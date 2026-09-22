Hedera is a third-generation public ledger that has followed in the footsteps of cryptocurrency giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is a platform that is considered faster and more secure than ordinary blockchains, and a public network used for transactions in a safe and trusted environment.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name Hedera (HBAR) 📅 Launch Year 2019 🔗 Blockchain Origin Built on Hedera Hashgraph, a distributed ledger technology ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Hashgraph consensus (asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant) 🧮 Mining Algorithm None 🖥️ Mining Type No mining; uses proof-of-stake–based governance and staking 💎 Maximum Supply 50 billion HBAR ⏱️ Block Time Finality in 3–5 seconds 💸 Transaction Fees Very low, fixed in USD and paid in HBAR 🚀 Transaction Speed Up to 10,000+ transactions per second 🔐 Privacy Features Public ledger with optional private data handling at application level 🌍 Use Case Enterprise-grade dApps, payments, tokenization, identity, NFTs 👥 Target Users Enterprises, developers, financial institutions, governments 📉 Market Position Large-cap blockchain focused on enterprise adoption 🔄 Exchange Availability Available on most major global cryptocurrency exchanges 🧠 Key Advantage High speed, low fees, strong governance by global enterprises ⚠️ Risk Level Medium; dependent on adoption and regulatory developments

Hedera Live Price

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Overview

Hedera is a high‑performance public distributed ledger platform built on the efficient, secure hashgraph consensus algorithm that enables fast, low‑cost transactions and predictable finality.

It is governed by a global council of well‑known institutions that run network nodes and guide development, providing enterprise‑grade trust, compliance, and stability.

The network supports decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokenization with energy‑efficient operations and predictable fees, making it suitable for regulated industries, developers, and real‑world digital economies.

Hedera’s infrastructure offers scalability, fairness, and carbon‑negative performance while facilitating broad ecosystem growth.

Hedera Licence and Regulation

Hedera’s licensing and regulation framework is designed to make its public distributed ledger broadly accessible while still compliant with legal standards.

Access to the Hedera Network is governed under the Apache License, Version 2.0, meaning anyone can use, build on, or integrate Hedera services without paying licensing fees or seeking approval, so long as they follow the terms of that open‑source license.

Applications built on Hedera remain fully owned by their developers and can be either open source or proprietary, with no extra brand or platform approval required.

The underlying hashgraph technology is licensed to Hedera through intellectual property rights initially owned by Swirlds, but the network codebase and consensus layer are openly licensed to encourage community participation and transparent development.

While using Hedera itself doesn’t demand a separate license, developers must still ensure their applications comply with applicable laws and regulations in each jurisdiction where they operate.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) Hedera itself is not licensed; compliance depends on exchanges and service providers operating under Estonia’s FIU framework 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) Hedera is not registered as a PSAN; French-compliant platforms offering HBAR must meet AMF requirements 🇬🇧 UK Regulation Hedera is not FCA-regulated; UK compliance applies to brokers, custodians, and exchanges supporting HBAR 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance Enforced at exchange and application level, not by the Hedera network itself 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting Applicable to regulated service providers handling HBAR transactions under EU frameworks 🪪 Assets Segregation Responsibility of custodial platforms; not enforced at protocol level 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Hedera provides infrastructure only and does not control user activity or intermediaries 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring Hedera governance monitors global regulatory developments affecting enterprise adoption

Hedera User Reviews & Reputation

Hedera’s user reviews and reputation as reflected on its official website and community sentiment show a mix of institutional trust, developer interest, and caution about ecosystem risks.

On the official Hedera.com site, the platform emphasises trust, governance by globally recognised enterprises, predictable fees, fast transaction finality, and real-world use cases, positioning itself as a reputable and enterprise‑grade public distributed ledger with millions of accounts and a growing developer ecosystem.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Hedera achieves a high level of security, even with many malicious actors on the network Hedera Hashgraph is not open-sourced but patented Hedera Hashgraph is faster than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other blockchains as result of transactions being processed in parallel There are only 19 governors which brings decentralisation into question The platform supports same object-orient programmed language, Solidity, which is used for smart contracts Hedera offers low fees and rapid transactions

Hedera fees and costs

Hedera’s fee structure is designed to be predictably low and efficient, with all transaction and network service fees paid in its native cryptocurrency, HBAR, based on a stable USD‑denominated schedule that protects users from token price volatility.

