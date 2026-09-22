For anyone looking to trade on the Forex market in New Zealand, finding a reliable broker is the first move. A solid broker has a license and is regulated by a recognized body — in New Zealand, that's the FMA (Financial Markets Authority). We've researched and tested the market to bring you the 6 best FMA regulated forex brokers operating in New Zealand.

What Are FMA Regulated Forex Brokers?

FMA regulated forex brokers are trading companies authorized and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority — New Zealand's official financial regulatory body. They operate under strict rules designed to protect traders, ensure fair trading practices, and maintain market integrity. When you trade with an FMA broker, you know your funds are segregated from company assets, your broker meets capital requirements, and there's regulatory oversight backing every transaction.

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Why Choose an FMA Regulated Broker?

The FMA doesn't hand out licenses easily. Brokers need to meet strict licensing conditions, maintain segregated client funds in approved banks, meet capital adequacy requirements, and submit to regular audits. If a broker fails, traders are protected. If something goes wrong, you have legal recourse backed by New Zealand law. Trading with FMA is trading with accountability built in.

In this guide, you'll learn: Best FMA regulated forex brokers in New Zealand 2026

Top New Zealand FMA licensed forex trading platforms

Forex brokers with FMA regulation and tight spreads

FMA authorized forex brokers for NZ traders

Trusted FMA regulated brokers with low minimum deposits

New Zealand forex brokers under FMA supervision

Best FMA regulated MT4 and MT5 forex brokers

6 Best FMA Regulated Forex Brokers Comparison

6 Best FMA Regulated Forex Brokers 2026

BlackBull Markets — Tight spreads, wide instruments, dedicated New Zealand support CMC Markets — Strong brand, thousands of global markets, robust trading platforms IG — Deep liquidity, 50+ years of history, multi-jurisdiction regulation TMGM — Competitive fees, fast execution, full MetaTrader 4 support Plus500 — Beginner-friendly, intuitive platform, reliable execution XM — Low deposit requirements, wide instrument selection, global regulatory recognition

1. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets is New Zealand-focused. They offer dedicated local support, meaning you get assistance from a team that understands NZ trading regulations and can help in your timezone. Tight spreads, wide range of instruments, and a knowledgeable support team that's responsive when you need them. If you want a broker that actually cares about the local market, BlackBull delivers.

Features

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Auckland, New Zealand 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FMA, FSA 📃 License number FSP403326 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza Strip, Guinea Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Panama, The Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, West Bank, Yemen, and Zimbabwe 📒 Account Types ECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 💰 Sign up bonus None 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 TradingView integration Yes 📊 Share trading of underlying asset Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit 50 USD/R800 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, FasaPay, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, FasaPay, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay 💻 Platform Types MT4, MT5, WebTrader, FIX, API 📈 Tradable assets offered 23 000 tradable assets 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Desktop, Android, iOS (Apple) 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, French, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, six days a week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade raw spreads from 0.0 pips Prime account for best spreads requires higher deposit ECN order routing with deep liquidity $3 commission per side for raw accounts VPS hosting keeps execution fast Spreads widen during news releases Tight spreads on major pairs No fixed spread option available

Is BlackBull Markets regulated by the FMA?

Yes. BlackBull Markets is fully regulated by the Financial Markets Authority in New Zealand. That means transparent operations, fund safety, and compliance with strict financial standards for both local and international traders.

What makes BlackBull Markets stand out?

Ultra-tight spreads, wide range of trading instruments, and dedicated New Zealand-based customer support. You get a reliable, locally focused forex trading experience backed by FMA regulation.

2. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets is a powerhouse. Robust customer support across multiple channels — live chat, email, phone. Their team is versed in global markets and trading platforms. They help with trading tools, account management, and educational resources. Access to thousands of global markets, powerful platforms, and a brand reputation built over decades. CMC Markets works for traders who value technology and diversity in instruments.

Features

🔎 Broker 📌Regulation and Licenses Regulated by CIRO (formerly IIROC) also licensed by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), BaFin (Germany), FMA (New Zealand) 💰Bonuses No bonuses offered due to regulatory restrictions ⏰Support Hours 24/5 via phone, email, and live chat 📈Trading Platforms Next Generation (web-based), MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📉Account Types CFD Trading, FX Active, Corporate Accounts 💴Base Currencies CAD, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, SGD, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK 💹Spreads From 0.3 pips (variable); FX Active account offers 0.0 pips on major pairs with commission 📊Leverage Up to 33:1 for currency pairs varies for other instruments 💵Currency Pairs Over 330 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶Minimum Deposit 0 USD 💷Inactivity Fee $10/month after 12 months of inactivity 💻Website Languages English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese 💰Fees and Commissions Spreads and commissions apply FX Active account charges $2.50 per $100,000 traded 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️Scalping Yes 🅱️Hedging Yes ⚙️Trading Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, treasuries 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to 10,000+ instruments including forex, shares, and commodities Platform may be complex for beginners Advanced Next Generation trading platform with customizable features Some users report slow or inconsistent customer support Competitive spreads with no commission on many CFD trades Spreads can widen during high volatility (no fixed spread option) Extensive educational content and market analysis Certain instruments or features not available in all regions

Is CMC Markets authorized under the FMA in New Zealand?

