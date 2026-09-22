Traders from all over the world are starting to trade in the forex market now more than ever. Whether as a hobby or to secure an additional income, African traders are making their presence known in the forex market. Traders from Malawi may find the process of selecting a broker tedious or intimidating however, using the 6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi listed below, traders can quickly identify a broker that caters to their unique trading goals and objectives.
- The 6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi.
- Overview of Forex Trading in Malawi.
- A List of Stock Brokers in Malawi.
- The Best Forex Trading App in Malawi.
- How to Become one of the most Successful Forex Traders in Malawi.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi in 2026
|🔎 Brokers
|📝Sign up
|💳Payments
|💶 Min. Deposit (USD)
|👉Open Account
|Bank Wire Credit/Debit Card Skrill Neteller
|$200
|👉Open Account
|Bank Wire PayPal Crypto
|$200
|👉Open Account
|Bank Transfer E-wallets Crypto MPesa via agents
|$10
|👉Open Account
|Bank Wire Skrill Neteller Crypto
|$100
|👉Open Account
|Bank Transfer Cards Airtel Money (regionally)
|$5
|👉 Open Account
|Bank Wire Skrill Neteller
|$100
Malawian Kwacha (MWK) – Definition
The Malawi Kwacha (MWK) is Malawi’s official currency, introduced in 1971 by the Reserve Bank of Malawi to replace the Malawian Pound at a rate of 2 MWK = 1 pound It follows a decimal system: 1 Kwacha = 100 Tambala, though low‑value Tambala coins are rarely used due to inflation. Issued solely by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, it’s used domestically and freely floats in international markets.
6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi (2026)
- ☑️ Pepperstone – Low-Cost, Fast Execution
- ☑️ IC Markets - Provides tight spreads.
- ☑️ Exness – Best Overall Offering.
- ☑️ FP Markets – Known for User-friendly trading.
- ☑️ XM – Best Forex Broker for Beginners.
- ☑️ Tickmill - Tight Spreads, Zero Commission Accounts
1. Pepperstone
Pepperstone is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that accepts traders from Malawi. It provides tight spreads, ultra-fast execution, and access to advanced platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. Regulated by top-tier authorities, Pepperstone is ideal for both beginners and professional traders.
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Tight spreads fast execution social & copy trading Advanced platforms: MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView
|🏛️ Regulation
|Under Kenya CMA regulation for Malawi traders globally regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, SCB.
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|📊 Average spreads from
|EUR/USD from ~0.1 pip on Razor Standard spreads ~1 pip
|💹 Commissions from
|$3.50 per side
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|None
|📊 Maximum leverage
|Up to 400:1 retail (no pro accounts in Malawi)
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 live chat, email global phone +1786 628 1209
|👥 Account Types
|Standard and Razor
|📈 Leverage
|Retail up to 400:1 normal assets pro tier (500:1) not available in Malawi
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Crypto, CFDs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips / Avg. 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Not available
|💵 Account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD
|📙 Education
|Webinars, trading guides, market analysis, and videos
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller (No M-Pesa or Airtel Money)
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Not available
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not available only global and Kenya lines for regional support
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive Spreads
|Limited Asset Selection
|Multiple Trading Platforms
|Higher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
|Fast Order Execution
|Commissions on Razor Accounts
|Regional Support (Kenya Office)
|Educational more towards a global audience
Our Findings
Pepperstone offers tight spreads, low fees, and up to 1:500 leverage across 1,200+ instruments on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.
Is Pepperstone available in Malawi?
Yes, Pepperstone accepts traders from Malawi, operating under its Kenya CMA-regulated entity for African clients, providing secure access to its full range of services.
How low are the spreads?
Spreads on Razor accounts start from 0.0 pips for major pairs like EUR/USD, while Standard accounts average around 1.0 pips.
