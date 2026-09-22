10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account. Looking for forex brokers that accept deposits, withdrawals, or trading in Nigerian Naira (₦)? Discover the top 10 forex brokers offering NGN accounts, low fees, and fast local transfers, ideal for Nigerian traders who want to avoid currency conversion costs.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers that accept Nigerian Naira

Forex trading platforms with NGN accounts

Naira deposit forex brokers for Nigerian traders

Top regulated forex brokers with Naira support

Forex brokers with local bank transfers in Nigeria

Zero conversion fee forex brokers in Nigeria

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account

What is a Forex Broker with a Naira Trading Account?

A Forex broker with a Naira trading account is a brokerage that allows Nigerian traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw funds in Nigerian Naira (₦) instead of converting to USD, EUR, or other foreign currencies. It's ideal for Nigerians who want to trade in global markets while using their local currency.

10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account

☑️HFM - Trusted choice among Nigerian traders. ☑️Exness - Supports Naira accounts via local payment agents. ☑️Octa - Offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira. ☑️XM - Low minimum deposits and multiple account types. ☑️FXTM - Highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support. ☑️InstaForex - Known for its generous bonuses and copy trading features. ☑️IC Markets - Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution. ☑️Deriv - The platform stands out for its simplicity, low minimum deposits. ☑️FBS - Provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits. ☑️Oanda - Appeals to more experienced traders.

1. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

HFM is the trading brand of HFM (Europe) Limited, and it is a reputable and well-regulated multi-asset forex broker headquartered in Cyprus, with strict regulation through its parent company with CySEC, FCA, DFSA, and FSCA , which means that traders from around the world can use this broker to facilitate their trades. HFM is a top choice for Nigerian traders thanks to its Naira account option, with competitive spreads and strong educational tools. It's ideal for both beginner and experienced traders looking for flexibility in local currency.

🔍Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 500:1 ⬇️Min. Spread 0.0 pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC 📈Trading Desk Type Market Maker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD ✅ Spread Type 1:2000 📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders 60 -500 🔢Number of FX Pairs 51 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💴Account Currency USD, ZAR 👤Personal Account Manager Yes 📊Copy Trading Follower, Strategy Provider 👥Refer a Friend Yes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200 📉Trading CFDs with HFM Over 500 markets 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lot 🔁Copy Trading Yes 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📞Telephone Trading Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons HFM is a multi-regulated and award-winning broker with an impressive track record and trust score There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options There are low and competitive spreads offered There is a limited selection of base account currencies and deposit currencies

Our Findings

HFM is a trusted choice among Nigerian traders thanks to its Naira-based accounts, which eliminate currency conversion fees.

Can I fund my HFM account in Naira?

Yes, HFM allows Nigerian traders to deposit in Naira using local bank transfers through trusted payment agents, making the process simple, fast, and affordable with no hidden fees or currency conversion charges.

Why is HFM popular in Nigeria?

HFM is FSCA and CySEC-regulated, offers a wide variety of account types, and provides local customer support. Its low deposit requirements and bonus offers make it a reliable and trusted broker in the Nigerian market. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbwOODb6jU0&t=259s

2. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Exness stands out for its ultra-low spreads and lightning-fast execution. It allows Naira deposits via local bank transfers and even supports instant withdrawals. Traders appreciate its transparent pricing and the ability to start trading with as little as ₦1000.

🔍Broker's Name ⬆️Maximum Leverage Up to 1:Unlimited 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Yes, leverage adjusts based on equity & instrument 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Mobile App ⚖️ Regulators FSCA (South Africa), CySEC, FCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC 👤 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 USD / R200 ZAR 🔁 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Raw/Zero accounts 🛍️ Tradable Assets Offered Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Energies, Metals 📈 Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lots #️⃣ Margin Call 60% ⛔ Stop-Out 0% for most accounts (varies by region) 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, and more 💴 Deposit Currencies USD, EUR, ZAR, and others 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions (SA) Promotions vary no fixed welcome bonus 📒 Demo Account Yes, unlimited access 💴 Offers USD/ZAR pair Yes, available 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📰 News Trading Supported with built-in economic calendar 📌 Johannesburg Stock Exchange Not currently offered ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Available on request ☎ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual live chat, email, call 🤝 Accepts South African Traders Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 24/7 Customer Support Limited Trading Instruments Instant Deposit Withdrawal Fees Huge Leverage ETF CFD trading is not available.

