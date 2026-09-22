Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account - Main Banner-min

  10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account. Looking for forex brokers that accept deposits, withdrawals, or trading in Nigerian Naira (₦)? Discover the top 10 forex brokers offering NGN accounts, low fees, and fast local transfers, ideal for Nigerian traders who want to avoid currency conversion costs.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best forex brokers that accept Nigerian Naira
  • Forex trading platforms with NGN accounts
  • Naira deposit forex brokers for Nigerian traders
  • Top regulated forex brokers with Naira support
  • Forex brokers with local bank transfers in Nigeria
  • Zero conversion fee forex brokers in Nigeria

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account

🏦 Broker Name📝Sign up💱 NGN Account💳 Deposit Methods (NGN)⚖️ Regulation
HFM 15y CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesBank transfer, Cards, FinTechFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA
Exness-logo.png👉 Open AccountYesLocal bank transfer, Crypto, FinTechFSCA, CySEC, FCA
Octa-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountYesLocal banks, CardsCySEC, FSA
XM CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesNGN deposit via local transferIFSC, CySEC, ASIC
FXTM CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesLocal NGN payment methodsFSCA, FCA, CySEC
InstaForex CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesLocal banks, FinTech NGN optionsFSC
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountNGN accepted via fintech partnerASIC, FSA, CySEC
Deriv CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesNGN deposits via agentsFSC, MFSA, LFSA
FBS CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesLocal Nigerian banks supportedIFSC, CySEC
Oanda CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesNGN deposits via local methodFSCA
 

What is a Forex Broker with a Naira Trading Account?

A Forex broker with a Naira trading account is a brokerage that allows Nigerian traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw funds in Nigerian Naira (₦) instead of converting to USD, EUR, or other foreign currencies. It's ideal for Nigerians who want to trade in global markets while using their local currency.  

10 Best Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account

  1. ☑️HFM - Trusted choice among Nigerian traders.
  2. ☑️Exness - Supports Naira accounts via local payment agents.
  3. ☑️Octa - Offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira.
  4. ☑️XM - Low minimum deposits and multiple account types.
  5. ☑️FXTM - Highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support.
  6. ☑️InstaForex - Known for its generous bonuses and copy trading features.
  7. ☑️IC Markets - Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution.
  8. ☑️Deriv - The platform stands out for its simplicity, low minimum deposits.
  9. ☑️FBS - Provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits.
  10. ☑️Oanda - Appeals to more experienced traders.

 

1. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM is the trading brand of HFM (Europe) Limited, and it is a reputable and well-regulated multi-asset forex broker headquartered in Cyprus, with strict regulation through its parent company with CySEC, FCA, DFSA, and FSCA, which means that traders from around the world can use this broker to facilitate their trades. HFM is a top choice for Nigerian traders thanks to its Naira account option, with competitive spreads and strong educational tools. It's ideal for both beginner and experienced traders looking for flexibility in local currency.  

Features

🔍BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.png
⬆️Maximum Leverage500:1
⬇️Min. Spread0.0 pips
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC
📈Trading Desk TypeMarket Maker
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
✅ Spread Type1:2000
📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders60 -500
🔢Number of FX Pairs51
📊Hedging AllowedYes
📈ScalpingYes
☪️Swap-Free AccountsYes
💴Account CurrencyUSD, ZAR
👤Personal Account ManagerYes
📊Copy TradingFollower, Strategy Provider
👥Refer a FriendYes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200
📉Trading CFDs with HFMOver 500 markets
📍Minimum Trade Size0.01 Lot
🔁Copy Trading Yes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
📞Telephone TradingYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  Forex Broker with a Naira Trading Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
HFM is a multi-regulated and award-winning broker with an impressive track record and trust scoreThere is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options
There are low and competitive spreads offeredThere is a limited selection of base account currencies and deposit currencies
 

Our Findings

HFM is a trusted choice among Nigerian traders thanks to its Naira-based accounts, which eliminate currency conversion fees.  

Can I fund my HFM account in Naira?

Yes, HFM allows Nigerian traders to deposit in Naira using local bank transfers through trusted payment agents, making the process simple, fast, and affordable with no hidden fees or currency conversion charges.  

Why is HFM popular in Nigeria?

