This Bitcoin Diamond review has revealed that Bitcoin Diamond, also known as BCD, despite sharing many similarities with Bitcoin, does not use the SHA-256 algorithm. The development team moved away from this as it became overly dominated by specialised ASIC miners who have, somehow, caused Bitcoin to become centralised to an extent.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 📅 Launch Year 2017 (Bitcoin Hard Fork) 🔗 Blockchain Origin Forked from Bitcoin at block 495,866 ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Proof of Work (PoW) 🧮 Mining Algorithm X13 (GPU-friendly) 🖥️ Mining Type GPU Mining (ASIC-resistant design) 💎 Maximum Supply 210,000,000 BCD ⏱️ Block Time 8.3 minutes 💸 Transaction Fees Low compared to Bitcoin 🚀 Transaction Speed Faster confirmations than BTC 🔐 Privacy Features Optional encrypted transactions 🌍 Use Case Everyday payments, peer-to-peer transfers 👥 Target Users Retail users, GPU miners, long-term holders 📉 Market Position Lower market cap, higher volatility 🔄 Exchange Availability Limited compared to Bitcoin 🧠 Key Advantage Affordable Bitcoin-based alternative ⚠️ Risk Level Medium to High (adoption & liquidity risks)

What is Bitcoin Diamond?

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a Bitcoin hard fork launched in 2017, designed to solve Bitcoin’s scalability, high transaction fees, and mining centralisation issues. Unlike Bitcoin, BCD uses a GPU-friendly X13 proof-of-work algorithm instead of SHA-256, allowing ordinary users to mine coins with standard graphics cards.

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Key Features and Takeaways of Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a Bitcoin hard fork launched in 2017 with the goal of improving transaction speed, accessibility, and scalability while preserving Bitcoin’s core principles of decentralisation and security.

Key Features of Bitcoin Diamond

Higher Supply Cap: Bitcoin Diamond expanded the total supply to 210 million BCD, making it more affordable for everyday users compared to Bitcoin.

Faster Transactions: Shorter block times enable quicker confirmations and improved network efficiency.

Lower Transaction Fees: Optimised block parameters help reduce congestion and lower on-chain fees.

GPU-Friendly Mining: Uses the X13 PoW algorithm, allowing GPU miners to participate instead of ASIC dominance.

Enhanced Privacy: Optional encryption features provide improved transaction privacy for users.

Bitcoin-Based Security: Retains Bitcoin’s UTXO model and core blockchain architecture.

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin Diamond focuses on mass adoption by improving affordability and usability.

It offers a more inclusive mining ecosystem through GPU mining.

Designed for users seeking faster, cheaper Bitcoin -style transactions.

Best suited for small transactions, long-term holders, and decentralisation advocates.

Carries higher volatility due to lower market cap and adoption than Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Diamond Mining

Bitcoin Diamond, like Bitcoin, makes use of a Proof of Work algorithm, which means that BCD can be mined. Users can mine BCD either individually as full node clients or they can partake in public mining pools where members of the pool share the workload involved with mining and split the rewards amongst themselves, proportional to the work and effort of each member. To mine individually, users will need the following:

🔍 Step / Requirement 📋 Details 🖥️ Mining Rig / Contract GPU-compatible mining rig or a valid mining contract capable of running the X13-BCD algorithm 💼 BCD Wallet Secure wallet compatible with desktop, mobile, or mining hardware to store and manage BCD funds ⚙️ Mining Algorithm X13-BCD (GPU-friendly, ASIC-resistant) 🔌 Power Supply Stable electricity source with uninterrupted power supply (UPS) recommended 🌐 Internet Connection Reliable internet with at least 1MB/s bandwidth 🔗 Hardware Setup Connect mining rig to power supply unit and internet before configuration 📖 Installation Guide Follow manufacturer’s user manual for correct rig setup and safety 🏦 Wallet Backup Create and store wallet backup on a separate, secure external drive 🧠 Mining Pool Selection Choose a reputable pool such as Btccpool, UUpool, or VVpool 📥 Mining Software Download X13-compatible mining software recommended by the mining pool 🛠️ Software Configuration Configure miner with pool address, wallet address, and performance settings ▶️ Start Mining Launch software and begin contributing hash power to earn BCD rewards

