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We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. JSE: WBC
R31.03 ▲ 0.03 (0.1%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
31.28
Prev close
31.03
Day range
30.65 - 31.28
Volume
246 414
52-wk range
30 – 32
Market cap
12.99bn
P/E Ratio
13.95
EPS (ZARc)
222.50
Dividend Yield
2.03%
DPS (ZARc)
63 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap12.99bn
EPS222.50
P/E ratio13.95
Div. yield2.03%
DPS 63 (cps)
Issued shares418.53m
52-week range
R 30 R 32
R31.03
Price overview
Open31.28
Previous close31.03
Day range30.65 - 31.28
Volume246 414
52-week range30 – 32
Change▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
P/E ratio13.95
EPS222.50
Dividend 63 (cps)
Dividend yield2.03%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Sep 2025 Final
    Released 17 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 0.3 ZAR
    Decl 17 Nov 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Final Div 0.3 ZAR
    Decl 17 Nov 2025, Pay 8 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Half Year
  • Mar 2026 Interim
    Released 18 May 2026
  • Interim Div 0.33 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2026, LDT 2 Jun 2026
  • Interim Div 0.33 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2026, Pay 8 Jun 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Next Year End
  • Sep 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 17 Nov
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.3 ZAR
    Decl 17 Nov 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.3 ZAR
    Decl 17 Nov 2026, Pay 8 Dec 2026
  • 19 Feb 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Mar 2027
    Half Year
  • Mar 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 18 May
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.33 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2027, LDT 2 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.33 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2027, Pay 8 Jun 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25R
Turnover 14 155 13 134.60
Attributable Income 499.30 507
Market Cap (ZARm) 16 631.70 17 577.20
EPS (ZARc) 119.50 121.50
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 119.70 121.80
DPS (ZARc) 33 30
Latest SENS announcements
  • WeBuyCars - passing of director
    2026-08-13 16:35:27
    The WeBuyCars board of directors advised shareholders of the untimely passing of Bridgitte Mathews, an independent non-executive director, member of the audit and risk committee and chairperson of the social and ethics committee on 12 August 2026.
  • We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. - Disclosure of acquisit
    2026-07-15 17:05:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. - Disclosure of acquisit
    2026-07-14 17:05:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-07-03 17:05:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-06-18 17:15:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MOTUS (MTH) R 108.27 +2.14%
WEBUYCARS (WBC) R 31.03 +0.1%
KAL GROUP (KAL) R 50.50 -2.79%
CMH (CMH) R 37.49 -0.03%

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We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares are trading with a measured tone today, and the charts plus the historical graph still point to steady growth rather than a dramatic re-rating. On the live data, the price today in rands is R30.95, so traders weighing a buy or sell decision can compare the cost against the current dividend profile and the modest payout on preference shares, if applicable. For anyone checking the share code, the data supports a disciplined online approach: review the graph, confirm the price forecast and prediction, then decide how to buy through a proper trading account. With the stock for sale on the JSE and the trading setup still active, the main question is whether today’s price is attractive enough for fresh purchase interest.

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerWe Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. (WBC)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail
Current PriceR30.95
Market Capitalization12.97bn
P/E Ratio13.93
Dividend Yield2.03
Trading Volume (Live Data)7 620
Recent Price Change-0.16
Data as of2026-08-28 10:00:33

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR30.95, down 0.16 from the previous close
Market Cap12.97bn, signalling a large market presence
P/E Ratio13.93, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield2.03, supportive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the current price movement and live volume

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously balanced. A mild price dip to R30.95 with live volume of 7 620 suggests active but not aggressive trade, while a P/E of 13.93 and dividend yield of 2.03 leave room for continuation if sentiment improves. A sustained move above recent resistance would strengthen the bullish case.

FAQ on We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under WBC. At R30.95 today, the market values the company at 12.97bn, with a P/E of 13.93 and a dividend yield of 2.03.

Q2: How can I buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy WBC shares through a JSE-approved trading account using a licensed platform. The current price is R30.95, so your purchase will depend on available cash, order type, and the live trading volume of 7 620.

Q3: What affects the price of We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price today is influenced by trading appetite, market cap sentiment, and earnings multiples such as the 13.93 P/E ratio. With WBC at R30.95 and down 0.16, short-term shifts in demand matter.

Q4: Does We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.03. That suggests the share does offer income potential, although the exact payout depends on the company’s distribution policy and future results rather than only today’s R30.95 price.

Q5: How can I track my We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track WBC shares through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote regularly. Use the current price of R30.95, the 12.97bn market cap, and the 2.03 dividend yield to follow performance and any changes in value.

Q6: What factors are affecting the We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R30.95 price, a -0.16 move, and trading volume of 7 620. The 13.93 P/E ratio and 12.97bn market cap also shape how the market is pricing the shares.

Q7: Is We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, WBC may appeal to investors who value a fair P/E of 13.93 and a dividend yield of 2.03. At R30.95, the shares look reasonably priced, but suitability depends on individual strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s price of R30.95 and the small -0.16 move suggest a cautious entry point rather than an aggressive one. If you want to buy, the live volume of 7 620 shows the stock is trading, but timing still matters.

Q9: How much does one We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. share costs R30.95 today. That price per share sits alongside a 13.93 P/E ratio, a 2.03 dividend yield, and a market value of 12.97bn on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can sell WBC shares through the same trading account used to purchase them. With the current price at R30.95 and live volume at 7 620, a sell order should reflect current market liquidity and your exit target.

How to Buy We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with an approved JSE platform.

Verify your account using email or a phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for WBC.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order at your chosen price per share.

We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given We Buy Cars Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R31.20. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On We Buy Cars Shares
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