Every action on the network, such as transferring HBAR, running smart contracts, storing data, or using other services, requires a fee that reflects the computational and storage resources consumed, and this fee is split into components that compensate network nodes and the network itself.

Hedera’s lightweight Hashgraph consensus allows these fees to remain extremely small even basic transfers often cost far less than a cent while still rewarding nodes and supporting overall network operations, enabling micropayments and scalable decentralized applications

Hedera's ease of use and platform experience

Hedera’s platform is designed to be approachable and smooth for users and developers alike, combining enterprise‑grade infrastructure with intuitive experiences that lower barriers to entry.

The ecosystem offers easy access points like the HashPack wallet, which pairs strong security with a clear, intuitive interface for managing HBAR, NFTs, and decentralized apps, letting users interact with Hedera services without unnecessary complexity.

Developer tooling and services are built with usability in mind, including APIs and SDKs that simplify integration, browser‑based playgrounds that remove setup friction, and predictable, low fees that make transactions straightforward and cost‑effective.

This emphasis on simplicity and reliable performance helps both newcomers and experienced builders engage with the network efficiently while benefiting from fast finality, scalable throughput, and robust governance.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐⭐ Generally intuitive for basic use, but some find wallet and staking tools less polished 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐⭐ Dashboards are functional; occasional complexity for new users ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐ Setup can be confusing without clear guidance, especially for non-tech users 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fast and low-cost transactions appreciated; simple on exchanges 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐ Good core features; advanced capabilities require technical knowledge 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; documentation helpful but direct support varies 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐ Positive performance and cost benefits; usability has a learning curve

Hedera features and assets offered

Hedera is a high‑performance public distributed ledger built on the energy‑efficient Hashgraph consensus algorithm, offering fast finality, low predictable fees, and strong regulatory compliance guided by an institutional governing council.

Its core network services include the Hedera Token Service for creating and managing native fungible and non‑fungible tokens with simple APIs and built‑in compliance tools, an EVM‑compatible Smart Contract Service for Solidity‑based decentralized applications with fast execution and low cost, and a Consensus Service for immutable timestamping and event ordering.

The ecosystem also supports asset tokenization studios, stablecoin and AI studios, sustainability tools, and other developer toolkits, enabling use cases in payments, identity, DeFi, and real‑world asset issuance while maintaining fairness, security, and environmental sustainability.

Hedera Token Service

The Hedera Token Service (HTS) is a native tokenization platform on the Hedera public network that lets developers create, mint, manage, and transfer both fungible and non‑fungible tokens without deploying custom smart contracts, which simplifies development and reduces overhead.

HTS uses Hedera’s high‑speed, low‑cost infrastructure to provide fast, predictable token transfers and built‑in compliance features like KYC, account freeze, and supply controls, making it suitable for enterprise applications, digital assets, loyalty systems, and stablecoins while maintaining security and scalability.

EVM‑compatible Smart Contract Service

The EVM‑compatible Smart Contract Service on Hedera lets developers deploy and run Solidity smart contracts directly on the Hedera network using the Ethereum Virtual Machine, so you can reuse existing Ethereum tools, libraries, and frameworks you already know.

This service integrates seamlessly with Hedera’s native Token Service and Consensus Service, enabling contracts to interact with fast, low‑cost tokens and execute complex programmable logic for DeFi, DAOs, NFTs, and more.

Transactions benefit from Hedera’s high throughput, predictable low fees, and fair ordering, while the Besu‑based EVM implementation supports familiar JSON‑RPC interactions so you can build and scale decentralized applications without modifying your existing Solidity code.

Consensus Service

Hedera Consensus Service is a decentralized digital notary and ordering system that lets developers submit messages to Hedera’s public network to receive verifiable consensus timestamps and fair ordering without storing the full data on‑chain.

It leverages Hedera’s Hashgraph consensus to ensure transactions are time‑stamped and ordered by the majority of nodes, providing high throughput, low latency, transparency, and auditability for event logging across applications.

Messages can be public or encrypted for privacy, and every consensus result can be independently verified, helping build trust in data sequence and timing for use cases like supply chain tracking, identity events, or off‑chain state updates.