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Bitcoin Diamon processes more transaction per block, making it faster than some other cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Diamond is faced with the same issue with a lack in privacy that Bitcoin struggles with The BCD mining process is easily accessible and more cost-effective than that of Bitcoin The identity of developers is still a mystery, which may lead to a lack of trust

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Transaction Fees

BCD’s low transaction fees make it suitable for everyday micro-transactions.

🔄 Transaction Type 💰 Fee (Approx.) 🤝 Peer-to-Peer Transfer 0.0001 BCD 🏦 Exchange Withdrawal 0.0005 BCD ⛏️ Mining Reward Payout 1–2% pool fee (if using a mining pool)

Should you buy Bitcoin Diamond?

BCD is a high-risk, speculative cryptocurrency. Key considerations:

High Volatility: Recent price swings highlight the speculative nature.

Limited Adoption: Smaller ecosystem than Bitcoin.

Trading Options: Available on Bitget, Binance, KuCoin, and a few smaller exchanges.

Use Cases: Best for GPU miners, long-term holders of low-cost Bitcoin alternatives, and risk-tolerant traders.

What Makes Bitcoin Diamond Unique?

BCD differentiates itself from Bitcoin and Bitcoin Gold in several ways:

Higher Coin Supply: 210 million BCD versus 21 million BTC.

Faster Transactions: Shorter block times improve confirmation speed.

Lower Transaction Fees: Optimised block parameters reduce congestion.

GPU-Friendly Mining: Avoids ASIC centralisation, promoting decentralised mining.

Optional Privacy Features: Enhanced encryption for users who prioritise confidentiality.

Bitcoin-Based Security: Maintains the UTXO model and blockchain fundamentals.

BCD focuses on mass adoption, offering a cheaper and faster Bitcoin-style alternative.

Bitcoin Diamond Mining Guide

Mining BCD is open to everyone thanks to the GPU-friendly algorithm.

Mining Options

Solo Mining: Run a full node and mine independently.

Mining Pools: Collaborate with other miners to increase chances of rewards.

Requirements for Mining BCD

🔧 Component ✅ Requirement 🖥️ Mining Hardware GPU (NVIDIA or AMD graphics card recommended) 💻 Mining Software BCD-compatible miner supporting the X13 Proof-of-Work algorithm 👛 Wallet Desktop, mobile, or hardware wallet to securely receive mined BCD rewards 🌐 Network Connection Stable, high-speed internet with low latency for consistent mining performance ⚡ Electricity Continuous and reliable power supply; ensure cost-efficiency to maintain profitability