2. IC Markets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Ultra-low raw spreads fast ECN execution deep liquidity low-latency VPS multi-platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by ASIC CySEC FSA SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 - 3554.65 ZAR
|📊 Average spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💹 Commissions from
|$3.50 per side - 62.22 ZAR
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|No fees from broker processing fees may apply via banks/third parties inactivity fee USD 10/month after 6 months
|📊 Maximum leverage
|Up to 1:500
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 live chat email phone
|👥 Account Types
|Raw Spread (MT4/MT5/cTrader) Standard and Swap-Free Islamic accounts
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Crypto Stocks Futures
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips (Raw) Avg. 0.6 pips (Standard)
|🚀 Bonus
|No bonuses available
|💵 Account currencies
|USD EUR GBP AUD SGD JPY NZD CHF HKD
|📙 Education
|Webinars tutorials articles and video courses
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer credit/debit card Skrill Neteller PayPal UnionPay
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Not offered
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 800 172 944 global and regional support only
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers tight spreads and low commissions
|Only offers variable spreads
|High-speed trade execution
|Not as robust in educational content
|Overseen by reputable financial authorities
|Lacks promotional offers
|Advanced Platforms
|$200 Recommended Min Deposit
|Fast ECN Executrion
|Complex for Beginners
|Multiple Funding Methods
|Inactivty Fee
Our Findings
Malawian traders prefer IC Markets for its low spreads, fast execution, trusted global regulation, and access to advanced platforms like MetaTrader with a wide range of trading instruments.
Is IC Markets available in Malawi?
Yes, IC Markets accepts clients from Malawi under its FSA Seychelles entity, providing full access to trading accounts, platforms, and funding methods.
What is the minimum deposit required?
The recommended minimum deposit is $200 USD, which applies to both Standard and Raw Spread accounts, although some methods may allow slightly lower deposits.
3. Exness
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Ultra-low spreads, Instant execution, Free VPS, Multi-platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by Seychelles FSA, FSCA (RSA), FCA, CySEC, FSC (BVI), among others; Malawi clients via FSA-SBCS entity
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From USD $10 on Standard
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard: from ~0.2–0.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|None
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No Broker fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Pro Raw Spread Zero, Islamic / SWAP‑free
|📈 Leverage
|Adjustable from 1:1 up to 1:Unlimited
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices Stocks, Crypto, Energies, Metals
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Standard: ~0.2–0.3 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|No Bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|35+ currencies accepted (incl. USD, EUR, ZAR, INR, etc.)
|📙 Education
|Basic to Advanced Guides
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Cards, e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not Available
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions.
|There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
|Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts
|Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
|High Leverage
|HIgh Leverage Risk
|Low Spreads from 0.2 pips
|No Fixed Spreads
Our Findings
Malawi traders prefer Exness for its ultra-low spreads, flexible leverage, reliable support, and user-friendly platform with diverse accounts and educational resources.
What trading platforms are supported?
Exness provides access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the Exness Web Terminal, and the Exness Mobile Trader app, suitable for all levels of traders.
Does Exness offer high leverage?
Yes, Exness offers leverage up to 1:Unlimited, depending on account equity and trading history. Most traders start with leverage up to 1:2000, which may be increased after certain conditions are met.
4. FP Markets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Ultra-tight raw spreads (0.0 pips)
|⚖️ Regulators
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|$3 per lot per side
|💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options
|Bank wire, Credit/Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto (USDT/BTC), Local bank options (availability varies)
|⬆️ Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🎁 Bonuses and Promotions
|No bonuses currently offered
|👤 Account Types
|Standard, Raw (ECN)
|📈 Leverage
|Adjustable from 1:1 up to 1:500 (or more for pro); varies by asset class
|🛍️ Tradable Assets Offered
|70+ Forex pairs, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto, 10,000+ Shares (via IRESS)
|📒 Demo Account
|Yes
|📈 Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, IRESS (for share CFDs)
|📙 Education
|Comprehensive resources: webinars, Guides, Autochartist, Trading central, Economic calendar, daily analysis
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank transfers, Debit/credit cards, E-wallets
|💴 Offers USD/ZAR Pair
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/5 via Live Chat, Email, Phone
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great Educational tools
|Limited portfolio
|Great Customer Service
|Web Platform needs to be updated a bit
|Large Product offering
|High fee for international bank withdrawal
Our Findings
Malawian traders value FP Markets for its low spreads, diverse account types, strong regulation, fast withdrawals, and helpful educational resources.
Is FP Markets available to traders in Malawi?
Yes, FP Markets fully supports Malawian clients, onboarding them under its Seychelles FSA entity, with access to global CFD and forex services
What tradable instruments are available?
