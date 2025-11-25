Lwazi Bam has stepped down as Chairperson of the Board of Zeda with effect from 30 April 2026. He will remain on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Sydney Mhlarhi has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 1 May 2026. Deon Van Heerden has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Zeda with effect from 1 May 2026.

Revenue for the interim period rose marginally to R5.5 billion (R5.4 billion) whilst gross profit lowered to R2.19 billion (R2.26 billion). Operating profit decreased to R841.4 million (R846.3 million). However, profit attributable to owners improved to R374.7 million (R353.3 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share jumped to 201.24 cents per share (189.73 cents per share). Dividend The Board has declared an interim dividend (Dividend number 5) of 80 cents per share in respect of the half year ended 31 March 2026, on 22 May 2026. Company outlook The economic growth observed in the first quarter did not persist into the second quarter due to supply-side constraints and significant increases in fuel prices associated with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These factors are anticipated to lead to higher inflation and rising interest rates. Notwithstanding these developments, we remain resolute and disciplined in executing our growth strategy. The momentum achieved in the Leasing Business, including the public sector, is expected to be sustained in the second half of the year. This will be coupled with improvements in Greater Africa as we focus on performance recovery in Namibia which is expected to result in a resurgence of the portfolio. We expect the rental market to remain highly price-sensitive. However, we have implemented strategies to drive our subscription offering and base in the market. In addition, we will continue to leverage the strength of our existing partnerships and onboard new partners in the leisure market as we position this segment for the continued momentum. In the second half of the year, the de-fleet cycle and the 'dispose right' of our operating model become critical. The vehicle mix in our on-balance-sheet rental fleet favours smaller vehicles, placing us in a stronger position in the used car market as consumers face pressure from higher fuel prices and potential interest rate increases. This will support the growth of our used car business while our strategic intent to focus on retail channels provides margin enhancement. We expect further reductions in our debt due to the de-fleet cycle, with further finance cost savings as we continue to benefit from the fleet acquisition and funding diversification strategies. This will continue to support earnings growth. We will continue to deploy our agile operating model to optimise our balance sheet and navigate the complex trading environment. Disciplined cost containment will remain a key financial framework to mitigate margin pressures. Following approval of the Africa strategy, the Group has retained Ghana as a strategic anchor from which to serve the West Africa region under Avis Budget Group's broadened licence framework. We have commenced mapping opportunities in West Africa where we can follow our customers and expand in a disciplined manner. The approach remains asset-light and customer-led, with capital deployed only where there are secured customer contracts, embedded demand and appropriate risk-adjusted returns. Market selection across the continent is governed by a disciplined risk framework. We will prioritise jurisdictions where the Group can repatriate cash, manage currency volatility and access adequate funding liquidity. Countries that do not meet these gating criteria will be deferred until conditions improve. This regional model is underpinned by a treasury management framework designed to centralise foreign exchange risk management, enable efficient raising and deployment of offshore capital, and facilitate cash pooling across the region. This provides the financial infrastructure required to fund growth, preserve liquidity and support a measured, contract-backed expansion into West Africa.

Pursuant to the announcement released on SENS by Zeda Financing Ltd. ('ZFL' or the 'Issuer') today, 9 July 2026, ZFL hosted a bond auction on 6 July 2026, pursuant to which it has issued two additional Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, to the collective value of R1 104 000 000, under its DMTN Programme. The auction was oversubscribed with a bid cover of 2.9x.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Zeda Ltd. charts and the historical graph point to measured growth, with today’s price forecast leaning constructive if the current trend holds. The price today in rands is R15.3 per share, and the buy or sell decision will likely depend on whether investors value the dividend payout and preference shares structure against the cost of entry. For those checking how to buy or looking at shares for sale, the share code, live data, and online trading setup on a trading account make the process straightforward, while the current trading picture supports a cautious growth prediction rather than an aggressive one.

Zeda Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:00:03 Share Name & Ticker Zeda Ltd. (ZZD) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 15.3 Market Capitalization 2.90bn P/E Ratio 4.11 Dividend Yield 13.46 Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 927 Recent Price Change 0

Zeda Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 15.3, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 2.90bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 4.11, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 13.46, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on flat recent price change and thin live volume

Zeda Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish near-term bias remains possible while the share holds at R15.3 and continues to trade with a low P/E of 4.11 alongside a high dividend yield of 13.46. The steady volume of 1 927 suggests restrained conviction, so any upside would likely need stronger JSE sector support or clearer buying interest.

Bearish pressure would be more evident if the price slips away from the current flat print and volume stays muted. For traders, the key signal is whether income demand continues to support the shares or whether rotation into other JSE counters reduces demand for ZZD.

FAQ on Zeda Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Zeda Ltd. shares?

Answer: Zeda Ltd. shares trade on the JSE under ZZD and are priced at R15.3 per share today. The company’s market cap is 2.90bn, with a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a dividend yield of 13.46, which helps define its market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Zeda Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Zeda Ltd. shares, an investor needs a JSE-enabled trading account that can access ZZD. With the current price at R15.3 and live volume at 1 927, orders should be placed through a broker platform that supports share purchase and trade execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Zeda Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R15.3 level, the flat recent change of 0, and live trading volume of 1 927. The P/E ratio of 4.11 and dividend yield of 13.46 also shape how the market values ZZD on the JSE.

Q4: Does Zeda Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 13.46, which indicates that Zeda Ltd. does pay a dividend. With the price per share at R15.3 and market cap at 2.90bn, income investors may view the yield as a notable feature.

Q5: How can I track my Zeda Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track ZZD shares and dividend updates through a JSE trading account or broker platform. Using the live price of R15.3, volume of 1 927, and dividend yield of 13.46 helps monitor both market movement and income performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Zeda Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current market price of R15.3, the unchanged move of 0, and a relatively modest live volume of 1 927. The 4.11 P/E and 13.46 dividend yield also influence how investors judge value.

Q7: Is Zeda Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on live data, Zeda Ltd. may appeal to value and income investors because the price is R15.3, P/E is 4.11, and dividend yield is 13.46. The 2.90bn market cap and low volume suggest the buy case depends on risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Zeda Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows ZZD at R15.3 with no recent price change and volume of 1 927. That can suit patient investors, but the decision to buy should consider the 4.11 P/E, 13.46 dividend yield, and overall JSE liquidity conditions.

Q9: How much does one Zeda Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Zeda Ltd. share costs R15.3 today on the JSE. The price per share is supported by a market cap of 2.90bn, a P/E ratio of 4.11, and a dividend yield of 13.46, which are the main live reference points.

Q10: How to sell Zeda Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Zeda Ltd. shares, place a sell order through a JSE broker or trading account that supports ZZD. The current price is R15.3, with live volume at 1 927 and no recent change, so order timing may matter.

How to Buy Zeda Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Zeda Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Zeda Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.