is not a sanctioned region, several brokers welcome local traders. How do you pinpoint the right option? In our article, we provide the 10 best forex brokers for Comoros and dive into their unique features (and possible drawbacks) to help you decide. Here’s what we cover:

What’s The Best Time to Trade Forex in Comoros?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Comoros

Summary and Insights

Comoros Forex Brokers – Key Questions Answered

What’s The Best Time to Trade Forex in Comoros?

Before we get to the best time to trade Forex in Comoros, traders must understand how forex trading sessions work. There are four global sessions, namely Asian, London, New York, and Sydney. Because forex trading runs 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, the market isn’t equally active the entire time. The global sessions are based on when the biggest financial centers in the world are open for business. The Asian session (2 am – 11 am EAT) opens first, led by Tokyo. During this session, most Japanese, Chinese, and Australian traders are active, but the price movements tend to weaken unless you trade JPY or other cross-currency pairs. The market starts picking up once the London session opens between 10 am – 7 pm EAT because Europe handles a huge portion of forex trading. Then, when New York joins in at 3 pm EAT, market movements pick up drastically because London and New York overlap. During this overlap, traders focus on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY because their price movements are the strongest. During the last session, Sydney (12 am – 9 am EAT), things slowed down again, and there was lower liquidity in the market until the Asian session opened again. Comorians must time their trades and align their trading activities around the London and New York sessions because they provide the most trading opportunities. In addition, if traders want to deposit or withdraw funds, it’s best to do it during local banking hours (8 am – 3 pm EAT) to avoid delays.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Comoros

☑️Axiory - known for transparent pricing and strong client protection measures. ☑️FxPro - Offers diverse assets and strong platforms. ☑️Exness - Known for low spreads and high leverage. ☑️IG - Trusted broker with broad market access. ☑️BDSwiss - provides user-friendly platforms and tight spreads. ☑️AvaTrade - offers a selection of assets and automated trading options. ☑️HFM - Offers flexible accounts and high leverage. ☑️RoboForex - Supports copy and algorithmic trading. ☑️SuperForex - Offers bonuses and wide account options. ☑️Pepperstone - Fast execution with tight spreads.

1. Axiory

Axiory is known for balancing high leverage, transparent pricing, and several powerful trading platforms. Comorians can benefit from spreads that start from 0.13 pips and commission rates from $0.04 per CFD. Axiory charges a minimum deposit of $10, and Comorians who use long-term strategies don’t need to worry about inactivity fees.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FCA (UK), IFSC (Belize), FSC (Mauritius) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, Axiory CopyTrade ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:1000 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, Sticpay, VLoad, ThunderXPay 🏦 Account Types Nano, Standard, Max, Tera, Alpha 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.13 pips, commissions from $0.04 per CFD 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, email, phone 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit Limited e-wallet options for some regions No inactivity fees Withdrawal processing up to 10 days High leverage up to 1:1000 for forex trading No 24/7 customer support Spreads starting from 0.13 pips with transparent commissions No account base currency options in KMF

Our Findings

Axiory’s high leverage, low fees, and platform options will suit most Comorians. However, there’s no local regulation through MISA, and traders might face currency conversion fees on deposits and withdrawals.

Does Axiory offer local payment methods for Comorian traders?

No, Axiory accepts bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller

Does Axiory provide trading education suitable for Comorian beginners?

Yes, Axiory provides webinars, forex courses, and eBooks that Comorian traders can access.

2. FxPro

FxPro offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and the proprietary FxPro Edge. Trades are filled using market execution and zero dealing desk (NDD) intervention. Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw+ and ECN accounts. Leverage for Comoros is capped at 1:500, with a minimum deposit requirement of $100. FxPro is multi-regulated but not by MISA.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), SCB (Bahamas) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Edge ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:500 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, futures, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, SEPA, local bank transfers 🏦 Account Types Standard, Raw+, ECN, VIP, Islamic (swap-free) 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commission from $3.5 per lot 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, email, phone 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw+ and ECN accounts Inactivity fee of $15 after 12 months No withdrawal fees from FxPro Withdrawals can take up to 7 days Over 2,100 CFDs No option to open an account in KMF

Our Findings

FxPro offers a solid mix of platforms, tight spreads, and diverse markets, but there’s no KMF account support and slow withdrawal timeframes.

