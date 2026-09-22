Best Forex Brokers in Kenya - Main Banner-min

  The Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Kenyan Traders.  This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

  • Who is the best-suited broker for Beginners?
  • Pros and Cons of Forex in Kenya.
  • Kenyan Shilling-based Accounts and their low minimum deposit.
  • KES Costs of Trading Forex with M-Pesa.
  • Who are CMA-licensed and regulated forex brokers?

   

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) - A Definition

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) - A Definition

 

  • In Kenya, stock exchanges, central depository systems, settlement systems, and Forex Brokers are subject to CMA oversight, licensing, and monitoring. 

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker🚀 Open an Account📝 Regulation💰 Min. Deposit (USD)💵 Min. Deposit (KES)
Avatrade CTA logo
👉Open AccountCentral Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSCA and the FSA$100 USD12950 KES
Exness logo
👉 Open AccountFCA,FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA, JSC and CySEC$10 USD1295 KES
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉 Open AccountASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC, CMA, SCB and BaFin$0 USD0 KES
FXTM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountFCA, FSC, CMA, FSCA$50 USD6475 KES
XM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountCySEC, DFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC$5 USD647,50 KES
Scope Markets logo
👉 Open Account CMA, FSC, FSCA, $50 USD6475 KES
FXPesa CTA logo
👉 Open AccountCMA, FCA, SCA, and CySec.$0 USD0 KES
FBS CTA logo
👉 Open AccountFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA and IFSC$5 USD647,50 KES
HFM CTA logo
👉 Open Account FSCA, FSC, CMA, FCA, $0 USD0 KES
IC Markets CTA logo
👉 Open AccountCySEC, FSA, ASIC, FSCA$200 USD25900 KES
 

10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya (Updated 2026*)

  1. ☑️Avatrade - Overall, Best Forex Broker in Kenya.
  2. ☑️Exness - CMA Regulated Forex Broker.
  3. ☑️Pepperstone - High Kenyan Trust Score.
  4. ☑️FXTM - Best Global Regulated Broker.
  5. ☑️XM - Provides flexible leverage options.
  6. ☑️ScopeMarkets - Competitive trading Fees and Spreads.
  7. ☑️FXPesa - Licensed by the CMA of Kenya.
  8. ☑️FBS - Known for its innovative promotions.
  9. ☑️HFM - Provides an array of educational resources.
  10. ☑️IC Markets - Leading ECN forex broker.

 

1. AvaTrade

 

  • Overall, AvaTrade is a safe and trustworthy broker with a user-friendly copy trading platform. The company offers 0% commission and has a trust rating score of 94 out of 99.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameAvatrade CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2006
👨‍💼 Staff614
👥 Active Traders300,000+
🛡️ RegulationCBI, ASIC, FSCA, BVI FSC, ADGM, ISA
🌍 Regions RegulatedEU, AU, SA, UAE, JP
💰 Min Deposit$100 / 12950 KES
📂 Account TypesStandard, Islamic, Professional
☪️ Islamic AccountYes (on request)
🧪 Demo AccountYes
📈 LeverageUp to 400:1
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  AvaTrade Fees Spreads, and, Commissions  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.7 pipsN/AN/A
➡️IndicesUS 30 (Dow Jones)3.0 points4.0 pointsN/A
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD)$0.80N/AN/A
📜Stock Apple (AAPL.US)0.02%0.05%Above 0.10%
💵CryptocurrencyBitcoin (BTC)0.50%1.00%Above 2.00%
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

 

Our Findings

 

Does AvaTrade offer accounts denominated in Kenyan Shillings (KES)?

No, AvaTrade does not support KES as a base currency. Supported currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD.  

What deposit methods are available for Kenyan traders?

Kenyan traders can deposit funds via bank wire transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.  

