10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account. Looking for forex brokers that accept deposits, withdrawals, or trading in Nigerian Naira (₦)? Discover the top 10 forex brokers offering NGN accounts, low fees, and fast local transfers, ideal for Nigerian traders who want to avoid currency conversion costs.
- Best forex brokers that accept Nigerian Naira
- Forex trading platforms with NGN accounts
- Naira deposit forex brokers for Nigerian traders
- Top regulated forex brokers with Naira support
- Forex brokers with local bank transfers in Nigeria
- Zero conversion fee forex brokers in Nigeria
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account
|🏦 Broker Name
|📝Sign up
|💱 NGN Account
|💳 Deposit Methods (NGN)
|⚖️ Regulation
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Bank transfer, Cards, FinTech
|FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Local bank transfer, Crypto, FinTech
|FSCA, CySEC, FCA
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Local banks, Cards
|CySEC, FSA
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|NGN deposit via local transfer
|IFSC, CySEC, ASIC
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Local NGN payment methods
|FSCA, FCA, CySEC
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Local banks, FinTech NGN options
|FSC
|👉 Open Account
|NGN accepted via fintech partner
|ASIC, FSA, CySEC
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|NGN deposits via agents
|FSC, MFSA, LFSA
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Local Nigerian banks supported
|IFSC, CySEC
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|NGN deposits via local method
|FSCA
What is a Forex Broker with a Naira Trading Account?
A Forex broker with a Naira trading account is a brokerage that allows Nigerian traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw funds in Nigerian Naira (₦) instead of converting to USD, EUR, or other foreign currencies. It's ideal for Nigerians who want to trade in global markets while using their local currency.
10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account
- ☑️HFM - Trusted choice among Nigerian traders.
- ☑️Exness - Supports Naira accounts via local payment agents.
- ☑️Octa - Offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira.
- ☑️XM - Low minimum deposits and multiple account types.
- ☑️FXTM - Highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support.
- ☑️InstaForex - Known for its generous bonuses and copy trading features.
- ☑️IC Markets - Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution.
- ☑️Deriv - The platform stands out for its simplicity, low minimum deposits.
- ☑️FBS - Provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits.
- ☑️Oanda - Appeals to more experienced traders.
1. HFM
Features
|🔍Broker
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|500:1
|⬇️Min. Spread
|0.0 pips
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC
|📈Trading Desk Type
|Market Maker
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|✅ Spread Type
|1:2000
|📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders
|60 -500
|🔢Number of FX Pairs
|51
|📊Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|📈Scalping
|Yes
|☪️Swap-Free Accounts
|Yes
|💴Account Currency
|USD, ZAR
|👤Personal Account Manager
|Yes
|📊Copy Trading
|Follower, Strategy Provider
|👥Refer a Friend
|Yes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200
|📉Trading CFDs with HFM
|Over 500 markets
|📍Minimum Trade Size
|0.01 Lot
|🔁Copy Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|📞Telephone Trading
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|HFM is a multi-regulated and award-winning broker with an impressive track record and trust score
|There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options
|There are low and competitive spreads offered
|There is a limited selection of base account currencies and deposit currencies
Our Findings
HFM is a trusted choice among Nigerian traders thanks to its Naira-based accounts, which eliminate currency conversion fees.
Can I fund my HFM account in Naira?
Yes, HFM allows Nigerian traders to deposit in Naira using local bank transfers through trusted payment agents, making the process simple, fast, and affordable with no hidden fees or currency conversion charges.
Why is HFM popular in Nigeria?
