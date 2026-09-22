Coinexx is a high-risk, offshore broker with a trust rating of 5/10. It offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, ECN pricing with spreads advertised from 0.0 pips, leverage of up to 1:500 and cryptocurrency-only funding. The main concern is simple: Coinexx is not regulated by the FSCA or another recognised financial regulator, so South African clients do not receive the investor protections normally associated with a licensed broker.

Quick verdict: Coinexx may appeal to experienced traders who specifically want crypto funding, raw pricing and high leverage. It is not a strong first choice for beginners or anyone who prioritises regulatory oversight, local payment methods and formal dispute protection.

Is Coinexx regulated and safe for South African traders?

No. Coinexx does not hold an FSCA licence and does not present evidence of authorisation from another recognised financial regulator. This is the most important issue in the review. A trader may still be able to open an account and use the platforms, but there is no regulatory authority supervising the broker’s conduct, capital requirements, complaints process or treatment of client money.

Coinexx states that it uses encryption, cold-wallet storage and other security controls. These measures may help protect its systems, but they are broker claims rather than protections independently enforced by a regulator. South African traders should therefore treat Coinexx as a high-risk offshore provider and avoid depositing money they cannot afford to lose.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Coinexx Review: Key Findings

Regulation Unregulated and not authorised by the FSCA Risk level High Trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Markets Forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities and global indices Advertised spreads From 0.0 pips; spreads are variable Maximum leverage Up to 1:500, subject to instrument and account conditions Minimum deposit $10, funded in supported cryptocurrency Funding methods Cryptocurrency only ZAR account Not advertised Support hours 24 hours a day, five days a week

What is the Coinexx minimum deposit?

Coinexx currently advertises that traders can start with $10. The practical minimum may still depend on the cryptocurrency used, its network rules and the value of the transfer when it reaches the account. Because Coinexx does not support ordinary ZAR bank deposits or card payments, South African users first need to acquire a supported cryptocurrency and send it to the wallet address shown in the client portal.

A low minimum deposit makes the account easy to test, but it does not make high-leverage trading safer. A small balance can be exhausted quickly once spreads, commission, price movement and margin requirements are taken into account.

Coinexx Trust Score

Our Coinexx Trust Score is built from seven factors: regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer feedback, and access to independent dispute resolution. Each is weighted, then combined into a single score out of 100.

On that basis Coinexx receives a trust score of 50/100. The score gives it credit for an established operating history, MetaTrader access and largely positive public feedback, but it is held back sharply by the absence of recognised financial regulation. Strong reviews and a full feature set do not replace legal oversight, and that single gap is what keeps the number at the halfway mark.

Coinexx Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Powerful MT4/MT5 trading platforms provide Only Crypto account funding Cryptocurrency trading, accounts, and funding No educational resources STP/ECN executions in split seconds No Islamic accounts

Coinexx Overview

Coinexx is an offshore, unregulated broker that has operated since 2017. Its service is built around cryptocurrency funding, ECN-style pricing and access to MT4 and MT5. Traders can use the platforms for forex, cryptocurrency CFDs, commodities and global indices. Coinexx advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, small trade sizes and leverage reaching 1:500.

The setup is flexible, but the trade-off is substantial. Coinexx does not hold a recognised financial-services licence, offers no advertised ZAR-denominated account and does not provide familiar local funding methods. It is better suited to experienced traders who understand crypto transfers, margin and offshore counterparty risk.

What can you trade on Coinexx?

Coinexx publicly lists four main market groups: forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities and global indices. Its forex range includes more than 60 currency pairs, while the commodity selection includes instruments linked to gold, silver, oil and natural gas. Cryptocurrency markets include major names such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Availability, spreads and leverage can vary by instrument and market conditions.

How is Coinexx different from regulated brokers?

The clearest differences are crypto-only funding, leverage of up to 1:500 and the lack of regulatory oversight. A regulated South African broker is normally accountable to the FSCA and must follow defined conduct requirements. Coinexx does not provide that layer of protection. Traders receive more flexibility, but they carry more of the legal and operational risk themselves.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on supported desktop, web and mobile devices.

Forex, cryptocurrency CFDs, commodities and global indices.

