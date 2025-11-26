The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Vukile Property Fund Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data today in rands, with charts and graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The share code VKE is trading at a live cost of R23.95, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the dividend payout profile against preference shares, for sale opportunities, and broader price prediction cues. For those asking how to buy online through a trading account on the JSE, the current data suggests disciplined trading, not chasing the move, while the dividend and trading flow both support a measured purchase view.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Vukile Property Fund Ltd. (VKE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price 23.95 Market Capitalization 35.67bn P/E Ratio 13.31 Dividend Yield 6.02 Trading Volume (Live Data) 49 479 Recent Price Change 0.21 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:12

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 23.95, up 0.21 from the previous close Market Cap 35.67bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 13.31, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.02, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the live move and volume profile

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks broadly constructive, but not aggressive. With a modest positive price change of 0.21 and live volume of 49 479, momentum is present without suggesting disorderly chasing. The 13.31 P/E and 6.02 dividend yield point to a valuation-led income case rather than a speculative growth rerating.

Bullish bias may persist if the share holds above the current R23.95 area and volume stays supportive. A softer tone would emerge if price action slips and fails to attract follow-through. For now, the data supports a measured hold-to-buy stance, with emphasis on yield and consistency.

FAQ on Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares are JSE-listed ordinary SHARES in a real estate business valued at 35.67bn. Their current price is 23.95, and the 13.31 P/E plus 6.02 dividend yield show a fairly priced income-focused profile for today’s market.

Q2: How can I buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-enabled broker, match the share code VKE, and enter a purchase order near the current price of 23.95. Live volume of 49 479 suggests the name is actively tradeable.

Q3: What affects the price of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, REIT sentiment, valuation, and income appeal. With a P/E of 13.31, dividend yield of 6.02, and recent change of 0.21, today’s pricing reflects a balance between yield and steady trading interest.

Q4: Does Vukile Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 6.02, which signals meaningful income potential for SHARES holders. At a current price of 23.95 and market cap of 35.67bn, the dividend remains a key part of the investment case for this JSE listing.

Q5: How can I track my Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track VKE through your online trading account and monitor the live price today alongside dividend announcements. With volume at 49 479, price at 23.95, and yield at 6.02, investors can follow both trading activity and income performance efficiently.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Vukile Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the JSE market backdrop, REIT sector appetite, dividend yield of 6.02, and valuation at 13.31 times earnings. The move of 0.21 and live turnover of 49 479 show modest but real market engagement today.

Q7: Is Vukile Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, Vukile Property Fund Ltd. may suit investors seeking income over fast capital gains. The 23.95 price per share, 6.02 dividend yield, and 13.31 P/E suggest a reasonable purchase case, though trading conditions still matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today can make sense for investors focused on dividend and valuation, since the share trades at 23.95 with a 6.02 yield and 13.31 P/E. Still, the modest 0.21 move means disciplined entry is better than impulsive trading.

Q9: How much does one Vukile Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R23.95. That level reflects the latest live trade on the JSE for VKE, with market capitalization at 35.67bn and volume at 49 479, giving investors a clear basis for purchase planning and comparison.

Q10: How to sell Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, locate VKE, and place a sell order through your broker. With price at 23.95 and live volume at 49 479, today’s market should allow orderly execution for most SHARES holders on the JSE.

How to Buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

2. Verify your account using email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for account security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Learn the dashboard and order types before you trade.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Search for VKE and buy the shares using your preferred order method.

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Vukile Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R23.95 and SELL if they fail to hold BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.