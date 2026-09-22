Compass Trade Group, formerly presented primarily as Compass FX, is a US-based trading education and technology provider rather than a retail broker. The company offers institutional-style training, proprietary indicators, trading workshops, mentoring and platform tools for NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView. It also refers students to third-party forex and futures brokers, but account opening, regulation, deposits, withdrawals, leverage and execution are handled by those independent firms.

Quick verdict: Compass Trade Group may suit experienced traders who want structured market education, institutional-style order-flow training and proprietary indicators. It is not a broker, does not hold client trading funds and should not be compared directly with regulated forex brokers. South African users can purchase education or tools subject to current terms, but any live trading account must be opened with a separate broker whose regulation and country availability must be checked independently.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

What is Compass Trade Group?

Compass Trade Group is the current name used on the CompassFX website for its education, mentoring and trading-technology business. The domain and contact details still use Compass FX branding, but the homepage describes the organisation as Compass Trade Group and focuses on training programmes, proprietary indicators, workshops, market commentary and trading resources.

The company previously operated as an introducing broker and developed relationships with clearing firms. Its current broker-comparison page states that it is now concentrating on education rather than brokerage. New trading accounts are opened directly with independent clearing firms, not with Compass Trade Group.

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Compass Trade Group Review: Key Findings

Specification Current detail Current brand Compass Trade Group, using the CompassFX domain Business type Trading education, mentoring, indicators and platform tools Broker status Not currently presented as a retail broker Regulation No broker licence advertised for the education business Head office/contact Richardson, Texas, United States Core programmes Sharp Edge, Reading the Tape and PayDay Workshop Series Platforms supported NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView tools; some historical MT4 resources Broker referrals Third-party firms including FOREX.com, OANDA, FXDD Global and Tier1FX are listed South African access Education may be purchased online; broker availability must be checked separately Best for Traders seeking institutional-style education and proprietary indicators

Compass Trade Group Trust Score

Our Compass Trade Group score evaluates business transparency, operating history, programme disclosure, refund and subscription clarity, platform compatibility, customer-support access, educational value and the distinction between education and regulated brokerage services.

Compass Trade Group receives an overall score of 67/100. It benefits from a long trading-industry history, detailed programme pages, visible pricing, established platform tools and direct contact information. The score is limited by the absence of broker regulation, highly promotional performance language, reliance on testimonials, expensive premium programmes and the need for users to verify every third-party broker independently.

Compass Trade Group Pros and Cons

✔️Pros ❌ Cons Informative website High spreads Platform in 12 languages for global reach No information about payment methods Amazing liquidity No Islamic Account options Popular Internet trading software No real choice of account types available

Compass Trade Group Overview

Compass began in the futures and forex industry and expanded into forex introducing-broker relationships in the early 2000s. The current business has shifted toward education, trading technology and institutional-style mentoring. Its website says it has worked with thousands of traders worldwide and now provides training and resources rather than acting as the primary broker.

The current product range includes Sharp Edge institutional training, Reading the Tape, PayDay workshops, MAX TradingView indicators, NinjaTrader and Sierra Chart tools, calculators, market-time resources and trading-strategy material.

When was Compass Trade Group founded?

The website’s historical FAQ says Compass expanded into forex as Compass FX in 2003. Some older third-party pages refer to an earlier Compass Financial history. The current review should avoid claiming that the present education brand has operated unchanged since 1990.

Where is Compass Trade Group based?

The website lists a post-office address in Richardson, Texas, United States. Current contact information includes telephone and email support during US business hours.

Compass Trade Group Programmes and Features

Sharp Edge institutional trade programme.

Reading the Tape training series.

PayDay workshop series.

MAX TradingView indicator suite.

NinjaTrader and Sierra Chart order-flow tools.

Live trade sessions and class sessions.

Recorded training libraries.

Pip, margin and position-size calculators.

Forex market-time and strategy resources.

Third-party broker referral information.