Fees are predictable and set in USD, avoiding unpredictable gas costs while offering tamper‑proof, real‑time consensus services for developers.

Hedera risk warnings and transparency

Hedera emphasizes transparency and clear legal terms for users and developers interacting with its technology, requiring every participant to review and agree to comprehensive Terms of Use that govern access, use, liability limitations, and dispute resolution obligations, including binding arbitration clauses and disclaimers of warranties, which underscore the importance of understanding legal responsibilities before using Hedera materials.

Hedera also publishes governance documents and open‑source code to foster accountability in its ecosystem, but users are reminded that decentralized applications and third‑party services built on Hedera carry their own risks outside Hedera’s control, and participants must independently assess regulatory, security, and operational risks when engaging with the network.

Should you buy Hedera?

Deciding whether to buy HBAR depends on your interest in its utility and technology rather than price speculation, as Hedera positions HBAR as the native cryptocurrency that fuels and secures a fast, efficient public distributed ledger designed for real-world applications.

On the network, HBAR is used to pay transaction fees, support decentralized applications, and stake in the proof‑of‑stake system to help protect the network, with fees kept predictably low and transactions final in seconds.

Hedera emphasizes its energy‑efficient Hashgraph consensus, institutional governance by a global council, scalability for regulated industries, and features like smart contracts and EVM compatibility that aim to support broad adoption and use.

How to buy/sign up and use Hedera - step by step

Step 1: Choose a Wallet or Exchange

Decide where you want to store or buy HBAR. You can use a crypto exchange that supports HBAR (like Binance, KuCoin, or OKX) or a Hedera-compatible wallet such as MyHbarWallet or HashPack. Ensure the platform is secure and verified.

Step 2: Sign Up and Verify Your Account

Create an account on your chosen exchange or wallet. Provide your personal information, complete KYC verification if required, and enable two-factor authentication for added security. This ensures your account is compliant and safe.

Step 3: Buy or Deposit HBAR

Purchase HBAR directly with fiat (USD, EUR, ZAR) or deposit other cryptocurrencies to trade for HBAR. Once purchased, transfer HBAR to your Hedera-compatible wallet if using an exchange to securely store your tokens.

Step 4: Use HBAR on the Hedera Network

With HBAR in your wallet, you can pay for transactions, participate in staking to support the network, interact with decentralized applications, or send HBAR to other users. Always double-check addresses and fees before sending tokens.

Hedera Account

A Hedera account is the unique identity you create on the Hedera public distributed ledger that enables you to interact with the network by holding and managing digital assets.

Each account is stored on the Hedera ledger and can hold the native cryptocurrency HBAR as well as custom fungible and non‑fungible tokens created on the platform.

To use the network, such as sending or receiving tokens, querying balances, or signing transactions, you must have a Hedera account with at least one associated key pair that authorizes actions.

Accounts are created by submitting a transaction to the network and paying a small fee in HBAR, and once created they are permanently recorded on the ledger with a unique account ID used in all network interactions.

Hedera mobile app

Hedera doesn’t currently promote an official “Hedera mobile app” on its main site, but it highlights ecosystem tools like HashPack, a leading non‑custodial wallet app that serves as the primary mobile gateway to the Hedera network.

HashPack is available for Android and iOS and lets users securely manage HBAR and other Hedera tokens, stake assets, explore dApps, trade NFTs, and interact with decentralized finance projects.

The app keeps private keys encrypted on the user’s device, supports biometric security, and integrates directly with decentralized applications on Hedera, giving both beginners and experienced users a mobile‑friendly way to engage with the network’s fast, low‑fee blockchain services.

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Users can buy and sell HBAR via integrated on-ramps or within multi-asset wallets supporting fiat purchase features 🤖 Auto-Invest / DCA Not typically native in most Hedera wallets; may be available through third-party services or broader wallets 📊 Portfolio Overview Shows HBAR and token holdings with real-time price and balance tracking within the app 💰 Earn Yield Offers staking rewards or DeFi yield options (staking HBAR or participating in protocols) in supported wallet apps 📈 Crypto Bundles Bundled crypto packages not generally a Hedera-specific feature; available in some broader multi-asset wallets 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Price alerts and basic analytics often included in wallets with market tracking 🔐 Security & Safety Biometric unlock, local key storage, non-custodial control, and encryption for wallet security

Hedera Wallet

Hedera Wallet refers to secure, non‑custodial wallet solutions that serve as the gateway to the Hedera public network, enabling users to manage their HBAR cryptocurrency and other Hedera‑native assets while interacting with decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and decentralized applications (dApps).

