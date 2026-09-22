WindsorBrokers does offer a sign up bonus to all traders who register for an MT4 Prime Account with USD, EUR, GBP, or JPY as their currency base. Windsor Brokers does not offer a referral bonus program.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

What is WINDSORBROKERS Sign Up Bonus?

WINDSORBROKERS offers traders access to loyalty rewards, balance interest incentives, swap-free trading benefits, and tier-based promotional programs through its WB Loyalty system, allowing eligible clients to earn points and additional trading value based on account activity. WINDSORBROKERS operates through multiple regulated entities supervised by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Financial Services Commission (FSC), helping provide regulatory oversight and client protection across various jurisdictions.

WINDSORBROKERS Sign up bonus – Key Points, quick overview:

Overview

According to research in South Africa , WindsorBrokers was established in 1988 and is one of the longest-serving brokers.

, was established in 1988 and is one of the longest-serving brokers. The company’s mission since the beginning has been to facilitate investor access to the global markets with a vast range of trading instruments, including over 600,000 financial assets, Forex, as well as Cryptocurrencies, CFDs, Futures, Metals, and Bonds.

Over its years of operation, Windsor Brokers has received numerous awards for their services and developments and is rewarded by the number of happy clients it serves, giving it an excellent reputation in the industry.

As part of their mission to facilitate investors’ access to the global markets, Windsor Brokers allocates significant capital reserves, provides adequate trading tools, and remains focused on fair and regulated trading practices and sound corporate governance.

WINDSORBROKERS Sign Up Bonus

Windsor Brokers provides traders with access to a range of loyalty rewards, trading incentives, and account benefits designed to increase long-term trading value rather than offering a traditional once-off welcome bonus.

Through the WB Loyalty Program, eligible clients can earn loyalty points from trading activity, generate passive interest on account balances, unlock swap-free trading benefits, and access higher-tier rewards as their trading volume increases.

WB Loyalty Rewards

The WB Loyalty Rewards program allows traders to accumulate loyalty points whenever they trade eligible volumes or activate additional account benefits.

These points can later be redeemed for cash directly credited into the trading account, with qualifying users able to exchange points for rewards valued at up to $2 per point, depending on loyalty status and participation level.

Up to 2% Interest on Trading Balances

Windsor Brokers offers eligible traders the opportunity to earn passive interest on unused trading balances through its loyalty ecosystem.

Interest is accumulated daily in the form of loyalty points and distributed monthly, allowing active and inactive traders to potentially grow their account balances while maintaining trading flexibility.

Loyalty Status Tiers

The broker’s loyalty structure includes Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers, each providing increasing rewards based on trading activity and total lots traded.

Higher tiers unlock enhanced benefits, including increased points per traded lot, higher interest percentages, and expanded premium account privileges for active traders.

Instant Gold Status Upgrade

Eligible traders can instantly unlock the Gold Loyalty Tier by depositing a cumulative total of $2,000, bypassing the standard trading volume requirements.

This upgrade grants faster access to premium features, including increased loyalty point accumulation and daily interest earnings on account balances.

Swap-Free Trading Benefits

Windsor Brokers also offers swap-free trading on selected instruments and account types, allowing traders to hold positions overnight without incurring swap or rollover fees for qualifying periods.

The number of swap-free trading days available depends on the trader’s loyalty tier, helping reduce overall trading costs and improve long-term position management.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Partner

Introducing Brokers

The Windsor Brokers Introducing Broker program allows partners to earn lifetime rebate commissions, flexible daily payouts, and additional rewards by referring traders to a globally established forex and CFD broker.

Web Affiliates

The Web Affiliate program enables financial marketers, influencers, and online publishers to generate revenue through high-converting campaigns, CPA plans, and customizable commission structures.

White Label Solutions

Windsor Brokers White Label Solutions provides individuals and companies with a turnkey brokerage infrastructure, branded trading platforms, CRM systems, and liquidity access to launch a brokerage business efficiently.

Liquidity Services

Windsor Brokers Liquidity Services delivers deep multi-asset CFD liquidity, competitive pricing, low slippage, and STP execution technology for institutional partners and brokerage operations.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

WINDSORBROKERS at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize City, Belize/ Limassol, Cyprus. 📅 Year Founded 1988 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Belgium, Belize, Japan, United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:1000 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, WebMoney 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, Local Bank Transfers, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, WebMoney 💻 Platform Types MT4 Desktop MT4 Mobile MT4 Tablet MT4 WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile’ Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Currencies: (40+) Cryptocurrencies:(1) Bitcoin CFD: (55+) Gold, Silver, Stocks, Stock Indexes, Bonds, Oil, Other Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, French, Italian, German, Spanish. 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, French, Italian, German, Spanish. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, 7 days per week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Windsor Brokers present a mixed picture.