2. Exness

 

  • Overall, Exness can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs).
  • The spread is also very low and offers a sign-up bonus for 1st-time traders.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameExness logo
🗓️ Founded2008
👨‍💼 Staff2,100+
👥 Active Traders320,000+
🛡️ RegulationCMA, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, etc.
🌍 Regions RegulatedCyprus, South Africa, Global
💰 Min Deposit$10 / 1295 KES
📂 Account TypesStandard, Pro, Raw, Zero, Cent
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🧪 Demo AccountYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:2000
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Exness Overview New  

Asset Classes

📦 Asset Class📈Spread Type⚖️Typical Spread🔎 Commission
💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from 0.2–0.9 pipsZero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot
➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from ~1 pipStandard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot
📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple)Spread markup (no pip)From $0.03 per shareStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share
🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold)Spread markupFrom approx. $3.2 per contractStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included
💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC)Spread markupFrom approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro)Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly RegulatedNo multi-currency accounts available
Client funds kept in segregated accountsTraining resource section only available in English
 

Our Findings

Kenyan traders can benefit from high-leverage options, up to 1:  

Does Exness have a physical office in Kenya?

Yes, Exness has an office located at Courtyard, 2nd Floor, General Mathenge Road, Westlands, Nairobi.  

How long do withdrawals take to process?

Withdrawals via M-Pesa are typically processed instantly, with 95% of transactions completed in under a minute. However, processing times may vary depending on the payment method used.  

3. Pepperstone

 

  • Overall, Pepperstone can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. Pepperstone is considered low-risk to medium-risk. 
  • Pepperstone offers competitive trading fees and pip spreads, which gives it an overall trust score of 92 out of 99.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NamePepperstone CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2010
👨‍💼 Staff400+
👥 Active Traders300,000+
🛡️ RegulationFSCA, ASIC, FCA, CMA, CySEC, BaFin
🌍 Regions RegulatedAustralia, UK, EU, Kenya, Namibia
💰 Min Deposit$0 / 0 KES (recommended $200)
📂 Account TypesStandard, Razor
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🧪 Demo AccountYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Kenya  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD0.0 pips0.6 pips1.2 pips
➡️IndicesS&P 500, NASDAQ0.4 points1.0 points1.5 points
🪙CommoditiesGold, Oil0.030.100.20
💰CryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum0.01%0.10%0.20%
📜StocksTesla, Apple0.1 pips0.3 pips0.5 pips
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Account opening is fast and fully digitalOnly Forex, CFDs, and crypto
Majority clients belong to a top-tier authorityHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Low Forex and equity index CFD feesHigh financing rate for CFDs
Low non-trading feesBasic news flow, no fundamental data
No deposit feeDoes not hold a banking license
Great customer serviceNot listed on the stock exchange
Seamless and free deposit and withdrawalFinancial information not publicly available
 

Our Findings

 

Which payment methods are available for depositing funds into a Pepperstone account from Kenya?

Kenyan traders can deposit funds using various methods, including M-Pesa, Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfers.

Does Pepperstone offer customer support in Kenya?

Yes, Pepperstone has a local office in Nairobi and provides customer support to Kenyan traders. You can contact their Nairobi office at +254 2038 93547/8/9.  

4. FXTM

 

  • Overall, FXTM can be summarised as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs).
  • The spread is also very low and is considered a low-risk trading environment. FXTM is considered safe because the FCA regulates it.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameFXTM CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2011
👨‍💼 Staff300+
👥 Active Traders4 million+
🛡️ RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, CMA
🌍 Regions RegulatedSouth Africa, UK, EU, Kenya
💰 Min Deposit$200 / 25900 KES
📂 Account TypesMicro, Advantage, Advantage Plus
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:2000 (varies by region/account)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXTM Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.0 pips1.3 pips2.5 pips
➡️IndicesUS5000.5 points1.0 points2.0 points
🪙CommoditiesXAU/USD (Gold)0.2 pips0.5 pips1.0 pips
💰CryptocurrenciesBTC/USD10.0 pips20.0 pips50.0 pips
📜StocksAAPL (Apple Inc.)0.1 USD0.3 USD0.5 USD
 

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS❌ CONS
Superb customer serviceHigh stock CFD fees
Great educational toolsInactivity and withdrawal fees
Digital and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low fees for stock index CFDsHigh stock CFD fees
Low EURCHF and EURGBP feesMost withdrawal options have a fee
Credit/Debit card availableNo two-step (safer) login
No deposit feeNo price alerts
 

Our Findings

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM in Kenya?