HFM is FSCA and CySEC-regulated, offers a wide variety of account types, and provides local customer support. Its low deposit requirements and bonus offers make it a reliable and trusted broker in the Nigerian market.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbwOODb6jU0&t=259s  

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness stands out for its ultra-low spreads and lightning-fast execution. It allows Naira deposits via local bank transfers and even supports instant withdrawals. Traders appreciate its transparent pricing and the ability to start trading with as little as ₦1000.  

Features

🔍Broker's NameExness logo
⬆️Maximum LeverageUp to 1:Unlimited
🔄 Dynamic LeverageYes, leverage adjusts based on equity & instrument
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Mobile App
⚖️ RegulatorsFSCA (South Africa), CySEC, FCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC
👤 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10 USD / R200 ZAR
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on Raw/Zero accounts
🛍️ Tradable Assets OfferedForex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Energies, Metals
📈 Minimum Trading Size0.01 lots
#️⃣ Margin Call60%
⛔ Stop-Out0% for most accounts (varies by region)
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, and more
💴 Deposit CurrenciesUSD, EUR, ZAR, and others
🎁 Bonuses & Promotions (SA)Promotions vary no fixed welcome bonus
📒 Demo AccountYes, unlimited access
💴 Offers USD/ZAR pairYes, available
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
📰 News TradingSupported with built-in economic calendar
📌 Johannesburg Stock ExchangeNot currently offered
☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Available on request
☎ Customer Support24/7 multilingual live chat, email, call
🤝 Accepts South African TradersYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
24/7 Customer SupportLimited Trading Instruments
Instant DepositWithdrawal Fees
Huge LeverageETF CFD trading is not available.
 

Our Findings

Exness supports Naira accounts via local payment agents, allowing Nigerian traders to deposit and withdraw in NGN without hassle.  

Does Exness support Naira-based trading accounts?

Yes, Exness allows deposits and withdrawals in Naira through verified local payment agents. This helps traders avoid FX conversion fees and enjoy faster, more seamless transactions with Nigerian banks.  

Is Exness suitable for beginners in Nigeria?

Absolutely. Exness offers user-friendly apps, low spreads, and instant withdrawals, making it ideal for beginner traders in Nigeria looking to learn and grow with minimal barriers.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ynx9jJW4w&t=12s  

3. Octa

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Octa makes it easy for Nigerians to fund accounts in Naira without conversion fees. With a user-friendly app, low minimum deposits, and a strong social media presence in Nigeria, Octa is perfect for those new to forex and looking for simplified access.  

Features

🔍 FeatureOcta CTA logo
💰Minimum DepositUSD 25 / 447 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up Bonus50% deposit bonus (choose 10–50%), unlockable after trading half the bonus amount in standard lots
💸FeesNo commissions on trades, no deposit/withdrawal fees, no inactivity fees costs are built into tight spreads
📉Spreads & CommissionsFloating spreads from 0.6 pips on major FX no additional commissions no swaps
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsMultiple methods (cards, e-wallets, bank wires, crypto) no internal fees processing times vary (instant–3 hrs typical)
🖥️PlatformsOctaTrader (proprietary), MetaTrader 4 & 5, web, desktop, mobile
🛡️RegulationCySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA), FSC (Mauritius), MISA (Comoros)
🔐Trust ScoreTrustpilot 4.5/5 (9k+ reviews) strong safety assurances: segregated accounts, SSL, negative balance protection
⏱️Payout ScheduleWithdrawals approved within 3 hrs (plus transfer time up to 5 min) bank wires 1–3 hrs, crypto 30 min–3 hrs
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Octa  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated and authorized by SVGFSALimited assets
Unlimited demo accountLow Crypto coverage
Advanced technologyNo VPS
Forex and CFDs offeredNo education tools on Forex
More than 30 FX pairs to tradeTelephonic support not available 24/7
No commission deposits or withdrawal optionsNo clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
 

Our Findings

Octa offers a user-friendly platform and local deposit options in Naira, making it convenient for Nigerian traders.  

Can I trade using Naira on Octa?

Yes, Octa provides deposit and withdrawal support in Naira via local bank transfers, giving Nigerian traders a smooth and cost-effective funding experience without paying conversion fees.  

