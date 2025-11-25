Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Zeda Ltd. charts and the historical graph point to measured growth, with today’s price forecast leaning constructive if the current trend holds. The price today in rands is R15.3 per share, and the buy or sell decision will likely depend on whether investors value the dividend payout and preference shares structure against the cost of entry. For those checking how to buy or looking at shares for sale, the share code, live data, and online trading setup on a trading account make the process straightforward, while the current trading picture supports a cautious growth prediction rather than an aggressive one.
Zeda Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:00:03
|Share Name & Ticker
|Zeda Ltd. (ZZD)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Sector Name / Industry Name
|Current Price
|15.3
|Market Capitalization
|2.90bn
|P/E Ratio
|4.11
|Dividend Yield
|13.46
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|1 927
|Recent Price Change
|0
Zeda Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|15.3, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|2.90bn, indicating a mid market presence
|P/E Ratio
|4.11, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|13.46, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on flat recent price change and thin live volume
Zeda Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish near-term bias remains possible while the share holds at R15.3 and continues to trade with a low P/E of 4.11 alongside a high dividend yield of 13.46. The steady volume of 1 927 suggests restrained conviction, so any upside would likely need stronger JSE sector support or clearer buying interest.
Bearish pressure would be more evident if the price slips away from the current flat print and volume stays muted. For traders, the key signal is whether income demand continues to support the shares or whether rotation into other JSE counters reduces demand for ZZD.
FAQ on Zeda Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Zeda Ltd. shares?
Answer: Zeda Ltd. shares trade on the JSE under ZZD and are priced at R15.3 per share today. The company’s market cap is 2.90bn, with a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a dividend yield of 13.46, which helps define its market profile.
Q2: How can I buy Zeda Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Zeda Ltd. shares, an investor needs a JSE-enabled trading account that can access ZZD. With the current price at R15.3 and live volume at 1 927, orders should be placed through a broker platform that supports share purchase and trade execution.
Q3: What affects the price of Zeda Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R15.3 level, the flat recent change of 0, and live trading volume of 1 927. The P/E ratio of 4.11 and dividend yield of 13.46 also shape how the market values ZZD on the JSE.
Q4: Does Zeda Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 13.46, which indicates that Zeda Ltd. does pay a dividend. With the price per share at R15.3 and market cap at 2.90bn, income investors may view the yield as a notable feature.
Q5: How can I track my Zeda Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Investors can track ZZD shares and dividend updates through a JSE trading account or broker platform. Using the live price of R15.3, volume of 1 927, and dividend yield of 13.46 helps monitor both market movement and income performance.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Zeda Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current market price of R15.3, the unchanged move of 0, and a relatively modest live volume of 1 927. The 4.11 P/E and 13.46 dividend yield also influence how investors judge value.
Q7: Is Zeda Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on live data, Zeda Ltd. may appeal to value and income investors because the price is R15.3, P/E is 4.11, and dividend yield is 13.46. The 2.90bn market cap and low volume suggest the buy case depends on risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Zeda Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows ZZD at R15.3 with no recent price change and volume of 1 927. That can suit patient investors, but the decision to buy should consider the 4.11 P/E, 13.46 dividend yield, and overall JSE liquidity conditions.
Q9: How much does one Zeda Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Zeda Ltd. share costs R15.3 today on the JSE. The price per share is supported by a market cap of 2.90bn, a P/E ratio of 4.11, and a dividend yield of 13.46, which are the main live reference points.
Q10: How to sell Zeda Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Zeda Ltd. shares, place a sell order through a JSE broker or trading account that supports ZZD. The current price is R15.3, with live volume at 1 927 and no recent change, so order timing may matter.
How to Buy Zeda Ltd. Shares Step by Step
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Deposit fiat into your trading account.
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Zeda Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Zeda Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.