The leading wallet in the Hedera ecosystem is HashPack, a non‑custodial interface that combines enterprise‑grade security with intuitive usability, giving users full control of their private keys stored locally on their device and seamless access to Hedera’s fast, low‑fee transactions, staking features, token management, and ecosystem tools.

Designed for both newcomers and experienced Web3 participants, Hedera Wallet solutions support a broad range of digital asset activities while keeping security, simplicity, and ecosystem integration at the forefront of the user experience.

📥 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes 📥 Fiat Deposit (Bank) Deposit fiat (USD, EUR, etc.) into an exchange account that supports HBAR, then buy HBAR on the platform Fees vary by platform: many exchanges waive bank transfer fees; some charge a percentage or fixed fee on the fiat deposit or purchase order 📥 Crypto Deposit Send HBAR from an external wallet to an exchange’s HBAR deposit address Deposit is typically free on most exchanges; standard network transaction fee applies if sent from a non-custodial wallet 📤 Fiat Withdrawal Sell HBAR to fiat on an exchange, then withdraw fiat to a bank account Selling fees + withdrawal fees: selling usually incurs trading fees; bank withdrawals often have a fixed or % fee depending on exchange and bank location 📤 Crypto Withdrawal Withdraw HBAR from an exchange to an external wallet Withdrawal fee set by exchange: often small HBAR amount (e.g., ~0.06 HBAR typical on some platforms); deposit into wallet incurs normal network fee when sending out from wallet rather than receiving

Who is Hedera best for?

Hedera is best suited for developers, startups, and large enterprises seeking a fast, secure, and scalable public distributed ledger to build real‑world decentralized applications that require high throughput, low and predictable fees, and strong governance.

Its technology supports a wide range of use cases, including payments, tokenization, decentralized finance, identity solutions, NFTs, and audit‑ready data services, making it appealing to innovators in Web3, regulated industries, and organizations that want reliable infrastructure for both experimental projects and mission‑critical systems.

Is Hedera available in South Africa?

Hedera’s public decentralized network is accessible globally, and people in South Africa can engage with the ecosystem by using services, building applications, and interacting with HBAR through supported platforms.

Residents can buy, sell, and trade HBAR on major exchanges that list the token in South Africa and beyond, meaning the Hedera network functions and users participate from South Africa just as from many other countries.

Additionally, regional interest in Hedera technology and events across Africa reflects growing engagement with its tools and developer resources in the continent.

Comparison table

🔍 Aspect Hedera (HBAR) Coinbase (Crypto Broker/Exchange) 🧩 Type Blockchain platform / cryptocurrency Centralized broker & exchange 🎯 Primary Function Distributed ledger for dApps, tokens, enterprise solutions Crypto trading, brokerage, custody, fiat on/off-ramp 📅 Launch Year 2019 2012 🧠 Core Technology Hashgraph consensus (DAG-like, no mining) Centralized order books & matching engine 🪙 Asset HBAR token Multiple assets (BTC, ETH, HBAR, and many others) 🛠 Use Cases Tokenization, payments, enterprise apps, DeFi Buy/sell, portfolio management, staking services 💸 Fees Network fees very low (paid in HBAR) Trading fees and spread set by broker (typically higher) 🔐 Custody Non-custodial when used with wallets Custodial by default (optional self-custody) 📈 Accessibility Must use exchanges or wallets to access HBAR Accessible via web + mobile app to trade many assets 🚀 Speed Fast finality & high throughput Not applicable (depends on listed chains) 🪪 Regulation Dependent on service providers Regulated entity in many jurisdictions 📊 User Focus Developers, enterprises, crypto users Retail and institutional traders 🛡️ Security Model Decentralized infrastructure Exchange security + regulated compliance 🌍 Global Availability Depends on exchange listings Widely available (varies by country) 📱 Mobile Experience Through third-party wallets/exchanges Native mobile app with full features

Hedera Open Source

Hedera is fully open source, having contributed its entire codebase—including the hashgraph consensus algorithm, network services, SDKs, and tooling—to the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust initiative as “Project Hiero,” which makes the code available under an Apache 2.0 license and governed in a neutral, community‑driven way.

