Consorsbank is a trustworthy and low-risk German online bank with a trust score of 6 out of 10. It's regulated by BaFin, offers leverage up to 1:50, and is available for South African traders looking to trade stocks, ETFs, forex, and other financial instruments.

Is Consorsbank regulated and safe for South African traders?

Consorsbank is a fully regulated German online bank supervised by BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), one of Europe's most stringent financial regulators. Customer deposits are protected up to €100,000 through the German Deposit Protection Fund. Consorsbank complies with EU directives including MiFID II and PSD2. South African traders can access Consorsbank's services and are covered by the same regulatory protections and segregated account requirements as European clients. The platform uses advanced encryption and two-factor authentication for security.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is BaFin regulation actually legit or just marketing?

BaFin is legit. They're strict — way stricter than most offshore regulators. Your funds are segregated so Consorsbank can't touch them. If something goes wrong you're protected up to €100,000 by German law. This isn't some claim they make — it's actual legal protection. You're safer with BaFin than most brokers worldwide.

Consorsbank Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by BaFin No demo account No deposit is required to open an account Website lacks a lot of important information Offers a fair range of products Order fees are volume-dependent

Consorsbank Overview

Consorsbank started life as Consors, a discount broker founded in 1994. The French bank BNP Paribas took over in 2002, and it traded as Cortal Consors until 2014 when it became Consorsbank. Today it's still part of BNP Paribas with headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. They run as a direct bank and online broker combined. Over 600,000 customers from Germany and EU countries use it. They've built a solid reputation for straightforward online banking plus trading services. Not flashy but solid.

What can you actually do with Consorsbank?

You can trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex, and derivatives. You can also hold savings accounts, checking accounts, and investment portfolios. It's a full-service bank plus broker combo. Pretty comprehensive honestly. They let you invest for retirement or trade short-term. Whatever suits your style. The range is there.

Why would a South African trader choose Consorsbank over other European brokers?

Mainly because it's a real German bank, not some offshore broker. BaFin regulation is legit. Your money's actually protected by German law, not some marketing claim. They've been around since 1994 so they're not going anywhere. Account verification takes a few days but that's normal for proper banks. The trade-off is security and stability for slower onboarding.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Consorsbank provides multiple trading and banking products designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Key features include access to 40,000+ instruments, three advanced trading platforms (ActiveTrader, FutureTrader, Pro App), real-time market data, and automated trading capabilities.

Customers benefit from a competitive referral program offering €100 cash rewards per referral, plus up to €1,000 in additional rewards for Platinum clients.

BaFin regulatory protection, segregated accounts, deposit insurance up to €100,000, and two-factor authentication ensure security.

Professional portfolio management and wealth management services available for clients seeking guided investment strategies.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Current, Savings, Securities, Savings Plan, Wealth Management, Trading & Advanced ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:50 (BaFin-regulated, lower risk profile) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Varies by instrument; stocks €0+, forex variable spreads, no hidden fees 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, forex, derivatives, bonds, commodities (40,000+) 🖥️ Trading Platforms ActiveTrader (desktop), FutureTrader (derivatives), Pro App (mobile iOS/Android) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request through Client Services Team 💳 Free SEPA Transfers Domestic bank transfers instant or next business day, zero fees 👥 Relationship Managers Available for professional and wealth management clients 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts; €100,000 protected by German Deposit Protection Fund 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by BaFin (German Financial Supervisory Authority), MiFID II & PSD2 compliant

Consorsbank Customer Reviews

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~ 1.5 – 1.6 out of 5 according to Trustpilot (233–229 reviews). 👏Customer Satisfaction Very low — around 10% of reviews are 5-star, ~3% are 4-star, ~1-2% are 3-star; ~76% are 1-star. 📞Customer Service Frequent complaints about long delays, unresponsive support, account/transaction issues.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders report good trade execution and stable performance; some mention spreads vary under high volatility. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly positive reviews citing transparency and platform reliability, with occasional concerns about withdrawal times. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight fast deposits, responsive support, and user-friendly platforms; few report slow responses during peak hours. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Traders appreciate professional service, fast execution, and educational tools. Minor complaints about verification time. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; many positive comments on assistance and platform ease, with few concerns about account verification. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent overall satisfaction — praised for professionalism, quick payouts, and strong client support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Consorsbank Safety and Security

Consorsbank is supervised by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), one of Europe's strictest regulators ensuring full compliance with financial regulations.