🧩 Feature Compass FX 🏦 Account Types Varies by partner broker – typically Standard, ECN, and Professional accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the partner broker and region 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; low commissions may apply on ECN accounts 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Metals, Energies, and Cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – desktop, web, and mobile versions supported ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request through partner brokers 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to qualifying traders with active accounts 👥 Copy Trading Supported through MT4 social and signal features 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds held with regulated liquidity providers and segregated accounts 📋 Regulatory Oversight not regulated

What is the Sharp Edge programme?

Sharp Edge is the premium mentoring programme promoted on the site. It combines live trading sessions, daily classes, institutional market-structure training, recorded lessons, proprietary indicators and access to a private learning community.

What is Reading the Tape?

Reading the Tape is a lower-priced training series focused on liquidity, auctions, market-maker behaviour, volume, price and institutional execution concepts. It is educational content rather than a signal service or managed account.

Compass Trade Group Customer Reviews

The CompassFX website publishes student testimonials that describe improvements in market understanding, execution and trading confidence. These testimonials are selected by the company and include prominent disclaimers stating that they may not represent typical student results.

Independent review coverage is limited compared with major regulated brokers and large education platforms. Prospective buyers should evaluate programme curricula, refund terms, recurring billing and support access rather than relying on income claims or individual testimonials.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~3.0 out of 5 based on 2 reviews on Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed—some reviewers describe positive features, others report serious complaints (e.g., unsolicited contact, withdrawal issues). 📞Customer Service Poorly rated in several comments — for example: “They keep bombarding you with incorrect information… Blocking doesn’t help…”

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited or no verified performance data listed for Compass FX. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed user reviews mentioning both helpful resources and concerns about transparency. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Few reviews; comments highlight confusion about broker affiliation and services. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Sparse Google feedback; some neutral comments on customer experience. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Minimal presence; few public reviews found. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ 3.0 / 5 average rating from two users; mixed feedback—some report spam issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Are the testimonials proof that the courses work?

No. Testimonials describe individual experiences and are not proof that another student will achieve the same outcome. The company’s own disclaimers state that past performance and hypothetical results are not indicative of future success.

How should users evaluate customer feedback?

Focus on specific comments about course access, teaching quality, platform installation, support response and cancellation handling. Be cautious of testimonials centred mainly on profits, income targets or unusually strong trading results.

Compass Trade Group Safety, Regulation and Transparency

Compass Trade Group is an education and technology business, so it is not expected to hold the same broker licence as a company that executes trades or holds client funds. The website clearly warns that futures, options, forex and crypto trading are speculative and that hypothetical results have important limitations.

The key safety issue is separation of roles. Course and software payments go to Compass, while trading deposits go to a separate broker. Users should never send trading capital to an education provider unless a clearly identified regulated financial entity is legally authorised to receive it.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Not Regulated 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts There is a claim that client funds are kept separate, but no strong publicly verifiable evidence was found. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No verifiable evidence found that this insurance cover is in place. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No publicly available or credible data on capital strength or formal credit rating. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) No clear documentation found about specific protections for crypto trading accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection No reliable information was found confirming explicit protection against negative account balances. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The broker claims compliance, but independent audits or transparent regulatory reports are not clearly accessible.

Is Compass Trade Group regulated by the FSCA?

No FSCA licence is advertised for Compass Trade Group. South African users are purchasing education or software from a US business, not opening an FSCA-regulated trading account with Compass.

How are trading funds protected?

Protection depends entirely on the chosen third-party broker. Users must check the broker’s regulator, legal entity, segregation policy, compensation arrangements and withdrawal rules before depositing.