Our Findings

Exness supports Naira accounts via local payment agents, allowing Nigerian traders to deposit and withdraw in NGN without hassle.

Does Exness support Naira-based trading accounts?

Yes, Exness allows deposits and withdrawals in Naira through verified local payment agents. This helps traders avoid FX conversion fees and enjoy faster, more seamless transactions with Nigerian banks.

Is Exness suitable for beginners in Nigeria?

Absolutely. Exness offers user-friendly apps, low spreads, and instant withdrawals, making it ideal for beginner traders in Nigeria looking to learn and grow with minimal barriers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ynx9jJW4w&t=12s

3. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Octa makes it easy for Nigerians to fund accounts in Naira without conversion fees. With a user-friendly app, low minimum deposits, and a strong social media presence in Nigeria, Octa is perfect for those new to forex and looking for simplified access.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit USD 25 / 447 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus (choose 10–50%), unlockable after trading half the bonus amount in standard lots 💸Fees No commissions on trades, no deposit/withdrawal fees, no inactivity fees costs are built into tight spreads 📉Spreads & Commissions Floating spreads from 0.6 pips on major FX no additional commissions no swaps 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (cards, e-wallets, bank wires, crypto) no internal fees processing times vary (instant–3 hrs typical) 🖥️Platforms OctaTrader (proprietary), MetaTrader 4 & 5, web, desktop, mobile 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA), FSC (Mauritius), MISA (Comoros) 🔐Trust Score Trustpilot 4.5/5 (9k+ reviews) strong safety assurances: segregated accounts, SSL, negative balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals approved within 3 hrs (plus transfer time up to 5 min) bank wires 1–3 hrs, crypto 30 min–3 hrs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated and authorized by SVGFSA Limited assets Unlimited demo account Low Crypto coverage Advanced technology No VPS Forex and CFDs offered No education tools on Forex More than 30 FX pairs to trade Telephonic support not available 24/7 No commission deposits or withdrawal options No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU

Our Findings

Octa offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira, making it convenient for Nigerian traders.

Can I trade using Naira on Octa?

Yes, Octa provides deposit and withdrawal support in Naira via local bank transfers, giving Nigerian traders a smooth and cost-effective funding experience without paying conversion fees.

What makes Octa user-friendly for Nigerians?

Octa offers a simple trading platform, free trading signals, and customer support tailored for Nigerian users. The low entry barriers and Naira deposit options make it accessible for new traders. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bu7xVStjHo

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

XM does not offer accounts denominated in Nigerian Naira (NGN). While XM is a popular choice for Nigerian traders due to its low minimum deposit, tight spreads, and fast withdrawals, it primarily operates with USD, EUR, and other major currencies. The ideal choice for trading high volumes. Reduce your costs with low spreads and even lower swap fees and commissions. Minimum Deposit $5.

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Stocks CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 (varies by region and entity) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, IFSC 🇧🇿 🧾 Account Types Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares 📊 Spread Types Variable (tight spreads) 💸 Commission Structure Zero commission on most accounts Ultra Low has raw-like spreads 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 More asset classes, advanced analytics, Depth of Market, economic calendar 🤖 Automated Trading Supports EAs & algorithmic trading 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, expert tools 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable; supports multi-window and multi-monitor use 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, live sessions, trading courses, articles 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, live chat, email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes, robust learning hub, demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 49976) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local customer service available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Local bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Guaranteed ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 50%, stop-out at 20% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-encrypted platform security 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts, regulatory protection 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Pros and Cons Low minimum deposit ($5) No fixed spread accounts Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and IFSC Inactivity fees apply Offers MT4 and MT5 platforms Limited product range compared to some brokers

Our Findings

XM doesn’t offer Naira accounts directly, but it supports Nigerian traders with localized deposit methods and educational content tailored for the region.

Can Nigerian traders deposit in Naira with XM?

While XM doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, Nigerian traders can fund their accounts via local payment agents that support Naira transfers. This helps bypass traditional banking hassles.

Why choose XM as a Nigerian trader?

