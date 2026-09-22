The Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Kenyan Traders. This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Who is the best-suited broker for Beginners?

Pros and Cons of Forex in Kenya.

Kenyan Shilling-based Accounts and their low minimum deposit.

KES Costs of Trading Forex with M-Pesa.

Who are CMA-licensed and regulated forex brokers?

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) - A Definition

In Kenya, stock exchanges, central depository systems, settlement systems, and Forex Brokers are subject to CMA oversight, licensing, and monitoring .

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya in 2026 – A Comparison

10 Best Forex Brokers in Kenya (Updated 2026*)

☑️Avatrade - Overall, Best Forex Broker in Kenya. ☑️Exness - CMA Regulated Forex Broker. ☑️Pepperstone - High Kenyan Trust Score. ☑️FXTM - Best Global Regulated Broker. ☑️XM - Provides flexible leverage options. ☑️ScopeMarkets - Competitive trading Fees and Spreads. ☑️FXPesa - Licensed by the CMA of Kenya. ☑️FBS - Known for its innovative promotions. ☑️HFM - Provides an array of educational resources. ☑️IC Markets - Leading ECN forex broker.

1. AvaTrade

Overall, AvaTrade is a safe and trustworthy broker with a user-friendly copy trading platform. The company offers 0% commission and has a trust rating score of 94 out of 99.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2006 👨‍💼 Staff 614 👥 Active Traders 300,000+ 🛡️ Regulation CBI, ASIC, FSCA, BVI FSC, ADGM, ISA 🌍 Regions Regulated EU, AU, SA, UAE, JP 💰 Min Deposit $100 / 12950 KES 📂 Account Types Standard, Islamic, Professional ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (on request) 🧪 Demo Account Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 400:1 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD 0.7 pips N/A N/A ➡️Indices US 30 (Dow Jones) 3.0 points 4.0 points N/A 🪙Commodities Gold (XAU/USD) $0.80 N/A N/A 📜Stock Apple (AAPL.US) 0.02% 0.05% Above 0.10% 💵Cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) 0.50% 1.00% Above 2.00%

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

Our Findings

With AvaTrade, Kenyan traders have a reliable broker with an average spread of 0.8 pips and no commissions.

Though it is not regulated by Kenya’s CMA, it has licenses from other authorities like the FSCA of South Africa.

Does AvaTrade offer accounts denominated in Kenyan Shillings (KES)?

No, AvaTrade does not support KES as a base currency. Supported currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD.

What deposit methods are available for Kenyan traders?

Kenyan traders can deposit funds via bank wire transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.

2. Exness

Overall, Exness can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs).

can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low and offers a sign-up bonus for 1st-time traders.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2008 👨‍💼 Staff 2,100+ 👥 Active Traders 320,000+ 🛡️ Regulation CMA, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, etc. 🌍 Regions Regulated Cyprus, South Africa, Global 💰 Min Deposit $10 / 1295 KES 📂 Account Types Standard, Pro, Raw, Zero, Cent ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🧪 Demo Account Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:2000 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

📦 Asset Class 📈Spread Type ⚖️Typical Spread 🔎 Commission 💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR) Standard / Raw Spread Variable: from 0.2–0.9 pips Zero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot ➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500) Standard / Raw Spread Variable: from ~1 pip Standard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot 📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple) Spread markup (no pip) From $0.03 per share Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share 🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold) Spread markup From approx. $3.2 per contract Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included 💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC) Spread markup From approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro) Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly Regulated No multi-currency accounts available Client funds kept in segregated accounts Training resource section only available in English

Our Findings

Exness is among the most renowned brokerage companies in Kenya, and it provides clients with four types of accounts: Standard, Pro, Zero, and Raw Spread.

Kenyan traders can benefit from high-leverage options, up to 1:2000, depending on the instrument, which enables more elasticity in trading.

Does Exness have a physical office in Kenya?

Yes, Exness has an office located at Courtyard, 2nd Floor, General Mathenge Road, Westlands, Nairobi.

How long do withdrawals take to process?

Withdrawals via M-Pesa are typically processed instantly, with 95% of transactions completed in under a minute. However, processing times may vary depending on the payment method used.

