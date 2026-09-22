Bitcoin Gold Review

  This Bitcoin Gold review has revealed that Bitcoin Gold, also known as BTG, addresses some issues that Bitcoin faces, especially regarding transparency, protection, and distribution. By hard-forking the blockchain of Bitcoin, it efficiently distributes a new digital asset immediately to everyone around the world who is interested in crypto.    

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🔍 Aspect📊 Details
🪙 NameBitcoin Gold (BTG)
📅 Launch Year2017 (Bitcoin Hard Fork)
🔗 Blockchain OriginForked from Bitcoin at block 491,407
⚙️ Consensus MechanismProof of Work (PoW)
🧮 Mining AlgorithmEquihash
🖥️ Mining TypeGPU Mining (ASIC-resistant focus)
💎 Maximum Supply21,000,000 BTG
⏱️ Block Time10 minutes
💸 Transaction FeesGenerally lower than Bitcoin
🚀 Transaction SpeedComparable to Bitcoin
🔐 Privacy FeaturesStandard Bitcoin-level privacy
🌍 Use CaseDecentralised payments, GPU mining
👥 Target UsersGPU miners, decentralisation advocates
📉 Market PositionSmaller market cap, higher volatility
🔄 Exchange AvailabilityModerate (listed on select global exchanges)
🧠 Key AdvantageRestores mining decentralisation
⚠️ Risk LevelMedium to High (market adoption & volatility)
 

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What is Bitcoin Gold?

Overview

 

  • Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a decentralised cryptocurrency created in 2017 as a hard fork of Bitcoin. The project aimed to restore mining decentralisation by making it accessible to everyday GPU miners rather than large-scale ASIC mining farms.
  • Bitcoin Gold follows Bitcoin’s core principles of limited supply and Proof-of-Work validation but uses a different mining algorithm to promote broader participation.

 

The Origin of Bitcoin Gold

  • Bitcoin Gold launched in October 2017 during a period of intense blockchain experimentation. The fork occurred at block 491,407, meaning anyone holding Bitcoin at the time received an equivalent amount of BTG.
  • The primary objective was to counteract ASIC centralisation, which had begun concentrating Bitcoin mining power in industrial-scale operations.

 

Why Bitcoin Gold Was Created

  • Developers believed Bitcoin mining had become too specialised. ASIC hardware dominated SHA-256 mining, reducing participation by average users.

  Bitcoin Gold implemented the Equihash algorithm to:

  • Increase GPU accessibility
  • Reduce ASIC monopoly risks
  • Improve decentralisation
  • Lower entry barriers

 

Who Founded Bitcoin Gold?

Bitcoin Gold was co-founded by Jack Liao and a group of blockchain developers who sought to rebalance mining distribution and preserve peer-to-peer principles.  

Is Bitcoin Gold Legal in South Africa?

  • Cryptocurrency ownership and trading are legal in South Africa, including Bitcoin Gold.

 

Regulatory Oversight

  • The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) classifies crypto assets as financial products. While BTG itself is decentralised and not issued by a company, exchanges offering BTG trading must comply with licensing requirements.

 

Tax Implications

  • The South African Revenue Service (SARS) requires taxpayers to declare crypto gains.

  Profits may fall under:

  • Capital Gains Tax (CGT) – for long-term investors
  • Income Tax – for frequent traders

  Failure to declare crypto income can result in penalties and interest charges.  

CASP Licensing

  • Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) operating in South Africa must register with the FSCA. This regulatory framework enhances consumer protection while legitimising crypto trading activities.

 

🔹 Category📝 Regulatory / Licensing Status
📜 Protocol LicenseMIT open-source software license (permissive and widely used)
⚖️ Token RegulationNot directly regulated as a security or licensed product; decentralized issuance through mining reduces classification as a security in many jurisdictions
🏢 Regulatory EntityNo central issuer; regulatory oversight applies to service providers, not BTG native protocol
💼 Exchange LicensingExchanges listing BTG must be licensed per local financial laws (e.g., EU’s MiCA, FSCA in South Africa)
🔒 AML/KYCNot on-chain; enforced by platforms and custodians via compliance programs
🌍 Jurisdiction VariationRegulatory treatment varies: some countries permit, some restrict, depending on local crypto laws
⚠️ Compliance RiskChanging laws may affect how BTG can be offered or traded, and unlicensed activity can result in enforcement actions
 

Bitcoin Gold Mining

Bitcoin Gold Mining

  Bitcoin Gold operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus model similar to Bitcoin but uses Equihash instead of SHA-256.  

The Equihash Mining Algorithm

Equihash is memory-intensive rather than computation-intensive. This reduces the advantage of ASIC hardware and allows GPU miners to compete more effectively.  

Proof-of-Work Consensus

Miners validate transactions and secure the blockchain by solving cryptographic puzzles. Once verified:

  • Transactions are bundled into blocks
  • Blocks are added to the blockchain
  • Miners receive BTG rewards

 

Block Time and Supply

  • Block time: ~10 minutes
  • Maximum supply: 21 million BTG
  • Halving schedule: Similar to Bitcoin

  This scarcity model positions BTG as a deflationary asset.  

Network Security and 51% Attacks

  • Bitcoin Gold has experienced past 51% attacks, which impacted confidence.
  • However, security upgrades and exchange confirmations have strengthened resilience.
  • Security remains one of the primary investment considerations for BTG.

 

Bitcoin Gold Price History and Market Performance

  Launch Phase (2017)

  • BTG launched during the 2017 crypto bull market and saw rapid speculative interest.

  All-Time High

  • Bitcoin Gold reached an all-time high above $500 in late 2017 before correcting sharply during the 2018 bear market.