ECN-style pricing with spreads advertised from 0.0 pips.

Leverage of up to 1:500, depending on the instrument and account conditions.

Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Demo-account access for strategy and platform testing.

Expert Advisor, scalping and hedging support on the advertised platforms.

Optional VPS access; the free plan currently requires qualifying account funding.

📈 Currency Pairs Over 60 major, minor and exotic forex pairs with raw ECN spreads and up to 1:500 leverage. 📊 Stock Index CFDs Global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX and FTSE — tradable with leverage and tight spreads. 🏦 Stock CFDs Selected US and global company shares as CFDs, though the range is limited compared with equity-focused brokers. ⛏️ Commodity CFDs Gold, silver, oil and other energy and metals commodities with flexible leverage and fast execution. ₿ Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other majors, tradable as CFDs 24/7 with leverage. 🚫 Not Available Coinexx does not currently offer ETF CFDs or bond CFDs.

Coinexx Customer Reviews

Coinexx holds a strong public Trustpilot rating drawn from more than 2,000 reviews, with users frequently mentioning responsive support, easy platform access and successful withdrawals. That volume of positive feedback is worth noting, but it should be read as a collection of individual experiences rather than proof of regulatory safety, guaranteed withdrawals or consistent service quality. A high review score and a recognised regulator are not the same thing.

For a balanced view, traders should look at recent feedback, recurring complaint themes, the total number of reviews and whether the broker responds to unresolved issues. Ratings also differ sharply across platforms, so no single score should be treated as the full picture, and anonymous testimonials should never be taken as independently verified evidence.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive: Trustpilot scores around 4.8–4.9/5 from over 1,200 reviews. However, Sitejabber rates it at only 1.8/5, and ComplaintsBoard is 4.6/5 based on 40 reviews—indicating a mixed reputation across platforms 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users appreciate fast, professional support (mentions of Victor Smith, Sam Adams, Patrik Kane). ForexPeaceArmy users praised “real‑time” withdrawals, though some reported unexplained charges 📞Customer Service Support team often described as responsive and helpful, with fast live chat and follow‑up. Nonetheless, complaints exist about unresponsiveness or aggressive marketing calls

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Neutral feedback, mostly used for tracking Coinexx-linked performance accounts. Little direct review data. Not Rated Mixed reviews: some praise fast ECN execution and withdrawals, others cite suspicious activity or slow payouts. ⭐⭐ 2.3/5 Mostly negative reviews—concerns about fund access, unregulated status, and communication delays. ⭐⭐ 1.8/5 Scattered user reviews; mostly 4–5 stars from retail traders praising trading experience and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.2/5 Limited feedback; some regional complaints from South African users regarding withdrawals and account setup. ⭐⭐ 2.5/5 Over 1,200 reviews—mostly positive. Rated for good customer service and low trading costs. Some fake review concerns. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.8/5

Coinexx Safety and Security

Coinexx states that it protects digital wallets through multiple security layers, end-to-end encryption and cold storage. Keeping private keys offline may reduce some cyber risks. The broker also promotes negative-balance protection on its MT4 page.

These are useful operational claims, but they should not be confused with regulatory safeguards. Coinexx does not have a recognised regulator independently checking whether client funds are handled as described. There is also no confirmed investor-compensation scheme available to South African clients.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📈 Regulatory Entity 📉 Tier 📊 License Number/Ref Coinexx Ltd Saint Vincent and the Grenadines None Tier 5 Not Applicable Coinexx Seychelles Seychelles None Tier 5 Not Applicable Coinexx Ltd United Kingdom (not registered) FCA (warning issued) N/A N/A Coinexx Ltd European Union (no license) None N/A N/A Coinexx Ltd Australia (no license) None N/A N/A Coinexx Ltd United States (no license) CFTC (warning issued) N/A N/A

Is Coinexx safe to use?

Coinexx may provide functioning platforms and security controls, but it cannot be rated as a low-risk broker while it remains unregulated. Traders have limited formal recourse if a withdrawal, pricing, or account dispute cannot be resolved directly with the company. The safest approach is to use a regulated alternative, particularly for larger balances or long-term trading.

What security measures does Coinexx claim to use?

