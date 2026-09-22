Binomo can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 6 out of 10. Binomo offers comprehensive customer support with a minimum deposit amount of $10/R160 and is regulated by FMRRC.

Is Binomo legal and safe for South African traders?

Binomo is available to South African traders, but traders should check its local regulatory status before opening an account. Binomo states that it is a Category A member of The Financial Commission, an independent dispute-resolution body, but this is not the same as FSCA regulation in South Africa. South African traders should verify any broker or trading platform through the FSCA and avoid trading money they cannot afford to lose.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African beginners use Binomo?

South African beginners can use Binomo, but they should be careful because short-term trading is high risk and losses can happen quickly. Beginners should start with a demo account, learn how the platform works, understand deposits and withdrawals, and avoid treating Binomo as a guaranteed income opportunity. It is better suited to traders who understand risk management, market timing, and emotional discipline.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 for Standard account; higher tiers available from $500 (Gold) and $1,000 (VIP) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Varies by promotions; typically 25% to 100% bonus on first deposit 💸Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees may apply depending on method and region 📉Spreads & Commissions Fixed-time trades; profits up to 90% per trade, no traditional spreads 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank cards, e-wallets, crypto (varies by region); withdrawals take 1–3 days 🖥️Platforms Web browser, Android & iOS mobile apps, and PWA (Progressive Web App) 🛡️Regulation Member of IFC (Category A); registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines 🔐Trust Score Medium—due to limited regulatory oversight and offshore registration ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 3 business days; faster for Gold and VIP users 📞Binomo discord server Binomo does not offer an official Discord server 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Binomo Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($10) Limited asset variety for trading User-friendly platform and mobile apps No desktop software, only web and app Free demo account for practice Limited regulation and oversight Reliable and relatively fast withdrawals Spreads and fees can be higher than some competitors

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Binomo is a forex broker that was founded in 2014 and is based in Cyprus. Binomo is a binary options broker registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the trading name of Dolphin Corporation. Binomo offers comprehensive customer support and an outstanding mobile trading experience for those who like to trade the markets on the move.

Is Binomo available for South African traders?

Yes, South African traders can access Binomo, but they should understand that Binomo is mainly known as an online fixed-time trading platform, not a traditional forex broker. Before opening an account, South African traders should check the available products, withdrawal rules, account verification process, payment methods, and whether the platform suits their risk level.

Is Binomo regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should verify Binomo’s local regulatory status before depositing funds. Binomo says it is a Category A member of The Financial Commission, an independent dispute-resolution body, but this is not the same as FSCA regulation in South Africa. Traders should check the FSCA register and understand that fixed-time trading can involve a high risk of losing money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Binomo offers several key features for traders, including a low minimum deposit, a free demo account for practice, and access to fixed-time trades across various assets.

The platform also hosts trading tournaments, adding extra opportunities for experienced users.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, Gold, VIP, and Prestige accounts with varying benefits and minimum deposits ⚖️ Leverage Not explicitly specified on the website 📉 Spreads & Commissions Fixed-time trades with potential profits up to 90%; no traditional spreads or commissions 🌐 Instruments Offered Limited selection including currencies, commodities, indices, and some cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms Web platform, iOS & Android mobile apps, and Progressive Web App (PWA) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not officially offered 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not provided 👥 Copy Trading Not available 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, encryption, and IFC membership for dispute resolution 📋 Regulatory Oversight Registered in St. Vincent & the Grenadines; IFC Category A member; no major financial regulator

Binomo Customer Reviews

Binomo customer reviews are mixed.

Many users appreciate the platform's simple interface, fast withdrawals, and helpful demo account.

However, others express concerns about limited asset options and a lack of strong regulation.