What makes Octa user-friendly for Nigerians?

Octa offers a simple trading platform, free trading signals, and customer support tailored for Nigerian users. The low entry barriers and Naira deposit options make it accessible for new traders.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bu7xVStjHo  

4. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM does not offer accounts denominated in Nigerian Naira (NGN). While XM is a popular choice for Nigerian traders due to its low minimum deposit, tight spreads, and fast withdrawals, it primarily operates with USD, EUR, and other major currencies. The ideal choice for trading high volumes. Reduce your costs with low spreads and even lower swap fees and commissions. Minimum Deposit $5.  

Features

FeatureXM Logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Stocks CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000 (varies by region and entity)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, IFSC 🇧🇿
🧾 Account TypesMicro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares
📊 Spread TypesVariable (tight spreads)
💸 Commission StructureZero commission on most accounts Ultra Low has raw-like spreads
🔄 MT5 vs MT4More asset classes, advanced analytics, Depth of Market, economic calendar
🤖 Automated TradingSupports EAs & algorithmic trading
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators80+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, expert tools
🖥 User InterfaceHighly customizable; supports multi-window and multi-monitor use
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, live sessions, trading courses, articles
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, live chat, email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes, robust learning hub, demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 49976)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local customer service available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Local bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionGuaranteed
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitFully supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 50%, stop-out at 20%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL-encrypted platform security
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported via client portal
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts, regulatory protection
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Pros and Cons Low minimum deposit ($5)No fixed spread accounts
Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and IFSCInactivity fees apply
Offers MT4 and MT5 platformsLimited product range compared to some brokers
 

Our Findings

XM doesn’t offer Naira accounts directly, but it supports Nigerian traders with localized deposit methods and educational content tailored for the region.  

Can Nigerian traders deposit in Naira with XM?

While XM doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, Nigerian traders can fund their accounts via local payment agents that support Naira transfers. This helps bypass traditional banking hassles.  

Why choose XM as a Nigerian trader?

XM offers low minimum deposits, fast execution, and several account types. It’s ideal for beginners who want a global broker with flexible trading options and good educational tools.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeKEOaGt4aY&t=150s  

5. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FXTM is a popular and reputable ECN and STP broker that has been in operation since 2011, with offices based across the globe and with respective and corresponding regulations and authorization in each jurisdiction to offer comprehensive trading services. FXTM offers beginner traders a choice in educational tools, while advanced traders can expect access to sophisticated, helpful trading tools. Nigerian traders have a choice between several different retail investor accounts that can be registered in either EUR, GBP, or NGN.  

Features

🔍 FeatureFXTM CTA logo
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3548 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up BonusUp to $500 welcome bonus $30 deposit bonus $50 referral credit 20% “welcome‑back” credit
💸FeesNo deposit fees withdrawal fees may apply (flat $3 under $30) possible inactivity fees
📉Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.0 pips on Advantage, 1.5 pips on Advantage Plus commissions vary by account: e.g., $3.5/lot FX, $25/mn metals, $35/mn indices, 0.03% crypto, $0.02/stock side
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsSupports cards, bank wires, e-wallets, crypto deposits mostly instant withdrawals within 24 hrs; small third‑party fees
🖥️PlatformsMT4, MT5, WebTrader, proprietary FXTM Trader mobile app
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya, SCA
🔐Trust ScoreHigh — strong tier-1 regulation, segregated funds, industry history since 2011
⏱️Payout ScheduleWithdrawals processed same-day or next business day cards/e-wallets fastest, bank wires in 2–5 business days
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
NBP for all retail clientsSome account types have higher commissions
Regulated by FSCA, suitable for South AfricansLimited range of trading platforms
Offers ZAR accounts and local funding methodsHigh spreads on Standard accounts
Cent and ECN account options for flexibilityInactivity fees apply
 

Our Findings

FXTM is highly popular in Nigeria due to its direct support for Naira accounts and extensive local presence.  

Does FXTM offer Naira trading accounts?

Yes, FXTM is one of the few brokers offering fully functional Naira trading accounts, allowing Nigerians to fund, trade, and withdraw in local currency with no conversion losses.  

Why is FXTM so popular in Nigeria?