This open source approach means developers and enterprises can freely inspect, modify, and build on the Hedera software, participate in its evolution, and contribute to a transparent ecosystem while the mainnet continues to operate under Hedera governance.

Hedera’s Hashgraph Technology

Unlike traditional blockchain networks that organize transactions into sequential blocks, Hedera uses a unique hashgraph consensus algorithm. Hashgraph is a distributed ledger technology that allows nodes on the network to share information through a communication method called “gossip about gossip.”

Through this process, nodes quickly share transaction data with each other and reach agreement on the order and validity of transactions using a system called virtual voting. This method allows the network to achieve asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT), which is considered one of the highest levels of security available for distributed systems.

Because hashgraph does not rely on traditional mining or proof-of-work mechanisms, the network is able to process transactions extremely quickly and efficiently. The architecture allows for thousands of transactions per second, with transaction finality typically achieved within just a few seconds.

This means once a transaction is confirmed on the network, it cannot be reversed or altered, providing a high degree of reliability and trust for applications built on the platform.

Core Network Services

The infrastructure of Hedera is built around several core services that developers can use to create decentralized applications and digital solutions. These services provide flexible tools for building a wide range of blockchain-style systems without requiring complex custom infrastructure.

One of the most important components is the Hedera Smart Contract Service, which enables developers to deploy programmable agreements that automatically execute when specific conditions are met.

These smart contracts are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and can be written using the Solidity programming language. This compatibility makes it easier for developers already familiar with Ethereum to build applications on Hedera.

Another key component is the Hedera Token Service, which allows users to create and manage digital assets on the network.

Developers can issue fungible tokens or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without needing to deploy custom smart contracts. The service includes built-in features such as token minting, burning, and transfer management, making it easier to launch tokenized ecosystems.

Governance Through the Hedera Council

One of the defining features of Hedera is its governing council model, which is designed to ensure stability and long-term decentralization. The network is overseen by the Hedera Governing Council, a group of up to 39 global organizations representing different industries and geographic regions.

Each council member operates a node on the network and participates in decisions regarding software upgrades, treasury management, and network policies.

Unlike some decentralized networks that rely solely on anonymous validators or miners, Hedera’s governance model emphasizes transparency and accountability. Council members serve limited terms and each organization has an equal vote in governance decisions.

This structure aims to prevent any single entity from gaining too much control over the network while ensuring that decision-making remains efficient and coordinated.

HBAR: The Native Cryptocurrency

The native digital asset of the Hedera network is HBAR. HBAR plays an essential role in maintaining the operation and security of the platform. Users pay transaction fees in HBAR whenever they interact with the network, whether they are transferring tokens, executing smart contracts, or submitting data to the consensus service.

HBAR is also used to secure the network through staking. Node operators stake HBAR as part of the process of validating transactions and maintaining network integrity.

This economic model helps ensure that participants are incentivized to behave honestly and maintain the stability of the ecosystem.

The total supply of HBAR is capped at 50 billion tokens, which helps create a predictable economic structure for the network. By using a fixed supply model, Hedera aims to support long-term value and stability within its ecosystem.

Environmental Sustainability

Another notable aspect of Hedera is its focus on environmental sustainability. Because the network does not rely on energy-intensive mining processes like many early blockchain networks, it consumes significantly less energy.

Hedera has positioned itself as a carbon-negative network, meaning it offsets more carbon emissions than it produces.

This energy efficiency is achieved through the hashgraph consensus algorithm, which allows nodes to reach agreement without requiring large amounts of computational power. As a result, the network can process transactions efficiently while maintaining a much smaller environmental footprint than proof-of-work systems.

Sustainability has become an increasingly important factor in the adoption of distributed ledger technologies.

Organizations that prioritize environmental responsibility may be more likely to build on platforms like Hedera that offer scalable infrastructure without excessive energy consumption.