HFM is FSCA and CySEC-regulated, offers a wide variety of account types, and provides local customer support. Its low deposit requirements and bonus offers make it a reliable and trusted broker in the Nigerian market. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbwOODb6jU0&t=259s
2. Exness
Features
|🔍Broker's Name
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:Unlimited
|🔄 Dynamic Leverage
|Yes, leverage adjusts based on equity & instrument
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Mobile App
|⚖️ Regulators
|FSCA (South Africa), CySEC, FCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC
|👤 Account Types
|Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10 USD / R200 ZAR
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips on Raw/Zero accounts
|🛍️ Tradable Assets Offered
|Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Energies, Metals
|📈 Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lots
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|60%
|⛔ Stop-Out
|0% for most accounts (varies by region)
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, and more
|💴 Deposit Currencies
|USD, EUR, ZAR, and others
|🎁 Bonuses & Promotions (SA)
|Promotions vary no fixed welcome bonus
|📒 Demo Account
|Yes, unlimited access
|💴 Offers USD/ZAR pair
|Yes, available
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|📰 News Trading
|Supported with built-in economic calendar
|📌 Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|Not currently offered
|☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free)
|Available on request
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual live chat, email, call
|🤝 Accepts South African Traders
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|24/7 Customer Support
|Limited Trading Instruments
|Instant Deposit
|Withdrawal Fees
|Huge Leverage
|ETF CFD trading is not available.
Our Findings
Exness supports Naira accounts via local payment agents, allowing Nigerian traders to deposit and withdraw in NGN without hassle.
Does Exness support Naira-based trading accounts?
Yes, Exness allows deposits and withdrawals in Naira through verified local payment agents. This helps traders avoid FX conversion fees and enjoy faster, more seamless transactions with Nigerian banks.
Is Exness suitable for beginners in Nigeria?
Absolutely. Exness offers user-friendly apps, low spreads, and instant withdrawals, making it ideal for beginner traders in Nigeria looking to learn and grow with minimal barriers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ynx9jJW4w&t=12s
3. Octa
Features
|🔍 Feature
|💰Minimum Deposit
|USD 25 / 447 ZAR
|🎁Sign-Up Bonus
|50% deposit bonus (choose 10–50%), unlockable after trading half the bonus amount in standard lots
|💸Fees
|No commissions on trades, no deposit/withdrawal fees, no inactivity fees costs are built into tight spreads
|📉Spreads & Commissions
|Floating spreads from 0.6 pips on major FX no additional commissions no swaps
|💳Deposit & Withdrawals
|Multiple methods (cards, e-wallets, bank wires, crypto) no internal fees processing times vary (instant–3 hrs typical)
|🖥️Platforms
|OctaTrader (proprietary), MetaTrader 4 & 5, web, desktop, mobile
|🛡️Regulation
|CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA), FSC (Mauritius), MISA (Comoros)
|🔐Trust Score
|Trustpilot 4.5/5 (9k+ reviews) strong safety assurances: segregated accounts, SSL, negative balance protection
|⏱️Payout Schedule
|Withdrawals approved within 3 hrs (plus transfer time up to 5 min) bank wires 1–3 hrs, crypto 30 min–3 hrs
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated and authorized by SVGFSA
|Limited assets
|Unlimited demo account
|Low Crypto coverage
|Advanced technology
|No VPS
|Forex and CFDs offered
|No education tools on Forex
|More than 30 FX pairs to trade
|Telephonic support not available 24/7
|No commission deposits or withdrawal options
|No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
Our Findings
Octa offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira, making it convenient for Nigerian traders.
Can I trade using Naira on Octa?
Yes, Octa provides deposit and withdrawal support in Naira via local bank transfers, giving Nigerian traders a smooth and cost-effective funding experience without paying conversion fees.
What makes Octa user-friendly for Nigerians?