Overall, experienced traders tend to find more value in the platform.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.5 to 4 out of 5 stars across various review sites 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive feedback on ease of use and demo account; some complaints about withdrawals and asset variety 📞Customer Service Generally responsive but occasional delays reported

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews; praised for platform usability, some complaints about withdrawal delays ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Users highlight helpful demo account but warn about limited asset choices ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Positive interface feedback, some concerns over customer support responsiveness ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Generally positive app ratings; users note ease of use but report occasional bugs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ Mixed; praises for quick withdrawals, criticisms on limited asset range ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ Balanced reviews with good platform experience, but regulatory concerns mentioned ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆

Binomo Safety and Security

Binomo provides basic safety measures, including SSL encryption, to protect user data and secure transactions.

It is a Category “A” member of the International Financial Commission, offering limited dispute resolution.

However, it lacks regulation from major financial authorities, which may raise concerns for some users.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Member of the International Financial Commission (IFC) Category A; registered in St. Vincent & the Grenadines but not licensed by major regulators 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company operational accounts to protect traders’ money 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No publicly available information about Lloyd’s insurance coverage for client funds 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No official credit rating or capital strength information disclosed 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Uses encryption protocols, including SSL and two-factor authentication for securing accounts 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not explicitly mentioned or guaranteed by Binomo 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes monthly audits by VerifyMyTrade to verify trade execution quality

Is Binomo safe for South African traders?

Binomo promotes security features such as two-factor authentication, identity and payment verification, PCI-standard payment card protection, and membership with the International Financial Commission. However, South African traders should remember that this is not the same as FSCA regulation. Before depositing, check Binomo’s legal entity, withdrawal rules, risk warnings, and whether local investor protection applies.

Is Binomo regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

South African traders should verify Binomo’s FSCA status directly before opening an account. Binomo states that it is a Category A member of The Financial Commission, which provides independent dispute resolution and compensation of up to €20,000 per complaint, but this is not South African FSCA regulation. Local traders should not treat international membership as local regulatory protection.

Binomo at a glance

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FMRRC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US and some EU countries ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage N/A 💰 Minimum Deposit 10 USD/R160 💳 Deposit Options Visa and MasterCard cards, WebMoney, Yandex Money, Skrill, Bank wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa and MasterCard cards, WebMoney, Yandex Money, Skrill, Bank wire transfer 💻 Platform Types Binomo Proprietary Trading Software, Mobile App 📱 OS Compatibility iOS and Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, Indices, Cryptocurrency, Stocks, Commodities. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Indonesian, Korean, Malaysian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Indonesian, Korean, Malaysian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Binomo Accounts

A forex account at Binomo is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading in currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Demo Account

The Binomo demo account is free and preloaded with $10,000 in virtual funds.

It allows users to practice trading strategies and explore the platform’s features without any financial risk, making it ideal for beginners to build confidence.

Standard Account

The Standard account is activated with a minimum deposit of $10.

It offers access to up to 48 assets, withdrawals within three days, and up to 100% deposit bonuses.

It’s suitable for casual traders looking for basic platform features.

Gold Account

With a $500 total deposit, the Gold account provides access to more assets, faster withdrawals within 24 hours, up to 150% bonuses, and 5% weekly cashback.

It includes a personal account manager and suits more active and experienced traders.

VIP Account

The VIP account unlocks with a $1,000 deposit and offers premium features like 4-hour withdrawals, up to 90% profitability, 200% bonuses, 10% cashback, and risk-free trades.

It’s designed for serious traders who want top-tier support and benefits.

Prestige Club Account

This exclusive tier is for clients depositing over $3,000 monthly.

It includes all VIP benefits plus enhanced perks like 300% deposit bonuses, premium insurance, advanced cashback options, and access to elite tournaments, making it ideal for high-volume traders.

What account types does Binomo offer South African traders?

Binomo offers a demo account and real trading accounts, with account levels usually based on the amount deposited. South African traders can start with a free demo account that includes virtual funds, while real accounts may include Standard, Gold, or VIP-style benefits depending on deposit size. Beginners should compare withdrawal speed, asset access, bonuses, and support before upgrading. Binomo’s official site says the demo account includes $10,000 in virtual funds and the minimum trade amount is $1.