FXTM has deep roots in Nigeria, with localized support, regular training seminars, and a strong presence. It’s beginner-friendly, offers copy trading, and supports local deposit methods.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7_Lc9Yzo1s&t=310s  

6. InstaForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  InstaForex supports Naira deposits through local exchangers and offers frequent bonuses tailored to Nigerian users. Its flexible leverage and instant funding make it a favorite for those who want a quick and accessible way to enter the forex market.  

Features

🔍 FeatureInstaForex CTA logo
💰Minimum DepositUSD 1 / 18 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up Bonus30% welcome bonus on first deposit (unlimited deposits afterwards also earn 30%) 55% deposit bonus available on every deposit Startup Bonus provides up to 100% on first deposit
💸FeesStandard accounts: no commissions, spreads from 3–7 pips  Eurica/ECN: commission 0.03%–0.07% per trade (~$3 per lot or ~US $13 max typical), spreads from 0.0 pips  No deposit fees withdrawal fees typically 0.5–2% or fixed USD 20–100
📉Spreads & CommissionsStandard: EUR/USD spread 3–7 pips, no commission ECN/Eurica: Spread as low as 0.0–0.2 pips, commission 0.03% –0.07% ($3 or more per lot) 
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsMultiple methods: bank wire, Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local transfers depending on region  No broker fees on deposits withdrawals incur 0.5–2% fee or fixed USD 20‑100 third‑party fees may apply
🖥️PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, InstaForex WebTrader, mobile apps also copy‑trading tools (ForexCopy, PAMM), VPS 
🛡️RegulationBVI Financial Services Commission (Insta Global Ltd) CySEC (Insta Trading EU Ltd) Saint Vincent & the Grenadines FSA
🔐Trust ScoreNo official trust‑score from public agencies. Mixed online reviews: some reports cite unreliable customer support and withdrawal delays others praise speed and trading tools. No clear external rating available
⏱️Payout ScheduleWithdrawal processing typically during business hours: Mon–Fri, 10 am–7 pm UTC+3. Timing varies: crypto within minutes to 1 hour card/wire up to several days
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  InstaForex Account Types  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fixed spreads for predictable costsHigh withdrawal fees on some payment methods
Instant order execution speedsFixed spreads from 3 pips are wide compared to some brokers
A low $1 minimum depositNo ZAR-denominated cent accounts
Swap-free option availableNo cash back or loyalty rewards for Cent account users
 

Our Findings

InstaForex caters to Nigerian traders by offering Naira-denominated accounts and easy funding through local banks.  

Can I use Naira to fund my InstaForex account?

Yes, InstaForex supports Naira deposits through authorized payment agents. This gives Nigerian traders a convenient way to start trading without dealing with currency exchange rates.  

What are the benefits of InstaForex for Nigerians?

InstaForex stands out for its generous bonus programs, copy trading features, and easy account setup. It’s an excellent choice for traders looking to start with little capital and grow.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3njOufd82H0  

7. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets does not currently provide Naira-denominated accounts, but it allows Nigerian traders to deposit in NGN through payment processors. Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution, IC Markets is best suited for scalpers and professionals who can manage currency conversion costs. Great for Nigerians focused on scalping or algo-trading.  

Features

🔎BrokerIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500 (retail clients)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨
🧾 Account TypesRaw Spread, Standard, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (0.0 pips) & variable
💸 Commission StructureRaw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types
🤖 Automated TradingFull EA, algorithmic, and VPS support
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar
🖥 User InterfaceMT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials, market insights
📞 Customer Service24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – strong educational base & demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.)
🧾 FSCA ComplianceNot regulated by FSCA
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)No local office but global support is responsive
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitSupported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL 256-bit encryption
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported via secure client area
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated client accounts with top-tier banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Guaranteed negative balance protectionNo ZAR base currency
ECN-style Raw Spread accounts with tight spreadsHigher minimum deposit ($200)
Fast execution and deep liquidityNo FSCA regulation (yet still accepts SA)
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTraderLimited educational tools for beginners
 

Our Findings

IC Markets does not currently provide Naira-denominated accounts, but it allows Nigerian traders to deposit in NGN through payment processors.  

Does IC Markets accept Naira deposits?

