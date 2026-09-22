Overall, AdroFx can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 6 out of 10. AdroFx offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500 with a minimum deposit amount of $25/R400 and is regulated by VFSC and FSA.

Is AdroFx regulated, and what assets can I trade?

AdroFx is offshore regulated, not FSCA regulated. Verify their regulatory status independently. They offer forex, metals, and crypto. If regulation matters, choose an ASIC or FCA-regulated broker instead of going offshore.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at AdroFx?

Minimum deposit is $100-$250, beginner-friendly. Spreads on major pairs are 1.5-2.5 pips – standard but not exceptional. Factor in commissions and swaps for real costs. Test with a small deposit before committing serious money.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $25 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently available 💸Fees No commission on standard accounts; some accounts may have small fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads from 0.0 pips; competitive commissions on ECN accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods: bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets generally no deposit fees, withdrawal fees may apply depending on method 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 🛡️Regulation Unregulated (operates as an offshore broker) 🔐Trust Score Moderate mixed user reviews caution advised ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 24-72 hours 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Adrofx Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Adequate leverage offered Clients from Suriname, North Korea, the US and Syria not accepted Demo account offered Limited base currencies Islamic Swap-free account offered Limited trading assets

Overview

According to research in South Africa, AdroFx is a regulated online financial broker with its headquarters in Port Vila, Vanuatu. It has been in operation since 2018. In addition, the broker also has offices in Saint Lucia and the United Kingdom. It offers trading in more than 115 financial assets on the popular MetaTrader4 platform as well as the social Allpips platform.

What markets and assets can I trade on AdroFx?

AdroFx offers forex pairs, metals like gold and silver, and cryptocurrencies. Standard asset range for an offshore broker – nothing unique but covers basics. No stocks or indices if you need those. Decent for most forex traders looking to diversify beyond currency pairs.

What account types does AdroFx offer, and which should I choose?

AdroFx typically offers Standard and maybe Premium accounts. Standard has wider spreads but lower minimums – good for beginners. Premium has tighter spreads plus commissions – better if trading 50+ times monthly. Start Standard unless you're actively trading frequently and want to minimize costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

AdroFx offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders.

Their platform provides access to a wide range of global markets, including Forex, stocks, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies, all from a single account.

Traders can benefit from tight spreads starting as low as 0.3 pips and zero commission fees, maximizing potential profits.

The Allpips web-based trading terminal ensures seamless access across various devices without the need for additional software installations.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Premium, ECN, Micro, and Crypto accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 for retail clients 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN; commission-free options available 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), WebTrader ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for eligible users 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for active traders with qualifying deposit 👥 Copy Trading Yes supports copy trading via partnered platforms 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts; negative balance protection offered 📋 Regulatory Oversight Operates offshore not regulated by major tier-1 authorities

Adrofx Customer Reviews

AdroFx customer reviews highlight the broker’s reliable trading environment, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

Traders appreciate the user-friendly platforms and fast execution speeds, which help enhance their trading experience.

Many users also commend the transparency and professionalism demonstrated by the AdroFx team.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) Generally positive reviews with praise for trading conditions 👏Customer Satisfaction Many clients are satisfied with account variety, fast execution, and spreads 📞Customer Service Mixed feedback some report responsive support, others note delays or limited help

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders note competitive spreads and ECN account advantages; few concerns on regulation. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; some praise support and execution, others warn of offshore registration risks. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive; users appreciate low deposit and platform access, minor delays noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Good overall feedback; fast account setup and withdrawals highlighted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews; some South African users express concern over withdrawal timelines. ⭐⭐ Majority of users report good service, user-friendly trading, and decent spreads. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

AdroFx Safety and Security

When traders evaluate brokers, regulation is one of the most crucial components that must be considered.

Regulated brokers are required to comply with stringent rules and regulations set by regulatory entities, and through this, client fund security can be ensured.

The activities of regulated brokers are also overseen by such entities to ensure that there is no fraud or foul play, and to ensure that traders are always protected against such activities.

AdroFx is regulated and licensed by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) in Vanuatu.

How does AdroFx ensure the safety of client funds?

AdroFx prioritizes client fund safety by keeping all customer deposits in segregated bank accounts, separate from company operational funds. This segregation ensures that client money is protected and not used for business expenses, enhancing security and trust.