Octa offers a simple trading platform, free trading signals, and customer support tailored for Nigerian users. The low entry barriers and Naira deposit options make it accessible for new traders. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bu7xVStjHo
4. XM
Features
|Feature
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5
|📈 Available Instruments
|Forex, Stocks CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies
|⚖️ Leverage Options
|Up to 1:1000 (varies by region and entity)
|🛡 Regulatory Bodies
|FSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, IFSC 🇧🇿
|🧾 Account Types
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares
|📊 Spread Types
|Variable (tight spreads)
|💸 Commission Structure
|Zero commission on most accounts Ultra Low has raw-like spreads
|🔄 MT5 vs MT4
|More asset classes, advanced analytics, Depth of Market, economic calendar
|🤖 Automated Trading
|Supports EAs & algorithmic trading
|🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators
|80+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, expert tools
|🖥 User Interface
|Highly customizable; supports multi-window and multi-monitor use
|🎓 Educational Resources
|Webinars, live sessions, trading courses, articles
|📞 Customer Service
|24/5 multilingual support, live chat, email
|👶 Support for Beginners
|Yes, robust learning hub, demo accounts
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Available
|🧾 FSCA Compliance
|Yes (FSP No. 49976)
|🧑💼 Local Support (SA)
|Local customer service available
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)
|Local bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees
|🛡 Negative Balance Protection
|Guaranteed
|⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit
|Fully supported
|📉 Margin Call Policy
|Margin call at 50%, stop-out at 20%
|🔐 Data Encryption
|SSL-encrypted platform security
|🔐 Two-Factor Auth
|Supported via client portal
|💼 Client Fund Protection
|Segregated accounts, regulatory protection
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Pros and Cons Low minimum deposit ($5)
|No fixed spread accounts
|Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and IFSC
|Inactivity fees apply
|Offers MT4 and MT5 platforms
|Limited product range compared to some brokers
Our Findings
XM doesn’t offer Naira accounts directly, but it supports Nigerian traders with localized deposit methods and educational content tailored for the region.
Can Nigerian traders deposit in Naira with XM?
While XM doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, Nigerian traders can fund their accounts via local payment agents that support Naira transfers. This helps bypass traditional banking hassles.
Why choose XM as a Nigerian trader?
XM offers low minimum deposits, fast execution, and several account types. It’s ideal for beginners who want a global broker with flexible trading options and good educational tools. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeKEOaGt4aY&t=150s
5. FXTM
Features
|🔍 Feature
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$200 / 3548 ZAR
|🎁Sign-Up Bonus
|Up to $500 welcome bonus $30 deposit bonus $50 referral credit 20% “welcome‑back” credit
|💸Fees
|No deposit fees withdrawal fees may apply (flat $3 under $30) possible inactivity fees
|📉Spreads & Commissions
|From 0.0 pips on Advantage, 1.5 pips on Advantage Plus commissions vary by account: e.g., $3.5/lot FX, $25/mn metals, $35/mn indices, 0.03% crypto, $0.02/stock side
|💳Deposit & Withdrawals
|Supports cards, bank wires, e-wallets, crypto deposits mostly instant withdrawals within 24 hrs; small third‑party fees
|🖥️Platforms
|MT4, MT5, WebTrader, proprietary FXTM Trader mobile app
|🛡️Regulation
|FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya, SCA
|🔐Trust Score
|High — strong tier-1 regulation, segregated funds, industry history since 2011
|⏱️Payout Schedule
|Withdrawals processed same-day or next business day cards/e-wallets fastest, bank wires in 2–5 business days
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|NBP for all retail clients
|Some account types have higher commissions
|Regulated by FSCA, suitable for South Africans
|Limited range of trading platforms
|Offers ZAR accounts and local funding methods
|High spreads on Standard accounts
|Cent and ECN account options for flexibility
|Inactivity fees apply
Our Findings
FXTM is highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support for Naira accounts and extensive local presence.
Does FXTM offer Naira trading accounts?
Yes, FXTM is one of the few brokers offering fully functional Naira trading accounts, allowing Nigerians to fund, trade, and withdraw in local currency with no conversion losses.
Why is FXTM so popular in Nigeria?