Bitcoin Diamond vs Bitcoin vs Bitcoin Gold vs Bitcoin Cash – Key Differences

🔎 Feature 🟠 Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 🔵 Bitcoin (BTC) 🟢 Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 🟡 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 💻 Mining Algorithm X13 (GPU-friendly) SHA-256 (ASIC) Equihash (GPU-friendly) SHA-256 (ASIC/GPU mix) ⛏️ Mining Accessibility GPU-friendly ASIC-dominant GPU-friendly ASIC-dominant 🏦 Max Supply 210M 21M 21M 21M ⏱️ Block Time Faster than BTC (~10 min avg) ~10 min ~10 min ~10 min 💸 Transaction Fees Low High during congestion Moderate Low 🌐 Network Scalability Higher than BTC Limited Moderate Higher than BTC 🔒 Privacy Features Optional encryption Pseudonymous Pseudonymous Pseudonymous 🌍 Adoption Smaller, niche Global, mainstream Limited Moderate 💰 Use Case Fast everyday transactions, GPU mining Store of value, large transactions GPU mining alternative, decentralised Fast payments, merchant adoption ⚠️ Risk Profile High volatility, speculative Market leader, lower volatility Medium-high Medium, moderate adoption risk 🧩 Community & Development Smaller dev community Largest dev ecosystem Smaller community Medium-sized ecosystem 🚀 Transaction Speed Faster than BTC Standard Standard Faster than BTC 🏁 Purpose Affordability & accessibility Scarcity & security Decentralised mining Payment-focused Bitcoin fork 🔄 Forked From Bitcoin N/A Bitcoin Bitcoin 🛠️ Network Consensus Proof-of-Work Proof-of-Work Proof-of-Work Proof-of-Work 💵 Price Stability Low Market-driven Low Medium 📈 Market Cap Small Largest crypto Small Medium 🌟 Summary Affordable Bitcoin alternative, GPU mining, faster tx Original Bitcoin, store of value, widespread adoption GPU-mining focus, decentralisation Payment-oriented, low fees, medium adoption

How to Buy and Trade Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) in South Africa

Investing in Bitcoin Diamond in South Africa requires understanding local regulations, exchange availability, and transaction methods. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make the process simple, safe, and effective.

Step 1 – Choose a Crypto Exchange

Select a platform that lists BCD and supports South African users:

International options: Binance, Bitget, KuCoin, Phemex

Local considerations: Some platforms allow deposits via ZAR, but often BCD must be bought through BTC or USDT pairs.

Tip: Always check if the exchange supports KYC verification for South African residents.

Step 2 – Create and Verify Your Account

Sign up with your chosen exchange.

Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. South African exchanges require:

Government-issued ID (passport or driver’s license)

Proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement)

Verification ensures compliance with the FSCA and allows withdrawals without limitations.

Step 3 – Deposit Funds

South African investors can fund accounts using:

Bank transfer (EFT) – Usually lower fees, slower processing (1–3 business days).

Credit/debit cards – Instant deposits, slightly higher fees.

P2P trading – Exchange ZAR for BTC or USDT from local users directly.

Pro Tip: Most investors purchase USDT or BTC first, then trade for BCD.

Step 4 – Buy or Swap for Bitcoin Diamond

Navigate to the trading pair (e.g., BCD/USDT or BCD/BTC).

Enter the amount of BCD you want to buy.

Review price, fees, and total cost, then confirm the order.

Tip: Use limit orders to reduce slippage on lower-liquidity pairs.

Step 5 – Secure Your BCD

Withdraw your BCD to a personal wallet rather than leaving it on the exchange:

Hardware wallets: Ledger, Trezor

Software wallets: Atomic Wallet, Trust Wallet

Always back up your private keys. Loss of keys means loss of funds.

Security Reminder: Exchanges can be hacked, so self-custody reduces counterparty risk.

Step 6 – Trading and Managing Your Investment

Monitor market trends, liquidity, and exchange spreads.

Consider short-term trading for profit or holding long-term if you believe in BCD’s utility.

Track transaction fees, which are typically lower than Bitcoin.

Evaluate your portfolio regularly and adjust risk exposure based on market volatility.

Extra Tips for South African Investors

Diversification: Don’t invest all crypto funds in BCD; use it as a high-risk satellite asset.

Tax Compliance: Report all gains/losses to SARS under CGT or Income Tax rules.

Regulatory Awareness: FSCA continues to monitor cryptocurrency trading; stay updated with exchange compliance announcements.

What Problem Does Bitcoin Diamond Solve?

Bitcoin Diamond was created to address Bitcoin’s scalability limitations, high transaction fees, and mining centralisation.

By increasing supply, reducing fees, and enabling GPU mining, BCD aims to improve everyday usability while maintaining Bitcoin’s core decentralised payment framework.