FXTM offers different account types with varying minimum deposits. For the Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts, the minimum deposit is $500 (approximately KES 65,500).  

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available for Kenyan traders?

M-Pesa

: Deposits and withdrawals in KES are processed instantly. Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro are accepted, with deposits processed within 2 hours.  

5. XM

 

  • XM is among the top forex brokers in Kenya because they have relatively good spreads, a large number of trading instruments, and also provide M-Pesa local payments
  • Since this broker provides an extremely easy-to-use platform, comprehensive education, and competent support, traders from Kenya will have all the possibilities to be successful.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameXM CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2009
👨‍💼 Staff600+
👥 Active Traders5 million+
🛡️ RegulationFSCA, ASIC, CySEC, IFSC
🌍 Regions RegulatedSouth Africa, EU, Australia, Belize
💰 Min Deposit$5 / 647,50 KES
📂 Account TypesMicro, Standard, Ultra Low, Shares
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  XM Overview 2  

Asset Classes

💳 Payment Method✅ Availability
💳 Credit/Debit CardsYes
🏦 Bank TransfersYes
💼 PayoneerYes
🌐 NetellerYes
🀄 UnionPayYes
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to a wide range of flexible funding methodsUS clients are not accepted
Supports several trading strategies and styles with innovative technical indicators that can be usedFixed spreads are not offered
Negative balance protection is providedInactivity fees are charged
 

Our Findings

XM is one of the most popular Forex brokers in Kenya, offering ultra-low spreads, very high leverage, and a wide range of trading instruments. It's good for Kenyan traders, with reliable customer support, local payment options such as M-Pesa, and strong educational resources.

 

Does XM offer an Islamic account?

Yes, XM provides swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, ensuring no interest is charged or earned on overnight positions.  

What educational resources does XM provide for Kenyan traders?

XM offers a range of educational resources, including webinars, video tutorials, market analysis, and free e-books, helping Kenyan traders improve their skills and knowledge.  

6. Scope Markets

 

  • Overall, Scope Markets is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads.
  • Scope Markets can be summarised as a safe and well-regulated broker with a trust score of 90 out of 100 (High Trust).

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameScope Markets logo
🗓️ Founded1997 (rebranded as Scope in 2020)
👨‍💼 Staff200+
👥 Active Traders100,000+
🛡️ RegulationCMA, FSCA
🌍 Regions RegulatedKenya, South Africa, Global
💰 Min Deposit$50 / 6475 KES
📂 Account TypesSilver, Gold, Platinum
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  ScopeMarkets Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPYFrom 0.0 pips0.1-0.5 pips1+ pips
➡️IndicesS&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100From 0.5 pips1-2 pips3+ pips
🪙CommoditiesGold, Oil (Brent, WTI), SilverFrom 0.2 pips0.5-1 pips2+ pips
💰CryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum, RippleFrom 1.0 pips2-5 pips10+ pips
📜StocksApple, Tesla, MicrosoftFrom 0.1 pips0.5-1 pips2+ pips
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated in SASpreads are marked-up
High Fund SecurityLimited additional offerings
Dedicated SupportLimited range of markets
 

Our Findings

ScopeMarkets offers a comprehensive trading platform regulated by CySEC, providing access to CFDs, forex, and commodities. It features competitive spreads, multiple account types, educational resources, and responsive customer support, catering to traders globally.  

What trading platforms does ScopeMarkets offer?

ScopeMarkets provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and their proprietary web platform, suitable for various devices, including mobile apps.  

Does ScopeMarkets offer an Islamic (swap-free) account?

