Windsor Brokers charges a minimum deposit amount of $50 (867 ZAR). Deposit activation can take up to 72 hours. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

What is WINDSORBROKERS ' minimum deposit?

Windsor Brokers offers a minimum deposit starting from as low as $50 on selected account types, making the broker accessible to beginner and retail forex traders seeking low entry barriers into global financial markets. Windsor Brokers operates under multiple regulatory entities, including the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), helping ensure compliance, client fund protection, and transparent trading operations across its international services.

WINDSORBROKERS Minimum deposit – key points, quick overview:

Overview

According to research in South Africa , WindsorBrokers was established in 1988 and is one of the longest-serving brokers.

, was established in 1988 and is one of the longest-serving brokers. The company’s mission since the beginning has been to facilitate investor access to the global markets with a vast range of trading instruments, including over 600,000 financial assets, Forex, as well as Cryptocurrencies, CFDs, Futures, Metals, and Bonds.

Over its years of operation, Windsor Brokers has received numerous awards for their services and developments and is rewarded by the number of happy clients it serves, giving it an excellent reputation in the industry.

As part of their mission to facilitate investors’ access to the global markets, Windsor Brokers allocates significant capital reserves, provides adequate trading tools, and remains focused on fair and regulated trading practices and sound corporate governance.

WINDSORBROKERS Minimum Deposit

Windsor Brokers charges a minimum deposit amount of $1.

of $1. According to the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand , this amount equals 16 ZAR . This is the lowest available; other accounts have significantly higher requirements.

, this amount equals 16 . This is the lowest available; other accounts have significantly higher requirements. For example, the MT4 Zero Account requires $1000.

Windsor Brokers is not regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ( FSCA ).

( ). However, a few other reputable authorities regulate the broker. In addition, Windsor Brokers segregates client funds from premier banks from the broker account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals at Windsor Brokers are designed to provide traders with flexible and secure account funding options through bank transfers, credit cards, and multiple electronic payment systems.

Processing times and availability may vary depending on the client’s region and selected payment method, while all transactions are handled under strict security and compliance procedures to help protect client funds and ensure transparent financial operations.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

A step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

South Africans can deposit the minimum amount with Windsor Brokers by following these steps:

Step 1 – Log in

Sign in to your Windsor Brokers account or create a new account if you have not already.

Step 2 – Select "Deposit Funds"

Select "Deposit Funds" from the main menu of your account's dashboard.

Step 3 – Select a deposit method

Select the deposit method, such as credit/debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet, from the available options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

WINDSORBROKERS at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize City, Belize/ Limassol, Cyprus. 📅 Year Founded 1988 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Belgium, Belize, Japan, United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:1000 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, WebMoney 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, WebMoney 💻 Platform Types MT4 Desktop MT4 Mobile MT4 Tablet MT4 WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile’ Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Currencies: (40+) Cryptocurrencies:(1) Bitcoin CFD: (55+) Gold, Silver, Stocks, Stock Indexes, Bonds, Oil, Other Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, French, Italian, German, Spanish. 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, French, Italian, German, Spanish. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, 7 days per week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Windsor Brokers present a mixed picture.

Many traders appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

Positive experiences often highlight smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpfulness of the support team.

However, some users report challenges, particularly concerning fund withdrawals and account management.

Complaints include delays in processing withdrawals, accounts being closed after generating profits, and difficulties in contacting customer service.

Additionally, certain traders have expressed concerns about the platform's performance during high-volatility periods, citing issues like wide spreads and slippage.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.5/5) – Windsor Brokers is widely regarded as a reliable and trustworthy broker, appreciated for its platform stability and transparency. 👏Customer Satisfaction High – Most users report positive trading experiences, highlighting user-friendly tools, competitive spreads, and educational resources for all skill levels. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Support is available via live chat, phone, and email. Multilingual staff and prompt response times are commonly praised.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive, especially for transparency in trading stats and broker reliability. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.2/5) Mixed but improving — praised for regulation and account safety; some past withdrawal concerns. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆☆ (3.8/5) Limited reviews, mostly favorable — users mention good execution and fair spreads. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.0/5) Highly rated — strong marks for customer service, mobile experience, and platform tools. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4.6/5) Few entries — mostly from African markets; decent service and support mentioned. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆☆ (3.7/5) Overall trustworthy — praised for regulation, support, and user-friendly interface. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.3/5)

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Windsor Brokers is well-regulated and keeps all client funds segregated from the broker account There are limited deposit currencies to choose from, and ZAR is not currently supported There is an industry-standard $50 / 867 ZAR minimum deposit on the MT4 Prime Account There are limited deposit methods offered

Conclusion Windsor Brokers charges a minimum deposit amount of $1 (16 ZAR). Deposit activation can take up to 72 hours. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit requirement for opening an account with Windsor Brokers in South Africa?

The minimum deposit requirement for opening an account with Windsor Brokers in South Africa varies depending on the account type. For example, the minimum deposit requirement for the Cent Account is $1, while the minimum requirement for the MT4 Zero Account is $1000.

Can South African traders choose any currency base for their accounts?

Yes, South African traders can choose from various currency bases, including USD, EUR, GBP, and JPY, depending on their preferences and trading needs.

How can South African traders deposit into their Windsor Brokers account?

South African traders can deposit into their Windsor Brokers account using various payment methods, including bank transfer, credit card, and online payment systems.

Can South African traders withdraw their deposits at any time?

Yes, South African traders can withdraw their deposit at any time, subject to the terms and conditions of Windsor Brokers. However, traders should note that fees may be associated with withdrawing funds from their accounts.

Are any bonuses or promotions available for South African traders when they deposit?

Yes, Windsor Brokers offers a deposit bonus of up to $10,000 for new and existing clients with at least one validated live trading account with the company. In addition, South African traders can receive a bonus of 20% of their deposited amount, up to a maximum bonus of $2,000.

Is opening an account with Windsor Brokers in South Africa possible without a deposit?

No, traders are required to deposit to open an account with Windsor Brokers in South Africa. However, the broker offers a no-deposit sign-up bonus of $30 for traders registering for an MT4 Prime Account.

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change anytime, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.