For anyone looking to trade on the Forex market in New Zealand, finding a reliable broker is the first move. A solid broker has a license and is regulated by a recognized body — in New Zealand, that's the FMA (Financial Markets Authority). We've researched and tested the market to bring you the 6 best FMA regulated forex brokers operating in New Zealand.
What Are FMA Regulated Forex Brokers?
FMA regulated forex brokers are trading companies authorized and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority — New Zealand's official financial regulatory body. They operate under strict rules designed to protect traders, ensure fair trading practices, and maintain market integrity. When you trade with an FMA broker, you know your funds are segregated from company assets, your broker meets capital requirements, and there's regulatory oversight backing every transaction.
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|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Why Choose an FMA Regulated Broker?
The FMA doesn't hand out licenses easily. Brokers need to meet strict licensing conditions, maintain segregated client funds in approved banks, meet capital adequacy requirements, and submit to regular audits. If a broker fails, traders are protected. If something goes wrong, you have legal recourse backed by New Zealand law. Trading with FMA is trading with accountability built in.
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6 Best FMA Regulated Forex Brokers Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|📝Sign up
|⚖️ Regulation /FMA Status
|📈 Leverage
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:500
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:30
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:200
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:1000
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:30
|👉Open Account
|Approved
|Up to 1:1000
6 Best FMA Regulated Forex Brokers 2026
- BlackBull Markets — Tight spreads, wide instruments, dedicated New Zealand support
- CMC Markets — Strong brand, thousands of global markets, robust trading platforms
- IG — Deep liquidity, 50+ years of history, multi-jurisdiction regulation
- TMGM — Competitive fees, fast execution, full MetaTrader 4 support
- Plus500 — Beginner-friendly, intuitive platform, reliable execution
- XM — Low deposit requirements, wide instrument selection, global regulatory recognition
1. BlackBull Markets
BlackBull Markets is New Zealand-focused. They offer dedicated local support, meaning you get assistance from a team that understands NZ trading regulations and can help in your timezone. Tight spreads, wide range of instruments, and a knowledgeable support team that's responsive when you need them. If you want a broker that actually cares about the local market, BlackBull delivers.
Features
|Broker's Name
|📍 Headquartered
|Auckland, New Zealand
|📅 Year Founded
|2014
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|FMA, FSA
|📃 License number
|FSP403326
|🌐 Countries not accepted for trade
|Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza Strip, Guinea Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Panama, The Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, West Bank, Yemen, and Zimbabwe
|📒 Account Types
|ECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|💰 Sign up bonus
|None
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 TradingView integration
|Yes
|📊 Share trading of underlying asset
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|50 USD/R800 ZAR
|💳 Deposit Options
|Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, FasaPay, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, FasaPay, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay
|💻 Platform Types
|MT4, MT5, WebTrader, FIX, API
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|23 000 tradable assets
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Web, Desktop, Android, iOS (Apple)
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English, German, French, Chinese
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24 hours per day, six days a week
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Institutional-grade raw spreads from 0.0 pips
|Prime account for best spreads requires higher deposit
|ECN order routing with deep liquidity
|$3 commission per side for raw accounts
|VPS hosting keeps execution fast
|Spreads widen during news releases
|Tight spreads on major pairs
|No fixed spread option available
Is BlackBull Markets regulated by the FMA?
Yes. BlackBull Markets is fully regulated by the Financial Markets Authority in New Zealand. That means transparent operations, fund safety, and compliance with strict financial standards for both local and international traders.
What makes BlackBull Markets stand out?
Ultra-tight spreads, wide range of trading instruments, and dedicated New Zealand-based customer support. You get a reliable, locally focused forex trading experience backed by FMA regulation.
2. CMC Markets
CMC Markets is a powerhouse. Robust customer support across multiple channels — live chat, email, phone. Their team is versed in global markets and trading platforms. They help with trading tools, account management, and educational resources. Access to thousands of global markets, powerful platforms, and a brand reputation built over decades. CMC Markets works for traders who value technology and diversity in instruments.
Features
|🔎 Broker
|📌Regulation and Licenses
|Regulated by CIRO (formerly IIROC) also licensed by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), BaFin (Germany), FMA (New Zealand)
|💰Bonuses
|No bonuses offered due to regulatory restrictions
|⏰Support Hours
|24/5 via phone, email, and live chat
|📈Trading Platforms
|Next Generation (web-based), MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|📉Account Types
|CFD Trading, FX Active, Corporate Accounts
|💴Base Currencies
|CAD, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, SGD, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK
|💹Spreads
|From 0.3 pips (variable); FX Active account offers 0.0 pips on major pairs with commission
|📊Leverage
|Up to 33:1 for currency pairs varies for other instruments
|💵Currency Pairs
|Over 330 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs
|💶Minimum Deposit
|0 USD
|💷Inactivity Fee
|$10/month after 12 months of inactivity
|💻Website Languages
|English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese
|💰Fees and Commissions
|Spreads and commissions apply FX Active account charges $2.50 per $100,000 traded
|🤝Affiliate Program
|Yes
|🅰️Scalping
|Yes
|🅱️Hedging
|Yes
|⚙️Trading Instruments
|Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, treasuries
|🚀Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Access to 10,000+ instruments including forex, shares, and commodities
|Platform may be complex for beginners
|Advanced Next Generation trading platform with customizable features
|Some users report slow or inconsistent customer support
|Competitive spreads with no commission on many CFD trades
|Spreads can widen during high volatility (no fixed spread option)
|Extensive educational content and market analysis
|Certain instruments or features not available in all regions
Is CMC Markets authorized under the FMA in New Zealand?