Key Solutions Table

🧠 Focus Area 📌 Explanation ⚡ Scalability Secure wallet compatible with desktop, mobile, or mining hardware to store and manage BCD fundsReduces congestion through faster confirmations 💸 High Fees Designed to keep transaction fees low 🧑‍💻 Mining Centralisation Restores GPU mining accessibility 🌍 Accessibility Higher supply makes BCD more affordable

Bitcoin Diamond vs Bitcoin vs Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Diamond differentiates itself by prioritising affordability and transaction efficiency, while Bitcoin focuses on scarcity and security, and Bitcoin Gold emphasises decentralised mining.

This positions BCD as a practical Bitcoin-based alternative rather than a long-term store-of-value competitor.

Comparison Table

🔎 Feature 🟠 Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 🔵 Bitcoin (BTC) 🟢 Bitcoin Gold (BTG) ⛏️ Mining Algorithm X13 (GPU-friendly) SHA-256 (ASIC-dominant) Equihash (GPU-friendly) 🏦 Max Supply 210 Million BCD 21 Million BTC 21 Million BTG ⏱️ Block Time Shorter than Bitcoin 10 minutes 10 minutes 💸 Transaction Fees Low High during network congestion Moderate 🔒 Privacy Optional enhanced privacy features Pseudonymous Pseudonymous 🎯 Primary Use Case Everyday fast transactions Store of value & institutional adoption Decentralised GPU mining alternative

Bitcoin Diamond Use Cases & Adoption

Bitcoin Diamond is primarily used for peer-to-peer payments, low-cost transfers, and GPU-based mining participation.

While adoption remains limited compared to Bitcoin, it serves users seeking faster transactions and lower fees without departing from Bitcoin’s underlying architecture.

Use Cases Table

🚀 Use Case 📖 Details 💳 Payments Faster, cheaper peer-to-peer transfers 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Retail Usage Affordable alternative to BTC ⛏️ Mining Accessible GPU mining 🌐 Global Transfers Borderless transactions

History and Background of Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) was created in November 2017 during a period when multiple Bitcoin forks emerged in response to scalability debates within the crypto community.

At the time, Bitcoin transaction fees were rising sharply due to network congestion, and mining power was increasingly controlled by large-scale ASIC operators.

The BCD development team believed that Bitcoin’s original vision of decentralisation was being undermined by:

Mining centralisation

High transaction costs

Slower confirmation speeds

Limited accessibility for small users

By introducing a new mining algorithm (X13) and expanding the total supply to 210 million coins, Bitcoin Diamond aimed to rebalance mining participation and make transactions more affordable. Unlike some forks that focused purely on block size increases, BCD concentrated on affordability, mining inclusivity, and transaction efficiency.

How Bitcoin Diamond Works (Technical Overview)

Understanding how Bitcoin Diamond functions helps investors evaluate its long-term viability.

1. Proof-of-Work Consensus

Like Bitcoin, BCD uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network by solving cryptographic puzzles.

However, instead of SHA-256 (used by Bitcoin), BCD uses:

X13 Algorithm

GPU-friendly mining

Reduced ASIC dominance

This means everyday users with high-performance graphics cards can participate in mining.

2. UTXO Model

Bitcoin Diamond retains Bitcoin’s UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) structure. This model:

Tracks individual outputs rather than balances

Enhances transaction traceability

Maintains compatibility with Bitcoin-style wallet architecture

3. Increased Coin Supply

Bitcoin has a maximum supply of 21 million coins.

Bitcoin Diamond increased this to: 210 million BCD The purpose of this was psychological and practical:

Lower per-unit cost

Improved accessibility

More “spendable” perception for everyday users

Tokenomics of Bitcoin Diamond

Tokenomics play a critical role in determining long-term sustainability.

Maximum Supply: 210,000,000 BCD Circulating Supply: Varies based on mining emissions and exchange listings. Emission Model: Similar halving structure to Bitcoin. Inflation Rate: Decreases over time as mining rewards reduce. Compared to Bitcoin, BCD is less scarce but potentially more usable for transactional purposes.