XM offers low minimum deposits, fast execution, and several account types. It’s ideal for beginners who want a global broker with flexible trading options and good educational tools. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeKEOaGt4aY&t=150s

5. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

FXTM is a popular and reputable ECN and STP broker that has been in operation since 2011, with offices based across the globe and with respective and corresponding regulations and authorization in each jurisdiction to offer comprehensive trading services. FXTM offers beginner traders a choice in educational tools, while advanced traders can expect access to sophisticated, helpful trading tools. Nigerian traders have a choice between several different retail investor accounts that can be registered in either EUR, GBP, or NGN.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3548 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Up to $500 welcome bonus $30 deposit bonus $50 referral credit 20% “welcome‑back” credit 💸Fees No deposit fees withdrawal fees may apply (flat $3 under $30) possible inactivity fees 📉Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips on Advantage, 1.5 pips on Advantage Plus commissions vary by account: e.g., $3.5/lot FX, $25/mn metals, $35/mn indices, 0.03% crypto, $0.02/stock side 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports cards, bank wires, e-wallets, crypto deposits mostly instant withdrawals within 24 hrs; small third‑party fees 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, proprietary FXTM Trader mobile app 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya, SCA 🔐Trust Score High — strong tier-1 regulation, segregated funds, industry history since 2011 ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed same-day or next business day cards/e-wallets fastest, bank wires in 2–5 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons NBP for all retail clients Some account types have higher commissions Regulated by FSCA, suitable for South Africans Limited range of trading platforms Offers ZAR accounts and local funding methods High spreads on Standard accounts Cent and ECN account options for flexibility Inactivity fees apply

Our Findings

FXTM is highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support for Naira accounts and extensive local presence.

Does FXTM offer Naira trading accounts?

Yes, FXTM is one of the few brokers offering fully functional Naira trading accounts, allowing Nigerians to fund, trade, and withdraw in local currency with no conversion losses.

Why is FXTM so popular in Nigeria?

FXTM has deep roots in Nigeria, with localized support, regular training seminars, and a strong presence. It’s beginner-friendly, offers copy trading, and supports local deposit methods. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7_Lc9Yzo1s&t=310s

6. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

InstaForex supports Naira deposits through local exchangers and offers frequent bonuses tailored to Nigerian users. Its flexible leverage and instant funding make it a favorite for those who want a quick and accessible way to enter the forex market.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit USD 1 / 18 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 30% welcome bonus on first deposit (unlimited deposits afterwards also earn 30%) 55% deposit bonus available on every deposit Startup Bonus provides up to 100% on first deposit 💸Fees Standard accounts: no commissions, spreads from 3–7 pips Eurica/ECN: commission 0.03%–0.07% per trade (~$3 per lot or ~US $13 max typical), spreads from 0.0 pips No deposit fees withdrawal fees typically 0.5–2% or fixed USD 20–100 📉Spreads & Commissions Standard: EUR/USD spread 3–7 pips, no commission ECN/Eurica: Spread as low as 0.0–0.2 pips, commission 0.03% –0.07% ($3 or more per lot) 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods: bank wire, Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local transfers depending on region No broker fees on deposits withdrawals incur 0.5–2% fee or fixed USD 20‑100 third‑party fees may apply 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, InstaForex WebTrader, mobile apps also copy‑trading tools (ForexCopy, PAMM), VPS 🛡️Regulation BVI Financial Services Commission (Insta Global Ltd) CySEC (Insta Trading EU Ltd) Saint Vincent & the Grenadines FSA 🔐Trust Score No official trust‑score from public agencies. Mixed online reviews: some reports cite unreliable customer support and withdrawal delays others praise speed and trading tools. No clear external rating available ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal processing typically during business hours: Mon–Fri, 10 am–7 pm UTC+3. Timing varies: crypto within minutes to 1 hour card/wire up to several days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads for predictable costs High withdrawal fees on some payment methods Instant order execution speeds Fixed spreads from 3 pips are wide compared to some brokers A low $1 minimum deposit No ZAR-denominated cent accounts Swap-free option available No cash back or loyalty rewards for Cent account users

Our Findings

InstaForex caters to Nigerian traders by offering Naira-denominated accounts and easy funding through local banks.

Can I use Naira to fund my InstaForex account?

Yes, InstaForex supports Naira deposits through authorized payment agents. This gives Nigerian traders a convenient way to start trading without dealing with currency exchange rates.

What are the benefits of InstaForex for Nigerians?

InstaForex stands out for its generous bonus programs, copy trading features, and easy account setup. It’s an excellent choice for traders looking to start with little capital and grow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3njOufd82H0

7. IC Markets

Features

IC Markets does not currently provide Naira-denominated accounts, but it allows Nigerian traders to deposit in NGN through payment processors. Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution, IC Markets is best suited for scalpers and professionals who can manage currency conversion costs. Great for Nigerians focused on scalping or algo-trading.

