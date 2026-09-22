Best Forex Brokers in Malawi - Main Banner-min

  Traders from all over the world are starting to trade in the forex market now more than ever. Whether as a hobby or to secure an additional income, African traders are making their presence known in the forex market. Traders from Malawi may find the process of selecting a broker tedious or intimidating however, using the 6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi listed below, traders can quickly identify a broker that caters to their unique trading goals and objectives.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi in 2026

🔎 Brokers📝Sign up💳Payments💶 Min. Deposit (USD)
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉Open AccountBank Wire Credit/Debit Card Skrill Neteller$200
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
👉Open AccountBank Wire PayPal Crypto$200
Exness logo
👉Open AccountBank Transfer E-wallets Crypto MPesa via agents$10
FPMarkets CTA logo
👉Open AccountBank Wire Skrill Neteller Crypto$100
XM CTA logo
👉Open AccountBank Transfer Cards Airtel Money (regionally)$5
Tickmill CTA logo
👉 Open AccountBank Wire Skrill Neteller$100
 

Malawian Kwacha (MWK) – Definition

The Malawi Kwacha (MWK) is Malawi’s official currency, introduced in 1971 by the Reserve Bank of Malawi to replace the Malawian Pound at a rate of 2 MWK = 1 pound It follows a decimal system: 1 Kwacha = 100 Tambala, though low‑value Tambala coins are rarely used due to inflation. Issued solely by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, it’s used domestically and freely floats in international markets.  

6 Best Forex Brokers in Malawi (2026)

  1. ☑️ Pepperstone – Low-Cost, Fast Execution
  2. ☑️ IC Markets - Provides tight spreads.
  3. ☑️ Exness – Best Overall Offering.
  4. ☑️ FP Markets – Known for User-friendly trading.
  5. ☑️ XM – Best Forex Broker for Beginners.
  6. ☑️ Tickmill - Tight Spreads, Zero Commission Accounts

 

1. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

  Pepperstone is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that accepts traders from Malawi. It provides tight spreads, ultra-fast execution, and access to advanced platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. Regulated by top-tier authorities, Pepperstone is ideal for both beginners and professional traders.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads fast execution social & copy trading Advanced platforms: MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView
🏛️ RegulationUnder Kenya CMA regulation for Malawi traders globally regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, SCB.
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📊 Average spreads fromEUR/USD from ~0.1 pip on Razor Standard spreads ~1 pip
💹 Commissions from$3.50 per side
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNone
📊 Maximum leverageUp to 400:1 retail (no pro accounts in Malawi)
☎️ Customer support24/5 live chat, email global phone +1786 628 1209
👥 Account TypesStandard and Razor
📈 LeverageRetail up to 400:1 normal assets pro tier (500:1) not available in Malawi
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Crypto, CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips / Avg. 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusNot available
💵 Account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD
📙 EducationWebinars, trading guides, market analysis, and videos
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller (No M-Pesa or Airtel Money)
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot available only global and Kenya lines for regional support
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive SpreadsLimited Asset Selection
Multiple Trading PlatformsHigher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
Fast Order ExecutionCommissions on Razor Accounts
Regional Support (Kenya Office)Educational more towards a global audience
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone offers tight spreads, low fees, and up to 1:500 leverage across 1,200+ instruments on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.  

Is Pepperstone available in Malawi?

Yes, Pepperstone accepts traders from Malawi, operating under its Kenya CMA-regulated entity for African clients, providing secure access to its full range of services.  

How low are the spreads?

Spreads on Razor accounts start from 0.0 pips for major pairs like EUR/USD, while Standard accounts average around 1.0 pips.  

2. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets provides Malawian traders with reliable access to ultra-low spreads and lightning-fast trade execution. It supports top-tier platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, which are ideal for all trading styles. With a $200 minimum deposit, it offers diverse funding methods, including crypto and e-wallets.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUltra-low raw spreads fast ECN execution deep liquidity low-latency VPS multi-platform
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by ASIC CySEC FSA SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 - 3554.65 ZAR
📊 Average spreads from0.1 pips
💹 Commissions from$3.50 per side - 62.22 ZAR
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNo fees from broker processing fees may apply via banks/third parties inactivity fee USD 10/month after 6 months
📊 Maximum leverageUp to 1:500
☎️ Customer support24/5 live chat email phone
👥 Account TypesRaw Spread (MT4/MT5/cTrader) Standard and Swap-Free Islamic accounts
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Bonds Crypto Stocks Futures
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw) Avg. 0.6 pips (Standard)
🚀 BonusNo bonuses available
💵 Account currenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD SGD JPY NZD CHF HKD
📙 EducationWebinars tutorials articles and video courses
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer credit/debit card Skrill Neteller PayPal UnionPay
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsNot offered
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 800 172 944 global and regional support only
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers tight spreads and low commissionsOnly offers variable spreads
High-speed trade executionNot as robust in educational content
Overseen by reputable financial authoritiesLacks promotional offers
Advanced Platforms$200 Recommended Min Deposit
Fast ECN ExecutrionComplex for Beginners
Multiple Funding MethodsInactivty Fee
 

Our Findings

Malawian traders prefer IC Markets for its low spreads, fast execution, trusted global regulation, and access to advanced platforms like MetaTrader with a wide range of trading instruments.  