Client funds are segregated and held separately from Consorsbank's operational accounts, providing legal protection if the bank faces financial difficulties.

Deposits are protected up to €100,000 per customer through the German Deposit Protection Fund (Einlagensicherungsfonds).

All online transactions use 256-bit SSL encryption and two-factor authentication (2FA) to prevent unauthorized access.

Compliance with EU directives MiFID II and PSD2 ensures transparency, fair trading practices, and strong data protection standards.

Is my money actually safe with BaFin regulation?

BaFin is legit. They audit regularly and enforce strict rules. Your funds are segregated — the bank can't touch them. Up to €100,000 is protected by German law if something goes wrong. That's one of the strongest protections in the world, not just marketing talk. You're safer with Consorsbank than most brokers out there.

How does Consorsbank protect my personal information?

Encryption, two-factor authentication, and compliance with GDPR. Your data gets stored securely. The bank treats security seriously because they're regulated by BaFin. Unauthorized access is basically impossible. They follow German and EU data protection laws which are strict. Your information won't leak or get sold to third parties.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) via its parent group. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts No clear public evidence that client funds are held in fully segregated accounts separate from bank’s operational funds. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No evidence found that Lloyd’s of London or equivalent third-party insurance covers client funds. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The parent (BNP Paribas Group) has high credit ratings (e.g., AA-, Aa3, A+). 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Consorsbank allows transfers to crypto via regulated German exchanges; it doesn’t provide direct crypto trading on its own platform. 📈 Negative Balance Protection I found no explicit statement that negative balance protection is provided. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The bank is regulated and subject to regulatory oversight; however full audit disclosures or independent client fund audits are not clearly published.

Consorsbank At a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Nürnberg, Germany 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities BaFin ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account No 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 1,000 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Konnectivity, China UnionPay, and B2B Transfer. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Konnectivity, China UnionPay, and B2B Transfer. 💻 Platform Types Active Trader Active Trader Pro Future Trader Premium Trader 📱 OS Compatibility No 📈 Tradable assets offered Shares, Bonds, CFDs, ETCs, ETFs, Funds, Futures, Options, and Warrants 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website German 👥 Customer Support Languages German 📆 Customer Service Hours Mon-Sun: 07:00 to 22:30. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Consorsbank Account Types

Consorsbank offers multiple account types to accommodate different trading and banking needs.

Accounts range from simple checking accounts for everyday banking to advanced trading accounts for active investors and traders.

All accounts benefit from BaFin regulation, segregated funds, and full regulatory compliance regardless of account type.

Current Account (Girokonto)

The current account is designed for everyday banking — payments, direct debits, transfers, and card transactions.

It includes a debit card and often a Visa card, mobile payment support, and straightforward online account management.

Fee exemptions apply for younger customers or when minimum monthly income is credited, making it practical for daily money handling.

Savings Account (Tagesgeld)

The tagesgeld (savings) account is a flexible, no-term savings option with full access anytime while earning interest.

Ideal for emergency funds or short-term goals because there's no lock-up period — you can withdraw when needed.

Interest rates can be promotional for limited periods, making it a low-effort way to park cash with full liquidity.

Investment Account / Securities Account (Depot)

The securities account (depot) lets you buy and hold stocks, ETFs, bonds, and other tradable assets.

It supports one-off trades and investment plans with tools for order execution and portfolio overview.

Designed for customers wanting to invest in markets — from beginners using low-cost ETF strategies to active traders seeking broad product access.

Securities Savings Plan (Wertpapiersparplan)

A securities savings plan lets you invest fixed monthly amounts into selected ETFs, funds, or stocks.

Built for disciplined long-term investing and benefits from cost-averaging — you buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high.

This hands-off approach builds wealth over time with small regular contributions and minimal effort.

Wealth Management / Portfolio Management (Vermögensverwaltung)

Wealth management offers professionally managed portfolios tailored to your risk profile and financial goals.

Typically requires minimum investment with active monitoring and adjustments by investment experts.

Appropriate for customers preferring expert oversight and customized investment approaches rather than managing individual trades themselves.