🔎Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 (retail clients) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨 🧾 Account Types Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types 🤖 Automated Trading Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar 🖥 User Interface MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.) 🧾 FSCA Compliance Not regulated by FSCA 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) No local office but global support is responsive 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL 256-bit encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via secure client area 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Guaranteed negative balance protection No ZAR base currency ECN-style Raw Spread accounts with tight spreads Higher minimum deposit ($200) Fast execution and deep liquidity No FSCA regulation (yet still accepts SA) Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader Limited educational tools for beginners

Our Findings

IC Markets does not currently provide Naira-denominated accounts, but it allows Nigerian traders to deposit in NGN through payment processors.

Does IC Markets accept Naira deposits?

IC Markets doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, but Nigerian clients can still deposit via third-party payment systems that support Naira transfers.

Why is IC Markets good for Nigerian pros?

With ultra-low spreads, ECN execution, and powerful trading platforms, IC Markets is preferred by advanced traders in Nigeria who value speed and precision in their trading strategies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6viNKZ9ZZA&t=90s

8. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Deriv offers Naira deposit options through agents and online payment processors. Known for synthetic indices and low capital trading, it’s appealing for Nigerian traders who want to try both forex and alternative markets like volatility indices or options.

Category ⭐ Features Commission-free trading, Synthetic indices, A lgorithmic trading (DBot), Multiple MT5-based account types 🏛️ Regulation MFSA, VFSC, BVIFSC, Labuan FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R88 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From Forex from 0.3 pips synthetic indices 0.24 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero commission on most accounts; 0.01% on crypto/financial accounts 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by Deriv third-party or network charges may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 for CFD, Up to 1:4000 for derived indices 🔥 Bonus No-deposit bonus not available Occasional promotional offers ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 via live chat and email 👥 Account Types Standard, Zero Spread, Swap-Free, Financial, Synthetic, Crypto, Multi-Asset, Demo 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (CFDs), 1:4000 (synthetic indices), varies by asset type 🔘 Products Offered Forex, CFDs on stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Crypto, Synthetic indices 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free - unlimited demo with virtual USD 10,000 balance 💰 Spreads Forex from 0.3–0.5 pips, synthetic from 0.24 pips 🚀 Bonus No-deposit bonus: occasional deposit promotions/rebates 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, SGD, JPY, CAD, CHF, NZD, HKD 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, Help center guides 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, Cards, E-wallets, Crypto, Payment agents, P2P 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No ZAR base account; local currency funding via agents and P2P ☎️ South African Phone No direct SA phone; 24/7 global support available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Over 2.5 million registered users Limited range of stock CFDs Regulated in multiple jurisdictions Some features not available in all countries Low minimum deposit from $5 Limited educational resources

Our Findings

Deriv supports Nigerian traders with NGN deposits through agents and fintechs, though not direct Naira accounts.

Can I trade in Naira on Deriv?

Deriv supports local bank transfers for Nigerian users, although the base currency may not be Naira. Still, the funding process is smooth and affordable via local agents.

What makes Deriv ideal for new Nigerian traders?

Deriv offers a simple, clean interface and extremely low minimum deposits, making it perfect for those just starting out with forex and synthetic indices in Nigeria. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihlKTmSjPFk

9. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

FBS accepts Naira deposits and provides a cent account, ideal for micro-trading. It’s a beginner-friendly broker offering generous bonuses and an intuitive mobile app. Nigerians benefit from localized promotions and a tailored onboarding experience.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit From $5 / 90 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasionally available 💸Fees No trading commissions on standard accounts commissions apply on Zero ($20/lot) and ECN ($6/lot) 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips for forex Zero/ECN offer raw/zero spreads + commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 200+ methods no FBS fees charges only from payment providers 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal 🛡️Regulation FSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA segregated accounts, SSL protection 🔐Trust Score High reputation global broker since 2009, regulated, negative-balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Instant automated withdrawals for many methods typical processing within a day 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit (from $5) Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC) High leverage up to 1:3000 High leverage increases risk of large losses Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days

Our Findings

FBS provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits, giving Nigerian traders a cost-effective way to trade.

Does FBS offer Naira-based accounts?

