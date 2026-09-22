WH SelfInvest can be summarised as a credible and well-established broker, regulated in Europe and considered an average-risk option with competitive commission structures, particularly for futures and CFDs. WH SelfInvest has an overall solid trust profile (approximately 7.5 out of 10) and provides traders with access to professional trading platforms such as NanoTrader, alongside support for advanced trading tools and automated strategies.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the CSSF, ACPR, BaFin, FINMA, FSMA, and AFM. ?️ 1015 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From €500 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No bonus programs currently offered. 💸 Fees Commission-based pricing; varies by market. Non-trading fees may apply (custody/admin). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads variable; commissions from ~€0.035 per €1,000 traded; forex spread ~1 pip+. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank wire transfers; may charge small transfer/admin fees; 1–3 business days processing. 🖥️ Platforms NanoTrader, MetaTrader 4, TradingView, plus other supported platforms. 🛡️ Regulation EU regulated; supervised by CSSF, ACPR, BaFin, FINMA, FSMA, AFM. 🔐 Trust Score ~7/10 overall trust profile (credible & regulated). ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–5 business days. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

WH SelfInvest Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broad market access — Forex, CFDs, futures, stocks and more. Limited payment options — mainly bank transfers. Regulated and secure — EU licensing and client protection. Higher minimum deposit than many beginner-focused brokers. Competitive costs — low commissions and tight spreads. Complex for beginners — platforms can feel advanced. Strong platforms — MT4/MT5 + NanoTrader with good tools. Outdated UI — user interface can feel old. Good support — generally helpful customer service. Mixed beginner feedback — setup and tools may overwhelm.

Overview

WH SelfInvest is a well-established European online broker that offers direct market access to a wide range of financial instruments including futures, CFDs, forex, stocks and options, all with competitive pricing and execution.

It operates under strict regulatory oversight in Europe, ensuring client assets are held separately and trading infrastructure is reliable for both active traders and investors.

The broker also provides advanced platforms and tools with free trading strategies and market data, making it suitable for traders who want depth and flexibility in their trading setup.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple accounts including Multi-Market, Zero-Commission, CFD & Forex Mini/Standard, Futures, and Demo options. ⚖️ Leverage Standard 1:30 maximum leverage under EU/ESMA rules across accounts. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive pricing with variable spreads and typical forex commissions (e.g., from ~0.1 pips on ECN); standard accounts may have wider spreads. 🌐 Instruments Offered Wide market access including Forex, CFDs (indices, stocks, commodities), Futures, Stocks & Options. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MT5, NanoTrader, plus Web & mobile trading. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts No official swap-free option widely mentioned — standard accounts incur normal swaps. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS available to help automated trading run smoothly with low latency. 👥 Copy Trading Offers copy trading tools so you can follow and replicate other traders’ strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held segregated in bank accounts and protected, reducing risk if the broker fails. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated under multiple European authorities including CSSF (Luxembourg), BaFin (Germany), ACPR (France), FSMA (Belgium), AFM (Netherlands), and FINMA (Switzerland representation).

Featured Offered

WH SelfInvest’s featured offerings include a broad selection of global markets and instruments such as futures, CFDs, forex and options with direct access and high-speed execution, supported by real-time quotes and professional tools.

The broker also provides advanced trading platforms like NanoTrader with built-in strategies and automation, plus free educational resources like webinars, signals and screeners for both new and experienced traders.

Overall, the focus is on delivering a flexible, powerful trading experience across multiple asset classes with competitive pricing and strong customer support.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating Generally positive overall, with many users rating the broker favourably and a strong review average on independent platforms (around 4.3/5). 👏 Customer Satisfaction Many traders praise reliability, execution and service quality, with a majority of 5-star reviews; some mixed feedback exists, indicating satisfaction is above average. 📞 Customer Service Customer service is widely regarded as responsive and multilingual with extended support hours, although a few users report inconsistent experiences.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited or no meaningful reviews relevant to this broker; not commonly used for this type of platform. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Minimal coverage since it mainly reviews forex brokers; limited user feedback available. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users praise simplicity and usability, with minor criticism about limited advanced features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Positive feedback on interface and accessibility; some complaints about support response time. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Very limited presence; feedback is sparse and not widely representative. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Strong overall sentiment with positive reviews on fees and usability, though some concerns about delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of WH SelfInvest are generally positive, with many traders praising the broker for its professionalism, responsive support and reliable execution, often reflected in high overall ratings on review sites.