IC Markets doesn’t offer native Naira accounts, but Nigerian clients can still deposit via third-party payment systems that support Naira transfers.  

Why is IC Markets good for Nigerian pros?

With ultra-low spreads, ECN execution, and powerful trading platforms, IC Markets is preferred by advanced traders in Nigeria who value speed and precision in their trading strategies.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6viNKZ9ZZA&t=90s  

8. Deriv

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Deriv offers Naira deposit options through agents and online payment processors. Known for synthetic indices and low capital trading, it’s appealing for Nigerian traders who want to try both forex and alternative markets like volatility indices or options.  

Features

CategoryDeriv CTA logo
⭐ FeaturesCommission-free trading, Synthetic indices, A lgorithmic trading (DBot), Multiple MT5-based account types
🏛️ RegulationMFSA, VFSC, BVIFSC, Labuan FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R88 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromForex from 0.3 pips synthetic indices 0.24 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero commission on most accounts; 0.01% on crypto/financial accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by Deriv third-party or network charges may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 for CFD, Up to 1:4000 for derived indices
🔥 BonusNo-deposit bonus not available Occasional promotional offers
☎️ Customer Support24/7 via live chat and email
👥 Account TypesStandard, Zero Spread, Swap-Free, Financial, Synthetic, Crypto, Multi-Asset, Demo
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000 (CFDs), 1:4000 (synthetic indices), varies by asset type
🔘 Products OfferedForex, CFDs on stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Crypto, Synthetic indices
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree - unlimited demo with virtual USD 10,000 balance
💰 SpreadsForex from 0.3–0.5 pips, synthetic from 0.24 pips
🚀 BonusNo-deposit bonus: occasional deposit promotions/rebates
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, SGD, JPY, CAD, CHF, NZD, HKD
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, Help center guides
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Cards, E-wallets, Crypto, Payment agents, P2P
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo ZAR base account; local currency funding via agents and P2P
☎️ South African PhoneNo direct SA phone; 24/7 global support available
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Deriv Forex Brokers with Naira Trading Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Over 2.5 million registered usersLimited range of stock CFDs
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsSome features not available in all countries
Low minimum deposit from $5Limited educational resources
 

Our Findings

Deriv supports Nigerian traders with NGN deposits through agents and fintechs, though not direct Naira accounts.  

Can I trade in Naira on Deriv?

Deriv supports local bank transfers for Nigerian users, although the base currency may not be Naira. Still, the funding process is smooth and affordable via local agents.  

What makes Deriv ideal for new Nigerian traders?

Deriv offers a simple, clean interface and extremely low minimum deposits, making it perfect for those just starting out with forex and synthetic indices in Nigeria.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihlKTmSjPFk  

9. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FBS accepts Naira deposits and provides a cent account, ideal for micro-trading. It’s a beginner-friendly broker offering generous bonuses and an intuitive mobile app. Nigerians benefit from localized promotions and a tailored onboarding experience.  

Features

🔍 FeatureFBS CTA logo
💰Minimum DepositFrom $5 / 90 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up BonusOccasionally available
💸FeesNo trading commissions on standard accounts commissions apply on Zero ($20/lot) and ECN ($6/lot)
📉Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.5–0.7 pips for forex Zero/ECN offer raw/zero spreads + commission
💳Deposit & Withdrawals200+ methods no FBS fees charges only from payment providers
🖥️PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal
🛡️RegulationFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA segregated accounts, SSL protection
🔐Trust ScoreHigh reputation global broker since 2009, regulated, negative-balance protection
⏱️Payout ScheduleInstant automated withdrawals for many methods typical processing within a day
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FBS  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposit (from $5)Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
High leverage up to 1:3000High leverage increases risk of large losses
Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
 

Our Findings

FBS provides Naira-based accounts and accepts local bank deposits, giving Nigerian traders a cost-effective way to trade.  

Does FBS offer Naira-based accounts?

Yes, FBS supports Naira as a base currency and accepts local bank transfers in Nigeria. This gives users an efficient way to fund accounts without extra charges.  

Why choose FBS as a Nigerian trader?

FBS offers local support, bonuses, and micro account options. Combined with Naira funding and localized promotions, it’s a great broker for traders on a tight budget.    