🔎 Tokenomics Metric 📈 Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Details 🏦 Maximum Supply 210,000,000 BCD 🔄 Circulating Supply Varies based on mining emissions and exchange listings ⛏️ Emission Model Proof-of-Work with a halving structure similar to Bitcoin 📉 Inflation Rate Decreases over time as block rewards are reduced 💎 Scarcity Level Lower scarcity than Bitcoin due to 10× larger supply 💸 Usability Focus Designed for affordability and transactional use 🔐 Supply Mechanism Fixed maximum cap ensures no unlimited inflation 📊 Economic Model Gradual reduction of new coin issuance over time

Bitcoin Diamond Ecosystem

While smaller than Bitcoin’s ecosystem, BCD includes:

Cryptocurrency exchanges

Mining pools

Compatible wallets

Blockchain explorers

Community governance forums

However, it lacks:

Institutional adoption

Large DeFi integrations

Major corporate partnerships

Significant merchant acceptance

This limited ecosystem contributes to its higher risk profile.

Market Performance and Volatility

Bitcoin Diamond has experienced significant price volatility since launch. Common characteristics include:

Sharp price spikes during bull markets

Steep corrections during bearish cycles

Lower liquidity compared to BTC

Strong correlation with Bitcoin’s price movements

Because of its smaller market cap, even moderate buying or selling pressure can result in substantial price swings. Investors should consider:

Market sentiment

Exchange liquidity

Trading volume

Overall crypto market conditions

Security Considerations

Security in Proof-of-Work networks is largely determined by hash rate.

Strengths:

PoW security model

UTXO-based structure

Mining validation process

Weaknesses:

Lower hash rate than Bitcoin

Smaller mining network

Potential vulnerability to 51% attacks compared to BTC

Bitcoin remains the most secure PoW network due to its massive hash rate dominance.

Adoption and Real-World Utility

Bitcoin Diamond is primarily used for:

Peer-to-peer payments

Low-cost transfers

Small-scale trading

GPU mining participation

It is not widely accepted by merchants and does not have the same institutional trust as Bitcoin. Its adoption is mostly within:

Crypto enthusiasts

Smaller exchange communities

Mining participants

Long-Term Outlook for Bitcoin Diamond

The long-term future of BCD depends on:

Development activity

Community growth

Exchange listings

Market demand

Broader crypto adoption

Potential scenarios include:

Bullish Scenario:

Increased mining interest

Growing adoption in developing markets

Exchange expansion

Renewed interest in decentralised mining

Bearish Scenario:

Declining mining participation

Exchange delistings

Reduced liquidity

Market irrelevance compared to dominant assets

Because it competes with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Gold, Bitcoin Cash, and newer Layer-1 blockchains, its competitive environment is challenging.

Who Should Consider Bitcoin Diamond?

Bitcoin Diamond may appeal to:

GPU miners looking for alternatives

High-risk crypto traders

Small-cap speculative investors

Users wanting lower-fee Bitcoin-style transfers

It may not suit:

Institutional investors

Conservative long-term holders

Risk-averse individuals

Users seeking maximum network security

Bitcoin Diamond vs Bitcoin – Strategic Comparison

Scarcity

Institutional adoption

Store-of-value narrative

Maximum network security

Bitcoin Diamond prioritises:

Affordability

Accessibility

GPU mining

Faster confirmations

This makes BCD a transactional alternative rather than a digital gold competitor.

Is Bitcoin Diamond Suitable for South African Investors?

For South African investors, key considerations include:

Exchange availability

ZAR on-ramp options

Regulatory environment

Tax treatment of crypto gains

Electricity costs for mining

GPU mining profitability in South Africa depends heavily on electricity pricing and load-shedding stability. Investors should consult a tax professional regarding crypto capital gains reporting.