Is FxPro regulated in Comoros?

No, FxPro is regulated in the UK, Cyprus, and South African jurisdictions, but not in Comoros.

What leverage options does FxPro offer to Comorian traders?

FxPro provides up to 1:500 leverage for retail clients.

3. Exness

Exness stands out as a multi-regulated, multi-currency, and multi-asset broker that offers Comorians competitive trading conditions. Traders can access over 200 financial instruments on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, the Exness Web Terminal, and the Exness Trader App. Withdrawals are processed instantly, and Exness also offers crypto payments for anyone who doesn’t have a traditional bank account.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), CBCS (Curacao and Sint Maarten), FSC (British Virgin Islands), CMA (Kenya) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App ⚖️ Leverage Offered Unlimited (varies by account type and client eligibility) 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank cards, bank wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, AstroPay, cryptocurrencies, local payment solutions 🏦 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 (varies by account type and payment method) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from $0.1 per lot 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/7 via live chat, email, phone 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant withdrawals for bank cards, e-wallets, and crypto Higher minimum deposits on Raw Spread and Zero accounts Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread and Zero accounts No regulation under Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) Unlimited leverage available on eligible accounts Swap fees apply to overnight trades Supports both third-party and proprietary trading software No account base currency option in KMF

Our Findings

Exness is an ideal choice for all types of traders: beginners, professionals, scalpers, etc. The instant withdrawals, high leverage, and commission-free trading options ensure that Comorians find something suitable. However, Exness doesn’t support KMF trading, deposits, or withdrawals.

Can Comorian traders deposit and withdraw in KMF?

No, Exness does not support KMF.

Is Exness available in French for Comorian traders?

Yes, Exness' platform supports multiple languages, including French.

4. IG

IG is a long-established broker listed on stock exchanges known for its deep market access, strong regulatory framework, and advanced trading tools. Comorians can access over 17,000 instruments and trade using MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer, and the proprietary IG Trading Platform. High-frequency traders can also use FIX API integration to automate their strategies.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), BaFin (Germany), FSCA (South Africa), MAS (Singapore), JFSA (Japan), FINMA (Switzerland), CFTC (US), NFA (US), BMA (Bermuda) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer, IG Trading Platform ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:222 for professional accounts, 1:30 for retail accounts in Europe 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, cheques, bill payments 🏦 Account Types CFD Trading, Spread Betting (UK only), Share Dealing, ISA, SIPP, Professional, Swap-Free 💵 Minimum Deposit $50 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.6 pips on Forex, commissions from 0.10% on shares 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/7 via live chat, email, phone 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer, and IG Trading Platform Minimum deposit of $50 higher than zero-deposit brokers Direct market access (DMA) with L2 Dealer Currency conversion fee of 0.5% FIX API available No account base currency option in KMF

Our Findings

IG’s market access is exceptional, considering that Comorians can trade over 17,000 instruments. However, IG has wider spreads and currency conversion fees and lacks local regulations and licenses.

Is IG available for traders in Comoros?

Yes, traders in Comoros can register and trade on IG’s platform.

Can Comorian traders use IG’s weekend trading feature?

Yes, IG offers weekend trading on cryptocurrencies and selected indices.

5. BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a multi-regulated broker that offers Comorians a dynamic trading environment where they can trade several asset classes, and even locally relevant commodity CFDs. Comorians can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader, and the BDSwiss Mobile App. BDSwiss’ spreads start from 0.0 pips on EUR/USD, and commissions start from $6 per lot on Forex and commodities for Zero Spread accounts.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles), BaFin (Germany), MISA (Comoros) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader, BDSwiss Mobile App ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:2000 (varies based on position size) 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency 🏦 Account Types Cent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 (Cent, Classic), $250 (VIP, Zero Spread) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from $6 per lot on Forex 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/7 via live chat, email, phone 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Spreads from 0.0 pips Higher minimum deposit required for VIP and Zero Spread accounts Locally regulated under Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) Inactivity fee applies Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and Mobile App Swap fees apply on overnight positions

Our Findings

BDSwiss is one of the few brokers with local MISA regulations on this list, making it an ideal option for Comorians. However, while MISA is regulated, BDSwiss doesn’t support KMF accounts.