According to Coinexx, its controls include encrypted data handling, cold-wallet storage and multiple protection layers for digital wallets. Traders should still use a unique password, activate every available account-security feature, verify wallet addresses carefully and avoid leaving unnecessary funds on any trading platform.

Coinexx at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name Coinexx 📍 Headquartered Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Seychelles 📅 Year Founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Not regulated 🌐 Countries not accepted USA and some other countries ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 (funded in cryptocurrency) 💳 Deposit Options Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, TrueUSD, Gemini USD, USDC, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, Monero, Binance Coin, OmiseGo, Lisk, Siacoin, NEM, Monaco, Stratis, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, NEO, BlackCoin, NXT and PotCoin 💳 Withdrawal Options Same supported cryptocurrencies as deposits 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Android, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets 60+ forex pairs, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum), stock indices, precious metals, commodities (oil, gold, silver) and CFDs 👨‍💼 Website Languages English 👥 Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Coinexx Account Types

🔎 Account 💶 Minimum Deposit 💴 Commissions 📝 Sign up 📉 Platforms Standard Account $10 Variable, low ECN commissions 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5 (Desktop & Mobile) Demo Account None None Open Account MT4, MT5 (Desktop & Mobile) VIP Account Higher deposit (unspecified) Lower commissions, premium spreads Open Account MT4, MT5 (Desktop & Mobile) Islamic Account Same as Standard ($10) Swap-free (no interest) Open Account MT4, MT5 (Desktop & Mobile)

Coinexx mainly promotes an ECN trading account rather than a long list of tiered retail accounts. It is designed for variable spreads, commission-based pricing and access to the broker’s supported markets. Demo accounts are available for traders who want to test MT4 or MT5 before using real funds.

Coinexx has also previously advertised swap-free arrangements. Eligibility, holding charges and instrument restrictions should be confirmed directly in the current account terms before opening a position, since “swap-free” does not always mean that every overnight cost is removed indefinitely.

💼 Account Type 💸 Fees ⚖️ Charges 🧑‍💼 Standard Account Low commissions, ECN spreads Spread from 0.0 pips, no hidden fees 🏆 VIP Account Reduced commissions, better spreads Priority support, some account fees 🌙 Islamic Account No swap/interest fees (Sharia-compliant) Same spreads as standard, no rollover 💼 Professional Account Custom fees based on trading volume Enhanced leverage, possible additional fees 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What are the main Coinexx account costs?

Coinexx advertises variable spreads from 0.0 pips. The page information supplied for this review lists a commission of $2 per standard lot per side on the Pro ECN structure. Traders should verify the live commission schedule inside the platform because costs can differ by instrument, account configuration and market conditions.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. A demo account gives a new trader time to understand order types, margin, variable spreads and the effect of commission without risking money. It is especially important when leverage of up to 1:500 is available. Demo results do not guarantee the same outcome on a live account, but they can expose basic strategy and platform mistakes early.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Coinexx Account

1. Visit the Coinexx Website

Open the official Coinexx website and select the live-account or demo-account option. Check that the web address is correct before entering personal information.

2. Complete the Registration Form

Enter the requested contact and account information. Use accurate details so that future account checks or withdrawal reviews are not delayed.

3. Complete Any Required Verification

Confirm your email address and provide any identity or account information requested in the client portal. Verification requirements can change, so follow the current instructions shown during registration.

4. Select a Platform

Choose MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and create the relevant trading account. Check the base currency, leverage and pricing details before proceeding.

5. Fund the Account with Cryptocurrency

Select a supported cryptocurrency and copy the wallet address exactly. Confirm the blockchain network as well as the address. Cryptocurrency transfers sent through the wrong network or to an incorrect address may be impossible to recover.

6. Test the Account Before Trading

Check that the balance is credited correctly, review the contract specifications, and place only a small test trade at first. High leverage should not be treated as a target.

Coinexx Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Coinexx uses variable ECN-style pricing. Spreads are advertised from 0.0 pips, but the spread visible when an order is placed may be wider because of liquidity, volatility, and trading hours. Commission must be added to the spread when calculating the full cost of a position.