Compass Trade Group at a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquartered Richardson, Texas 👋 National Futures Association, NFA registration number 0232832 🏦 Accounts Standard account, Micro account 📅 Year Founded 1990 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Not regulated 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 💹 Sign up Bonus No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 200:1 leverage through FX Solutions Australia, Gain Capital U.K. and FXDD. 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 USD / R8000 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire transfer, credit cards 💳 Withdrawal Options According to introduced brokers 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, CFDs and gold and silver 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages Not indicated 📆 Customer Service Language English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 🔎 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Compass Trade Group Memberships and Access Options

Compass Trade Group does not offer retail brokerage account types. Its commercial options are educational programmes, workshops, subscriptions, indicators and mentoring packages. Prices and access periods differ by product.

Programme Published price Format Sharp Edge Institutional Programme $2,497 on the current homepage Long-form mentoring, live sessions and tools Reading the Tape $99 on the current programme page On-demand training with selected live sessions PayDay Workshops Prices vary by workshop and promotion Individual market-structure workshops Alpha/MAX subscriptions Quarterly, semiannual and annual plans advertised Live-room and indicator access

Does Compass Trade Group offer a Standard Account?

No. Standard, Micro and Demo accounts shown on the old review belong to third-party brokers. Compass Trade Group sells education and tools rather than opening those accounts itself.

Does Compass Trade Group offer an Islamic account?

No Compass Islamic brokerage account is advertised. A trader requiring swap-free treatment must choose a separate broker that offers an approved Islamic account and verify its alternative fees.

🔎 Account 🥇 Standard 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 USD 💷 South African Rand (ZAR) R8000 ZAR 💻 Multiple Trading Platforms MT4 🖥️ Tech Support Yes 🤝 Trading Support Yes 💼 Investment Platforms Yes ✅ Product Training No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

How to Join Compass Trade Group

1. Select a Programme

Review the curriculum, platform requirements, access period, live-session schedule and price before purchasing.

2. Read the Billing Terms

Confirm whether the product is a one-time purchase or a recurring subscription and note the cancellation procedure.

3. Create a Member Login

Complete the checkout and account-registration process using accurate contact details.

4. Install Supported Tools

Follow the installation instructions for NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart or TradingView if the programme includes proprietary indicators.

5. Choose a Separate Broker

Open a trading account directly with a regulated broker that accepts your country and supports the relevant platform and market.

Is KYC required to buy a Compass course?

Normal online purchases may require billing and identity checks from the payment provider, but broker-style KYC applies when opening the separate trading account with the third-party broker.

Can users start trading immediately after joining?

Course access may begin immediately, but live trading requires a separately approved and funded broker account. New traders should complete the training and practise in simulation before risking capital.

Compass Trade Group Fees and Pricing

Compass Trade Group charges for education, mentoring, workshops, indicators and subscriptions. It does not publish a universal forex spread or trading commission because those costs belong to the independent broker.

Cost type How it applies Course fee One-time or programme-specific payment Subscription Monthly, quarterly, semiannual or annual billing on selected products Platform licence Some indicators include lifetime access; others require ongoing subscriptions Broker costs Spreads, commissions, swaps, data fees and withdrawals are charged by the third-party broker Market data NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart or exchange-data fees may apply separately

Does Compass Trade Group charge trading spreads?

No. Trading spreads are set by the selected broker or exchange. Compass may receive referral compensation, but it does not control the live bid-ask spread in the user’s account.

Are subscriptions automatically renewed?

Some programme pages state that subscriptions renew automatically, while other offers specify no automatic renewal. Users must read the exact checkout terms for the selected product.

Compass Trade Group Platforms and Tools

Compass Trade Group provides education and proprietary tools for several established third-party platforms. The current homepage and premium programmes emphasise NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView more than MetaTrader.

NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is used for charting, order flow, futures analysis and automated trade management. Compass sells or includes proprietary NinjaTrader indicators in selected programmes.

TradingView

The MAX indicator suite is promoted for TradingView. It includes tools focused on market structure, sentiment, commercial activity, volatility and market-maker behaviour.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 remains referenced in historical broker material and forex tools, but it is supplied by the chosen broker rather than by Compass Trade Group.

Does Compass Trade Group provide a proprietary trading platform?

No full execution platform is advertised. The business develops indicators and education that work with third-party platforms such as NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView.