What account types are best suited for Comorian traders?

The Classic and Cent accounts with a $10 minimum deposit.

Does BDSwiss accept mobile payment methods from Comoros?

No, only international e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and bank transfers are accepted.

6. AvaTrade

AvaTrade offers Comorians a single trading account that gives them access to more than 1,260 instruments on MetaTrader 5, with varying availability on other platforms. AvaTrade offers several useful tools and integrations to help traders manage risk, refine strategies, and improve knowledge. AvaTrade is multi-regulated and, even though not locally by MISA, provides a safe trading environment for global traders.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FFAJ (Japan), JFSA (Japan), ADGM (UAE), BVI, ISA (Israel), KNF (Poland), IIROC (Canada) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, WebTrader ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:400 for pro accounts, 1:30 for retail accounts 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney 🏦 Account Types Retail, Professional, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.9 pips (retail), 0.6 pips (pro), no commission on most accounts 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, phone, email 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AvaProtect allows insurance on trades against losses Fixed spreads can be wider than variable spreads Over 1,260 trading instruments Inactivity fee of $50 after three months, up to $100 after a year No deposit or withdrawal fees on most payment methods No KMF support Supports third-party integrations and proprietary platforms Limited payment methods for Comorians

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s platforms, tools, education, trading conditions, and market access create an ideal environment for Comorian traders. However, lacking KMF accounts, deposits, and withdrawals can increase trading and non-trading fees.

Can traders in Comoros use AvaProtect?

Yes, Comorians can use AvaProtect to protect their trades from losses.

What is the minimum deposit for AvaTrade in Comoros?

AvaTrade has a $100 minimum deposit requirement.

7. HFM

HFM has been operating for decades and has grown to become a reputable broker for all traders globally. HFM stands out because of its high-leverage trading (1:2000), several account types, and deep market liquidity. HFM offers the MetaTrader suite and its native app for iOS and Android. Comorians can use various strategies to participate in global markets, with over 500 instruments offered.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles), FSC (Mauritius), CIMA (Cayman Islands) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM Mobile App ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:2000 (varies by account type) 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, bonds, commodities, ETFs 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrencies 🏦 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 (Micro), $100 (Premium), $200 (Zero Spread) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero Spread account, commission from $3 per lot 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, phone, email 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A minimum deposit of $5 for Micro accounts No 24/7 customer support Leverage up to 1:2000 for eligible accounts Inactivity fee of $5 per month after six months Free VPS hosting and FIX API Limited cryptocurrency deposit options

Our Findings

HFM offers Comorian traders exposure to global markets while still offering some locally relevant commodities like agricultural products. However, HFM falls short in multi-currency accounts and local deposits/withdrawals.

Does HFM offer cryptocurrency deposits for Comorian traders?

Yes, Comorian traders can use cryptocurrency options for deposits.

Can Comorian traders use HFM’s free VPS?

Yes, Comorians can use HFM’s VPS hosting if they meet the minimum deposit requirements.

8. RoboForex

RoboForex is an international broker that accepts Comorian traders and offers over 12,000 instruments (mostly CFDs) through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary R StocksTrader platform. Comorians can also participate in copy and automated trading through CopyFX and StrategyQuant. Another key feature is RoboForex’s zero-fee withdrawal policy twice a month, which should reduce costs for Comorians.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles), FSC (Mauritius), CIMA (Cayman Islands) 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM Mobile App ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:2000 (varies by account type) 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, bonds, commodities, ETFs 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrencies 🏦 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 (Micro), $100 (Premium), $200 (Zero Spread) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero Spread account, commission from $3 per lot 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, phone, email 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Cashback and rebate programs for active traders No local deposit methods for Comoros Leverage up to 1:2000 Commissions apply to ECN accounts Zero-fee withdrawals twice a month Withdrawal fees beyond the free limit Over 12,000 trading instruments No Swahili or French customer support

Our Findings

RoboForex will appeal to Comorians who want high-leverage, flexible account types and diverse markets. However, it won’t suit anyone who prefers using local payment methods.

