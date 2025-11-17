An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

The WeBuyCars board of directors advised shareholders of the untimely passing of Bridgitte Mathews, an independent non-executive director, member of the audit and risk committee and chairperson of the social and ethics committee on 12 August 2026.

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares are trading with a measured tone today, and the charts plus the historical graph still point to steady growth rather than a dramatic re-rating. On the live data, the price today in rands is R30.95, so traders weighing a buy or sell decision can compare the cost against the current dividend profile and the modest payout on preference shares, if applicable. For anyone checking the share code, the data supports a disciplined online approach: review the graph, confirm the price forecast and prediction, then decide how to buy through a proper trading account. With the stock for sale on the JSE and the trading setup still active, the main question is whether today’s price is attractive enough for fresh purchase interest.

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. (WBC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail Current Price R30.95 Market Capitalization 12.97bn P/E Ratio 13.93 Dividend Yield 2.03 Trading Volume (Live Data) 7 620 Recent Price Change -0.16 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:00:33

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R30.95, down 0.16 from the previous close Market Cap 12.97bn, signalling a large market presence P/E Ratio 13.93, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.03, supportive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current price movement and live volume

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously balanced. A mild price dip to R30.95 with live volume of 7 620 suggests active but not aggressive trade, while a P/E of 13.93 and dividend yield of 2.03 leave room for continuation if sentiment improves. A sustained move above recent resistance would strengthen the bullish case.

FAQ on We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under WBC. At R30.95 today, the market values the company at 12.97bn, with a P/E of 13.93 and a dividend yield of 2.03.

Q2: How can I buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy WBC shares through a JSE-approved trading account using a licensed platform. The current price is R30.95, so your purchase will depend on available cash, order type, and the live trading volume of 7 620.

Q3: What affects the price of We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price today is influenced by trading appetite, market cap sentiment, and earnings multiples such as the 13.93 P/E ratio. With WBC at R30.95 and down 0.16, short-term shifts in demand matter.

Q4: Does We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.03. That suggests the share does offer income potential, although the exact payout depends on the company’s distribution policy and future results rather than only today’s R30.95 price.

Q5: How can I track my We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track WBC shares through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote regularly. Use the current price of R30.95, the 12.97bn market cap, and the 2.03 dividend yield to follow performance and any changes in value.

Q6: What factors are affecting the We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R30.95 price, a -0.16 move, and trading volume of 7 620. The 13.93 P/E ratio and 12.97bn market cap also shape how the market is pricing the shares.

Q7: Is We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, WBC may appeal to investors who value a fair P/E of 13.93 and a dividend yield of 2.03. At R30.95, the shares look reasonably priced, but suitability depends on individual strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of R30.95 and the small -0.16 move suggest a cautious entry point rather than an aggressive one. If you want to buy, the live volume of 7 620 shows the stock is trading, but timing still matters.

Q9: How much does one We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share costs R30.95 today. That price per share sits alongside a 13.93 P/E ratio, a 2.03 dividend yield, and a market value of 12.97bn on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can sell WBC shares through the same trading account used to purchase them. With the current price at R30.95 and live volume at 7 620, a sell order should reflect current market liquidity and your exit target.

How to Buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with an approved JSE platform.

Verify your account using email or a phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for WBC.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order at your chosen price per share.

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R31.20. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.