Yes. CMC Markets operates under FMA authorization for its New Zealand clients. That means adherence to regulatory standards that promote transparency, financial security, and ethical trading practices across multiple asset classes.
Why is CMC Markets recommended for traders?
Known for powerful trading platforms, competitive pricing, and access to thousands of global markets. It's ideal for traders who value technology, reputation, and diversity in trading instruments.
3. IG
IG has been around since 1974 — that's 50+ years of trading history. They offer comprehensive support for traders worldwide, including New Zealand clients. Multilingual representatives, educational materials, technical assistance. Deep liquidity, multiple global regulations, and an excellent reputation for reliability. Their platforms work for both beginners and advanced traders. If you want a broker with proven staying power and global recognition, IG is it.
Features
|Category
|IG
|⭐ Features
|Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC)
|🔥 Bonus
|N/A
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 Phone Email Live Chat
|👥 Account Types
|Standard DMA (Forex Direct)
|📈 Leverage
|1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes – unlimited use
|💰 Spreads
|0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity)
|🚀 Bonus
|No deposit or welcome bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD
|📙 Education
|IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone
|+27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office)
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of tradable assets
|There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options
|Excellent platform offerings
|Limited payment processors
|No minimum deposit requirements
|No copy trading feature
Does IG operate under FMA regulation in New Zealand?
Yes. IG operates within New Zealand under FMA compliance, offering Kiwi traders trusted access to forex, indices, and CFDs with deep liquidity and top-tier security measures.
What are the main advantages of trading with IG?
Deep market liquidity, multiple global regulations, and an excellent reputation for reliability. Platforms cater to both beginners and advanced traders seeking transparency and professional-level tools.
4. TMGM
TMGM has a responsive support system. They assist traders with account inquiries, technical issues, and trading strategies. Team is available across multiple channels — live chat, email. Fast problem resolution. Lightning-fast execution speeds, competitive trading fees, and full MetaTrader 4 support. If you value efficiency and strong technology-driven performance, TMGM delivers.
Features
|🔍 Broker's Name
|📍 Headquartered
|Australia
|📅 Year Founded
|2013
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Management Authority (FMA) the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission(VFSC)
|📝 License number
|ASIC - No. 436416 FMA - No. 569807 VFSC - No. 40356
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|📒 Demo Account
|Yes
|🏛 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|💼 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100
|💳 Deposit Options
|Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller,Revolut, Bank Wire Transfer, Union Pay, RMB, Fasapay, Broker to Broker, Xwise
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller,Revolut, Bank Wire Transfer, Union Pay, RMB, Fasapay, Broker to Broker, Xwise
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Windows, IOS, Desktop, Android.
|📉 Platform Types
|MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 Iress
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, CFDs, Indices, Energies, Cryptocurrency
|🚏 Languages supported
|English, Chinese, Espanol, Portugese, Korean, Italiano, Swiss, Filipino, Bahasa, French
|☎ Customer service hours
|24/7
|☎ Customer service hours
|24/7
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Potentially tighter spreads (starting from 0.1 pips)
|Commissions charged on each trade ($3.50 per $100k traded)
|See live market depth and liquidity
|Commissions can add up, requiring more cost management
|Orders filled at fastest possible prices
|Requires more experience to manage order types
|Trade a range of instruments (Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies)
|No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform
Is TMGM recognized by the FMA in New Zealand?
Yes. TMGM is referenced among FMA-recognized brokers in New Zealand broker listings, reflecting its commitment to providing secure and transparent trading for forex and CFD traders.
Why do traders choose TMGM?
Competitive trading fees, lightning-fast execution speeds, and full MetaTrader 4 support. Suitable for traders who value efficiency and strong technology-driven performance.
5. Plus500
Plus500 is beginner-friendly. User-friendly support, ideal for newcomers navigating forex and CFD trading. Customer service team is available 24/7 through live chat and email. Help with account setup, platform guidance, troubleshooting. Intuitive and user-friendly platform providing a simple trading experience. Good security. Range of CFDs. Responsive customer support. If you're starting out, Plus500 works because it doesn't overcomplicate things.