10. Oanda

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
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  OANDA allows Naira deposits via select channels and is respected for its pricing transparency and regulatory strength. It's a trusted name in the industry and suits Nigerian traders looking for data-rich platforms and powerful analytical tools.  

Features

🏛️BrokerOanda CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1996
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCFTC (USA), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), IIROC (Canada), MAS (Singapore)
🌎Country of regulationUSA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, HKD, JPY, SGD
💰Minimum Deposit$1 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0 to $20 depending on the method and location
📊Spreads from0.6 pips on major currency pairs
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts, commission-based accounts available
💱Number of base currencies supported9
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 12 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 100
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOANDA WebTrader, MetaTrader 4, OANDA Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced charting tools, Autochartist, API trading
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressfrontdesk@oanda.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region, e.g., +1 212 858 7690 (US)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesOANDA Academy, Blog, Market Analysis, Trading Tutorials
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CFTC)Limited product range (mainly Forex and CFDs)
No minimum deposit requirementInactivity fee after 12 months
Transparent pricing modelSome users report slow withdrawal processing
Excellent charting tools via TradingView & MT4Customer support can be slow during peak times
User-friendly proprietary platformNo fixed spread account options
 

Our Findings

Oanda does not offer direct Naira accounts, but it welcomes Nigerian clients with USD accounts and supports various global payment options.  

Can I trade with Naira on OANDA?

OANDA does not offer Naira as a base account currency, but Nigerian traders can still deposit via credit/debit cards and other international payment methods.  

Who is OANDA best for in Nigeria?

OANDA appeals to experienced Nigerian traders who prioritize advanced charting, transparent pricing, and a strong regulatory profile over local deposit convenience.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-lzEAv3Gxw&t=42s  

Here is what you need to know about Forex trading in Nigeria

  • Growing Market: Nigeria is Africa’s largest forex market, with over 300,000 active traders—mostly aged 25–34.
  • Rise in Female Traders: 46% of new trading accounts in the past year were opened by Nigerian women, signaling a shift in global gender trends.
  • Increased Liquidity: Nigeria’s forex reserves rose recently, showing increased trading activity and better NGN liquidity.
  • Naira Accounts: Some brokers offer NGN-based accounts, helping Nigerian traders avoid currency conversion fees and enjoy faster local payments.
  • Local Bank Safety: NGN-denominated accounts keep funds in segregated accounts with top Nigerian banks for added security.
  • Choose Regulated Brokers: Since the CBN doesn’t regulate forex brokers, traders should look for brokers regulated by bodies like the FCA or FSC.

 

Conclusion

Choosing a forex broker that offers a Naira trading account isn't just about convenience; it's a smart move for Nigerian traders looking to avoid high currency conversion fees, simplify funding, and manage risk in their local currency. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, brokers like HFM, Exness, FXTM, and Octa provide excellent Naira account options, strong local support, and trusted regulation.

 

You might also like:

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

How much capital will I need to start trading forex in Nigeria?

There are many forex and CFD brokers who offer trading accounts from as little as 411 NGN.  

What Payment Options are available to Nigerian Forex Traders?

All traditional payment methods are offered to forex traders, including debit or credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, and several others.  

Is Forex Trading Legal in Nigeria?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Nigeria, and there are no restrictions placed on forex trading. There has been rapid growth in the Nigerian forex market in the past few years, with more Nigerian traders emerging in the market.  

Do I pay taxes on profits earned from forex in Nigeria?

Yes, profits that are made from forex trading are considered capital gains and must subsequently be declared and taxed when Nigerians submit their Personal Income Tax Return.  

Why should I develop a forex trading plan?

All traders who want to be successful must have a trading plan with a set of rules and guidelines. These not only shape the trading behaviour of a trader, but they also define their trading and help to direct trading decisions.  

How do I choose a forex trading strategy?

Once traders understand what they want to accomplish with forex trading, and they know their limitations, they can start researching the different trading strategies available, or they can create their own based on their unique trading plan.  

What is the best time to trade forex in Nigeria?

According to studies on the forex market, the highest volume and liquidity arise during the overlap between the London and the New York trading sessions. Nigeria is an hour ahead of London, the global financial hub, which means that the best time to trade forex is between 2 pm and 10 pm Nigerian time.  

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