🔎 Evaluation Factor 📌 Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) in South Africa 📜 Regulatory Status Crypto assets are regulated as financial products under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). BCD trading is legal but not legal tender. 💱 ZAR Accessibility Limited direct ZAR pairs; often requires BTC or USDT conversion on exchanges. 🏦 Exchange Availability Available on selected international exchanges; limited presence on major local platforms. 📊 Liquidity Lower liquidity than Bitcoin; spreads may widen during volatility. 📉 Volatility Risk Higher price volatility compared to Bitcoin; suitable for risk-tolerant traders. 💰 Investment Profile Considered speculative; not typically viewed as a long-term store of value. ⛏️ Mining Feasibility GPU-friendly mining may appeal to South African home miners with adequate electricity infrastructure. ⚡ Transaction Costs Generally lower fees compared to Bitcoin during network congestion. 🔐 Security Model Proof-of-Work consensus; smaller network hash rate than Bitcoin, implying relatively lower security strength. 📈 Growth Potential Higher upside potential due to lower market cap — but equally higher downside risk. 🧾 Tax Treatment Subject to Capital Gains Tax or Income Tax under South African Revenue Service (SARS) rules. 🛡️ Diversification Role May serve as a high-risk diversification asset within a broader crypto portfolio.

Expanded Risk Analysis

Before investing in BCD, consider the following risks: Liquidity Risk Lower trading volume increases slippage risk. Market Risk Highly sensitive to broader crypto cycles. Development Risk Smaller developer ecosystem. Regulatory Risk Changing crypto regulations globally. Competitive Risk Competes against dominant networks with larger ecosystems.

Competitive Positioning of Bitcoin Diamond in the 2026 Crypto Market

Bitcoin Diamond operates in an increasingly competitive cryptocurrency environment.

Since its launch in 2017, the crypto market has matured significantly, with thousands of Layer-1 blockchains, scalable smart contract platforms, and institutional-grade digital assets entering the ecosystem.

To understand BCD’s relevance today, it must be evaluated within this broader market context.

Market Landscape

Bitcoin Diamond competes with: Bitcoin (store of value dominance) Bitcoin Cash (payment-focused fork) Bitcoin Gold (GPU-mining fork) Litecoin (fast payment cryptocurrency) Emerging Layer-1 chains with high scalability Unlike newer blockchains that support smart contracts and decentralised applications, BCD remains primarily a transactional cryptocurrency. This limits its ecosystem growth but preserves simplicity and alignment with Bitcoin’s original payment vision.

Liquidity and Exchange Considerations

Liquidity is a critical factor when evaluating smaller-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Diamond.

Lower liquidity can lead to:

Higher price slippage

Wider bid-ask spreads

Increased volatility

Difficulty exiting large positions

Investors should monitor:

24-hour trading volume

Exchange depth

Listing stability

Delisting risk

Assets with limited exchange presence face higher structural risk compared to dominant cryptocurrencies.

Psychological Appeal of Higher Supply Coins

One often-overlooked factor in crypto adoption is psychological pricing.

Bitcoin’s high unit price can discourage new retail investors who misunderstand fractional ownership. Bitcoin Diamond’s 210 million supply creates: Lower per-coin pricing Perceived affordability Increased retail appeal Greater transactional flexibility While scarcity drives long-term value in Bitcoin’s case, usability and affordability are core pillars of BCD’s design philosophy.

Mining Decentralisation and Network Sustainability

Mining centralisation remains one of the biggest debates in Proof-of-Work cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s SHA-256 ecosystem is dominated by industrial-scale ASIC mining farms. Bitcoin Diamond attempts to counterbalance this trend by: Supporting GPU mining Reducing hardware entry barriers Encouraging distributed participation However, long-term sustainability depends on:

Active mining participation

Competitive profitability

Network security incentives

If mining participation declines, security risks increase. Therefore, economic incentives must remain aligned with network growth.