Is IC Markets available in Malawi?

Yes, IC Markets accepts clients from Malawi under its FSA Seychelles entity, providing full access to trading accounts, platforms, and funding methods.  

What is the minimum deposit required?

The recommended minimum deposit is $200 USD, which applies to both Standard and Raw Spread accounts, although some methods may allow slightly lower deposits.  

3. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness accepts Malawian traders under its FSA‑Seychelles regulation, offering ultra‑low minimum deposits starting from $1 USD and providing instant deposit and withdrawal, including via locally compatible channels like bank cards, e-wallets, and crypto. It offers MT4, MT5, and Exness platforms with 200+ instruments and leverage up to 1:Unlimited. Key benefits: tight spreads from 0.2 pips, free VPS, 24/7 support, and negative-balance protection for all skill levels.  

Features

 

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUltra-low spreads, Instant execution, Free VPS, Multi-platform
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by Seychelles FSA, FSCA (RSA), FCA, CySEC, FSC (BVI), among others; Malawi clients via FSA-SBCS entity
💰 Minimum DepositFrom USD $10 on Standard
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard: from ~0.2–0.3 pips
💹 Commissions FromNone
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Broker fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat
👥 Account TypesStandard Pro Raw Spread Zero, Islamic / SWAP‑free
📈 LeverageAdjustable from 1:1 up to 1:Unlimited
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices Stocks, Crypto, Energies, Metals
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsStandard: ~0.2–0.3 pips
🚀 BonusNo Bonuses
💵 Account Currencies35+ currencies accepted (incl. USD, EUR, ZAR, INR, etc.)
📙 EducationBasic to Advanced Guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Cards, e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot Available
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
    Exness Overview New  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions.There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
High LeverageHIgh Leverage Risk
Low Spreads from 0.2 pipsNo Fixed Spreads
 

Our Findings

Malawi traders prefer Exness for its ultra-low spreads, flexible leverage, reliable support, and user-friendly platform with diverse accounts and educational resources.  

What trading platforms are supported?

Exness provides access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the Exness Web Terminal, and the Exness Mobile Trader app, suitable for all levels of traders.  

Does Exness offer high leverage?

Yes, Exness offers leverage up to 1:Unlimited, depending on account equity and trading history. Most traders start with leverage up to 1:2000, which may be increased after certain conditions are met.  

4. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  FP Markets, regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSCA, offers Malawian traders secure access to 10,000+ instruments on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView with advanced tools for both beginners and experienced investors.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUltra-tight raw spreads (0.0 pips)
⚖️ RegulatorsASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions From$3 per lot per side
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal OptionsBank wire, Credit/Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto (USDT/BTC), Local bank options (availability varies)
⬆️ Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsNo bonuses currently offered
👤 Account TypesStandard, Raw (ECN)
📈 LeverageAdjustable from 1:1 up to 1:500 (or more for pro); varies by asset class
🛍️ Tradable Assets Offered70+ Forex pairs, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto, 10,000+ Shares (via IRESS)
📒 Demo AccountYes
📈 Minimum Trading Size0.01 lot
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, IRESS (for share CFDs)
📙 EducationComprehensive resources: webinars, Guides, Autochartist, Trading central, Economic calendar, daily analysis
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfers, Debit/credit cards, E-wallets
💴 Offers USD/ZAR PairYes
☎ Customer Support24/5 via Live Chat, Email, Phone
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  FP Markets Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Educational toolsLimited portfolio
Great Customer ServiceWeb Platform needs to be updated a bit
Large Product offeringHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
 

Our Findings

Malawian traders value FP Markets for its low spreads, diverse account types, strong regulation, fast withdrawals, and helpful educational resources.  

Is FP Markets available to traders in Malawi?

Yes, FP Markets fully supports Malawian clients, onboarding them under its Seychelles FSA entity, with access to global CFD and forex services  

What tradable instruments are available?

