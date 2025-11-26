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Vukile Property Fund Ltd. JSE: VKE
R23.90 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
23.94
Prev close
23.90
Day range
23.85 - 24.20
Volume
4 645 729
52-wk range
23.72 – 25.11
Market cap
35.67bn
P/E Ratio
13.31
EPS (ZARc)
179.54
Dividend Yield
6.02%
DPS (ZARc)
144 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap35.67bn
EPS179.54
P/E ratio13.31
Div. yield6.02%
DPS 144 (cps)
Issued shares1.49bn
52-week range
R 23.72 R 25.11
R23.90
Price overview
Open23.94
Previous close23.90
Day range23.85 - 24.20
Volume4 645 729
52-week range23.72 – 25.11
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio13.31
EPS179.54
Dividend 144 (cps)
Dividend yield6.02%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 26 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.6015773 ZAR
    Decl 26 Nov 2025, LDT 15 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.6015773 ZAR
    Decl 26 Nov 2025, Pay 22 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 17 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.8381311 ZAR
    Decl 17 Jun 2026, LDT 7 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 0.8381311 ZAR
    Decl 17 Jun 2026, Pay 13 Jul 2026
  • 2 Sep 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 26 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6015773 ZAR
    Decl 26 Nov 2026, LDT 15 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6015773 ZAR
    Decl 26 Nov 2026, Pay 22 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 15 Jun
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.8381311 ZAR
    Decl 17 Jun 2027, LDT 7 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.8381311 ZAR
    Decl 17 Jun 2027, Pay 13 Jul 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 5 820 4 531
Attributable Income 5 742 3 209
Market Cap (ZARm) 30 257 21 718.80
EPS (ZARc) 441.85 270.71
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 179.54 158.59
DPS (ZARc) 143.97 131.72
Latest SENS announcements
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd. - Interest rate reset: V
    2026-08-27 14:26:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd. - Interest rate reset: V
    2026-08-27 14:25:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd. - Interest rate reset: V
    2026-08-27 14:24:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd. - Interest rate reset: V
    2026-08-27 14:23:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd. - Interest rate reset: V
    2026-08-27 14:22:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HAMMERSON (HMN) R 82.55 +1.29%
VUKILE (VKE) R 23.90 +0%
RESILIENT (RES) R 79.45 +2.08%
SUPR (SRI) R 18.48 +1.26%
HYPROP (HYP) R 58.59 +0.93%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Vukile Property Fund Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data today in rands, with charts and graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The share code VKE is trading at a live cost of R23.95, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the dividend payout profile against preference shares, for sale opportunities, and broader price prediction cues. For those asking how to buy online through a trading account on the JSE, the current data suggests disciplined trading, not chasing the move, while the dividend and trading flow both support a measured purchase view.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerVukile Property Fund Ltd. (VKE)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / REIT
Current Price23.95
Market Capitalization35.67bn
P/E Ratio13.31
Dividend Yield6.02
Trading Volume (Live Data)49 479
Recent Price Change0.21
Data as of2026-08-28 10:01:12

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price23.95, up 0.21 from the previous close
Market Cap35.67bn, indicating large market presence
P/E Ratio13.31, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield6.02, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the live move and volume profile

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks broadly constructive, but not aggressive. With a modest positive price change of 0.21 and live volume of 49 479, momentum is present without suggesting disorderly chasing. The 13.31 P/E and 6.02 dividend yield point to a valuation-led income case rather than a speculative growth rerating.

Bullish bias may persist if the share holds above the current R23.95 area and volume stays supportive. A softer tone would emerge if price action slips and fails to attract follow-through. For now, the data supports a measured hold-to-buy stance, with emphasis on yield and consistency.

FAQ on Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares are JSE-listed ordinary SHARES in a real estate business valued at 35.67bn. Their current price is 23.95, and the 13.31 P/E plus 6.02 dividend yield show a fairly priced income-focused profile for today’s market.

Q2: How can I buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-enabled broker, match the share code VKE, and enter a purchase order near the current price of 23.95. Live volume of 49 479 suggests the name is actively tradeable.

Q3: What affects the price of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, REIT sentiment, valuation, and income appeal. With a P/E of 13.31, dividend yield of 6.02, and recent change of 0.21, today’s pricing reflects a balance between yield and steady trading interest.

Q4: Does Vukile Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 6.02, which signals meaningful income potential for SHARES holders. At a current price of 23.95 and market cap of 35.67bn, the dividend remains a key part of the investment case for this JSE listing.

Q5: How can I track my Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track VKE through your online trading account and monitor the live price today alongside dividend announcements. With volume at 49 479, price at 23.95, and yield at 6.02, investors can follow both trading activity and income performance efficiently.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Vukile Property Fund Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the JSE market backdrop, REIT sector appetite, dividend yield of 6.02, and valuation at 13.31 times earnings. The move of 0.21 and live turnover of 49 479 show modest but real market engagement today.

Q7: Is Vukile Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on today’s data, Vukile Property Fund Ltd. may suit investors seeking income over fast capital gains. The 23.95 price per share, 6.02 dividend yield, and 13.31 P/E suggest a reasonable purchase case, though trading conditions still matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today can make sense for investors focused on dividend and valuation, since the share trades at 23.95 with a 6.02 yield and 13.31 P/E. Still, the modest 0.21 move means disciplined entry is better than impulsive trading.

Q9: How much does one Vukile Property Fund Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R23.95. That level reflects the latest live trade on the JSE for VKE, with market capitalization at 35.67bn and volume at 49 479, giving investors a clear basis for purchase planning and comparison.

Q10: How to sell Vukile Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, locate VKE, and place a sell order through your broker. With price at 23.95 and live volume at 49 479, today’s market should allow orderly execution for most SHARES holders on the JSE.

How to Buy Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

2. Verify your account using email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for account security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Learn the dashboard and order types before you trade.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Search for VKE and buy the shares using your preferred order method.

Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Vukile Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R23.95 and SELL if they fail to hold BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Vukile Property Fund
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