3. Pepperstone

Overall, Pepperstone can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. Pepperstone is considered low-risk to medium-risk.

can be summarised as a Pepperstone is Pepperstone offers competitive trading fees and pip spreads, which gives it an overall trust score of 92 out of 99.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2010 👨‍💼 Staff 400+ 👥 Active Traders 300,000+ 🛡️ Regulation FSCA, ASIC, FCA, CMA, CySEC, BaFin 🌍 Regions Regulated Australia, UK, EU, Kenya, Namibia 💰 Min Deposit $0 / 0 KES (recommended $200) 📂 Account Types Standard, Razor ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🧪 Demo Account Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD, GBP/USD 0.0 pips 0.6 pips 1.2 pips ➡️Indices S&P 500, NASDAQ 0.4 points 1.0 points 1.5 points 🪙Commodities Gold, Oil 0.03 0.10 0.20 💰Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum 0.01% 0.10% 0.20% 📜Stocks Tesla, Apple 0.1 pips 0.3 pips 0.5 pips

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Account opening is fast and fully digital Only Forex, CFDs, and crypto Majority clients belong to a top-tier authority High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Low Forex and equity index CFD fees High financing rate for CFDs Low non-trading fees Basic news flow, no fundamental data No deposit fee Does not hold a banking license Great customer service Not listed on the stock exchange Seamless and free deposit and withdrawal Financial information not publicly available

Our Findings

Pepperstone was founded in 2010, and it is a forex and CFD broker that has an international existence.

In Kenya, it is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), holding license no. 128.

Which payment methods are available for depositing funds into a Pepperstone account from Kenya?

Kenyan traders can deposit funds using various methods, including M-Pesa, Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfers.

Does Pepperstone offer customer support in Kenya?

Yes, Pepperstone has a local office in Nairobi and provides customer support to Kenyan traders. You can contact their Nairobi office at +254 2038 93547/8/9.

4. FXTM

Overall, FXTM can be summarised as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs).

can be summarised as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low and is considered a low-risk trading environment. FXTM is considered safe because the FCA regulates it.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2011 👨‍💼 Staff 300+ 👥 Active Traders 4 million+ 🛡️ Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, CMA 🌍 Regions Regulated South Africa, UK, EU, Kenya 💰 Min Deposit $200 / 25900 KES 📂 Account Types Micro, Advantage, Advantage Plus ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:2000 (varies by region/account) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD 0.0 pips 1.3 pips 2.5 pips ➡️Indices US500 0.5 points 1.0 points 2.0 points 🪙Commodities XAU/USD (Gold) 0.2 pips 0.5 pips 1.0 pips 💰Cryptocurrencies BTC/USD 10.0 pips 20.0 pips 50.0 pips 📜Stocks AAPL (Apple Inc.) 0.1 USD 0.3 USD 0.5 USD

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Superb customer service High stock CFD fees Great educational tools Inactivity and withdrawal fees Digital and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low fees for stock index CFDs High stock CFD fees Low EURCHF and EURGBP fees Most withdrawal options have a fee Credit/Debit card available No two-step (safer) login No deposit fee No price alerts

Our Findings

FXTM is a well-known broker that started its operations in 2011 and accepts as low as a $50 minimum deposit, and also accepts M-Pesa.

It operates under license number 135 issued by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM in Kenya?

FXTM offers different account types with varying minimum deposits. For the Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts, the minimum deposit is $500 (approximately KES 65,500).

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available for Kenyan traders?

: Deposits and withdrawals in KES are processed instantly. Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro are accepted, with deposits processed within 2 hours.

5. XM

XM is among the top forex brokers in Kenya because they have relatively good spreads, a large number of trading instruments, and also provide M-Pesa local payments .

Since this broker provides an extremely easy - to-use platform, comprehensive education , and competent support, traders from Kenya will have all the possibilities to be successful .

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2009 👨‍💼 Staff 600+ 👥 Active Traders 5 million+ 🛡️ Regulation FSCA, ASIC, CySEC, IFSC 🌍 Regions Regulated South Africa, EU, Australia, Belize 💰 Min Deposit $5 / 647,50 KES 📂 Account Types Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, Shares ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

💳 Payment Method ✅ Availability 💳 Credit/Debit Cards Yes 🏦 Bank Transfers Yes 💼 Payoneer Yes 🌐 Neteller Yes 🀄 UnionPay Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to a wide range of flexible funding methods US clients are not accepted Supports several trading strategies and styles with innovative technical indicators that can be used Fixed spreads are not offered Negative balance protection is provided Inactivity fees are charged

Our Findings

XM is

one

of the most

popular Forex

brokers

in Kenya, offering

ultra-

low spreads,

very

high leverage, and a wide range of trading instruments.

It's good for Kenyan traders,

with reliable customer support, local payment options

such

as

M-Pesa, and strong educational resources

.

Does XM offer an Islamic account?

Yes, XM provides swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, ensuring no interest is charged or earned on overnight positions.

What educational resources does XM provide for Kenyan traders?

XM offers a range of educational resources, including webinars, video tutorials, market analysis, and free e-books, helping Kenyan traders improve their skills and knowledge.