What security measures does AdroFx use to protect my personal and financial information?

AdroFx employs advanced SSL encryption technology to safeguard all data transmitted between clients and their servers. Additionally, strict verification procedures and secure login protocols help prevent unauthorized access, ensuring your personal and financial information remains confidential.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing AdroFx operates as an offshore broker and is not licensed by major regulatory authorities. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from the company’s operational accounts for added safety. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No specific insurance coverage from Lloyd’s of London is publicly disclosed. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Capital information is limited; no verified credit rating is available. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Crypto accounts include basic security measures like 2FA and encrypted data protocols. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes clients are protected from losing more than their account balance. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Limited transparency; regular third-party audits or compliance reports are not publicly available.

AdroFx at a glance

🔍 Broker's name 🏛 Headquarters Port Vila, Vanuatu. 📅 Year founded 2018 🏛 Regulating Authorities VFSC and FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Suriname, North Korea, US and Syria 📒 Demo account Yes ☪️️ Islamic account Yes 📒 Institutional account No 💻 Managed accounts Yes 📊 Maximum leverage 1:500 💳 Minimum deposit ZAR R400 / $ 25 ➕ Deposit options Bank Wire transfer Visa MasterCard VLoad PayPeer Perfect Money Skrill Neteller Uphold Bitcoin Ethereum Sticpay ➖ Withdrawal options Bank Wire transfer Visa MasterCard VLoad PayPeer Perfect Money Skrill Neteller Uphold Bitcoin Ethereum Sticpay 📊 Tradeable assets offered Forex Stocks Crypto Indices Spot metals 💬 Languages supported on website English and Russian 💬 Customer support languages English and Russian 💻 Platforms provided MetaTrader4 and Allpips 📲 OS Compatibility Desktop, web, Android and iOS devices ☎️ Customer service hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AdroFx Account

A Forex account is a trading account that traders hold with a specific broker with the purpose of trading financial instruments.

Brokers may offer traders either a variety of accounts, with each catering to varying levels of skill, knowledge, and experience, or a single account that can be used.

AdroFx offers traders four account types, namely Micro, Standard, Premium, and Pro accounts. It also offers a demo and an Islamic account.

🎯 Account Type 💵 Min Deposit (USD) 📊 Spread from 🧭 Leverage 📱 Platform 🎓 Copy Trading 🥇 Cent Pro $25 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 Allpips Yes 💱 Fiat (Standard) $100 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 Allpips Yes 🪙 Crypto Account $100 (BTC/ETH) 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 Allpips Yes 🛠️ Micro Pro (MT4) $100 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 MT4 No 🔧 Pro (MT4) $10,000 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 MT4 No 🚀 Premium (MT4) $2,000 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 MT4 No

Micro Account

This account is suitable for beginner traders and offers a minimum deposit of only $ 25 and tight spreads starting at 2.0 pips.

Trading is only offered on forex pairs and metals.

Standard Account

With this account, a minimum deposit of $ 100 is required and tight spreads that start at 0.01 pips.

Premium Account

This account is for the more experienced trader and requires a minimum deposit of $ 2 000 and offers a tight spread starting from 0.4 pips.

Demo Account

In addition to the account types offered, AdroFx also offers traders the option of registering a demo account.

Islamic Account

AdroFx offers Muslim traders the option of converting the Standard, Premium, or Pro accounts into an Islamic Account or a Swap Free account.

This ensures Halal trading where Muslim traders are not charged or credited with swaps or overnight fees when trading positions are kept open for longer after the trading day has concluded.

What types of accounts does AdroFx offer, and how do I choose the right one?

AdroFx offers several account types, including Standard, ECN, and Islamic accounts, each designed to suit different trading styles and needs. When choosing, consider factors like spread preferences, commission structure, leverage options, and whether you need swap-free trading.

How can I verify my AdroFx account to start trading?

To verify your AdroFx account, you need to submit valid identification documents such as a government-issued ID and proof of address. This verification process helps ensure security and regulatory compliance, typically completed within a few business days to activate full trading access.

How to Open an Adrofx Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Register on the Website

Visit the official AdroFx website and click on the “Register” button to begin creating your account.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Provide your personal information, such as your full name, email address, and phone number, in the registration form.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox and click the confirmation link sent by AdroFx to verify your email address.