Spreads: advertised from 0.0 pips and variable.

advertised from 0.0 pips and variable. Commission: the supplied account information lists $2 per standard lot per side; verify the live schedule.

the supplied account information lists $2 per standard lot per side; verify the live schedule. Deposit fee: Coinexx advertises fee-free deposits, but blockchain network charges may apply.

Coinexx advertises fee-free deposits, but blockchain network charges may apply. Withdrawal fee: Coinexx may not add its own fee, but network charges and conversion costs can still reduce the amount received.

Coinexx may not add its own fee, but network charges and conversion costs can still reduce the amount received. Inactivity fee: no inactivity fee is advertised in the supplied page information; confirm this in the latest terms.

no inactivity fee is advertised in the supplied page information; confirm this in the latest terms. Overnight costs: swaps or alternative holding charges may apply.

What are typical Coinexx spreads?

Coinexx advertises forex spreads from 0.0 pips and states that its ECN account aggregates liquidity from multiple providers. A “from” rate is not a guaranteed typical spread. Traders should compare the average spread during the hours they trade and then add commission to calculate the real round-trip cost.

Does Coinexx charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Coinexx advertises cryptocurrency funding without an added broker fee. Blockchain miners or validators can still charge a network fee, and an exchange may charge separately when a South African trader buys crypto with rand. Currency conversion can create another cost if the crypto value or trading-account currency changes during the transfer.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Coinexx Trading Platforms

Coinexx provides MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both platforms support charting, indicators, Expert Advisors and multiple order types. Access is available on supported desktop, web and mobile devices, although features can differ between versions.

Platform Best suited to Notable features MetaTrader 4 Forex traders and users of established MT4 Expert Advisors Custom indicators, automated trading, familiar interface and broad third-party support MetaTrader 5 Traders who want newer tools and broader multi-asset functionality More timeframes, additional order functions and updated strategy-testing tools

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

MT4 remains practical for forex traders who already use compatible indicators or automated systems. MT5 has a newer architecture and a wider set of built-in analytical features. The better choice depends on the markets, Expert Advisors, and workflow a trader already uses rather than one platform being automatically superior.

Does Coinexx offer a free VPS?

Coinexx offers VPS hosting, but the free plan is not available to every account automatically. The broker currently states that free VPS access requires at least $5,000 in qualifying account funding. A paid VPS option is also advertised. Traders should check the latest eligibility and usage terms before relying on the service.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Coinexx Deposits and Withdrawals

Coinexx uses cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. Its deposit page currently lists major assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and USDC, together with additional supported cryptocurrencies. The available currencies and networks should always be checked in the live client portal before sending funds.

No ZAR bank transfer or local instant electronic funds transfer option is advertised.

South African traders may pay exchange, conversion and blockchain fees before funds reach Coinexx.

Crypto values can change while a deposit or withdrawal is being processed.

Wallet addresses and networks must be checked carefully before confirming a transfer.

Withdrawal timing can depend on account checks and blockchain confirmation speed.

What deposit methods does Coinexx accept?

Coinexx accepts supported cryptocurrencies rather than cards, bank transfers, or common South African payment methods. This can suit traders who already hold crypto, but it adds extra steps for anyone starting with rand. The deposit amount shown in the trading account may also differ from the amount initially paid because of exchange and network costs.

How do Coinexx withdrawals work?

A withdrawal request is submitted from the client portal and paid out to your nominated cryptocurrency wallet after any required account checks. Coinexx states that withdrawals are processed through an automated system, so the final time depends on those checks, the cryptocurrency used, and blockchain confirmations rather than a fixed manual queue. As with any crypto payout, the exact arrival time can still vary with network activity, so it is worth confirming the current process in the client portal before you rely on a specific timeframe.

Deposit Methods

🔎 Payment Method 🌎 Country 💵 Currencies Accepted ⏰ Processing Time Global Only Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.) 1-3 business days (manual processing) Global Only Cryptocurrencies 1-3 business days (manual processing) Selected countries Only Cryptocurrencies 1-3 business days (manual processing) Selected countries Only Cryptocurrencies 1-3 business days (manual processing)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Coinexx Leverage

Coinexx advertises leverage of up to 1:500. This means a relatively small margin deposit can control a much larger market position. It can increase potential gains, but losses are magnified at the same rate.