FP Markets offers an expansive suite with over 10,000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, and energies
5. XM
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Multiple account types
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA) via XM ZA, DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Belize).
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 USD
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard/Micro: ~1.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Standard
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No Broker Fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000 under FSCA
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome Bonus 100%
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual support
|👥 Account Types
|Micro
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible from 1:1 up to 1: 1000
|🔘 Products Offered
|55+ forex pairs, CFDs on indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Crypto, and shares
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Seminars, Market analysis, XM research and educational tools
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank wire Card E-wallet Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great Educational tools
|Limited product portfolio
|Easy and fast account opening
|Inactivity fee after 90 days
|No withdrawal fees
|Only average Forex fees
Our Findings
Local traders in Malawi prefer XM for its reliable platform, competitive spreads, and strong educational support. Its multiple account options, secure withdrawals, excellent customer service, and strong local presence make it a popular choice.
What deposit and withdrawal methods are available in Malawi?
XM supports bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and in some cases, Airtel Money and local payment agents.
Are my funds safe with XM?
Yes, XM uses segregated accounts, provides negative balance protection, and complies with international financial standards.
6. Tickmill
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Ultra- Low Speed pips, Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (RSA), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|USD 100
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Pro $3-$4 lot per side
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No Broker Fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome Bonus $30
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat Email Phone Support
|👥 Account Types
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Adjustable 1:1–1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|60+ forex pairs, Major indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks & ETFs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free
|💰 Spreads
|Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, E-Books, Video Tutorials
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Wire, Card, E-Wallet, Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 87 250 0696
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans
|Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
|South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus
|South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
|Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively
|Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
Our Findings
Local traders in Malawi prefer Tickmill for its low-cost trading environment, tight spreads, and fast execution speeds. With a choice of commission-free and raw spread accounts, secure withdrawals, and strong regulatory backing, Tickmill is ideal for serious traders. Its simple platform setup, Islamic account options, and transparent pricing make it a trusted choice among both beginner and professional traders in Malawi.
What is the minimum deposit for Tickmill in Malawi?
The minimum deposit is $100 USD, which applies to Classic, Pro, and VIP accounts.
Is Tickmill a regulated broker?
Yes, Tickmill is regulated by several authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles) for global clients.
Conclusion
Forex trading is gaining momentum in Malawi, with more traders joining the global market for income and investment. Choosing a broker can be challenging, but top-regulated options now offer secure, affordable, and accessible services.
Our research highlights the 6 best brokers for Malawians in 2026: Pepperstone, IC Markets, Exness, FP Markets, XM, and Tickmill. These brokers offer low spreads, strong regulation, user-friendly platforms, and solid educational tools.
Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, these brokers provide the features and support needed to succeed in forex and CFD trading.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is forex trading legal in Malawi?
Yes, forex trading is legal in Malawi. However, traders should choose internationally regulated brokers as the Reserve Bank of Malawi does not locally regulate forex brokers.
What is the best forex broker in Malawi?
Popular brokers among Malawian traders include XM, Exness, IC Markets, and Tickmill, due to low spreads, fast withdrawals, and support for local traders.
Do I need a license to trade forex in Malawi?
No personal license is required to trade. Individuals can open accounts with regulated international brokers and start trading.
What is the minimum deposit to start trading?
Minimum deposits vary by broker. Some, like Exness or XM, allow deposits from as low as $5 or $10.
Can I deposit and withdraw in Malawian Kwacha (MWK)?
Most brokers accept deposits via USD or other major currencies. Local banks and mobile payment methods may convert MWK automatically.
Are there forex trading apps available in Malawi?
Yes, brokers like XM, Exness, and IC Markets offer mobile trading apps compatible with Android and iOS. MT4 and MT5 are also widely used.
Is forex trading profitable in Malawi?
It can be, but forex trading involves high risk. Education, discipline, and risk management are essential for long-term success.
Does forex trading require fast internet in Malawi?
A stable internet connection is important for real-time data. While not necessarily "fast," reliable internet improves trading performance.
Are forex earnings taxable in Malawi?
Currently, there is no clear policy on taxing individual forex trading profits, but it's advisable to consult a local tax professional.
Where can I learn forex trading in Malawi?
Many brokers like XM offer free educational resources, webinars, and demo accounts. YouTube and online courses are also helpful. SAShares Instagram
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