Regulatory and Compliance Outlook

Global cryptocurrency regulation continues evolving. Smaller cryptocurrencies face unique challenges:

Exchange compliance pressures

Delisting risk

Reduced institutional interest

Stricter KYC integration requirements

Bitcoin benefits from a first-mover advantage and regulatory recognition. Smaller forks like Bitcoin Diamond may face higher scrutiny or reduced prioritisation by major exchanges. Investors should monitor regulatory developments in key markets, especially those influencing exchange operations.

Portfolio Allocation Strategy

For investors considering Bitcoin Diamond, portfolio management is critical. Common allocation strategies include: Small-cap diversification (1–5% of crypto portfolio) High-risk speculative allocation Short-to-medium-term trading exposure Mining-based accumulation strategy Bitcoin Diamond should generally not form the core of a crypto portfolio. Instead, it may serve as a high-volatility satellite asset alongside larger, more established holdings.

🔎 Factor 📌 Key Insights 🌐 Market Landscape Competes with Bitcoin (store of value), Bitcoin Cash (payments), Bitcoin Gold (GPU mining), Litecoin (fast payments), and emerging Layer-1 chains. BCD remains primarily transactional. 💧 Liquidity & Exchanges Lower liquidity leads to higher slippage, wider spreads, and more volatility. Investors must monitor 24h volume, exchange depth, listing stability, and delisting risk. 🪙 Psychological Appeal 210M supply creates lower per-coin price, perceived affordability, and increased retail appeal, making BCD more accessible than Bitcoin for new investors. ⛏️ Mining Decentralisation GPU-friendly mining reduces ASIC dominance, lowers hardware entry barriers, and encourages distributed participation. Long-term network security depends on active miners and economic incentives. ⚖️ Regulatory & Compliance Smaller forks face higher scrutiny, KYC pressures, and potential delisting. BCD must monitor global regulations and exchange compliance developments, unlike Bitcoin’s first-mover advantage. 📈 Portfolio Strategy Suitable as a high-risk satellite asset. Ideal allocation: 1–5% of crypto portfolio, short-to-medium-term trading exposure, or mining-based accumulation. Not recommended as core portfolio holding. 🔧 Sustainability Factors Network security and usability rely on continuous mining participation, transaction adoption, and competitive profitability. Reduced activity can increase security and liquidity risks.

Finale says about Bitcoin Diamond Bitcoin Diamond remains a niche Bitcoin fork designed to restore mining decentralisation and improve affordability. Its GPU-friendly mining algorithm and increased supply distinguish it from Bitcoin’s ASIC-heavy, scarcity-driven model. However, its smaller market cap, lower liquidity, reduced adoption, and higher volatility position it firmly as a speculative altcoin rather than a core crypto holding. For investors seeking exposure to smaller-cap cryptocurrencies with potential upside — and who understand the risks — Bitcoin Diamond may serve as a portfolio diversification asset. For long-term wealth preservation and institutional-grade security, Bitcoin remains the superior choice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)?

Bitcoin Diamond is a cryptocurrency created from a Bitcoin hard fork in 2017. It was designed to improve transaction speed, reduce fees, enhance privacy, and make mining more accessible through GPU-friendly algorithms rather than ASIC dominance.

Why was Bitcoin Diamond created?

Bitcoin Diamond was created to address Bitcoin’s scalability, high transaction fees, and mining centralisation. Its goal is to promote mass adoption by offering faster transactions, lower costs, and fairer mining participation while retaining Bitcoin’s core blockchain principles.

How is Bitcoin Diamond different from Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Diamond has a larger supply of 210 million coins, faster confirmations, lower fees, optional privacy features, and GPU-friendly mining. Bitcoin, by contrast, prioritises scarcity, security, and widespread adoption but relies heavily on ASIC mining.

What mining algorithm does Bitcoin Diamond use?