Step 4: Submit Verification Documents

Upload valid identification (passport, driver’s license) and proof of address to complete the account verification process.

Step 5: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once verified, deposit funds using your preferred method, download the trading platform, and start trading with AdroFx.

AdroFx Fees

Another crucial factor that traders must consider when evaluating a broker is the fees that they will incur.

that they will incur. These fees relate to both trading and non-trading activities and actions.

Trading Fees

One of the first fees that traders will encounter concerns a minimum deposit fee, which is paid after the trader has completed account registration.

AdroFx charges a minimum deposit depending on the type of account that traders register.

Next, traders must consider the spreads, commissions, and margin requirements.

AdroFx offers tight spreads between 0.01 pips and 2.0 pips, depending on the type of account registered.

Non-trading fees

Where non-trading fees are considered, traders must consider fees relating to account inactivity, deposit and withdrawal fees, account management and maintenance fees, currency conversion fees, and others.

With AdroFx, there are no limitations on deposits or minimum deposits, and no charges.

Traders may, however, be subjected to fees charged by their bank for transactions.

When an account has been inactive for a period of 6 months, an inactivity fee of $ 5 will apply.

What fees does AdroFx charge on trades?

AdroFx offers competitive trading fees with no hidden charges. Standard accounts typically have wider spreads without commissions, while ECN accounts feature tighter spreads plus a small commission per trade. All fees are clearly disclosed upfront to ensure transparency.

Are there any deposit or withdrawal fees with AdroFx?

AdroFx generally does not charge fees for deposits and withdrawals; however, fees may apply depending on the chosen payment method or intermediary banks. Transaction times and costs vary, so it’s advisable to check specific terms before processing payments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Moderate depends on account type 💰 Required Min Deposit $25 (for Micro and Standard accounts) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Varies by method; some methods may charge a small fee 💳 Deposit Fees Generally free no deposit fees on most methods 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN; ~1.5 pips on Standard accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AdroFx Trading Platform

The trading platform is the software that traders use to execute their trades.

Each broker reserves the right to offer their own preferred trading platform.

Where some brokers offer a variety of third-party platforms, others prefer offering their own proprietary platforms, if they have one.

AdroFx offers MetaTrader4, which is one of the most popular platforms in the financial markets.

Copy Trading

AdroFx's Copy Trading platform empowers traders to replicate the strategies of experienced "Master Traders" in real-time.

Accessible via the Allpips platform on PC, Mac, mobile, or tablet, this automated system allows users to follow top-performing traders with ease.

By selecting a trader to follow, your account mirrors their trades, enabling potential profits without active management.

Customization options, such as adjusting the copy ratio and setting risk parameters, provide flexibility to align with individual investment goals.

Web Platform

AdroFx's web platform, Allpips, offers a seamless, browser-based trading experience accessible on any device without the need for downloads or installations.

This multi-asset terminal supports trading in Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals, and shares, providing traders with a comprehensive suite of tools.

Allpips features real-time data, advanced charting capabilities, and a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Its cloud-based design ensures secure access to your account and strategies from anywhere, 24/5, without additional fees.

What trading platforms does AdroFx offer?

AdroFx provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). MT4 is the industry standard – reliable and familiar to most traders. MT5 is newer with advanced features. Both work on desktop, web, and mobile. If you're new, MT4 is the safer choice overall.

Which AdroFx platform should I use – MT4 or MT5?

Use MT4 if you want simplicity and familiarity – it's what most traders use. Use MT5 if you're actively trading and want advanced features like multiple timeframes. Test both on demo accounts first. MT4 works fine for most retail traders, so upgrade only when needed.

AdroFx Deposit and Withdrawals

When evaluating brokers, the ease with which deposits and withdrawals can be made is another imperative factor to consider.

Deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals are usually reflected in the trader's account within the hour, with the exception of bank wire transfers, which can take between 1-5 working days.

Base currencies accepted are EUR, USD, and GBP.

What deposit methods does AdroFx support, and are there any fees?

AdroFx supports multiple deposit options, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Most deposits are processed instantly or within a few hours. AdroFx does not charge deposit fees, but third-party charges may apply.

How long do withdrawals take with AdroFx, and are there any charges?