Many traders appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

Positive experiences often highlight smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpfulness of the support team.

However, some users report challenges, particularly concerning fund withdrawals and account management.

Complaints include delays in processing withdrawals, accounts being closed after generating profits, and difficulties in contacting customer service.

Additionally, certain traders have expressed concerns about the platform's performance during high-volatility periods, citing issues like wide spreads and slippage.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.5/5) – Windsor Brokers is widely regarded as a reliable and trustworthy broker, appreciated for its platform stability and transparency. 👏Customer Satisfaction High – Most users report positive trading experiences, highlighting user-friendly tools, competitive spreads, and educational resources for all skill levels. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Support is available via live chat, phone, and email. Multilingual staff and prompt response times are commonly praised.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive, especially for transparency in trading stats and broker reliability. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.2/5) Mixed but improving — praised for regulation and account safety; some past withdrawal concerns. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆☆ (3.8/5) Limited reviews, mostly favorable — users mention good execution and fair spreads. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.0/5) Highly rated — strong marks for customer service, mobile experience, and platform tools. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4.6/5) Few entries — mostly from African markets; decent service and support mentioned. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆☆ (3.7/5) Overall trustworthy — praised for regulation, support, and user-friendly interface. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.3/5)

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Newly registered South Africans receive a sign-up bonus of 30 USD Demo account holders cannot participate in any bonuses or promotions The welcome bonus of 30 USD is credited automatically once South Africans verify their Windsor Brokers Prime account There is no referral bonus offered

Conclusion Windsor Brokers does offer a sign up bonus to all traders who register for an MT4 Prime Account with USD, EUR, GBP, or JPY as their currency base. Windsor Brokers does not offer a referral bonus program.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does WINDSORBROKERS offer a sign up bonus?

Yes, WINDSORBROKERS may provide a sign up bonus or promotional trading reward for new clients opening eligible live trading accounts. Bonus availability can depend on your country, account type, deposit amount, and current promotional campaigns running during registration periods.

How do I claim the WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus?

To claim the WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus, traders usually need to complete account registration, verify identity documents, and make a qualifying minimum deposit. Some promotions activate automatically, while others may require entering a bonus code during account setup.

Is the WINDSORBROKERS bonus available in South Africa?

WINDSORBROKERS promotional offers may be available to South African traders depending on local regulations and campaign restrictions. Traders should always review the broker’s latest bonus terms and conditions because certain countries may not qualify for promotional trading incentives or rewards.

Can I withdraw the WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus immediately?

Most forex broker bonuses, including possible WINDSORBROKERS offers, usually include trading volume requirements before withdrawals become available. Traders often need to meet minimum lot trading conditions before profits generated from the bonus or promotional credit can be withdrawn successfully.

What is the minimum deposit for the WINDSORBROKERS bonus?

The minimum deposit required for a WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus depends on the specific promotion attached to the account. Some offers may require a small first deposit, while larger bonuses could only apply to higher account funding amounts.

Are there trading conditions attached to the WINDSORBROKERS bonus?

Yes, sign up bonuses normally include terms related to trading volume, withdrawal eligibility, account verification, and expiration periods. Traders should carefully read all WINDSORBROKERS promotional conditions before accepting a bonus to understand how the reward can be used effectively.

Can existing clients receive a WINDSORBROKERS bonus?

Some WINDSORBROKERS promotions are designed only for new clients, while others may also reward existing traders through loyalty campaigns, referral programs, or deposit bonuses. Availability depends on current broker marketing promotions and the trader’s account activity history.

Does the WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus expire?

Most trading bonuses have an expiration date if account holders do not meet trading requirements within a specific timeframe. WINDSORBROKERS may remove unused bonus funds or promotional credits after the campaign period ends according to the official bonus conditions.

Is the WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus suitable for beginners?

The WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus may help beginner traders explore forex markets with additional trading credit. However, beginners should still understand leverage risks, spreads, and trading conditions because bonuses do not remove the financial risks involved in online trading activities.

Where can I find the latest WINDSORBROKERS promotions?

The latest WINDSORBROKERS sign up bonus promotions are normally published on the broker’s official website, promotions page, or client portal. Traders should regularly check for updated campaigns, seasonal offers, and limited-time trading rewards before opening an account.

Addendum/Disclosure:

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change anytime, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.