FXTM has deep roots in Nigeria, with localized support, regular training seminars, and a strong presence. It’s beginner-friendly, offers copy trading, and supports local deposit methods. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7_Lc9Yzo1s&t=310s
6. InstaForex
Features
|🔍 Feature
|💰Minimum Deposit
|USD 1 / 18 ZAR
|🎁Sign-Up Bonus
|30% welcome bonus on first deposit (unlimited deposits afterwards also earn 30%) 55% deposit bonus available on every deposit Startup Bonus provides up to 100% on first deposit
|💸Fees
|Standard accounts: no commissions, spreads from 3–7 pips Eurica/ECN: commission 0.03%–0.07% per trade (~$3 per lot or ~US $13 max typical), spreads from 0.0 pips No deposit fees withdrawal fees typically 0.5–2% or fixed USD 20–100
|📉Spreads & Commissions
|Standard: EUR/USD spread 3–7 pips, no commission ECN/Eurica: Spread as low as 0.0–0.2 pips, commission 0.03% –0.07% ($3 or more per lot)
|💳Deposit & Withdrawals
|Multiple methods: bank wire, Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local transfers depending on region No broker fees on deposits withdrawals incur 0.5–2% fee or fixed USD 20‑100 third‑party fees may apply
|🖥️Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, InstaForex WebTrader, mobile apps also copy‑trading tools (ForexCopy, PAMM), VPS
|🛡️Regulation
|BVI Financial Services Commission (Insta Global Ltd) CySEC (Insta Trading EU Ltd) Saint Vincent & the Grenadines FSA
|🔐Trust Score
|No official trust‑score from public agencies. Mixed online reviews: some reports cite unreliable customer support and withdrawal delays others praise speed and trading tools. No clear external rating available
|⏱️Payout Schedule
|Withdrawal processing typically during business hours: Mon–Fri, 10 am–7 pm UTC+3. Timing varies: crypto within minutes to 1 hour card/wire up to several days
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fixed spreads for predictable costs
|High withdrawal fees on some payment methods
|Instant order execution speeds
|Fixed spreads from 3 pips are wide compared to some brokers
|A low $1 minimum deposit
|No ZAR-denominated cent accounts
|Swap-free option available
|No cash back or loyalty rewards for Cent account users
Our Findings
InstaForex caters to Nigerian traders by offering Naira-denominated accounts and easy funding through local banks.
Can I use Naira to fund my InstaForex account?
Yes, InstaForex supports Naira deposits through authorized payment agents. This gives Nigerian traders a convenient way to start trading without dealing with currency exchange rates.
What are the benefits of InstaForex for Nigerians?
InstaForex stands out for its generous bonus programs, copy trading features, and easy account setup. It’s an excellent choice for traders looking to start with little capital and grow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3njOufd82H0
7. IC Markets
Features
|🔎Broker
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200
|📈 Available Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs
|⚖️ Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500 (retail clients)
|🛡 Regulatory Bodies
|ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨
|🧾 Account Types
|Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic
|📊 Spread Types
|Raw (0.0 pips) & variable
|💸 Commission Structure
|Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission
|🔄 MT5 vs MT4
|MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types
|🤖 Automated Trading
|Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support
|🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators
|80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar
|🖥 User Interface
|MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability
|🎓 Educational Resources
|Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights
|📞 Customer Service
|24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone
|👶 Support for Beginners
|Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.)
|🧾 FSCA Compliance
|Not regulated by FSCA
|🧑💼 Local Support (SA)
|No local office but global support is responsive
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)
|Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow
|🛡 Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit
|Supported
|📉 Margin Call Policy
|Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
|🔐 Data Encryption
|SSL 256-bit encryption
|🔐 Two-Factor Auth
|Supported via secure client area
|💼 Client Fund Protection
|Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Guaranteed negative balance protection
|No ZAR base currency
|ECN-style Raw Spread accounts with tight spreads
|Higher minimum deposit ($200)
|Fast execution and deep liquidity
|No FSCA regulation (yet still accepts SA)
|Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader
|Limited educational tools for beginners
Our Findings
IC Markets does not currently provide Naira-denominated accounts, but it allows Nigerian traders to deposit in NGN through payment processors.
Does IC Markets accept Naira deposits?
IC Markets doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, but Nigerian clients can still deposit via third-party payment systems that support Naira transfers.
Why is IC Markets good for Nigerian pros?