A significant portion of users highlight the quality of educational resources and helpful customer service, although some note mixed experiences with certain platforms or account processes.

Despite occasional negative feedback about specific tools or fees, the overall sentiment among clients tends toward satisfaction and trust in the broker’s services.

Safety and Security

WH SelfInvest places a strong emphasis on safety and security by keeping client funds in segregated accounts and maintaining strict risk controls to protect assets if the company faces financial issues.

The broker operates under well-established European regulatory frameworks that require regular audits and compliance with strict financial standards.

This regulatory oversight and transparent governance help ensure that trading activities and client information are handled securely and professionally.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by established European authorities with strong oversight ensuring compliance and legitimacy. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company funds and tracked individually to protect clients if banks fail. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No widely advertised specific Lloyd’s of London insurance policy listed for client funds at this broker. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating High safety score ratings from independent broker reviewers indicate strong financial integrity and long operational history (over 25+ years). 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Specific crypto account-security policies (like 2FA or cold storage) are not widely detailed on the broker site for crypto holdings. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Offers negative balance protection for clients’ trading balances, protecting against losing more than deposited. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and compliance frameworks are part of regulated operations in Europe, ensuring transparent governance.

How does WH SelfInvest protect my funds?

WH SelfInvest protects client money by keeping it in segregated accounts separate from company funds, ensuring client assets are not used for operational purposes. The broker operates under strict European regulation with oversight, audits, and financial safeguards to enhance transparency and security.

Is my trading activity secure with WH SelfInvest?

Yes. The broker uses regulated infrastructure, compliance monitoring, and security protocols to protect trading data and transactions. It also provides risk management features and negative balance protection to reduce financial risk while maintaining secure account access for clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

WH SelfInvest at a Glance

🔎 Feature 📍 Headquartered Luxembourg, Europe 📅 Year Founded 1998 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CSSF (Luxembourg), ACPR (France), BaFin (Germany), FINMA (Switzerland rep.), FSMA (Belgium rep.), AFM (Netherlands rep.) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Some restricted due to local law/regulation (e.g., not available in Belgium and certain other jurisdictions) ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Not officially offered 👍 Demo Account Available permanent demo 📊 Institutional Accounts Supported 📊 Managed Accounts Not broadly advertised 📈 Maximum Leverage Standard EU-level leverage (capped by regulation) 💰 Minimum Deposit Varies by account type (e.g., ~€500+ for basic CFD/forex) 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire transfer (primary) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer withdrawals 💻 Platform Types NanoTrader, MT4, TradingView, Web & Mobile 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, CFDs, futures, stocks, options 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Dutch 👥 Customer Support Languages Multiple European languages 📆 Customer Service Hours Support available extended hours (daytime trading sessions) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

WH SelfInvest Account Types

WH SelfInvest offers a variety of account types tailored to different trading needs, including demo accounts for practice, standard accounts for forex and CFD trading, and professional or multi-market accounts for more advanced active traders.

Clients can also access futures and options trading through dedicated accounts, each with specific features and pricing structures to suit different strategies.

This flexibility allows both beginners and experienced traders to select the account that best matches their trading goals and preferred markets.

Multi-Market Account

The Multi-Market account gives access to a wide range of instruments including stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex and more.

It’s ideal for investors who want a diversified portfolio across asset classes.

This account suits medium- to long-term traders who want both investing and active trading options.

Zero Commission (Stock & Options) Account

This account is focused on stocks and options with zero commission on eligible trades.

It benefits cost-conscious investors who trade frequently or focus mainly on equity markets.

It simplifies trading costs, especially for those not focused on forex or futures.

CFD & Forex Mini Account

The Mini account is designed for smaller traders with a lower minimum deposit requirement.

It allows trading of forex, indices, metals and other CFD markets with competitive fees tailored to smaller order sizes.

This makes it a good choice for beginners or traders testing strategies.

CFD & Forex Standard Account

The Standard account requires a higher deposit and features a fixed commission structure.

It offers similar instruments to the Mini account but with cost advantages on larger orders and more active trading.

This makes it suitable for regular or mid-volume traders.

Futures Account

The Futures account is dedicated to futures trading on global exchanges.