Yes, ScopeMarkets offers Islamic accounts for Muslim traders, which are swap-free.  

7. FXPesa

 

  • Overall, FXPesa can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides Forex and CFD trading to retail traders in Kenya. It is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameFXPesa CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2019
👨‍💼 Staff100+
👥 Active Traders50,000+
🛡️ RegulationCMA, FCA (via parent company – EGM Securities)
🌍 Regions RegulatedKenya, UK, Namibia
💰 Min Deposit$0 / 0 KES
📂 Account TypesExecutive, Premiere
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:400
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  FXpesa Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD0.7 pips1.0 pips1.5 pips
➡️IndicesUS30, UK100, NASDAQ1002.0 points3.0 points5.0 points
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD), Oil (WTI)0.030.050.08
📜StocksApple, Tesla, Amazon0.10 USD0.15 USD0.30 USD
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring local compliance.Limited to Kenyan regulation; lacks broader international oversight.
Client funds are kept separate from company funds, enhancing security.Segregated accounts do not guarantee compensation in the event of insolvency.
Utilizes SSL certificates to encrypt data and protect online transactions.SSL alone does not protect against all types of cyber threats.
 

Our Findings

FXPesa is a popular forex and CFD broker among Kenyan traders, offering competitive spreads, local payment methods like M-Pesa, and regulation by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment.  

Is FXPesa regulated in Kenya?

Yes, FXPesa is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring compliance with local laws and offering a secure trading environment.  

What are the spreads on FXPesa?

FXPesa offers competitive spreads starting from 0.7 pips for major forex pairs like EUR/USD, depending on the account type.  

8. FBS

 

  • FBS is a popular broker among Kenyan traders for its competitive spreads, local means of deposit and withdrawal, like M-Pesa, and high leverage of up to 1:3000. It provides an easy trading experience within a CMA-regulated environment.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameFBS CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2020
👨‍💼 Staff50+
👥 Active Traders10,000+
🛡️ RegulationCMA (Kenya), Local oversight bodies
🌍 Regions RegulatedKenya, Namibia, select African markets
💰 Min Deposit$5 / 647,50 KES
📂 Account TypesStandard, ECN
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  FBS Overview 2026  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.1 pips0.5 pips1.0 pips
➡️IndicesS&P 5000.4 pts1.0 pts2.0 pts
🪙CommoditiesGold$0.10/oz$0.30/oz$0.50/oz
📜StocksApple Inc.$0.05%$0.10%$0.20%
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FBS is well-regulated in Cyprus, Belize, and AustraliaFBS has withdrawal fees
There are flexible withdrawal methods available to South AfricansThe verification process for some payment methods can be time-consuming
 

Our Findings

FBS is an internationally recognized Forex and CFD broker that offers Kenyan traders some of the best spreads, leverage as high as 1:3000, and the convenience of local deposit options like M-Pesa. It provides education, bonuses, and ease of trading.

 

Does FBS accept M-Pesa for deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, FBS accepts M-Pesa as a payment method, allowing Kenyan traders to deposit and withdraw funds conveniently.

Are there any fees for deposits and withdrawals?

FBS does not charge fees for deposits. However, withdrawal fees may apply depending on the payment method used.  

9. HFM

 

  • HFM is a well-known broker among Kenyan traders, and with the competitive spreads of forex and CFD trading, local payment options like M-Pesa, and security with an entity regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, one can understand why.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameHFM 15y CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2010
👨‍💼 Staff1,000+
👥 Active Traders2.5 million+
🛡️ RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, CMA, DFSA
🌍 Regions RegulatedSouth Africa, UK, EU, Kenya, UAE
💰 Min Deposit$0 / 0 KES
📂 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  HFM Overview 2026  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD0.1 pips (Zero Account)1.3 pips (Premium Account)3+ pips (Exotic pairs)
➡️IndicesUS30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE)0.8 pts2 pts5+ pts (Volatility or illiquid markets)
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD), Oil (USOIL)0.2 pips0.8 pips2+ pips (Lower liquidity periods)
💵CryptocurrenciesBitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD)Varies3 pips10+ pips (Low liquidity coins)
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Our Findings

Among Kenyan traders, HFM is a reputable broker that provides CMA regulation, tight spreads, and local payment options such as M-Pesa. It offers various account types, educational tools, and customer support to ensure smooth trading.