Features
|Category
|Plus500
|⭐ Features
|Commission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$100 / ZAR 1,800
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.1 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commissions Costs included in spreads
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit / withdrawal fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro)
|🔥 Bonus
|No bonuses offered
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual live chat and email support
|👥 Account Types
|Standard CFD account
|📈 Leverage
|30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets
|🔘 Products Offered
|CFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free demo account No deposit needed
|💰 Spreads
|Floating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Not available under FSCA or FCA
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD base ZAR supported under FSCA
|📙 Education
|Basic Trading Academy
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, via FSCA
|☎️ South African Phone Number
|N/A
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|User-friendly platform
|Lack of in-depth research tools
|Listed on the London Stock Exchange
|Only an average educational section
|Low trading fees
|Limited product range. Only CFD
Is Plus500 available for New Zealand traders?
Yes. Plus500 is listed among New Zealand forex brokers and operates under FMA oversight, ensuring safety, transparency, and compliance for local traders.
Why is Plus500 ideal for beginners?
Platform is intuitive and user-friendly, providing a simple trading experience for beginners while offering solid security, a range of CFDs, and responsive customer support.
6. XM
XM offers multilingual, round-the-clock support. Focused on personalized assistance. Team helps with account management, platform navigation, trading queries. Easier to trade confidently and resolve issues efficiently. Low minimum deposit. Broad selection of instruments. Strong global regulatory framework. Flexible and trustworthy broker choice. If you want access to global markets with personalized support and low barriers to entry, XM works.
Features
|🔍 Features
|⚖️ Regulation
|CONSOB (Italy), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize)
|🌐 Social Media Platforms
|Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
|🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation
|Yes, FSCA regulated
|📊 Trading Accounts
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Islamic Account
|📊 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5
|📊 Trading Assets
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Metals
|🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account
|Yes
|🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed
|Supported via local banks
|🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders
|Welcome bonus & loyalty program
|📉 Minimum spread
|0.1 pips
|⭐ Demo Account
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic Account
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs
|Zero-spread accounts require $100+ (ZAR 1,800) deposit
|Minimum deposit from $5 (ZAR 90) for Micro/Standard accounts
|Commission $7 per lot can be slightly higher than some brokers
|Supports Instant EFT and local SA funding in ZAR
|No crypto trading
|MT4 & MT5 access with all account types
|Spreads may widen in volatile markets
Does XM hold any FMA or FSPR listings in New Zealand?
Yes. XM appears in FMA and FSPR listings, demonstrating its regulatory recognition and commitment to secure, compliant trading for clients in New Zealand and worldwide.
What makes XM attractive to traders?
Low minimum deposit, broad selection of instruments, and strong global regulatory framework. Makes it a flexible and trustworthy broker choice for traders at any level.
ConclusionChoosing an FMA-regulated Forex broker is a wise decision for anyone living in New Zealand. It ensures a safe and stable operating environment. Forex trading is risky, and using a regulated broker means a safer path forward. All 6 brokers here are legitimate, FMA-compliant, and trusted. Pick based on what matters to you: local support (BlackBull), global reach (CMC Markets), tradition and reliability (IG), speed and execution (TMGM), beginner-friendliness (Plus500), or low entry costs (XM). All six deliver on their promises.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the FMA in forex trading?
The FMA (Financial Markets Authority) is New Zealand's financial regulator. It supervises forex brokers and investment firms to ensure fair trading, transparency, client fund protection, and compliance with national and international financial standards.
Are FMA regulated forex brokers safe?
Yes. FMA regulated brokers are considered safe because they must follow strict licensing conditions, maintain segregated client funds, meet capital requirements, and provide transparent pricing to protect traders from fraud and unethical practices.
How can I check if a broker is FMA licensed?
You can verify a broker's FMA registration by visiting the official Financial Markets Authority website and searching for the company name or Financial Service Provider (FSP) number in the public FMA register.
Which forex brokers are regulated by the FMA?
Popular FMA-regulated brokers include BlackBull Markets, CMC Markets, IG, TMGM, Plus500, and XM. Always confirm their license number on the official FMA register before opening a live trading account.
What are the benefits of trading with FMA regulated brokers?
FMA brokers offer strong investor protection, transparent operations, strict oversight, and segregated accounts. These conditions ensure that traders in New Zealand enjoy fair trading environments and greater security for their invested funds.
Can international traders use FMA regulated brokers?
Yes, many FMA regulated brokers accept global clients. However, availability depends on local laws and compliance policies. Always check whether your country is eligible before registering with a New Zealand-based forex broker.
Do FMA regulated brokers offer high leverage?
Most FMA regulated brokers limit leverage to 1:100 for retail traders to reduce risk. Professional clients may access higher leverage after meeting eligibility criteria and passing suitability assessments.
Are FMA brokers suitable for beginners?
Yes. FMA regulated brokers often provide beginner-friendly trading platforms, demo accounts, and educational materials that help new traders learn safely under strict regulatory supervision and financial protection standards.
How does the FMA protect forex traders?
The FMA enforces laws requiring brokers to hold client funds in segregated accounts, disclose all fees, and submit regular compliance reports, ensuring transparency and safeguarding traders from potential malpractice.
What makes an FMA regulated broker trustworthy?
A trustworthy FMA broker maintains financial transparency, uses reputable trading platforms, follows strict compliance rules, and prioritizes client fund safety — earning trader confidence through strong regulatory accountability and ethical business conduct.
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