Can Comorian traders participate in RoboForex’s CopyFX program?

Yes, Comorians can copy expert strategies using the CopyFX program.

What is the best RoboForex account for Comorian beginners?

The ProCent account is ideal for new traders because it’s denominated in Cents and has a low minimum deposit requirement.

9. SuperForex

Apart from high 1:3000 leverage, SuperForex shines because of its 11 retail account types. Comorians can choose between STP and ECN accounts, per their risk tolerance, preferences, and financial goals. SuperForex also offers MetaTrader 4 and a proprietary app to trade over 400 financial instruments, including commodities.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by the IFSC in Belize, no MISA regulation 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, R StocksTrader ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:2000 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay 🏦 Account Types Prime, ECN, Pro, ProCent, R StocksTrader 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 for most accounts; $100 for R StocksTrader 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, ECN commissions from $20 per million traded 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, phone, email 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Over 400 trading instruments across Forex, stocks, and crypto No MetaTrader 5 support Leverage up to 1:3000 for forex trading Limited leverage for cryptocurrency trading Supports multiple base currencies for accounts No verifiable regulation

Our Findings

SuperForex’s impressive account types might appeal to most traders who want to find a suitable account that suits their unique strategies. However, SuperForex is not regulated and doesn’t’ support KMF.

What is the minimum deposit for SuperForex in Comoros?

The minimum deposit is $1 on the Micro Cent Account.

Does SuperForex offer PAMM accounts for Comorian investors?

Yes, SuperForex has managed account options via SuperForex Bank.

10. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is one of the largest brokers in the world with high trading volumes and liquidity. The broker offers Comorians fast execution speeds, platform variety, and some of the best pricing. The Razor Account offers the best trading conditions, with spreads from 0.0 pips. While Pepperstone isn’t locally regulated, it has regulation and licenses from ASIC, FCA, and other top regulators.

Features

📊 Metric 📌 Description 🔒 Regulation & Licensing ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, SCB, CMA 💻 Available Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, Pepperstone platform ⚖️ Leverage Offered Up to 1:500 for professional accounts, 1:30 for retail 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies 💰 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 🏦 Account Types Standard, Razor, Swap-Free (Islamic), Professional, Demo 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Spreads & Commissions 0.0 pips (Razor) + AU$7 commission per lot; Standard account has wider spreads but no commission 📞 Customer Support Availability 24/5 via live chat, phone, email 🌍 Comoros-Specific Features Not Available ⚖️ Regulated Locally by MISA? No 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No minimum deposit requirement No dedicated support in Swahili or French Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Razor account $20 fee for international bank withdrawals Offers algorithmic trading via cAlgo on cTrader 1:30 leverage cap for retail traders Execution speed under 0.1 seconds Swap-free (Islamic) account has admin fees after five days

Our Findings

Pepperstone’s fast execution speeds, raw spreads, and diverse platforms will likely suit more experienced traders in Comoros. However, there’s a lack of local payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, and no regulation through MISA.

Is Pepperstone regulated in the Comoros?

No, but Comorian traders can still register and trade.

Does Pepperstone offer Islamic accounts for traders in Comoros?

No, swap-free accounts aren't available to Comoros.

Conclusion

Forex trading in Comoros has equal opportunities and challenges, especially considering KMF’s low liquidity. We’ve reviewed brokers with robust platforms, tight spreads, and high leverage, but very few with MISA regulations. Currency conversions are inevitable because none of the reviewed brokers offer KMF accounts, and neither do they support the currency in terms of deposits or withdrawals. Thus, traders should weigh costs, accessibility, and platform features against their personal trading needs. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading legal in Comoros?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Comoros.

Do forex brokers in Comoros offer Islamic trading accounts?

Yes, forex brokers are operating in Comoros that support Islamic/swap-free accounts.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading in forex. However, traders must first ensure that they have a clear understanding of forex, the market, and the risks involved before they start trading.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. These brokers offer demo accounts that can be used to practice trading, test out strategies, or test out the broker’s offer.

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

All these brokers are regulated however, some are not regulated by the most reputable authorities.