Enterprise Adoption and Real-World Use Cases

The design of Hedera makes it particularly appealing for enterprise applications. Its combination of high performance, predictable fees, and institutional governance allows organizations to deploy decentralized systems while maintaining reliability and regulatory awareness.

Hedera is being explored for a wide range of real-world applications, including supply chain tracking, digital identity management, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

For example, companies can use the network to record supply chain data in a tamper-proof ledger, enabling greater transparency and traceability of goods. Financial institutions may use the platform to issue digital assets or manage tokenized financial instruments.

Developer Ecosystem and Open Source Development

The growth of the developer ecosystem is another key factor behind the expansion of Hedera. Thousands of developers are actively experimenting with and building applications on the network’s testnet and mainnet environments.

Hackathons, community programs, and development grants encourage innovation and help expand the platform’s ecosystem.

In addition, Hedera has taken steps to strengthen its open-source foundation. The codebase associated with the network is managed through initiatives connected to the Linux Foundation’s decentralized trust programs, allowing developers and organizations to collaborate on the core technology in a transparent and vendor-neutral environment.

This approach supports broader adoption and encourages contributions from the global developer community.

Finale says about Hedera Hedera positions itself as a trusted, enterprise‑grade public distributed ledger built on the innovative Hashgraph consensus, offering fast, secure, scalable, and cost‑efficient infrastructure for decentralized applications. The network emphasizes strong institutional governance through a global council, predictable low fees, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, making it suitable for real‑world use in regulated industries. Hedera finalizes transactions in seconds with energy‑efficient operations, supports smart contracts and tokenization, and fosters a collaborative ecosystem of developers and partners.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hedera?

Hedera is a public distributed ledger technology designed for fast, secure, and energy-efficient decentralized applications. Unlike traditional blockchains, it uses the Hashgraph consensus algorithm, providing high throughput, low latency, and governance through a council of global organizations.

How does Hedera Hashgraph work?

Hedera uses a unique Hashgraph consensus algorithm instead of traditional blockchain. It achieves fast transaction finality through gossip protocols and virtual voting, allowing high-speed transactions, fairness in ordering, and strong security without requiring energy-intensive mining processes.

What cryptocurrencies are native to Hedera?

Hedera’s native cryptocurrency is HBAR. It powers network operations, such as transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. HBAR is also used for microtransactions, decentralized applications, and tokenizing assets, making it essential for the ecosystem’s functionality and governance participation.

What can I build on Hedera?

Developers can create decentralized applications, tokenized assets, smart contracts, NFTs, and micropayment systems on Hedera. Its fast consensus, low fees, and enterprise-grade security make it suitable for industries like finance, supply chain, gaming, and identity verification solutions.

Is Hedera energy-efficient?

Yes, Hedera is highly energy-efficient because it does not rely on mining or proof-of-work. Its Hashgraph algorithm uses minimal computational resources, making it environmentally friendly while still providing high-speed transactions, strong security, and scalability for enterprise applications.

How secure is Hedera?

Hedera is highly secure due to its asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) Hashgraph consensus, which resists malicious attacks. Transactions are cryptographically verified, and governance by the Hedera Council ensures decentralized decision-making while maintaining network integrity and trustworthiness.

What is the Hedera Governing Council?

The Hedera Governing Council consists of global organizations from multiple industries that oversee software changes, ensure decentralized governance, and manage network operations. Members include IBM, Google, and Boeing, providing accountability, stability, and enterprise-level decision-making without centralizing control.

Can I stake HBAR?

Yes, HBAR holders can stake their tokens to support network security and earn rewards. Staking incentivizes participation in the Hashgraph consensus, helps validate transactions, and strengthens network decentralization while providing users with potential passive income from their holdings.

How fast are Hedera transactions?

Hedera transactions are extremely fast, typically final within 3–5 seconds. The network supports thousands of transactions per second, with predictable low fees and high reliability, making it suitable for enterprise-scale applications, micropayments, and high-frequency decentralized operations.

Is Hedera available globally?

Yes, Hedera is accessible worldwide, supporting developers, businesses, and users in multiple countries. Its public network allows global participation, while compliance-focused governance ensures enterprise adoption. HBAR can be traded on several international crypto exchanges for easy accessibility.