6. Scope Markets

Overall, Scope Markets is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads.

is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads. Scope Markets can be summarised as a safe and well-regulated broker with a trust score of 90 out of 100 (High Trust).

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 1997 (rebranded as Scope in 2020) 👨‍💼 Staff 200+ 👥 Active Traders 100,000+ 🛡️ Regulation CMA, FSCA 🌍 Regions Regulated Kenya, South Africa, Global 💰 Min Deposit $50 / 6475 KES 📂 Account Types Silver, Gold, Platinum ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY From 0.0 pips 0.1-0.5 pips 1+ pips ➡️Indices S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100 From 0.5 pips 1-2 pips 3+ pips 🪙Commodities Gold, Oil (Brent, WTI), Silver From 0.2 pips 0.5-1 pips 2+ pips 💰Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple From 1.0 pips 2-5 pips 10+ pips 📜Stocks Apple, Tesla, Microsoft From 0.1 pips 0.5-1 pips 2+ pips

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated in SA Spreads are marked-up High Fund Security Limited additional offerings Dedicated Support Limited range of markets

Our Findings

ScopeMarkets offers a comprehensive trading platform regulated by CySEC, providing access to CFDs, forex, and commodities. It features competitive spreads, multiple account types, educational resources, and responsive customer support, catering to traders globally.

What trading platforms does ScopeMarkets offer?

ScopeMarkets provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and their proprietary web platform, suitable for various devices, including mobile apps.

Does ScopeMarkets offer an Islamic (swap-free) account?

Yes, ScopeMarkets offers Islamic accounts for Muslim traders, which are swap-free.

7. FXPesa

Overall, FXPesa can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides Forex and CFD trading to retail traders in Kenya. It is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2019 👨‍💼 Staff 100+ 👥 Active Traders 50,000+ 🛡️ Regulation CMA, FCA (via parent company – EGM Securities) 🌍 Regions Regulated Kenya, UK, Namibia 💰 Min Deposit $0 / 0 KES 📂 Account Types Executive, Premiere ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:400 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD, GBP/USD 0.7 pips 1.0 pips 1.5 pips ➡️Indices US30, UK100, NASDAQ100 2.0 points 3.0 points 5.0 points 🪙Commodities Gold (XAU/USD), Oil (WTI) 0.03 0.05 0.08 📜Stocks Apple, Tesla, Amazon 0.10 USD 0.15 USD 0.30 USD

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring local compliance. Limited to Kenyan regulation; lacks broader international oversight. Client funds are kept separate from company funds, enhancing security. Segregated accounts do not guarantee compensation in the event of insolvency. Utilizes SSL certificates to encrypt data and protect online transactions. SSL alone does not protect against all types of cyber threats.

Our Findings

FXPesa is a popular forex and CFD broker among Kenyan traders, offering competitive spreads, local payment methods like M-Pesa, and regulation by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment.

Is FXPesa regulated in Kenya?

Yes, FXPesa is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring compliance with local laws and offering a secure trading environment.

What are the spreads on FXPesa?

FXPesa offers competitive spreads starting from 0.7 pips for major forex pairs like EUR/USD, depending on the account type.

8. FBS

FBS is a popular broker among Kenyan traders for its competitive spreads, local means of deposit and withdrawal, like M-Pesa, and high leverage of up to 1:3000. It provides an easy trading experience within a CMA-regulated environment.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2020 👨‍💼 Staff 50+ 👥 Active Traders 10,000+ 🛡️ Regulation CMA (Kenya), Local oversight bodies 🌍 Regions Regulated Kenya, Namibia, select African markets 💰 Min Deposit $5 / 647,50 KES 📂 Account Types Standard, ECN ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD 0.1 pips 0.5 pips 1.0 pips ➡️Indices S&P 500 0.4 pts 1.0 pts 2.0 pts 🪙Commodities Gold $0.10/oz $0.30/oz $0.50/oz 📜Stocks Apple Inc. $0.05% $0.10% $0.20%

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FBS is well-regulated in Cyprus, Belize, and Australia FBS has withdrawal fees There are flexible withdrawal methods available to South Africans The verification process for some payment methods can be time-consuming

Our Findings

FBS is

an

internationally

recognized Forex and CFD broker

that

offers

Kenyan traders

some

of the best

spreads, leverage

as

high

as

1:3000, and

the

convenience of

local

deposit

options like M-Pesa. It provides

education

, bonuses, and

ease

of

trading

.

Does FBS accept M-Pesa for deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, FBS accepts M-Pesa as a payment method, allowing Kenyan traders to deposit and withdraw funds conveniently.

Are there any fees for deposits and withdrawals?

FBS does not charge fees for deposits. However, withdrawal fees may apply depending on the payment method used.

9. HFM

HFM is a well-known broker among Kenyan traders, and with the competitive spreads of forex and CFD trading , local payment options like M-Pesa, and security with an entity regulated by the Capital Markets Authority , one can understand why .

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2010 👨‍💼 Staff 1,000+ 👥 Active Traders 2.5 million+ 🛡️ Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, CMA, DFSA 🌍 Regions Regulated South Africa, UK, EU, Kenya, UAE 💰 Min Deposit $0 / 0 KES 📂 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD, GBP/USD 0.1 pips (Zero Account) 1.3 pips (Premium Account) 3+ pips (Exotic pairs) ➡️Indices US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE) 0.8 pts 2 pts 5+ pts (Volatility or illiquid markets) 🪙Commodities Gold (XAU/USD), Oil (USOIL) 0.2 pips 0.8 pips 2+ pips (Lower liquidity periods) 💵Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Varies 3 pips 10+ pips (Low liquidity coins)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Our Findings

Among Kenyan traders,

HFM is a

reputable

broker

that

provides

CMA regulation,

tight

spreads, and local payment options

such

as

M-Pesa. It

offers

various

account types, educational

tools

, and

customer support

to

ensure

smooth

trading.

Is HFM regulated in Kenya?

Yes, HFM Investments Ltd is authorized by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya as a non-dealing online foreign exchange broker.

What trading instruments does HFM offer?

HFM provides CFD trading on forex, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and indices, offering a broad range of over 50 forex pairs.

10. IC Markets

IC Markets is a popular forex and CFD broker among Kenyan traders, offering tight spreads, high leverage up to 1:500, and access to global markets. It provides local payment options like M-Pesa and supports MetaTrader platforms.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Details 🔖 Broker Name 🗓️ Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Staff 270+ 👥 Active Traders 180,000+ 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 🌍 Regions Regulated Australia, EU, Seychelles, Bahamas 💰 Min Deposit $200 / 25900 KES 📂 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread ☪️ Islamic Account yes 🧪 Demo Account yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD 0.0 0.1 0.5 ➡️Indices S&P 500 0.0 0.5 1.2 🪙Commodities Gold (XAU/USD) 0.0 1.0 2.5 💲Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 0.0 30.0 100.0

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Super Low Spreads Commissions on Top ECN Execution Higher Minimum Deposit multiple tier-1 liquidity providers Risk of Slippage Scalper-Friendly Features Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads

Our Findings

IC Markets is a

reputable

Forex and CFD broker offering

tight spreads, leverage

of

up to 1:500, and local payment options like M-Pesa

for

Kenyan

traders.

Fast execution

speed

and

support

for

MetaTrader and cTrader

round out the offerings

.

Is IC Markets (KE) regulated in Kenya?

Yes, IC Markets (KE) is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, ensuring compliance with local financial regulations.

What account types does IC Markets (KE) offer?

IC Markets (KE) provides two main account types:

Raw Spread Account : Offers raw inter-bank spreads with a commission of $7 per standard lot round turn.

: Offers raw inter-bank spreads with a commission of $7 per standard lot round turn. Standard Account: Features no commission charges but includes a spread markup of 0.8 pips above the raw inter-bank rate.

Tadenex Limited / Tradesense Limited

As of May 2026, two additional firms have received a Forex Trade Licence and will fall under the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) license. Tadenex Limited has been licensed to operate as a non-dealing online foreign exchange trading broker, while Tradesense Limited will operate as a money manager.

Conclusion The best forex brokers in Kenya offer competitive spreads, local payment options such as M-Pesa, and regulatory compliance with the CMA. Brokers like FXPesa, IC Markets, and FBS are popular due to their user-friendly trading platforms, leverage options, and robust customer support, making them top choices for Kenyan traders seeking a solid and secure place to trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed in Kenya?

Yes, forex trading is allowed in Kenya; however, Kenyan traders should take note that forex brokers in Kenya are not obliged to be authorized and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority in the country.

Who are the regulated forex brokers in Kenya?

The brokers provided on this list are some of the most reputable and well-regulated brokers in Kenya who offer forex trading services for the residents of that country.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading forex by starting with the basics, which involves basic education on what forex is, how it works, and several other topics.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of these brokers offer traders the option of registering a demo account.

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes, these forex brokers are well-regulated by reputable regulatory entities, therefore, client fund safety is assured when dealing with these brokers.

What are the KES Costs of Trading Forex with M-Pesa?

Trading forex with M-Pesa in KES comes with a few costs to keep in mind. Your broker may charge a spread or commission on each trade. M-Pesa might also add a small transaction fee, and if you hold trades overnight, rollover or swap fees could apply. SAShares Instagram