Yes. CMC Markets operates under FMA authorization for its New Zealand clients. That means adherence to regulatory standards that promote transparency, financial security, and ethical trading practices across multiple asset classes.

Why is CMC Markets recommended for traders?

Known for powerful trading platforms, competitive pricing, and access to thousands of global markets. It's ideal for traders who value technology, reputation, and diversity in trading instruments.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG has been around since 1974 — that's 50+ years of trading history. They offer comprehensive support for traders worldwide, including New Zealand clients. Multilingual representatives, educational materials, technical assistance. Deep liquidity, multiple global regulations, and an excellent reputation for reliability. Their platforms work for both beginners and advanced traders. If you want a broker with proven staying power and global recognition, IG is it.

Features

Category IG ⭐ Features Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC) 🔥 Bonus N/A ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Phone Email Live Chat 👥 Account Types Standard DMA (Forex Direct) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA) 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity) 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD 📙 Education IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone +27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of tradable assets There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options Excellent platform offerings Limited payment processors No minimum deposit requirements No copy trading feature

Does IG operate under FMA regulation in New Zealand?

Yes. IG operates within New Zealand under FMA compliance, offering Kiwi traders trusted access to forex, indices, and CFDs with deep liquidity and top-tier security measures.

What are the main advantages of trading with IG?

Deep market liquidity, multiple global regulations, and an excellent reputation for reliability. Platforms cater to both beginners and advanced traders seeking transparency and professional-level tools.

4. TMGM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading

TMGM has a responsive support system. They assist traders with account inquiries, technical issues, and trading strategies. Team is available across multiple channels — live chat, email. Fast problem resolution. Lightning-fast execution speeds, competitive trading fees, and full MetaTrader 4 support. If you value efficiency and strong technology-driven performance, TMGM delivers.

Features

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Australia 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Management Authority (FMA) the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission(VFSC) 📝 License number ASIC - No. 436416 FMA - No. 569807 VFSC - No. 40356 ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts Yes 💼 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller,Revolut, Bank Wire Transfer, Union Pay, RMB, Fasapay, Broker to Broker, Xwise 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller,Revolut, Bank Wire Transfer, Union Pay, RMB, Fasapay, Broker to Broker, Xwise 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, IOS, Desktop, Android. 📉 Platform Types MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 Iress 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, CFDs, Indices, Energies, Cryptocurrency 🚏 Languages supported English, Chinese, Espanol, Portugese, Korean, Italiano, Swiss, Filipino, Bahasa, French ☎ Customer service hours 24/7 ☎ Customer service hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Potentially tighter spreads (starting from 0.1 pips) Commissions charged on each trade ($3.50 per $100k traded) See live market depth and liquidity Commissions can add up, requiring more cost management Orders filled at fastest possible prices Requires more experience to manage order types Trade a range of instruments (Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies) No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform

Is TMGM recognized by the FMA in New Zealand?

Yes. TMGM is referenced among FMA-recognized brokers in New Zealand broker listings, reflecting its commitment to providing secure and transparent trading for forex and CFD traders.

Why do traders choose TMGM?

Competitive trading fees, lightning-fast execution speeds, and full MetaTrader 4 support. Suitable for traders who value efficiency and strong technology-driven performance.

5. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is beginner-friendly. User-friendly support, ideal for newcomers navigating forex and CFD trading. Customer service team is available 24/7 through live chat and email. Help with account setup, platform guidance, troubleshooting. Intuitive and user-friendly platform providing a simple trading experience. Good security. Range of CFDs. Responsive customer support. If you're starting out, Plus500 works because it doesn't overcomplicate things.