What is the minimum deposit for a Binomo account in South Africa?

Binomo’s minimum deposit is commonly listed from around $10, depending on the trader’s region, account type, and payment method. South African traders should check the live deposit screen before funding because available currencies, local payment options, card payments, e-wallets, and processing times may differ. Traders should also remember that Binomo is a high-risk fixed-time trading platform, not a traditional forex broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

How to open an account with Binomo

As with a bank, to register a forex trading account with Binomo for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

This will allow Binomo to ascertain that your submitted details are correct and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1 – Go to the official Binomo website

Access their homepage and click on the Sign in button.

Step 2 – Fill out the form

Provide your name, phone number, and email address.

Binomo Fees

Binomo has no deposit or trading fees for fixed-time trades, but some withdrawals may incur a 2–10% fee.

A 10% charge applies if funds are withdrawn before trading twice the deposit. Inactive accounts may face a $30 monthly fee.

What fees does Binomo charge South African traders?

Binomo generally says it does not charge standard withdrawal commissions, but fees can still apply in specific cases. For some countries, users may withdraw once every 24 hours without commission; extra withdrawals within that period may be charged 10%. South African traders should also check bank charges, payment-provider fees, and currency conversion costs before depositing or withdrawing funds.

Are Binomo deposits and withdrawals free in South Africa?

Binomo deposits and withdrawals may be free from Binomo’s side, but South African traders should not assume the full transaction is cost-free. Local banks, card providers, e-wallets, or currency conversion can add extra charges. Traders should check the payment screen, withdrawal rules, and account currency before confirming a transaction, especially if funds are converted between ZAR and another currency.

📌 Broker Binomo 📈 Trading Fees Class Fixed-time trades with no traditional commissions; profit depends on trade outcome (up to ~90%) 💰 Required Min Deposit $10 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally no fee, but some payment methods or regions may charge small fees 💳 Deposit Fees Typically no fees for deposits 📝 Average Spread No traditional spreads since trades are fixed-time options rather than forex spreads

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

Binomo Trading platforms

Binomo offers a user-friendly trading platform available through web browsers, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and a progressive web app (PWA).

The web version provides full access to trading tools, technical indicators, and features like tournaments and an economic calendar.

The mobile apps allow traders to manage accounts and place trades on the go, though they have slightly fewer charting tools than the desktop version.

Can South African traders use the Binomo trading platform?

South African traders may be able to access Binomo through its web platform or mobile app, depending on regional availability. Binomo promotes a beginner-friendly trading platform with a demo account, low minimum trade amount, and simple up/down trade interface. However, South Africans should understand that Binomo is not the same as a locally FSCA-regulated forex broker, so risk checks are essential before depositing funds.

Does Binomo offer a mobile trading app in South Africa?

Yes, Binomo offers mobile trading through its app, allowing users to practise on demo, monitor markets, and place trades from a smartphone. This may appeal to South African beginners who want a simple mobile-first platform. However, traders should check app availability, withdrawal rules, fees, verification requirements, and regulatory protection before using real money on the platform.

🔎 🖥️ Platform 🔧Features 🌐 Web Browser Full tools, charts, indicators, economic calendar 📱 Mobile App On‑the‑go trading, demo & real accounts, tournaments ⚡ Web App (PWA) Fast launch, saves preferences 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

Binomo Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be made through the same avenues as deposits, but this may differ from one broker to the next.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to a few minutes Usually no fees 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 business days May include bank fees 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant or within hours Typically free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Within minutes to 1 hour Network fees may apply 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Low to no fees 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–3 business days May include bank or intermediary fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card 1–3 business days Usually free or minimal fees 🌐 E-Wallets Within hours to 1 day Typically free ₿ Cryptocurrency Within minutes to 1 hour Network fees may apply 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets 1–2 business days Fees vary by provider and region 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMRRC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Leverage lets you control a larger trade size than your actual deposit, increasing both potential profits and losses.

It's shown as a ratio, like 100:1 or 500:1. Margin is the required deposit to cover risks, usually a small percentage of the trade size.