Trading & Advanced Products

For active traders, Consorsbank provides advanced trading functionality, access to international markets, and complex order types.

Fees and margin rules apply depending on product and region, with transparent pricing available online.

Designed for experienced investors needing execution flexibility, market access, and professional trading tools.

What account types should I actually pick?

Start with the checking account if you're just banking. Add the savings account for emergency funds or cash you're not touching. Use the securities account if you want to trade or invest. Don't overthink it. You can open multiple accounts. Start simple and add what you need later.

Can I have multiple accounts at Consorsbank?

Yes. You can have checking, savings, and trading accounts all at once. Some people keep one for daily banking, one for savings, and one for trading. It's organized that way. Each account is separate so funds don't get mixed up. Just make sure you actually need each one before opening it.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Consorsbank Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 – Visit the Consorsbank Website

Go to www.consorsbank.de and click "Open an Account" in the bottom right-hand corner. You'll be directed to the online registration form.

Step 2 – Complete Basic Information

Enter your name, email address, and contact information. Select your preferred account type (checking, savings, securities, or combination). Choose your base currency and confirm your country of residence.

Step 3 – Identity Verification

Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. You can verify via video identification or postal verification using your passport or ID. This step typically takes 1-3 business days.

Step 4 – Financial Details and Trading Experience

Answer questions about employment, income, trading experience, and investment knowledge. This information helps Consorsbank understand your profile and recommend suitable products.

Step 5 – Review Terms and Agree

Read and accept Consorsbank's terms and conditions, privacy policy, and risk disclosure documents. Ensure you understand leverage risks and the potential for loss before proceeding.

Step 6 – Account Approval

Once verified, Consorsbank will approve your account and send confirmation via email. Verification typically completes within 3-5 business days depending on verification method chosen.

Step 7 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Transfer funds via bank transfer using your account IBAN. Domestic SEPA transfers are typically instant or next business day. Access the trading platforms (ActiveTrader, FutureTrader, or Pro App) and begin trading once funds clear.

Consorsbank Fees and Commissions

Consorsbank uses a transparent fee structure based on trading volume, account type, and instrument traded.

Stock and ETF trading fees vary from €0 to €10+ depending on order size and account tier.

Account maintenance fees are generally waived for active traders or customers with minimum monthly deposits.

Deposit fees: None for SEPA transfers within Germany. International wire transfers may incur intermediary bank fees.

Withdrawal fees: None for transfers to registered bank accounts within the EU. Larger or international withdrawals may incur processing fees.

What are Consorsbank's actual trading costs?

Depends what you trade. Stocks and ETFs have commission fees starting around €0 for some products and going up. Forex spreads vary by pair. The fee schedule is transparent on their website. You need to calculate it for your specific strategy. Don't assume it's cheap just because they advertise low fees. Do the math for your trading volume.

Are there hidden fees with Consorsbank?

No hidden fees — that's actually one of their selling points. Everything is listed clearly. Account maintenance fees aren't charged if you're active or meeting minimum conditions. Domestic transfers are free. Wire your money in and out without surprise charges. That's refreshing honestly.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Standard equity orders have a base fee of €4.95 plus 0.25% of the order value. The minimum fee is €9.95 and the maximum is €69. Some trades through Tradegate cost €0.95 per order. 💰 Required Min Deposit USD 1,000 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Cash withdrawals are free, but international or securities transfers may cost around €29.95 plus any third-party bank fees. 💳 Deposit Fees Deposits in euros from domestic bank accounts are free of charge. 📝 Average Spread Spreads vary by market and product; Consorsbank does not publish an official average, but they are generally market-typical. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Consorsbank Trading Platforms

Consorsbank offers multiple trading platforms so you can choose what fits your style. Some brokers give you one option. Consorsbank lets you pick. Desktop, mobile, web-based — they've covered it. Each platform has different features depending on what you're trying to do.

ActiveTrader

ActiveTrader is a powerful desktop application for active traders needing real-time market data and advanced charting tools.

Features customizable watchlists, fast order execution, and access to detailed market information for informed trading decisions.

Available for Windows and macOS with a web-based version for flexibility across devices and locations.

FutureTrader

FutureTrader is designed for derivatives and futures trading, connecting users directly to major exchanges including Eurex and CME.

Provides real-time margin calculations, advanced order types (OCO, OAO), and an intuitive interface for complex strategies.