It’s designed for experienced traders who want direct access to futures markets across commodities, indices and financial products.

Futures traders benefit from advanced execution and professional tools.

Demo Account

The Demo account lets you practice trading with virtual funds without real financial risk.

It supports all main markets and platforms so you can test strategies and platforms before investing real money.

This is perfect for beginners or those evaluating the broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

What account types does WH SelfInvest offer and who are they for?

WH SelfInvest provides Multi-Market, Zero-Commission, CFD/Forex Mini and Standard, Futures, and Demo accounts. These options suit different traders—from beginners and low-volume forex traders to active investors and professional futures market participants—offering flexibility across instruments.

Can I try WH SelfInvest before depositing real money?

Yes, WH SelfInvest offers a Demo account that mirrors live markets and platform features using virtual funds. It’s ideal for practicing strategies, getting familiar with trading tools, and evaluating account types without financial risk.

How to set up a WH SelfInvest Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register Online

Visit the official website and complete the online application form with your personal details, financial information, and trading experience. Upload the required identity and proof-of-address documents for verification.

Step 2: Account Verification & Approval

Submit your documents for compliance review. Once verified and approved by the broker, your trading account will be activated.

Step 3: Fund & Start Trading

Deposit funds via the available payment methods and log in to your trading platform. You can then choose your instruments and start trading live or practice with a demo first.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

WH SelfInvest Fees and Spreads

WH SelfInvest charges competitive fees and spreads that vary by market and account type, with tighter spreads typically available on more active or professional accounts.

Forex trading features variable spreads plus commission depending on the instrument, while stocks, futures and options have clear, transparent commission schedules set by market.

Overall, costs are structured to be fair and predictable for traders of different styles, from casual to active.

📌 Feature 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive with transparent structure: variable spreads & commission per lot on some accounts; generally low overall fees. 💰 Required Min Deposit From approx. €500 for basic accounts; higher requirements apply for some professional/futures accounts. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee First withdrawal often free; additional withdrawals may incur fees (~€5 under €30,000 or small % capped). 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fee charged by broker; bank transfer costs may apply depending on amount. 📝 Average Spread Typical spreads for popular pairs (EUR/USD) start around 0.3–0.8 pips (standard) and as low as ~0.1 pips on ECN/RAW accounts. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What types of fees can I expect with WH SelfInvest?

WH SelfInvest uses a transparent fee structure that includes variable spreads on forex and CFDs, plus per-trade commissions on some instruments. There are no hidden charges, and deposit/withdrawal costs depend on your chosen payment method.

How competitive are the spreads at WH SelfInvest?

Spreads at WH SelfInvest are generally competitive, with popular forex pairs often quoted tightly. Actual spreads vary by account type and market conditions, and some accounts offer lower spreads in exchange for volume-based commissions.

WH SelfInvest Trading platforms

NanoTrader Free / NanoTrader Full

A proprietary trading platform developed by WH SelfInvest that combines advanced charting, strategy tools, and risk management features in one interface.

It offers real-time charts, automated trading capabilities, and many order types, and is available in both a free basic version and a full version with extra analytics.

NanoTrader is suited for traders of all levels — from beginners to experienced strategy traders — and supports futures, forex and CFDs.

WebTrader

A browser-based platform that lets you place trades, view charts, and manage your WH SelfInvest account without installing software.

It’s convenient for quick access from any device with internet access and doesn’t require downloads or updates.

WebTrader is good for traders who want straightforward order execution and basic analytical tools.

Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)

Mobile trading applications provided by WH SelfInvest let you trade, view charts, and monitor positions on the go from your smartphone or tablet.

These apps sync with your trading account so you can manage orders anywhere and anytime.

They’re ideal for traders who want flexibility and mobility without needing a desktop computer.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is one of the most popular global trading platforms for forex and CFD traders worldwide, known for its intuitive layout and strong technical analysis tools.

It supports automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), custom scripts, and numerous indicators.

While widely used for forex and CFD trading, MT4 is generally less focused on futures than some other platforms.

TradingView

TradingView is a powerful charting and analysis platform with advanced drawing tools, technical indicators, and social sharing features.

When integrated with your WH SelfInvest account, you can place trades directly from within TradingView’s interface.

It’s ideal for traders who prioritize charting, idea sharing, and cross-platform accessibility.