For example, a 1% margin on a $1,000,000 position means a $10,000 deposit.

Binomo vs ARUM Capital vs ACFX – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit 10 USD/R160 $500/R8 000 $50/R800 📝 Sign-Up Bonus - No Yes ➕ Max. Leverage - 1:100 1:500 💵 Currency Pairs AUD/USD and GBP/USD 70 50 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Binomo offers limited research tools compared to traditional forex and CFD brokers, but traders can still access basic market information, platform tutorials, trading strategies, and educational materials to support their decision-making.

South African traders should not rely only on platform signals or short-term price movements.

It is important to research market trends, practise on a demo account, follow risk-management rules, and understand the product before placing real-money trades.

Awards

Binomo has received several forms of industry recognition, including Category A membership with the International Financial Commission from 2018, which highlights dispute-resolution access and service standards.

The platform has also promoted earlier awards such as “Best Platform for Beginners” at the FE Awards in 2015 and “Platform of the Year” at the IAIR Awards in 2016.

South African traders should treat awards as a useful trust signal, but not as a replacement for checking regulation, withdrawal conditions, trading risks, and whether Binomo is suitable for their experience level.

Conclusion Binomo is best suited for experienced traders, offering a low minimum deposit, a user-friendly platform, and a helpful demo account. While it provides reliable withdrawals and value-adding tournaments, it has limited tradable assets and no desktop software, only an app and web access. Customer support is reasonable, and the mobile experience is ideal for trading on the go. While it provides reliable withdrawals and value-adding tournaments, it has limited tradable assets and no desktop software, only an app and web access. Customer support is reasonable, and the mobile experience is ideal for trading on the go.

Disclaimer

Binomo warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carry a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Binomo, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Binomo warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Binomo cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently asked questions

What is Binomo?

Binomo is an online trading platform that offers fixed-time trades on various financial assets such as currencies, commodities, and indices. It allows traders to predict price movements and potentially earn profits based on market trends and analysis.

Is Binomo a regulated trading platform?

Binomo is a Category “A” member of the International Financial Commission (IFC), which provides limited regulatory oversight. However, it is not regulated by any major financial authority, so users should exercise caution and conduct independent research.

How do I create an account on Binomo?

To create a Binomo account, visit the official website, click “Sign Up,” and enter your email, password, and preferred currency. After agreeing to the terms, you can start using the demo account or deposit funds to begin trading.

What types of accounts does Binomo offer?

Binomo offers three main account types: Standard, Gold, and VIP. Each provides increasing benefits such as faster withdrawals, higher bonuses, and access to exclusive features like personal managers and advanced educational materials for experienced traders.

What is the minimum deposit on Binomo?

The minimum deposit on Binomo varies by account type and location, but usually starts at $10. This low entry point allows new traders to begin trading with a small investment and gradually increase their capital and experience.

How does Binomo’s demo account work?

Binomo offers a free demo account funded with virtual money, allowing users to practice trading strategies without financial risk. It's ideal for beginners to learn platform navigation and develop their skills before investing real funds in live trades.

How can I withdraw funds from Binomo?

To withdraw funds, go to the “Cashier” section, select “Withdraw Funds,” choose a payment method, and enter the amount. Processing times vary by method, typically ranging from a few minutes up to three business days.

What assets can I trade on Binomo?

Binomo supports trading on a variety of assets, including currency pairs (like EUR/USD), commodities (like gold), indices, and some cryptocurrencies. Asset availability may depend on your account type and the country from which you access the platform.

Is Binomo suitable for beginners?

Yes, Binomo is beginner-friendly with a simple interface, a free demo account, and educational resources. However, trading involves financial risk, and it’s essential that beginners educate themselves thoroughly and practice before risking real money.

Is trading on Binomo safe?

While Binomo offers secure encryption and membership in the IFC, it’s not regulated by major authorities. As with any trading platform, users should be cautious, avoid investing more than they can afford to lose, and verify all platform terms.