Withdrawals at AdroFx are typically processed within 1–3 business days, depending on the method used. The broker strives for fast processing times, and while AdroFx doesn’t usually charge fees, some payment providers may impose additional costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

AdroFx provides traders with leverage of up to 1: 500.

Leverage is a tool that is offered by numerous brokers to traders. With leverage, traders can open larger positions, allowing traders more exposure to the market in which they are trading despite their initial deposit.

However, as beneficial as leverage may be, it can also be detrimental when used incorrectly or abused.

Leverage increases a trader’s chance of gains and thus, it also increases the risk of losses.

AdroFx vs XM vs Exness – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 25 (400 ZAR) $5/R80 ZAR R1600 / $100 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Up to $5 000 $10 /R180 ➕ Max. Leverage 1: 500 1:1000 1:2000 💵 Currency Pairs 30 55+ 107+ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

Research tools help traders in their activities, in addition to helping them hone their skills in making informed trading decisions.

AdroFx offers traders the use of an Economic Calendar as well as helpful news and a blog section.

It also offers Trading Signals, which help traders to interpret movements of key assets based on pricing data.

AdroFx Awards

Awards serve to instill confidence in a broker as they reflect the level of service the broker offers.

AdroFx has not yet obtained any rewards, which are displayed on the website.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager known for his deep industry knowledge and personalized approach. He consistently helps clients navigate complex trading environments, providing expert advice and tailored solutions that meet their unique financial goals.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his outstanding support and dedication. His prompt responses, clear explanations, and patient guidance make the trading experience smoother and more confident for traders at all levels, earning him a strong reputation for exceptional customer care.

⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers in the industry, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and genuine commitment. His proactive communication and ability to understand client needs have made my trading journey much more successful and enjoyable.

Conclusion AdroFx is a young broker that shows enormous potential as a broker. In addition to offering competitive rates and a transparent fee schedule, AdroFx also caters to a variety of traders despite their level of trading experience. AdroFx is well-regulated through VFSC and FSA and offers exceptional service to its customers. Traders have a choice in a variety of trading products, accounts, payment options, and the use of powerful trading platforms.

Disclaimer

AdroFx warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carry a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with AdroFx, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. AdroFx does not and cannot guarantee the initial capital of the Clients' portfolio or its value at any time or any money invested in any financial instrument, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently asked questions

What types of trading accounts does AdroFx offer?

AdroFx provides multiple account types such as Standard, ECN, and Islamic accounts. Each caters to different trading preferences, featuring competitive spreads, various leverage options, and transparent fee structures, helping traders select the best fit for their strategies.

How do I open an account with AdroFx?

Opening an account is straightforward—just complete the online registration form, submit the required identity verification documents, and fund your account. After verification, your account will be activated, allowing you to start trading immediately on their supported platforms.

What trading platforms are supported by AdroFx?

AdroFx supports the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, accessible on desktop, mobile, and web. These platforms provide powerful charting tools, automated trading features, and real-time market data to enhance your trading experience.

What are the deposit and withdrawal options at AdroFx?

AdroFx offers a variety of secure deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Transactions are processed quickly, with minimal fees depending on the chosen payment method.

Does AdroFx provide customer support?

Yes, AdroFx offers 24/7 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their dedicated team assists with account setup, technical issues, and trading questions to ensure traders receive timely and professional help whenever needed.

What is the leverage offered by AdroFx?

AdroFx provides flexible leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital investments. Leverage availability depends on account type and regulatory guidelines, and traders should use it cautiously to manage risk effectively.

Are there any commissions or hidden fees with AdroFx?

AdroFx maintains transparent pricing. Standard accounts typically have no commissions but slightly wider spreads, while ECN accounts offer tighter spreads with a small commission per trade. There are no hidden fees, and all costs are clearly disclosed upfront.

Is AdroFx regulated and safe to trade with?

AdroFx operates under regulatory oversight and adheres to strict security protocols such as segregated client accounts and SSL encryption. These measures ensure client funds are protected and provide a trustworthy trading environment.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies on AdroFx?

Yes, AdroFx offers cryptocurrency trading alongside Forex, commodities, and indices. Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are available, giving traders access to the dynamic and growing digital asset market.

Does AdroFx offer any educational resources or trading tools?

AdroFx provides various educational materials, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis. Additionally, they supply useful trading tools like economic calendars and technical indicators to help traders develop skills and make informed trading decisions.