With ultra-low spreads, ECN execution, and powerful trading platforms, IC Markets is preferred by advanced traders in Nigeria who value speed and precision in their trading strategies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6viNKZ9ZZA&t=90s
8. Deriv
Features
|Category
|⭐ Features
|Commission-free trading, Synthetic indices, A lgorithmic trading (DBot), Multiple MT5-based account types
|🏛️ Regulation
|MFSA, VFSC, BVIFSC, Labuan FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 / R88 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Forex from 0.3 pips synthetic indices 0.24 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commission on most accounts; 0.01% on crypto/financial accounts
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees charged by Deriv third-party or network charges may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000 for CFD, Up to 1:4000 for derived indices
|🔥 Bonus
|No-deposit bonus not available Occasional promotional offers
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 via live chat and email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Zero Spread, Swap-Free, Financial, Synthetic, Crypto, Multi-Asset, Demo
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000 (CFDs), 1:4000 (synthetic indices), varies by asset type
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Crypto, Synthetic indices
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free - unlimited demo with virtual USD 10,000 balance
|💰 Spreads
|Forex from 0.3–0.5 pips, synthetic from 0.24 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|No-deposit bonus: occasional deposit promotions/rebates
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, SGD, JPY, CAD, CHF, NZD, HKD
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, Help center guides
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Cards, E-wallets, Crypto, Payment agents, P2P
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|No ZAR base account; local currency funding via agents and P2P
|☎️ South African Phone
|No direct SA phone; 24/7 global support available
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Over 2.5 million registered users
|Limited range of stock CFDs
|Regulated in multiple jurisdictions
|Some features not available in all countries
|Low minimum deposit from $5
|Limited educational resources
Our Findings
Deriv supports Nigerian traders with NGN deposits through agents and fintechs, though not direct Naira accounts.
Can I trade in Naira on Deriv?
Deriv supports local bank transfers for Nigerian users, although the base currency may not be Naira. Still, the funding process is smooth and affordable via local agents.
What makes Deriv ideal for new Nigerian traders?
Deriv offers a simple, clean interface and extremely low minimum deposits, making it perfect for those just starting out with forex and synthetic indices in Nigeria. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihlKTmSjPFk
9. FBS
Features
|🔍 Feature
|💰Minimum Deposit
|From $5 / 90 ZAR
|🎁Sign-Up Bonus
|Occasionally available
|💸Fees
|No trading commissions on standard accounts commissions apply on Zero ($20/lot) and ECN ($6/lot)
|📉Spreads & Commissions
|Spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips for forex Zero/ECN offer raw/zero spreads + commission
|💳Deposit & Withdrawals
|200+ methods no FBS fees charges only from payment providers
|🖥️Platforms
|MetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal
|🛡️Regulation
|FSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA segregated accounts, SSL protection
|🔐Trust Score
|High reputation global broker since 2009, regulated, negative-balance protection
|⏱️Payout Schedule
|Instant automated withdrawals for many methods typical processing within a day
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very low minimum deposit (from $5)
|Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
|High leverage up to 1:3000
|High leverage increases risk of large losses
|Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto)
|Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
Our Findings
FBS provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits, giving Nigerian traders a cost-effective way to trade.
Does FBS offer Naira-based accounts?
Yes, FBS supports Naira as a base currency and accepts local bank transfers in Nigeria. This gives users an efficient way to fund accounts without extra charges.
Why choose FBS as a Nigerian trader?
FBS offers local support, bonuses, and micro account options. Combined with Naira funding and localized promotions, it’s a great broker for traders on a tight budget.