 

Is HFM regulated in Kenya?

Yes, HFM Investments Ltd is authorized by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya as a non-dealing online foreign exchange broker.  

What trading instruments does HFM offer?

HFM provides CFD trading on forex, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and indices, offering a broad range of over 50 forex pairs.  

10. IC Markets

 

  • IC Markets is a popular forex and CFD broker among Kenyan traders, offering tight spreads, high leverage up to 1:500, and access to global markets. It provides local payment options like M-Pesa and supports MetaTrader platforms.

 

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Details
🔖 Broker NameIC Markets CTA logo
🗓️ Founded2007
👨‍💼 Staff270+
👥 Active Traders180,000+
🛡️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
🌍 Regions RegulatedAustralia, EU, Seychelles, Bahamas
💰 Min Deposit$200 / 25900 KES
📂 Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread
☪️ Islamic Accountyes
🧪 Demo Accountyes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC markets Overview 2  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.00.10.5
➡️IndicesS&P 5000.00.51.2
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD)0.01.02.5
💲CryptocurrenciesBitcoin (BTC/USD)0.030.0100.0
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Super Low SpreadsCommissions on Top
ECN ExecutionHigher Minimum Deposit
multiple tier-1 liquidity providersRisk of Slippage
Scalper-Friendly FeaturesLimited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
 

Our Findings

IC Markets is a reputable Forex and CFD broker offering tight spreads, leverage of up to 1:500, and local payment options like M-Pesa for Kenyan traders. Fast execution speed and support for MetaTrader and cTrader round out the offerings.

 

Is IC Markets (KE) regulated in Kenya?

Yes, IC Markets (KE) is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring compliance with local financial regulations.  

What account types does IC Markets (KE) offer?

IC Markets (KE) provides two main account types:

  • Raw Spread Account: Offers raw inter-bank spreads with a commission of $7 per standard lot round turn.
  • Standard Account: Features no commission charges but includes a spread markup of 0.8 pips above the raw inter-bank rate.

 

Tadenex Limited / Tradesense Limited

As of May 2026, two additional firms have received a Forex Trade Licence and will fall under the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) license. Tadenex Limited has been licensed to operate as a non-dealing online foreign exchange trading broker, while Tradesense Limited will operate as a money manager.  

Conclusion

The best forex brokers in Kenya offer competitive spreads, local payment options such as M-Pesa, and regulatory compliance with the CMA.

Brokers like FXPesa, IC Markets, and FBS are popular due to their user-friendly trading platforms, leverage options, and robust customer support, making them top choices for Kenyan traders seeking a solid and secure place to trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is forex trading allowed in Kenya?

Yes, forex trading is allowed in Kenya; however, Kenyan traders should take note that forex brokers in Kenya are not obliged to be authorized and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority in the country.  

Who are the regulated forex brokers in Kenya?

The brokers provided on this list are some of the most reputable and well-regulated brokers in Kenya who offer forex trading services for the residents of that country.  

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading forex by starting with the basics, which involves basic education on what forex is, how it works, and several other topics.  

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of these brokers offer traders the option of registering a demo account.  

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes, these forex brokers are well-regulated by reputable regulatory entities, therefore, client fund safety is assured when dealing with these brokers.  

What are the KES Costs of Trading Forex with M-Pesa?

Trading forex with M-Pesa in KES comes with a few costs to keep in mind. Your broker may charge a spread or commission on each trade. M-Pesa might also add a small transaction fee, and if you hold trades overnight, rollover or swap fees could apply.   SAShares Instagram

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