At 1:500 leverage, a small adverse price movement can consume available margin quickly. Traders should choose leverage according to their risk plan, use modest position sizes, and understand the broker’s stop-out rules. The maximum available setting is not a recommended trading level.

Coinexx vs eToro vs XM

🔎 Broker 🥇 Coinexx 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 $1,000 $5 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 60+ 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account﻿ 👉 Open Account﻿ 👉 Open Account﻿

Coinexx competes mainly on leverage, crypto funding and ECN-style pricing. eToro and XM have different account structures, regulatory arrangements and product ranges. The comparison table should use the exact legal entity and country availability relevant to South African traders, since regulation and leverage can differ by jurisdiction.

Research and Trading Tools

Coinexx provides platform-based charting and a selection of calculators, including margin, pip, profit-and-loss, commission, swap and currency-conversion tools. MT4 and MT5 also support third-party indicators and automated strategies.

The broker is not positioned as a full-service research provider. Traders who need daily analyst reports, detailed fundamental research or structured education may need additional independent resources.

Coinexx Awards

No major current industry awards were clearly verified during this review. Awards should not be used as a substitute for regulation, transparent fees or a reliable withdrawal process. This section should only list an award when the awarding organisation, year and category can be confirmed.

Coinexx Sign-Up Bonus

Coinexx currently advertises a 100% deposit bonus. The published promotion requires a minimum qualifying deposit of $100 and advertises bonus credit of up to $40,000. Bonus credit is not the same as withdrawable cash and can be removed when specified conditions are triggered.

Promotions can change without notice and may affect margin, withdrawals and account behaviour. Traders should read the complete live terms before accepting the offer rather than relying on a summary.

What does the Coinexx bonus include?

The promotion adds bonus credit equal to a qualifying deposit, subject to the programme limits and conditions. The credit can increase usable margin, but it cannot be treated as ordinary cash in the account. Coinexx states that positions can be closed and the bonus removed if a client loses all personal funds while only bonus credit remains.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

Any withdrawal rules must be checked against the current promotion terms. A withdrawal can reduce or remove bonus credit, and using promotional margin may affect open positions. Traders should calculate whether accepting the bonus still makes sense if they expect to withdraw funds regularly.

Coinexx Customer Support

Coinexx provides support through its website and published email channels. Its current contact page states that the team is available 24 hours a day, five days a week. The page also publishes a dedicated compliance email for complaints or abuse reports.

Support availability is useful, but the absence of a regulator still matters. If a complaint cannot be resolved internally, a South African client may not have access to the same independent escalation process available through an FSCA-regulated provider.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001 BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Coinexx for South African Traders

Local consideration What it means FSCA status Coinexx is not presented as an FSCA-authorised broker. ZAR funding No direct ZAR bank or card funding is advertised; users must fund with supported crypto. Currency costs Buying crypto with rand can create exchange, spread, network and conversion costs. Complaint protection Disputes may have to be handled directly with Coinexx because local regulatory recourse is limited. Tax records Traders should keep complete records of deposits, withdrawals, crypto conversions and trading results for tax purposes.

Who Should Consider Coinexx?

Coinexx may suit experienced traders who already understand cryptocurrency transfers, ECN pricing and high-leverage risk. It may also appeal to users who specifically need MT4 or MT5 and are comfortable evaluating an offshore broker without regulatory support.

It is less suitable for beginners, cautious investors, traders who want ZAR banking or anyone who expects FSCA oversight and an independent complaints route. A regulated broker is the more appropriate starting point for most South African retail traders.

Conclusion Coinexx offers attractive headline conditions, including MT4, MT5, spreads advertised from 0.0 pips, crypto funding and leverage of up to 1:500. It also supports several popular markets and has operated since 2017. The weakness outweighing those features is the lack of recognised regulation. South African traders do not receive FSCA protection, local funding convenience or a clear independent dispute route. Coinexx may be workable for experienced, risk-aware traders using limited capital, but it is not the strongest option for beginners or safety-focused clients.