10. Oanda
Features
|🏛️Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|1996
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|Over 500
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 300,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CFTC (USA), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), IIROC (Canada), MAS (Singapore)
|🌎Country of regulation
|USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, through regulatory bodies
|Account Types and Features
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|No
|📇Minor account currencies
|EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, HKD, JPY, SGD
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$1 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|$0 to $20 depending on the method and location
|📊Spreads from
|0.6 pips on major currency pairs
|💸Commissions
|None on standard accounts, commission-based accounts available
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|9
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable
|📈Leverage
|Up to 30:1
|📏Margin requirements
|Variable based on asset and leverage
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|No
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Average 12 milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 100
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|OANDA WebTrader, MetaTrader 4, OANDA Mobile App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Advanced charting tools, Autochartist, API trading
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|frontdesk@oanda.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|Varies by region, e.g., +1 212 858 7690 (US)
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, more
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|OANDA Academy, Blog, Market Analysis, Trading Tutorials
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Not publicly disclosed
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|No
|🪙Rebate program
|No
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CFTC)
|Limited product range (mainly Forex and CFDs)
|No minimum deposit requirement
|Inactivity fee after 12 months
|Transparent pricing model
|Some users report slow withdrawal processing
|Excellent charting tools via TradingView & MT4
|Customer support can be slow during peak times
|User-friendly proprietary platform
|No fixed spread account options
Our Findings
Oanda does not offer direct Naira accounts, but it welcomes Nigerian clients with USD accounts and supports various global payment options.
Can I trade with Naira on OANDA?
OANDA does not offer Naira as a base account currency, but Nigerian traders can still deposit via credit/debit cards and other international payment methods.
Who is OANDA best for in Nigeria?
OANDA appeals to experienced Nigerian traders who prioritize advanced charting, transparent pricing, and a strong regulatory profile over local deposit convenience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-lzEAv3Gxw&t=42s
Here is what you need to know about Forex trading in Nigeria
- Growing Market: Nigeria is Africa’s largest forex market, with over 300,000 active traders—mostly aged 25–34.
- Rise in Female Traders: 46% of new trading accounts in the past year were opened by Nigerian women, signaling a shift in global gender trends.
- Increased Liquidity: Nigeria’s forex reserves rose recently, showing increased trading activity and better NGN liquidity.
- Naira Accounts: Some brokers offer NGN-based accounts, helping Nigerian traders avoid currency conversion fees and enjoy faster local payments.
- Local Bank Safety: NGN-denominated accounts keep funds in segregated accounts with top Nigerian banks for added security.
- Choose Regulated Brokers: Since the CBN doesn’t regulate forex brokers, traders should look for brokers regulated by bodies like the FCA or FSC.
ConclusionChoosing a forex broker that offers a Naira trading account isn't just about convenience; it's a smart move for Nigerian traders looking to avoid high currency conversion fees, simplify funding, and manage risk in their local currency. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, brokers like HFM, Exness, FXTM, and Octa provide excellent Naira account options, strong local support, and trusted regulation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much capital will I need to start trading forex in Nigeria?
There are many forex and CFD brokers who offer trading accounts from as little as 411 NGN.
What Payment Options are available to Nigerian Forex Traders?
All traditional payment methods are offered to forex traders, including debit or credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, and several others.
Is Forex Trading Legal in Nigeria?
Yes, forex trading is legal in Nigeria, and there are no restrictions placed on forex trading. There has been rapid growth in the Nigerian forex market in the past few years, with more Nigerian traders emerging in the market.
Do I pay taxes on profits earned from forex in Nigeria?
Yes, profits that are made from forex trading are considered capital gains and must subsequently be declared and taxed when Nigerians submit their Personal Income Tax Return.
Why should I develop a forex trading plan?
All traders who want to be successful must have a trading plan with a set of rules and guidelines. These not only shape the trading behaviour of a trader, but they also define their trading and help to direct trading decisions.
How do I choose a forex trading strategy?
Once traders understand what they want to accomplish with forex trading, and they know their limitations, they can start researching the different trading strategies available, or they can create their own based on their unique trading plan.
What is the best time to trade forex in Nigeria?
According to studies on the forex market, the highest volume and liquidity arise during the overlap between the London and the New York trading sessions. Nigeria is an hour ahead of London, the global financial hub, which means that the best time to trade forex is between 2 pm and 10 pm Nigerian time.
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