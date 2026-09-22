Forex trading is rapidly gaining popularity in Lesotho, driven by better internet access and a growing interest in online income. This article highlights the 6 best forex brokers in Lesotho, offering secure, advanced features to elevate your trading experience.
- The 5 Best Forex Brokers in Lesotho
- Overview of Forex Trading in Lesotho
- A List of Stock Brokers in Lesotho
- The Best Forex Trading App in Lesotho
- How to Become one of the most Successful Forex Traders in Lesotho
6 Best Forex Brokers in Lesotho in 2026
|🔎 Broker
|📝Sign up
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|💳 Payment
|⭐ Broker Rating
|⚖️ Max. Leverage
|👉 Open Account
|$100
|Bank transfer, e-wallets
|4.7/5
|1:400
|👉 Open Account
|$10
|Multiple local & international
|4.8/5
|1:2000
|👉 Open Account
|$200
|Credit cards, e-wallets
|4.6/5
|1:500
|👉 Open Account
|$200
|Bank, cards, e-wallets
|4.7/5
|1:500
|👉 Open Account
|$5
|Bank transfer, cards
|4.5/5
|1:888
|👉 Open Account
|$1
|Cards, e-wallets
|4.4/5
|1:3000
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
What Is Lesotho Loti in Forex?The Lesotho Loti is the currency for Lesotho, abbreviated as LSL and symbolized as L for a single unit and M for multiple units-a, a Maloti. It is pegged at parity (1:1 ratio) with the South African Rand, both having the same value and thus generally used interchangeably in Lesotho.
6 Best Forex Brokers in Lesotho (2026)
- ☑️ AvaTrade – Overall, the Best Forex Broker in Lesotho
- ☑️ Exness – Best Overall Offering
- ☑️ Pepperstone – Known for scalping and algorithmic trading.
- ☑️ IC Markets – Best Forex Broker for Beginners
- ☑️ XM – Low Minimum LSL Deposit
- ☑️ FBS - Low-cost, beginner-friendly forex broker.
1. AvaTrade
Features
|⭐ Features
|ℹ️ Information
|🏛️ Regulation
|Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1600 ZAR
|📊 Average spreads from
|0.9 pips
|💹 Commissions from
|No commission on Forex
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|None
|📊 Maximum leverage
|1:400
|🔥 Bonus
|First Deposit Bonus
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 - multilingual
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Plus, Professional, Islamic.
|📈 Leverage
|1:400, EU - 1:30 and 1:400 (Professional Accounts)
|🔘Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, 100% Free
|💰 Spreads
|0,9 pips
|🚀Bonus
|Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $10 000 Bonus.
|💵 Account currencies
|AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
|📙 Education
|Sharp Trader, Videos, Articles, Webinars, eBook.
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Wire Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|010 594 1353
|👉 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+
|You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
|Worldwide regulated
|Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
|Award winner
|Quarterly and annual inactivity fees
|Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc
|Costumer support is not available 24/7
|Negative balance protection
|No bonus for EU based clients
Our FindingsBeing a regulated broker, AvaTrade is the preferred choice for traders from Lesotho, which provides multiple trading instruments, competitive spreads, and trading platforms such as MT4 and MT5.
What is the minimum deposit required for Lesotho traders on AvaTrade?
The minimum deposit for Lesotho traders on AvaTrade is $100 (~LSL1,840), depending on the chosen payment method. Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.
Can traders from Lesotho open an account with AvaTrade?
Yes, AvaTrade accepts traders from Lesotho. They can easily register and trade forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies on platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTrade’s
2. Exness
Features
|🔍Feature
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
|👤Account Types
|Standard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|190 ZAR ($10)
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|60%
|⛔Stop-Out
|0%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|EPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Standard +10%
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions
|There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
|Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts
|Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
Our Findings
Exness is a top choice in Lesotho, offering high leverage (up to 1:2000), low deposits, instant transactions, trusted regulation, and 24/7 support.
Does Exness support Lesotho's local currency (LSL) for deposits and withdrawals?
No, Exness does not currently support deposits and withdrawals in Lesotho Loti (LSL). However, traders from Lesotho can deposit and withdraw funds in other currencies like USD, ZAR, or EUR,
What payment methods are available for Exness traders in Lesotho?
Exness offers various deposit and withdrawal options for traders in Lesotho.
3. Pepperstone
Pepperstone is an internationally renowned broker of forex and CFDs that accepts traders from Lesotho. It offers competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and advanced trading platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.
Features
|⭐ Features
|ℹ️ Information
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200
|📊 Average spreads from
|0.0 pips (Razor account)
|💹 Commissions from
|$3.50 per lot (Razor account)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|None
|📊 Maximum leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|No deposit bonuses currently offered
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 live chat, email, and phone
|👥 Account Types
|Razor, Standard
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, crypto
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Tight, from 0.0 pips
|🚀Bonus
|None at this time
|💵 Account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.
|📙 Education
|Webinars, guides, and market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Cards, bank transfer, e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Not offered
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not available; use global support lines
|👉 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Pepperstone is a well-known and trusted broker in South Africa
|There are only two retail accounts offered
|Pepperstone accepts a variety of funding and withdrawal options
|Pepperstone is not regulated by the FSCA (according to the website, the application was withdrawn)
|South Africans can expect tight and competitive spreads on the Razor Account
|Pepperstone does not provide local telephone assistance in South Africa
|South Africans can contact Pepperstone 24/7 across various channels
Our Findings
Pepperstone offers tight spreads, low fees, and up to 1:500 leverage across 1,200+ instruments on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.
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