CQG Desktop

CQG Desktop is a professional futures trading and market data platform widely used by advanced traders.

It offers high-performance real-time market data, sophisticated analytics, and direct order execution on major futures exchanges.

This platform is best suited for serious futures traders who require powerful tools and robust execution.

Stock3

Stock3 is a multi-asset trading and analysis platform that combines order execution with detailed market data and charting features.

It’s a solid choice for traders who want an alternative to MT4 or proprietary platforms but still need strong analytical tools.

It supports various markets including stocks and CFDs when connected to your brokerage account.

NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is an advanced trading platform that excels in futures and forex trading with powerful charting, automated strategy support, and extensive customization.

It offers sophisticated depth-of-market views and is widely used by active and professional traders.

While NinjaTrader itself is standalone, it can be connected to WH SelfInvest for execution.

Trader Workstation (TWS)

Trader Workstation (TWS) is a professional desktop platform (often associated with multi-asset brokers) that supports a wide range of instruments and detailed trade management tools.

It’s especially strong for advanced traders who need deep analytics and asset coverage.

In some setups, NanoTrader may interface with TWS to access certain markets.

ATAS

ATAS (Advanced Time and Sales) is a specialist platform for order flow and volume analysis, used by traders who base decisions on market microstructure and footprint charts.

It provides detailed insights into order flow, volume profiles, and trading activity beyond standard price charts.

ATAS is best for experienced futures traders focusing on advanced analytics.

Volfix

Volfix is a professional trading platform offering market data, advanced charting, and trading tools tailored to active futures traders.

It delivers high-speed data feeds and sophisticated analysis features that appeal to professional and algorithmic traders.

Connected through WH SelfInvest, it provides another powerful option for futures market execution.

Sierra Charts

Sierra Charts is a high-performance platform known for deep customization, advanced charting, and comprehensive market data tools.

It’s often used by professional traders who need detailed analytics such as footprint charts, DOM, and custom studies.

Sierra Charts requires some learning but offers powerful control once mastered.

Trade Navigator

Trade Navigator is an analytical and execution platform that provides advanced charting, scanning, and strategy tools for futures and other markets.

It’s suited to traders who want more analytical depth than basic platforms but still need trade execution linked to a broker.

Alongside other professional tools, it expands the choices available for technical traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does WH SelfInvest support?

WH SelfInvest supports multiple trading platforms, including its proprietary NanoTrader in Free and Full versions, MetaTrader 4 for forex/CFDs, and TradingView integration. It also allows other professional tools like NinjaTrader and Sierra Charts for advanced traders and futures markets.

Can I trade on different devices with WH SelfInvest platforms?

Yes — WH SelfInvest’s platforms work across desktop, web and mobile. NanoTrader, TradingView, and MT4 can be used with the same login on PCs, tablets, and smartphones, letting you trade and manage positions wherever you are.

WH SelfInvest Deposit and Withdrawal

WH SelfInvest’s deposit and withdrawal process is handled through its Account Management portal, where you enter a transfer request and receive bank transfer instructions that include your account number and name — this needs to be used by your bank to fund your trading account.

Deposits are posted once the bank wire clears, and withdrawals also require you to submit a withdrawal form through the portal, specifying amount and destination account; typically only bank transfers to an account in your name are accepted.

One free withdrawal is usually allowed per month, with fees applying to additional withdrawals, and all client funds are held in segregated accounts for security.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CSSF, FSMA, AFM Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods does WH SelfInvest accept?

WH SelfInvest primarily accepts bank wire transfers for funding your trading account, and these transfers usually need to include your name and account number in the reference. The broker does not support popular alternatives like credit cards, digital wallets, or PayPal, which limits flexibility compared to some competitors. Having funds held in segregated client accounts helps ensure regulatory protection for your deposits.

How do WH SelfInvest withdrawals work?

Withdrawals from WH SelfInvest must be made via bank transfer back to a bank account in your name, and a withdrawal request is submitted through the account portal. Typically you get one free withdrawal per month, and subsequent withdrawals may incur a small fee depending on your account’s currency. Processing times can vary, but funds generally take a few business days to reach your account once the request is processed.

Leverage

WH SelfInvest offers leverage on CFD, forex and futures products, which means you can open larger positions with a smaller amount of capital by using margin provided by the broker.