FP Markets offers an expansive suite with over 10,000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, and energies  

5. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM remains a top choice for Malawian traders, offering a user-friendly trading experience with MT4/MT5, strong global regulation, and a wide range of instruments including forex, stocks, and commodities. The broker provides secure fund protection, negative balance safeguards, and flexible account types starting from just $5. With excellent educational resources, multilingual support, and regular promotions, XM is ideal for both beginners and experienced investors in Malawi.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesMultiple account types
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA) via XM ZA, DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Belize).
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 USD
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard/Micro: ~1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Broker Fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 under FSCA
🔥 BonusWelcome Bonus 100%
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support
👥 Account TypesMicro
📈 LeverageFlexible from 1:1 up to 1: 1000
🔘 Products Offered55+ forex pairs, CFDs on indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Crypto, and shares
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Seminars, Market analysis, XM research and educational tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire Card E-wallet Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM Listing  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Educational toolsLimited product portfolio
Easy and fast account openingInactivity fee after 90 days
No withdrawal feesOnly average Forex fees
 

Our Findings

Local traders in Malawi prefer XM for its reliable platform, competitive spreads, and strong educational support. Its multiple account options, secure withdrawals, excellent customer service, and strong local presence make it a popular choice.  

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available in Malawi?

XM supports bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and in some cases, Airtel Money and local payment agents.  

Are my funds safe with XM?

Yes, XM uses segregated accounts, provides negative balance protection, and complies with international financial standards.  

6. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Tickmill is a trusted forex and CFD broker that accepts traders from Malawi, offering ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips, commission-free accounts, and leverage up to 1:500. Regulated by top authorities like the FCA (UK) and FSCA (South Africa), Tickmill ensures a secure and transparent trading environment. It’s considered one of the best for Malawian traders due to its low-cost trading, fast order execution, and simple, user-friendly account setup — ideal for both beginners and professionals seeking raw pricing with no hidden fees.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUltra- Low Speed pips, Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform
🏛️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (RSA), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum DepositUSD 100
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips
💹 Commissions FromPro $3-$4 lot per side
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Broker Fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusWelcome Bonus $30
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email Phone Support
👥 Account TypesClassic, Pro, VIP, Islamic
📈 LeverageAdjustable 1:1–1:500
🔘 Products Offered60+ forex pairs, Major indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks & ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree
💰 SpreadsRaw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, E-Books, Video Tutorials
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Wire, Card, E-Wallet, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 87 250 0696
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South AfricansTickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonusSouth Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectivelyPromotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
 

Our Findings

Local traders in Malawi prefer Tickmill for its low-cost trading environment, tight spreads, and fast execution speeds. With a choice of commission-free and raw spread accounts, secure withdrawals, and strong regulatory backing, Tickmill is ideal for serious traders. Its simple platform setup, Islamic account options, and transparent pricing make it a trusted choice among both beginner and professional traders in Malawi.  

What is the minimum deposit for Tickmill in Malawi?

The minimum deposit is $100 USD, which applies to Classic, Pro, and VIP accounts.  

Is Tickmill a regulated broker?

Yes, Tickmill is regulated by several authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles) for global clients.  

Conclusion

Forex trading is gaining momentum in Malawi, with more traders joining the global market for income and investment. Choosing a broker can be challenging, but top-regulated options now offer secure, affordable, and accessible services.

Our research highlights the 6 best brokers for Malawians in 2026: Pepperstone, IC Markets, Exness, FP Markets, XM, and Tickmill. These brokers offer low spreads, strong regulation, user-friendly platforms, and solid educational tools.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, these brokers provide the features and support needed to succeed in forex and CFD trading.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is forex trading legal in Malawi?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Malawi. However, traders should choose internationally regulated brokers as the Reserve Bank of Malawi does not locally regulate forex brokers.  

What is the best forex broker in Malawi?

Popular brokers among Malawian traders include XM, Exness, IC Markets, and Tickmill, due to low spreads, fast withdrawals, and support for local traders.  

Do I need a license to trade forex in Malawi?

No personal license is required to trade. Individuals can open accounts with regulated international brokers and start trading.  

What is the minimum deposit to start trading?

Minimum deposits vary by broker. Some, like Exness or XM, allow deposits from as low as $5 or $10.  

Can I deposit and withdraw in Malawian Kwacha (MWK)?

Most brokers accept deposits via USD or other major currencies. Local banks and mobile payment methods may convert MWK automatically.  

Are there forex trading apps available in Malawi?

Yes, brokers like XM, Exness, and IC Markets offer mobile trading apps compatible with Android and iOS. MT4 and MT5 are also widely used.  

Is forex trading profitable in Malawi?

It can be, but forex trading involves high risk. Education, discipline, and risk management are essential for long-term success.  

Does forex trading require fast internet in Malawi?

A stable internet connection is important for real-time data. While not necessarily "fast," reliable internet improves trading performance.  

Are forex earnings taxable in Malawi?

Currently, there is no clear policy on taxing individual forex trading profits, but it's advisable to consult a local tax professional.  

Where can I learn forex trading in Malawi?

Many brokers like XM offer free educational resources, webinars, and demo accounts. YouTube and online courses are also helpful.   SAShares Instagram

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