Review Methodology

This review considers Coinexx’s regulatory status, published trading conditions, account structure, platforms, market range, fees, funding methods, support information and suitability for South African traders. Broker claims are identified as such where they could not be independently confirmed. Details were checked against Coinexx’s public website and should be verified again before opening or funding an account because terms can change.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged derivatives involves a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for every trader. High leverage can cause losses to accumulate quickly. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account. Coinexx is unregulated, so traders should understand the reduced level of legal and regulatory protection before depositing funds.

You might also like:

Pepperstone Review

MultiBank Review

Axi Review

Exness Review

Equiti Review

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Coinexx a regulated broker?

No. Coinexx does not present evidence of regulation by the FSCA or another recognised financial authority. Clients therefore do not receive the same regulatory supervision, formal complaint escalation or investor-protection arrangements generally associated with licensed brokers. This makes Coinexx a high-risk offshore option despite its trading features and public customer reviews.

Is Coinexx available to South African traders?

South African residents may be able to register, subject to Coinexx’s current country and onboarding rules. Availability does not mean the broker is FSCA regulated. Local traders must also use supported cryptocurrency for funding because ordinary ZAR bank transfers and card deposits are not advertised. Eligibility should be confirmed before sending money.

What is the Coinexx minimum deposit?

Coinexx currently advertises that trading can start from $10. The actual crypto transfer minimum may depend on the selected asset, blockchain network and value at the time of payment. A very small deposit may not provide enough free margin for sensible risk management, especially when commission and variable spreads are included.

Which trading platforms does Coinexx offer?

Coinexx offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on supported desktop, web and mobile devices. Both platforms include charting, technical indicators, multiple order types and automated trading through Expert Advisors. MT4 may suit traders using older forex tools, while MT5 offers a newer interface and additional analytical functions.

What markets can you trade with Coinexx?

Coinexx publicly advertises forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and global indices. Its forex selection includes more than 60 currency pairs, while commodity markets include precious metals and energy instruments. The broker also lists major cryptocurrencies and leading indices. Exact symbols, trading hours, spreads and leverage should be checked inside the platform.

Does Coinexx accept ZAR deposits?

Coinexx does not advertise direct ZAR bank, card or electronic funds transfer deposits. Funding is completed with supported cryptocurrencies. A South African trader may therefore need to buy crypto through a separate provider before sending it to Coinexx. Exchange spreads, conversion costs and blockchain fees can make the total deposit cost higher.

Does Coinexx charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Coinexx advertises fee-free cryptocurrency transfers from the broker’s side, but that does not make every transaction free. Blockchain network fees may apply, and a crypto exchange can charge separately when rand is converted into cryptocurrency. Currency movements between purchase, transfer and withdrawal can also affect the final amount received.

What leverage does Coinexx offer?

Coinexx advertises leverage of up to 1:500, although the available level can depend on the market and account conditions. This is extremely high leverage for a retail trader. It can amplify gains, but it also allows a small market movement to create a large loss or trigger a margin close-out very quickly.

Does Coinexx provide a demo account?

Yes. Coinexx offers demo access for traders who want to practise on MT4 or MT5 before risking real money. A demo can help users test order types, strategies and commission effects. It cannot reproduce every live-market condition, but it is still the sensible starting point for anyone unfamiliar with leveraged ECN trading.

Does Coinexx offer a welcome bonus?

Coinexx currently advertises a 100% deposit bonus with a minimum qualifying deposit of $100 and bonus credit of up to $40,000. The bonus is subject to conditions and is not ordinary withdrawable cash. Withdrawals or losses can reduce or remove the credit, so traders should read the full live terms first.

Is Coinexx suitable for beginners?

Coinexx is not an ideal first broker for most beginners. The lack of regulation, crypto-only funding and leverage of up to 1:500 add risks that inexperienced traders may underestimate. Beginners generally benefit from an FSCA-regulated provider, lower leverage, clear local payment methods and a structured education programme before considering offshore alternatives.

How can traders contact Coinexx support?

Coinexx provides support through its website and published email channels. Its current contact page states that assistance is available 24 hours a day, five days a week. A separate compliance address is listed for complaints. Because the broker is unregulated, unresolved disputes may not have an independent regulatory escalation route.

Sources Checked