The exact leverage depends on the instrument and regulatory region, but in the EU it typically follows ESMA rules with maximum available leverage around 1:30–1:50, meaning your exposure can be up to 30–50 times your margin.

Traders should understand that while leverage can increase potential gains, it also magnifies losses and carries significant risk, so maintaining sufficient account equity and risk management is essential.

Feature Minimum Deposit $500 typical $0 $100 standard Leverage Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:2000 (some accounts) Up to ~1:500 (region dependent) Spreads / Fees Tight variable spreads, usually no commission Variable spreads, some zero-spread + commission accounts Spread-based pricing, no extra commission (varies by account) Deposit Methods Cards, bank wire, e-wallets, crypto Cards, bank transfer, e-wallets Cards, bank transfer, e-payments (region dependent) Withdrawal Back to original method, processing requirements apply Same as deposit methods, usually fast after verification Back to funding method first, 24–48h processing + processor timing Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, Web, Mobile MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, DupliTrade & more 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

WH SelfInvest’s research tools focus heavily on technical analysis and market scanning, offering traders automated analysis like TechScan, which evaluates multiple markets daily using a suite of over 100 indicators to highlight potential trading opportunities.

They also provide SignalRadar and a large library of free strategies and chart patterns that help traders identify trends and signals across forex, futures, stocks, and indices directly within their NanoTrader platform.

Additionally, the broker supports community-driven tools and indicators, allowing users to contribute and access a variety of custom analytical tools to enhance their decision-making process.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

WH SelfInvest has been consistently recognised in the industry with multiple broker awards, including being ranked the #1 Best CFD Broker for several years in a row by respected financial publications and research groups.

These accolades highlight excellence across categories such as product range, order execution, and pricing, reflecting strong performance and client satisfaction in competitive markets.

The broker’s award history underscores its reputation for quality service and robust trading offerings.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager at WH SelfInvest, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! The great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring client experience. ⭐ Professional and reliable support I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs while delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion WH SelfInvest offers professional trading services with strong account support and reliable market access for traders. Its experienced team and client-focused approach help investors trade with confidence. Overall, it is a solid choice for traders seeking stability, transparency, and quality service.

Disclaimer

WH SelfInvest offers execution-only brokerage services and does not provide personalized financial or investment advice. All trading and investment decisions are made at the client’s own risk. Financial markets involve significant risk, and losses may exceed expectations. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and clients should carefully assess their financial situation before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What services does WH SelfInvest offer?

WH SelfInvest provides online trading services including forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and CFDs. The company offers trading platforms, market access, and execution-only brokerage services designed for active traders and investors.

Is WH SelfInvest regulated?

WH SelfInvest operates under regulatory supervision in its licensed jurisdictions and follows strict financial compliance standards. Regulation helps ensure transparency, operational integrity, and client fund protection. Traders should confirm regulatory details based on their country of residence.

What trading platforms are available?

WH SelfInvest offers advanced trading platforms with professional charting tools, order execution features, and real-time market data. Platforms are built for performance, reliability, and technical analysis to support both beginner and experienced traders.

What markets can I trade?

Clients can trade forex currency pairs, global indices, commodities, stocks, and CFDs. Market access may vary depending on account type and region. The platform provides exposure to international financial markets with diverse trading opportunities.

What account types are offered?

The broker provides different account structures tailored to trading experience and capital size. Accounts may include varying leverage options, spreads, and commission structures to accommodate different trading strategies and risk levels.

How do deposits and withdrawals work?

Deposits and withdrawals are processed through secure payment methods such as bank transfers and approved financial channels. Processing times depend on compliance verification and the selected payment method to ensure secure transactions.

Are there trading fees or commissions?

Fees depend on the instrument and account type. Costs may include spreads, commissions, overnight financing, or platform-related charges. Traders should review the official fee schedule to understand total trading costs before placing trades.

Does WH SelfInvest offer leverage?

Yes, leverage is available for eligible accounts and instruments. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital but increases risk exposure. Margin requirements apply, and proper risk management is strongly recommended.

Is customer support available?

Customer support is available to assist with account setup, platform issues, and trading inquiries. Support channels may include email, phone, or direct contact with account managers to ensure client assistance when needed.

Is my money safe with WH SelfInvest?

Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts separate from company operational funds, depending on regulatory requirements. This structure enhances financial protection and transparency while reducing risk in case of company financial difficulties.