Yes, FBS supports Naira as a base currency and accepts local bank transfers in Nigeria. This gives users an efficient way to fund accounts without extra charges.

Why choose FBS as a Nigerian trader?

FBS offers local support, bonuses, and micro account options. Combined with Naira funding and localized promotions, it’s a great broker for traders on a tight budget.

10. Oanda

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Features

OANDA allows Naira deposits via select channels and is respected for its pricing transparency and regulatory strength. It's a trusted name in the industry and suits Nigerian traders looking for data-rich platforms and powerful analytical tools.

🏛️Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 1996 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 300,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CFTC (USA), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), IIROC (Canada), MAS (Singapore) 🌎Country of regulation USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, HKD, JPY, SGD 💰Minimum Deposit $1 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 to $20 depending on the method and location 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts, commission-based accounts available 💱Number of base currencies supported 9 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average 12 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 100 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms OANDA WebTrader, MetaTrader 4, OANDA Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced charting tools, Autochartist, API trading Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address frontdesk@oanda.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region, e.g., +1 212 858 7690 (US) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources OANDA Academy, Blog, Market Analysis, Trading Tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CFTC) Limited product range (mainly Forex and CFDs) No minimum deposit requirement Inactivity fee after 12 months Transparent pricing model Some users report slow withdrawal processing Excellent charting tools via TradingView & MT4 Customer support can be slow during peak times User-friendly proprietary platform No fixed spread account options

Our Findings

Oanda does not offer direct Naira accounts, but it welcomes Nigerian clients with USD accounts and supports various global payment options.

Can I trade with Naira on OANDA?

OANDA does not offer Naira as a base account currency, but Nigerian traders can still deposit via credit/debit cards and other international payment methods.

Who is OANDA best for in Nigeria?

OANDA appeals to experienced Nigerian traders who prioritize advanced charting, transparent pricing, and a strong regulatory profile over local deposit convenience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-lzEAv3Gxw&t=42s

Here is what you need to know about Forex trading in Nigeria

Growing Market: Nigeria is Africa’s largest forex market, with over 300,000 active traders—mostly aged 25–34.

Rise in Female Traders: 46% of new trading accounts in the past year were opened by Nigerian women, signaling a shift in global gender trends.

Increased Liquidity: Nigeria’s forex reserves rose recently, showing increased trading activity and better NGN liquidity.

Naira Accounts: Some brokers offer NGN-based accounts, helping Nigerian traders avoid currency conversion fees and enjoy faster local payments.

Local Bank Safety: NGN-denominated accounts keep funds in segregated accounts with top Nigerian banks for added security.

Choose Regulated Brokers: Since the CBN doesn’t regulate forex brokers, traders should look for brokers regulated by bodies like the FCA or FSC.

Conclusion Choosing a forex broker that offers a Naira trading account isn't just about convenience; it's a smart move for Nigerian traders looking to avoid high currency conversion fees, simplify funding, and manage risk in their local currency. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, brokers like HFM, Exness, FXTM, and Octa provide excellent Naira account options, strong local support, and trusted regulation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much capital will I need to start trading forex in Nigeria?

There are many forex and CFD brokers who offer trading accounts from as little as 411 NGN.

What Payment Options are available to Nigerian Forex Traders?

All traditional payment methods are offered to forex traders, including debit or credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, and several others.

Is Forex Trading Legal in Nigeria?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Nigeria, and there are no restrictions placed on forex trading. There has been rapid growth in the Nigerian forex market in the past few years, with more Nigerian traders emerging in the market.

Do I pay taxes on profits earned from forex in Nigeria?

Yes, profits that are made from forex trading are considered capital gains and must subsequently be declared and taxed when Nigerians submit their Personal Income Tax Return.

Why should I develop a forex trading plan?

All traders who want to be successful must have a trading plan with a set of rules and guidelines. These not only shape the trading behaviour of a trader, but they also define their trading and help to direct trading decisions.

How do I choose a forex trading strategy?

Once traders understand what they want to accomplish with forex trading, and they know their limitations, they can start researching the different trading strategies available, or they can create their own based on their unique trading plan.

What is the best time to trade forex in Nigeria?

According to studies on the forex market, the highest volume and liquidity arise during the overlap between the London and the New York trading sessions. Nigeria is an hour ahead of London, the global financial hub, which means that the best time to trade forex is between 2 pm and 10 pm Nigerian time.