  2021 Bull Market Performance

  • During the 2021 crypto surge, BTG benefited from renewed altcoin interest but did not reclaim its prior peak.

  Current Market Position

  • Bitcoin Gold remains listed on major global exchanges but ranks significantly below Bitcoin in market capitalisation.

 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
Bitcoin Gold allows miners to use GPU mining and not only ASIC-rigs as is the case with BitcoinBitcoin Gold is a new blockchain which may succumb to a 51% attack
Bitcoin Gold is easier and more cost-effective to mineThere was a scandal right after the fork which crippled the reputation of Bitcoin Gold before it could build a good reputation
Holding BTC at the time of the fork would have given traders and investors with an equal amount f BTGThe back-and-forth statements from the developers regarding mining in the initial stages made users doubt their word on the project
Bitcoin Gold proudly claims to be returning to the visions that Satoshi had when Bitcoin was initially createdThe release of the source code was delayed, adding to allegations that Bitcoin Gold was a scam
   

Transaction Fees

💰 Type of Feeℹ️ Information
Trading Fees0.000065 BTG or 0.08 ZAR
Withdrawal Fees0.002 BTG
Mining Pool feesBetween 1% and 2%
 

Should you buy Bitcoin Gold?

Bitcoin Gold may appeal to a specific type of investor, but it is not suitable for everyone. Consider the following factors before investing:  

Reasons You Might Consider Buying Bitcoin Gold

  • Lower entry price compared to Bitcoin
  • Fixed maximum supply of 21 million coins (scarcity model)
  • GPU-friendly mining promotes decentralisation
  • Listed on several global cryptocurrency exchanges
  • Often moves in correlation with Bitcoin during bull markets
  • Potential speculative upside during altcoin cycles
  • Appeals to investors who support the anti-ASIC mining philosophy
  • Easier portfolio diversification within Proof-of-Work assets
  • Established history since 2017 (not a newly launched token)
  • Recognisable brand due to the Bitcoin fork origin

 

Reasons to Be Cautious

  • Smaller market capitalisation increases volatility
  • Lower hash rate compared to Bitcoin (security considerations)
  • History of 51% network attacks
  • Limited institutional adoption
  • Lower liquidity compared to major cryptocurrencies
  • Development activity is slower than leading Layer 1 projects
  • Highly correlated to Bitcoin (limited independent growth narrative)
  • Faces competition from newer Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake networks
  • Not widely accepted for payments

 

Investor Profile Suitability

Bitcoin Gold may be more appropriate for:

  • High-risk, high-volatility investors
  • Short- to medium-term speculative traders
  • Crypto investors familiar with altcoin cycles

  Portfolio diversifiers allocate a small percentage to smaller-cap assets   It may not be suitable for:

  • Conservative investors
  • Capital preservation strategies
  • Security-focused institutional portfolios

   

How to buy Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

To buy Bitcoin Gold (BTG), create an account on a supported centralized exchange like Bithumb, Bitfinex, or Uphold, or use a wallet like Guarda to buy with a credit card. Alternatively, swap for BTG on a decentralized exchange (DEX) using the Binance Web3 Wallet or swap ETH for BTG via MetaMask.

  Steps to Buy Bitcoin Gold (BTG):  

Step 1 – Choose an Exchange

Register on a platform that lists BTG, such as Bithumb, Huobi Global, or Bitfinex.

 

Step 2 – Verify Identity:

Complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) process by submitting valid identification.

 

Step 3 – Deposit Funds:

Deposit fiat currency (USD, EUR) via bank transfer or credit/debit card, or transfer cryptocurrencies like BTC or USDT.

 

Step 4 – Purchase BTG:

Locate the BTG trading pair (e.g., BTG/USDT or BTG/BTC) and place a market or limit order to buy.

 

Step 5 – Secure Storage:

Transfer your BTG to a secure personal wallet, such as the official Bitcoin Gold wallet, for long-term storage.

 

Best Wallets for Bitcoin Gold

Hardware Wallets (Cold Storage)

  Hardware wallets provide offline security, protecting against hacks.   Software Wallets

  • Desktop and mobile wallets offer convenience but carry higher online exposure risks.

  Mobile Wallet Options

  • Some multi-asset wallets support BTG, though compatibility should always be verified.

   

Bitcoin Ecosystem

🔹 Feature📖 Description
ExchangesBitcoin Gold is supported on a wide range of centralized exchanges where BTG can be bought, sold, and traded. Listings include major global platforms and regional markets, enhancing liquidity and accessibility.
Swap ServicesInstant swap providers like ChangeNow, Changelly, and SimpleSwap allow users to exchange BTG without requiring a full exchange account, improving convenience and on/off-ramp flexibility.
Wallet SupportMultiple wallets support BTG, from core and ElectrumG wallets to popular third-party options like Trezor, Ledger, Exodus, Coinomi, Guarda, and mobile wallets — catering to varied security and usability preferences.
Mining PoolsThe ecosystem lists several mining pools that enable decentralised GPU mining for BTG, allowing miners to combine hash power and earn proportional rewards.
Blockchain ExplorersUses Proof-of-Work with Equihash-BTG to resist ASIC mining, includes full replay protection, and supports unique wallet addresses. BTG has suffered past 51% attacks, which underscores security considerations
Third-Party ServicesServices like ShapeShift and other integrations support BTG liquidity and utility, expanding options for transaction and exchange without direct exchange accounts.
Developer & Community ResourcesThe BTG ecosystem supports community involvement and development; developers can access resources like testnets and contribute to tools and ecosystem growth.
Ecosystem Growth MetricsAccording to the project, the ecosystem includes dozens of exchange listings, multiple wallet providers, and mining pools, contributing to a growing global presence and ecosystem usage