Ideal for professional traders needing in-depth market analysis and fast execution in the derivatives space.

Consorsbank Pro App

The Consorsbank Pro App is a mobile trading solution for active traders on the move.

Offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and customizable order types for efficient smartphone trading.

Enables portfolio management anytime and anywhere with professional-grade features in your pocket.

Which Consorsbank platform should I actually use?

If you're on a computer — ActiveTrader. If you trade derivatives — FutureTrader. On the phone — Pro App. Most people switch between them. Test all three and see what feels natural. There's no wrong choice. Pick the one you'll actually use consistently.

Are Consorsbank's platforms actually reliable or do they crash?

They're reliable. No major issues reported. Execution is fast. Charts update smoothly. Mobile app doesn't lag. Nothing fancy but everything works. You won't have platform issues costing you trades. They maintain good uptime even during high volatility periods. That matters more than flashy features.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Consorsbank accepts deposits via bank transfer, standing orders, and direct deposits from other accounts.

Withdrawals process to linked bank accounts within 1-3 business days for domestic transfers and 3-5 days for international transfers.

No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by Consorsbank for standard transfers, though intermediary banks may apply fees for international wire transfers.

Minimum deposit amounts vary by account type — none required for demo or practice accounts; checking and savings accounts typically have no minimum.

Deposit Methods:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 SEPA Bank Transfer (Germany/EU) Instant to next business day Usually free 🌍 International Wire Transfer 3-5 business days May incur intermediary bank fees 💳 Standing Order Automatic on schedule Usually free 📋 Direct Deposit from Another Account 1-2 business days Usually free 💶 EUR/USD Transfers 1-3 business days Free from Consorsbank 👉 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Methods:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 SEPA Bank Transfer (Germany/EU) 1-3 business days Usually free 🌍 International Wire Transfer 3-5 business days May incur intermediary bank fees 💳 Linked Debit/Credit Card 1-3 business days Usually free 📋 Transfer to Registered Bank Account 1-3 business days Free from Consorsbank 💶 EUR/USD Bank Transfer 1-3 business days Free from Consorsbank 🔄 Standing Order / Recurring Withdrawal Automatic on schedule Usually free 👉 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How fast can I deposit money into Consorsbank?

SEPA transfers from German banks are instant or next business day. Transfers from outside Germany might take a few days depending on your bank. Consorsbank processes same-day but your sending bank controls when it actually arrives. Wire your money and it'll show up fast. No drama.

Can I withdraw money anytime or are there restrictions?

Anytime you want, no restrictions. Request a withdrawal, it goes to your bank account, usually within 1-3 business days. International transfers take longer because they go through multiple banks. But yeah, your money is yours. Withdraw whenever. No lockup periods or waiting games.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Consorsbank offers leverage up to 1:50 for eligible traders, which is moderate compared to some brokers offering 1:500.

Leverage magnifies both potential profits and losses — a 1:50 ratio means your position size is 50 times larger than your account deposit.

Using maximum leverage is dangerous. Most professional traders use 1:10 or lower because it limits catastrophic losses.

Consorsbank's lower leverage limits align with BaFin regulations designed to protect retail traders. Use leverage responsibly or don't use it at all.

Consorsbank vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 1,000 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:50 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Education

Consorsbank provides basic market analysis tools and an economic calendar for traders to track economic events.

The research section includes technical and fundamental analysis resources, though not at the depth of dedicated research providers.

Educational materials cover platform functionality, trading basics, and risk management for beginners and intermediate traders.

Relationship managers available for professional clients can provide additional market insights and personalized guidance.

Awards and Recognition

Consorsbank has been recognized as Germany's best direct bank and awarded for online banking excellence.

Awards don't really matter for choosing a broker, honestly. The fact that they're BaFin regulated and been around since 1994 matters more.

Don't pick Consorsbank because of an award. Pick it because the execution is reliable, fees are transparent, and your money is actually protected.

Awards are noise. Focus on what actually affects your trading — spreads, regulation, platform quality, and whether they pay you out fast.