Can the tools be used on mobile devices?

TradingView tools may be viewed through supported mobile applications, but many NinjaTrader and Sierra Chart indicators require desktop software. Compatibility should be checked before purchase.

Broker Referrals, Deposits and Withdrawals

Compass Trade Group does not process trading deposits or withdrawals. Its broker page refers students to independent firms including FOREX.com, OANDA, FXDD Global and Tier1FX. Some information on that page may be historical and must be confirmed directly with each broker.

Minimum deposits, available countries, leverage, platforms, payment methods and withdrawal times are determined by the broker. South African clients should not assume that every listed firm still accepts local residents.

What is the Compass Trade Group minimum deposit?

Compass Trade Group has no trading-account minimum because it does not open trading accounts. Course and subscription prices are separate from the deposit required by an independent broker.

How do withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are requested from the broker holding the account. Compass Trade Group does not approve, process or guarantee withdrawals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Leverage and Trading Risk

Compass Trade Group does not set leverage. The broker page historically listed 50:1 leverage for several clearing firms, but current limits depend on the broker, regulator, instrument and account classification.

Educational strategies may discuss leveraged forex, futures, options, crypto and commodities. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses, and no training method removes this risk.

Does Compass Trade Group offer leverage up to 1:200?

No direct Compass leverage is offered. Any leverage figure belongs to the third-party broker and must be verified on that broker’s current legal and margin documents.

Can course strategies prevent losses?

No. The website explicitly warns that trading is speculative and that users may lose some or all of their capital. Risk management can limit exposure but cannot eliminate loss.

Compass Trade Group vs Regulated Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker Established Established in 1990 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit $500 USD / R 8000 ZAR $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Compass Trade Group should not be compared as though it were equivalent to Exness, XM or another execution broker. Compass sells education and tools, whereas a broker opens the account, holds funds, provides prices and executes orders.

Should Compass Trade Group replace a broker review?

No. A Compass review should help readers assess its education and tools. A separate broker review is still required before a trader chooses where to deposit money.

Which broker should Compass students use?

There is no universal choice. The right broker depends on country eligibility, regulation, platform, market access, total trading cost and withdrawal reliability.

Compass Trade Group Education and Research

Education is the company’s core offering. Content covers institutional market structure, order flow, liquidity, auctions, volume, price, market-maker behaviour, trading psychology, entries, stops and profit targets.

Free resources include calculators, market-time information and strategy articles. Premium services add live classes, trade sessions, recorded libraries, indicators and mentoring.

Is the education suitable for beginners?

Some introductory resources are suitable for beginners, but much of the premium content uses institutional terminology and advanced order-flow concepts. New traders may need platform and market basics first.

Does Compass provide trading signals?

The company provides indicators, market commentary, and live educational sessions. These should not be treated as guaranteed signals or personalised financial advice.

Compass Trade Group Awards

No major current independent industry awards were clearly verified for Compass Trade Group during this update. Marketing claims should not be presented as awards unless the publication, category and year are confirmed.

Compass Trade Group Customer Support

The website publishes telephone and email support details. Current homepage contact information lists 580-889-0690, Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Other programme pages list 800-577-3600 and support@compassfx.com.

Compass Trade Group for South African Traders

Factor Assessment Details FSCA regulation Not applicable Education provider, not an FSCA broker Online access Potentially available Courses and tools may be purchased internationally ZAR pricing Not advertised Prices are mainly shown in US dollars Trading account Separate broker required Broker must accept South African residents Best use case Advanced education Institutional-style mentoring and platform indicators

Who Should Consider Compass Trade Group?

Compass Trade Group may suit traders who already understand basic markets and want institutional-style mentoring, order-flow education, live classes and proprietary tools for NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart or TradingView.

It is less suitable for users seeking a regulated broker, a simple beginner course, guaranteed signals, passive managed trading or a low-cost introduction to markets.