Bitcoin Diamond uses the X13 proof-of-work algorithm, which is designed to be GPU-friendly and resistant to ASIC mining. This allows individual miners with consumer-grade hardware to participate more easily in securing the network.

Is Bitcoin Diamond profitable to mine?

Bitcoin Diamond mining profitability depends on electricity costs, hardware efficiency, network difficulty, and market price. While GPU mining lowers entry barriers, profitability can fluctuate significantly due to price volatility and competition within mining pools.

What is the maximum supply of Bitcoin Diamond?

Bitcoin Diamond has a maximum supply of 210 million BCD, which is ten times higher than Bitcoin’s 21 million limit. This increased supply aims to improve affordability and accessibility for everyday users and small investors.

What are the main use cases of Bitcoin Diamond?

Bitcoin Diamond is primarily used for peer-to-peer payments, low-fee transactions, and decentralised value transfers. It also appeals to GPU miners and users seeking a Bitcoin-based alternative with improved usability and reduced transaction costs.

Is Bitcoin Diamond a good investment?

Bitcoin Diamond may appeal to speculative investors seeking low-priced crypto assets with upside potential. However, it carries a higher risk due to lower adoption, limited exchange support, and greater volatility compared to established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Where can Bitcoin Diamond be stored safely?

Bitcoin Diamond can be stored in compatible desktop, mobile, or hardware wallets that support BCD. Users should always back up wallet keys securely and use reputable wallet providers to reduce the risk of loss or theft.

What risks should investors consider with Bitcoin Diamond?

Key risks include lower liquidity, smaller ecosystem development, exchange delistings, and high price volatility. As a Bitcoin fork, Bitcoin Diamond also faces strong competition from Bitcoin and other established cryptocurrencies.

How is BCD different from Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Diamond differs from Bitcoin by increasing total supply to 210 million coins, implementing faster confirmation times, reducing transaction costs, enabling GPU-friendly mining via the X13 algorithm, and offering optional privacy enhancements. Bitcoin prioritises scarcity, institutional adoption, and long-term store-of-value security.

Can I mine BCD at home?

Yes, Bitcoin Diamond can be mined at home using compatible GPUs and mining software that supports the X13 algorithm. Unlike Bitcoin’s ASIC-dominated ecosystem, BCD allows individual miners with consumer-grade graphics cards to participate, though profitability depends on electricity costs and network difficulty.

What is the block reward for BCD mining?

The block reward for Bitcoin Diamond mining varies depending on network rules, halvings, and overall difficulty adjustments. Miners receive newly minted BCD plus transaction fees, with final earnings influenced by mining pool participation, hash rate contribution, and prevailing market price.

Is BCD a good investment?

Bitcoin Diamond is considered a high-risk, speculative cryptocurrency due to lower adoption, smaller market capitalisation, and higher volatility compared to Bitcoin. It may appeal to risk-tolerant investors seeking potential upside in smaller-cap assets, but it is unsuitable for conservative or institutional portfolios.

Where can I trade BCD?

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on selected cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bitget, and KuCoin, typically against pairs like BCD/USDT or BCD/BTC. Availability may vary by region, and liquidity is generally lower than that of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

What wallets support BCD?

Bitcoin Diamond is supported by various desktop, mobile, and hardware wallets compatible with BCD’s blockchain. Users should select reputable wallet providers offering strong security features, private key control, and backup functionality to ensure safe long-term storage of funds.

Does BCD have privacy features?

Yes, Bitcoin Diamond includes optional privacy enhancements that allow users to encrypt transaction details for improved confidentiality. While not fully anonymous, these features provide stronger privacy protections than standard Bitcoin transactions, which remain publicly traceable on the blockchain.

What is the maximum supply of BCD?

Bitcoin Diamond has a maximum supply of 210 million coins, ten times larger than Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million cap. This expanded supply aims to enhance affordability, improve transactional usability, and encourage broader participation without compromising blockchain integrity.