Conclusion Consorsbank is a trustworthy and reliable German online bank offering comprehensive trading and banking services suitable for South African traders. It provides BaFin regulatory oversight, robust fund protection, transparent fee structures, and multiple trading platforms. The platform excels for traders seeking European banking security and stability. The account opening process takes a few days due to proper identity verification, but this reflects regulatory compliance rather than a drawback. Consorsbank is an excellent choice for traders prioritizing safety and regulation over speed of account opening.

Disclaimer

Trading and investing involve substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all traders. Forex, CFDs, derivatives, and leveraged products can result in loss of capital. Before opening an account with Consorsbank, carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of trading experience. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consorsbank provides educational resources but cannot guarantee investment returns. Past performance does not indicate future results. Consorsbank warns that margin trading involves risk of loss and that foreign exchange and commodity price movements are unpredictable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Consorsbank and what services does it offer?

Consorsbank is a German online bank founded in 1994, now part of BNP Paribas. It provides checking accounts, savings accounts, investment accounts, and trading platforms for stocks, ETFs, forex, and derivatives. Regulated by BaFin with €100,000 deposit protection. Available for South African traders seeking European banking security and multiple trading instruments online.

Is Consorsbank regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes. BaFin (German Financial Supervisory Authority) regulates Consorsbank—one of Europe's strictest regulators. Deposits are protected up to €100,000 through the German Deposit Protection Fund. Client funds segregated from broker operations. South African traders receive identical regulatory protection as German clients. SSL encryption and two-factor authentication secure all transactions and account access.

What is the minimum deposit required at Consorsbank?

No minimum deposit required. Checking, savings, and securities accounts open with zero deposit. Trading begins immediately after a fund transfer. Consorsbank doesn't enforce restrictive minimums. Account types vary by purpose—choose checking for banking, savings for cash, or securities for investing. Different tiers exist, but nothing locks out small traders or South African investors.

How do I open a Consorsbank account and how long does it take?

Visit consorsbank.de, click "Open Account," and complete the registration form with personal details. Verify identity via video or postal identification within 1-3 business days. Full account approval takes 3-5 days total. Fund via bank transfer immediately. The process is entirely online, no paperwork required. Trading begins once funds clear in your account dashboard.

What leverage does Consorsbank offer?

Consorsbank offers maximum leverage of 1:50, compliant with BaFin's stringent regulations protecting retail traders. This moderate leverage provides market exposure while limiting catastrophic losses. Professional traders may access enhanced leverage based on experience and compliance requirements. Most successful traders use 1:10 or less despite 1:50 availability. Leverage responsibly or avoid it.

What trading platforms does Consorsbank provide?

Three platforms: ActiveTrader (desktop for stocks/ETFs), FutureTrader (derivatives/futures on Eurex/CME), Consorsbank Pro App (mobile iOS/Android). All provide real-time data, advanced charting, customizable watchlists, and fast execution. Choose based on device and trading focus. All remain reliable during high volatility. South African traders access identical platforms as European clients without geographic restrictions.

How much do trading fees cost at Consorsbank?

Trading fees vary by instrument and volume. Stocks and ETFs start around €0 commission for certain products. Forex spreads vary by currency pair. Account maintenance waived for active traders meeting minimum thresholds. No hidden fees charged. Transparent fee schedule available online. Calculate costs for your specific strategy before opening an account to understand actual expenses.

How long do deposits and withdrawals take at Consorsbank?

SEPA transfers within Germany clear instantly or next business day. International transfers to South Africa take 3-5 business days depending on intermediary banks. Withdrawals process within 1-3 business days to linked accounts. No deposit/withdrawal fees charged by Consorsbank for standard transfers. Intermediary banks may apply fees for international wire transfers outside the EU.

Does Consorsbank offer customer support and educational resources?

Yes. Customer support available via phone, email, and secure messaging through online banking. Response times are prompt during business hours. Educational materials cover platform functionality, trading basics, and risk management. Relationship managers available for professional clients providing personalized guidance and market insights. Support in German and English. Suitable for South African traders requiring responsive assistance and guidance.

Are client funds truly protected at Consorsbank?

Absolutely. Deposits protected up to €100,000 through the German Deposit Protection Fund. Client accounts segregated from Consorsbank operations—broker cannot access customer funds. BaFin mandatory audits ensure ongoing compliance. EU directives MiFID II and PSD2 enforced. One of the world's strongest regulatory frameworks. South African traders receive identical protection as German clients without exceptions.