Conclusion Compass Trade Group, formerly known mainly as Compass FX, is now best understood as a trading education and technology company rather than a broker. Its strengths are institutional-style mentoring, proprietary indicators, live classes and support for established charting platforms. Its main limitations are premium pricing, promotional performance language and the need to choose and verify a separate regulated broker. South African users should assess Compass as an education purchase, not as a trading account provider.

Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked in July 2026. It considers the current Compass Trade Group branding, business model, education programmes, pricing, platform tools, broker-referral disclosures, customer testimonials, risk warnings, contact information and suitability for South African users.

Disclaimer

Compass Trade Group provides education, market commentary and trading tools. It is not presented as a regulated investment adviser or retail broker. Trading futures, options, forex and crypto involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of all deposited capital. Educational content, indicators, testimonials and hypothetical examples do not guarantee future results.

You might also like:

Compass FX Account Types Overview

Compass FX Demo Account

Compass FX Fees and Spreads

Compass FX Minimum Deposit

Compass FX Sign-Up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new name of Compass FX?

The website now increasingly uses the name Compass Trade Group, although the CompassFX domain and Compass FX contact branding both remain in place. This can confuse existing readers who knew the older brand, so the updated page should clearly explain that the two names refer to the same underlying business to avoid any uncertainty.

Is Compass Trade Group still a broker?

No. Its own broker page states that the company is now concentrating on trading education rather than offering brokerage services directly. New account applications are instead routed to independent clearing firms and brokers. This is an important shift, because it means Compass no longer sits between you and the market as your account provider or counterparty.

What does Compass Trade Group sell?

Compass Trade Group sells trading education and tools rather than a brokerage service. Its products include one-on-one mentoring, live trading workshops, recorded courses, live-class access, proprietary indicators and platform tools built for NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView. These are learning and analysis resources, so any actual trading still happens through a separate, independently chosen broker.

Does Compass Trade Group hold trading funds?

No. There is no current evidence that Compass Trade Group holds retail trading deposits itself. Your trading capital is deposited directly with the independent broker you select, not with Compass. This separation means Compass is not your custodian, so questions about fund safety and segregation should be directed to the actual broker holding your money.

Is Compass Trade Group regulated?

No broker licence is advertised for the Compass Trade Group education business, since selling courses and indicators does not require the same authorisation as holding client funds. Regulation must therefore be checked at the independent broker where you actually open and fund your trading account. Always confirm that broker's licence and jurisdiction before depositing any money.

Can South Africans use Compass Trade Group?

Yes, South Africans may be able to purchase its digital education and software products, since these are sold online rather than as a regulated financial service. However, broker access, supported payment methods and live-account eligibility must be checked separately with the independent broker. Confirm local legality and any currency-conversion costs before committing to either the education or a live account.

What is the Compass Trade Group minimum deposit?

Compass Trade Group has no trading minimum deposit, because it does not provide the trading account itself. Instead, the independent broker you choose sets its own deposit requirements, which can vary widely by account type and jurisdiction. You should check that broker's minimum, alongside the separate cost of any Compass education package, before committing funds.

Which platforms are supported?

Compass Trade Group's current programmes emphasise NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart and TradingView, which are popular among futures and technical traders. MetaTrader appears mainly in older forex-broker material rather than the current education focus, and would be supplied by the independent broker you use. Confirm which platform your chosen broker supports before buying platform-specific indicators or tools.

Are trading results guaranteed?

No. Compass Trade Group publishes clear risk and hypothetical-performance disclaimers alongside its education, and it makes no promise of profit. Trading results vary significantly from person to person, and users can lose all of the capital they commit to trading. Education can improve your understanding, but it never removes the genuine risk of financial loss.

How can users contact Compass Trade Group?

Compass Trade Group lists telephone support during US Eastern business hours and email support at support@compassfx.com. Some individual programme pages also offer scheduled calls with mentors or the sales team. Because support runs on US hours, South African users should account for the time difference when planning to reach out for help or account queries.

Sources Checked