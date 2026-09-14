10 Best CFD Brokers for Trading US Stocks from South Africa

South Africans who compare the best CFD brokers for US stock trades face more than a choice between popular platforms.

The legal entity, US share range, ZAR and USD conversion route, minimum trade size, commission, overnight finance charge, and account structure can change the actual cost of a position.

A CFD tracks price movements without transfer of the reference share's ownership; shareholder rights do not pass to the trader.

Short verdict: Scope Markets takes first place in our analysis for small fractional CFD exposure and ZAR or USD account currency. IG stands out for a broad international share range and extended US hours. Markets.com offers a South African ODP structure with a ZAR base-currency option. