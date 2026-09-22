Best Forex Brokers in Ivory Coast - Main Banner

 

10 Best Forex Brokers in Ivory Coast. Ivorians might be held to strict foreign exchange standards locally, but this doesn’t prevent them from exploring international markets.

However, the issue is finding the right broker. We’ve reviewed many brokers, and our guide reveals the top 10 for Ivorian brokers.   We cover these topics:

   

How is forex trading regulated in Côte d'Ivoire, and what role does WAEMU play?

Forex trading in regions like the Ivory Coast follows a structured regulatory framework. The framework ensures financial stability and protects traders. In December 2024, the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) introduced Regulation No. 06/2024/CM/UEMOA. The new regulations replaced the previous 2010 regulation to tighten currency controls and prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. Under the new regulations, all transactions between WAEMU residents and non-residents must be done using only authorized entities like local banks, post offices, or the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). This seems extremely strict and seems to limit local traders from accessing international markets. However, these rules enhance financial stability and transparency. It doesn’t restrict traders from using international forex brokers.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Brokers in the Ivory Coast

  1. ☑️ CMTrading - A trusted broker known for its user-friendly platform.
  2. ☑️ FBS - Offers high leverage and a low minimum deposit.
  3. ☑️ HFM - A well-regulated broker with competitive spreads.
  4. ☑️ IC Markets - A top choice for scalpers and algorithmic traders.
  5. ☑️ AvaTrade - Provides a wide range of trading instruments.
  6. ☑️ Admirals - A well-established broker offering strong regulation.
  7. ☑️easyMarkets - Known for its fixed spreads and negative balance protection.
  8. ☑️ FXPesa - A solid broker with localized support.
  9. ☑️ Exness - Offers ultra-low spreads and high leverage.
  10. ☑️ FP Markets - A reliable ECN broker with deep liquidity.

 

1. CMTradingCMTrading - Review

  CMTrading is a broker that actively engages with traders. CMTrading’s CopyKat social trading system makes it easier for traders to follow professionals and mirror their strategies. The platform selection includes MetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, and CopyKat.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesFSA (Seychelles), FSCA (South Africa)
🏆 Account Types AvailableBronze, Silver, Gold, Premium
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:200 for forex trading
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.9 pips, no commissions on trades
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, CMTrading Web, CopyKat
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, eWallets, cryptocurrency payments
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedeBooks, webinars, training videos, live seminars
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers soft commodities like coffee and cocoa, which are major exports of Côte d'Ivoire
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  CMTrading Forex Brokers in Ivory Coast  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free trading on all accountsNot regulated locally in Côte d'Ivoire
Offers MetaTrader 4 and a web-based platformInactivity fee of $15 after 60 days
Competitive spreads from 0.9 pipsNo XOF-based accounts
Multiple account tiersLimited withdrawal methods for West African traders
 

Our Findings

CMTrading is an ideal option for traders from the Ivory Coast based on its social trading features. However, the lack of XOF accounts and local regulation means traders are exposed to currency conversion fees.  

Does CMTrading offer educational resources for traders in Ivory Coast?

Yes, CMTrading provides webinars, eBooks, and daily market analysis.  

Can I deposit and withdraw funds in West African CFA Franc (XOF) with CMTrading?

No, CMTrading does not support XOF deposits, but traders can use USD, EUR  

2. FBSFBS Review

  FBS has built a reputation for its high leverage, fast execution, commission-free trades, and localized payment methods. Ivory Coast traders can benefit from instant deposits and withdrawals to streamline transactions. FBS’s native app has a simple mobile-first experience. The low $5 minimum deposit means that anyone can start trading.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesIFSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa)
🏆 Account Types AvailableRetail, Demo, Islamic
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$5
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:3000
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.7 pips, no commissions on forex trades
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Cards for Ivory Coast
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, eBooks, video lessons, forex courses
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers commodities like gold and crude oil but lacks cocoa, a key Ivorian export
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FBS  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No commissions on forex tradesWithdrawal fees vary
Proprietary FBS Trader app with built-in risk toolsNo XOF-based accounts, requiring currency conversion
Ultra-fast order execution from 0.01 secondsOnly two account currencies available
24/7 multilingual customer supportNo WAEMU regulation
 

Our Findings

FBS is mostly known for its straightforward forex trading conditions, singular account (for those outside the EU), and high leverage. However, there are no WAEMU regulations or XOF accounts, but there are local payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.  

Does FBS offer swap-free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders in Ivory Coast?

Yes, FBS provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders who request them.  

What leverage does FBS offer to traders in Ivory Coast?

Traders in Ivory Coast can access leverage up to 1:3000.  

3. HFMHFM-Review

  HFM is multi-regulated and offers flexible account types and powerful trading tools to Ivorian traders. Traders can choose from a few account options and access leverage up to 1:2000. The HF App comes with real-time AI-powered sentiment data and a market scanner to help traders identify new trading opportunities.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesFSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles), FCA (UK), FSC (Mauritius), CMA (Kenya)
🏆 Account Types AvailableCent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, Demo, Top-Up Bonus, Islamic, HFCopy
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$0
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.0 pips (Zero Account), commissions from $6 per round on Forex trades
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrency
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual support in 27 languages
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, video lessons, market analysis, eBooks, podcasts
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers soft commodities like wheat and corn, but no direct cocoa or coffee trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Negative balance protection on all accountsFewer trading instruments compared to competitors
Customer support in 27 languagesNo WAEMU regulatory oversight
AI-powered sentiment analysisEntry-level accounts have wider spreads
Multiple account types, including HFCopy for social tradingFree VPS only available for high-volume traders
Free VPS hosting for high-volume tradersNo XOF-based accounts
 

Our Findings

HFM is one of the suitable options for Ivorians based on the strong trading tools, flexible account options, and high leverage that this broker offers. However, the lack of XOF accounts exposes traders to currency conversion fees.  

Is HFM regulated in the Ivory Coast?

No, HFM is regulated in South Africa and several other regions, but not in the Ivory Coast.  

Can I trade forex with a very small deposit at HFM in Ivory Coast?

Yes, HFM lets traders start with a flexible initial capital ($5 minimum on Credit/Debit Cards).  

4. IC MarketsIC Markets Review

  IC Markets suits most Ivorian traders because of its speed, precision, and advanced trading infrastructure. IC Markets processes trades under 40 milliseconds and offers TradingView and cTrader integrations. Ivorian traders can expect competitive trading conditions with spreads from 0.0 pip on Raw Spread Accounts.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas)
🏆 Account Types AvailableStandard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread, MAM/PAMM
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$200
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from $3.5 per lot per side (MetaTrader), $3 per lot per side (cTrader)
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, IC Social, ZuluTrade, Signal Start
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, FasaPay
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, eBooks, market analysis, video tutorials, forex courses
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers gold, crude oil, and wheat CFDs but no direct cocoa or coffee trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
VPS hosting for automated and high-frequency tradingNo WAEMU regulatory oversight
Over 2,250 trading instruments availableMinimum deposit of $200, higher than competitors
Ultra-low latency execution via Equinix NY4 serversLimited market research tools beyond basic education
TradingView and cTrader supportNo deposit bonuses or promotions
No withdrawal fees on most payment methodsRebate program requires high trading volume to qualify
 

Our Findings

IC Markets’ offering is ideal for Ivorians who prioritize execution speed and tight spreads. However, IC Markets seems more suited to experienced traders. IC Markets doesn’t support XOF accounts and isn’t regulated locally by WAEMU.  

Is IC Markets a good choice for high-frequency traders in Ivory Coast?

Yes, IC Markets offers ultra-low latency execution and several other unique features.  

Can I fund my IC Markets account with West African CFA Franc (XOF)?

No, IC Markets does not support XOF, but traders can deposit in USD, EUR, or other major currencies.  

5. AvaTradeAvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade has been in operation for years, and the broker has created a perfect balance between regulation, risk management tools, and platform variety. AvaTrade offers Ivorians flexible, intuitive, and user-friendly platforms and over 1,260 instruments that can be traded, even those with local relevance. Ivorian traders can use leverage according to their experience levels, and they can convert accounts into Islamic Swap-Free options.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesCentral Bank of Ireland (CBI), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), JFSA (Japan), ADGM (UAE), IIROC (Canada)
🏆 Account Types AvailableRetail, Professional, Islamic
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (Pro), 1:30 (Retail)
💹 Spread and Commission StructureFixed spreads from 0.9 pips (EUR/USD Retail), 0.6 pips (Pro), no commissions on most accounts
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedForex courses, webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, trading guides
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers gold, oil, and agricultural commodities, but no direct cocoa or coffee trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by multiple top-tier authoritiesFixed spreads can be higher
Supports copy trading via DupliTrade and ZuluTradeNo direct WAEMU regulation for Ivorian traders
No deposit or withdrawal feesNo direct stock trading (only CFDs)
AvaProtect insures trades against lossesHigh inactivity fees after 3 months ($50 per quarter)
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s multi-regulatory status makes it a safe broker for Ivorians, despite the lack of local regulations. AvaTrade’s range of platforms gives Ivorian traders a competitive edge in dynamic markets. However, XOF support is limited.  

What is the minimum deposit for Ivorian traders at AvaTrade?

The minimum deposit is $100.  

Can I trade cryptocurrency CFDs with AvaTrade in Ivory Coast?

Yes, AvaTrade offers cryptocurrency CFDs, but not actual crypto assets.  

6. AdmiralsAdmirals Review

  Admirals combines security, education, and diverse trading instruments, making it a well-rounded broker for Ivorian traders. Admirals offers more than just the MetaTrader suite; the broker offers MetaTrader Supreme Edition. Admirals offer several investment options to Ivorians beyond local commodities, expanding into forex, stocks, indices, and more.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), JSC (Jordan), FSA (Seychelles), CMA (Kenya)
🏆 Account Types AvailableTrade.MT4, Zero.MT4, Trade.MT5, Invest.MT5, Zero.MT5, Bets.MT5
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$1 (Invest.MT5), $100 for other accounts
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500 (Pro), 1:30 (Retail)
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.0 pips (Zero accounts), commissions from $1.8 per lot
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Admirals App, StereoTrader, MetaTrader Supreme
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, iDEAL, POLi
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedForex courses, webinars, market analysis, eBooks, video tutorials
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers gold, crude oil, and agricultural commodities but no direct cocoa or coffee trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Admirals  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free VPS hostinNo XOF-based account
Regulated by multiple top-tier authoritiesNo WAEMU regulatory oversight
Advanced tools like MetaTrader Supreme Edition and StereoTraderRetail traders limited to 1:30 leverage
 

Our Findings

Admirals has some of the best educational materials for new traders, but also offers experienced traders advanced trading tools and diverse instruments across markets. However, Admirals doesn’t cater to local traders in terms of account currencies, deposits, withdrawals, or local regulations.  

What leverage can Ivorian traders access at Admirals?

Retail traders can access up to 1:30 leverage, while professional traders can get up to 1:500.  

Does Admiral's have a French-speaking support team for Ivorian traders?

Yes, Admirals offers French-language support.  

7. easyMarketseasyMarkets Review

  easyMarkets is a trusted Market Maker broker with fixed spreads, risk management tools, and a user-friendly trading experience. Ivorian benefit from several proprietary tools where they can limit their risk exposure. easyMarkets also has a low minimum deposit of $25 and leverage up to 1:2000, accompanied by negative balance protection.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesCySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSA (Seychelles), BVI FSC (British Virgin Islands)
🏆 Account Types AvailableStandard, Premium, VIP, MT4, MT5
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$25 (Standard), $2,000 (Premium), $10,000 (VIP)
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000 (MT5), up to 1:400 (MT4), up to 1:200 (Web/App)
💹 Spread and Commission StructureFixed spreads from 0.5 pips (EUR/USD), no commissions
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedProprietary Web/App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-wallets, Local Bank Transfers, Crypto Wallets
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual support
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, eBooks, articles, video tutorials
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated by WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo XOF-based accounts offered
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireOffers gold, oil, and agricultural commodities but no direct cocoa or coffee trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  easyMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Freeze Rate lets traders pause price movement before executionLimited leverage on proprietary platform accounts
Supports TradingView, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5No WAEMU regulatory oversight
dealCancellation allows traders to reverse losing tradesNo XOF-based accounts
 

Our Findings

easyMarkets is the best option for traders who prefer a market-maker model with predictable, fixed spreads and robust risk management. However, the broker lacks WAEMU regulation and XOF accounts, exposing traders to currency conversion fees and complex dispute resolution.  

What is the minimum deposit for Ivorian traders at easyMarkets?

The minimum deposit is $25.  

Can I use easyMarkets’ mobile app for trading in Ivory Coast?

Yes, easyMarkets has a proprietary mobile app with full trading functionality.  

8. FXPesaFXPesa Review

  FXPesa is an ideal broker for African traders, including those in the Ivory Coast. FXPesa’s regulation includes Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). While FXPesa does not provide XOF-denominated accounts or WAEMU regulation, it supports mobile money deposits via M-PESA and offers instant funding options.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesCMA (Kenya), FCA (UK)
🏆 Account Types AvailableExecutive, Premiere
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$5
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400
💹 Spread and Commission StructureExecutive: 1.4 pips, no commission; Premiere: 0.0 pips, $7 per lot commission
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Equiti Trader app
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsM-PESA, Airtel Money, Neteller, Skrill, bank transfers, credit/debit cards
📞 Customer Support Availability24/6 via email, live chat, and phone (no local support in Ivory Coast)
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, trading tutorials, market insights
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNo
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireGold, silver, crude oil, and agricultural commodities
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXPesa  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers commission-free and raw spread accountsTrading costs are higher than some competitors
High leverage up to 1:400No WAEMU regulation
Regulated by CMA and FCANo local customer support in Ivory Coast
MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Equiti Trader app availableNo copy trading features
 

Our Findings

FXPesa is a broker focused on African countries and offers mobile money integration and platform accessibility, convenient for many traders. However, FXPesa is not locally regulated and lacks XAF support.  

Is FXPesa regulated in the Ivory Coast?

No, FXPesa is not regulated by WAEMU but operates under FCA and CMA licenses.  

Can I use mobile money services to fund my FXPesa account in Ivory Coast?

Yes, FXPesa supports M-PESA, MTN, Airtel, and other mobile payment methods.  

9. ExnessReview Exness

  Since its establishment, Exness has worked to build a presence in the forex market by offering unlimited leverage, instant withdrawals, and competitive trading conditions. Exness has multi-currency accounts, the most powerful trading software, and 24/7 customer support in several languages.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesRegulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC, but not WAEMU
🏆 Account Types AvailableStandard, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10 for Standard accounts, $200 for Pro accounts
⚖ Leverage OptionsUnlimited for most accounts
💹 Spread and Commission StructureRaw Spread and Zero accounts charge commissions; Standard accounts commission-free
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMT4, MT5, and Exness proprietary platform
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto payments
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 multilingual support, including French
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedLimited compared to some brokers
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated under WAEMU
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityYes, deposits available in XOF
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireGold, oil, cocoa, and other key exports
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free trading on Standard accountsLimited educational resources for new traders
Unlimited leverageRaw spread accounts have commission charges
24/7 multilingual supportNo local office or in-person support in Ivory Coast
 

Our Findings

Exness stands out because there are XOF-denominated accounts. Beyond this, Exness has flexible trading conditions, instant withdrawals, and unlimited leverage. However, Exness is not regulated locally by WAEMU, and XOF deposits and withdrawals are limited.  

Can Ivorian traders make instant withdrawals with Exness?

Yes, Exness allows instant withdrawals.  

Can I trade social trading strategies with Exness in Ivory Coast?

Yes, Exness offers a social trading platform for users to copy experienced traders.  

10. FP Markets

FP Markets Review - Main Banner

  FP Markets is most well-known for its ECN pricing, where Ivorian traders can expect the tightest spreads and fastest trade execution. FP Markets integrates MetaTrader, cTrader, and IRESS platforms to give traders more flexibility in their strategies. FP Markets is locally regulated, and while WAEMU regulation is missing, it’s still a safe, reliable option for local traders.    

Features

📊 Metric📝 Description
🏛 Regulation and LicensesRegulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA (Seychelles), but not WAEMU
🏆 Account Types AvailableStandard, Raw ECN, Islamic, Demo
💰 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100 for standard accounts
⚖ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
💹 Spread and Commission StructureSpreads from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN; commission-based pricing for some accounts
💻 Trading Platforms OfferedMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay)
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone
📚 Educational Resources ProvidedWebinars, market analysis, trading guides
🚫 WAEMU Regulation ComplianceNot regulated under WAEMU standards
❌ XOF Account AvailabilityNo direct XOF accounts; conversion required
☕ Commodities Relevant to Côte d'IvoireCocoa, gold, crude oil, soft commodities
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
VPS hosting for automated tradersLimited deposit/withdrawal methods for Ivorian traders
High leverage optionscTrader has a learning curve for beginners
Offers CFDs including commoditiesNo XOF trading accounts
 

Our Findings

FP Markets’ trading conditions suit most traders but are ideal for anyone using fast-paced strategies. FP Markets has a few currency options but doesn’t support XOF as a deposit, withdrawal, or account currency.  

Do FP Markets offer high leverage for traders in the Ivory Coast?

Yes, leverage goes up to 1:500.  

Is there a minimum balance requirement for FP Markets demo accounts?

No, the demo account is free and has $100,000 in virtual funds.  

Conclusion

Forex trading in most African countries can be challenging, but Ivorian traders have a few unique advantages. Ivorian traders can sign up and use international brokers, where they can access global markets and instruments with local relevance. However, some challenges persist in terms of XOF support, a lack of WAEMU regulations, and localized payment methods for Ivorians. However, many international brokers bridge the existing gaps to offer multi-currency accounts. These brokers might not be WAEMU-regulated but hold licenses with several top global entities. In addition, the brokers that cater to Ivorians offer a few payment alternatives for deposits and withdrawals.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is forex trading legal in Ivory Coast?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Ivory Coast.  

Are there good and reliable forex brokers in the Ivory Coast?

Yes, forex trading in the Ivory Coast is becoming more and more popular by the day, resulting in more reliable and good forex brokers entering the market in the Ivory Coast.  

Who is the financial regulatory entity for the Ivory Coast?

The West African Economic and Monetary Union and the Organization for Harmonization of Business Law in Africa provide the corporate financial reporting framework of the Ivory Coast/Côte d'Ivoire  

Do forex brokers in the Ivory Coast offer demo trading accounts?

Yes, most of the forex brokers in the Ivory Coast offer demo trading accounts.  

How many forex traders are active in the Ivory Coast?

It is estimated that the Ivory Coast has more or less 160,000 active forex traders monthly.  

Is Islamic forex trading available in the Ivory Coast?

Yes, there are brokers operating in the country who offer Islamic trading accounts.

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