Features

Category Plus500 ⭐ Features Commission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Costs included in spreads 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit / withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro) 🔥 Bonus No bonuses offered ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual live chat and email support 👥 Account Types Standard CFD account 📈 Leverage 30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets 🔘 Products Offered CFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account No deposit needed 💰 Spreads Floating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips 🚀 Bonus Not available under FSCA or FCA 💵 Account Currencies USD base ZAR supported under FSCA 📙 Education Basic Trading Academy 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, via FSCA ☎️ South African Phone Number N/A 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly platform Lack of in-depth research tools Listed on the London Stock Exchange Only an average educational section Low trading fees Limited product range. Only CFD

Is Plus500 available for New Zealand traders?

Yes. Plus500 is listed among New Zealand forex brokers and operates under FMA oversight, ensuring safety, transparency, and compliance for local traders.

Why is Plus500 ideal for beginners?

Platform is intuitive and user-friendly, providing a simple trading experience for beginners while offering solid security, a range of CFDs, and responsive customer support.

6. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM offers multilingual, round-the-clock support. Focused on personalized assistance. Team helps with account management, platform navigation, trading queries. Easier to trade confidently and resolve issues efficiently. Low minimum deposit. Broad selection of instruments. Strong global regulatory framework. Flexible and trustworthy broker choice. If you want access to global markets with personalized support and low barriers to entry, XM works.

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CONSOB (Italy), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize) 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes, FSCA regulated 📊 Trading Accounts Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Islamic Account 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Metals 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Supported via local banks 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders Welcome bonus & loyalty program 📉 Minimum spread 0.1 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs Zero-spread accounts require $100+ (ZAR 1,800) deposit Minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90) for Micro/Standard accounts Commission $7 per lot can be slightly higher than some brokers Supports Instant EFT and local SA funding in ZAR No crypto trading MT4 & MT5 access with all account types Spreads may widen in volatile markets

Does XM hold any FMA or FSPR listings in New Zealand?

Yes. XM appears in FMA and FSPR listings, demonstrating its regulatory recognition and commitment to secure, compliant trading for clients in New Zealand and worldwide.

What makes XM attractive to traders?

Low minimum deposit, broad selection of instruments, and strong global regulatory framework. Makes it a flexible and trustworthy broker choice for traders at any level.

Conclusion Choosing an FMA-regulated Forex broker is a wise decision for anyone living in New Zealand. It ensures a safe and stable operating environment. Forex trading is risky, and using a regulated broker means a safer path forward. All 6 brokers here are legitimate, FMA-compliant, and trusted. Pick based on what matters to you: local support (BlackBull), global reach (CMC Markets), tradition and reliability (IG), speed and execution (TMGM), beginner-friendliness (Plus500), or low entry costs (XM). All six deliver on their promises.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FMA in forex trading?

The FMA (Financial Markets Authority) is New Zealand's financial regulator. It supervises forex brokers and investment firms to ensure fair trading, transparency, client fund protection, and compliance with national and international financial standards.

Are FMA regulated forex brokers safe?

Yes. FMA regulated brokers are considered safe because they must follow strict licensing conditions, maintain segregated client funds, meet capital requirements, and provide transparent pricing to protect traders from fraud and unethical practices.

How can I check if a broker is FMA licensed?

You can verify a broker's FMA registration by visiting the official Financial Markets Authority website and searching for the company name or Financial Service Provider (FSP) number in the public FMA register.

Which forex brokers are regulated by the FMA?

Popular FMA-regulated brokers include BlackBull Markets, CMC Markets, IG, TMGM, Plus500, and XM. Always confirm their license number on the official FMA register before opening a live trading account.

What are the benefits of trading with FMA regulated brokers?

FMA brokers offer strong investor protection, transparent operations, strict oversight, and segregated accounts. These conditions ensure that traders in New Zealand enjoy fair trading environments and greater security for their invested funds.

Can international traders use FMA regulated brokers?

Yes, many FMA regulated brokers accept global clients. However, availability depends on local laws and compliance policies. Always check whether your country is eligible before registering with a New Zealand-based forex broker.

Do FMA regulated brokers offer high leverage?

Most FMA regulated brokers limit leverage to 1:100 for retail traders to reduce risk. Professional clients may access higher leverage after meeting eligibility criteria and passing suitability assessments.

Are FMA brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes. FMA regulated brokers often provide beginner-friendly trading platforms, demo accounts, and educational materials that help new traders learn safely under strict regulatory supervision and financial protection standards.

How does the FMA protect forex traders?

The FMA enforces laws requiring brokers to hold client funds in segregated accounts, disclose all fees, and submit regular compliance reports, ensuring transparency and safeguarding traders from potential malpractice.

What makes an FMA regulated broker trustworthy?

A trustworthy FMA broker maintains financial transparency, uses reputable trading platforms, follows strict compliance rules, and prioritizes client fund safety — earning trader confidence through strong regulatory accountability and ethical business conduct.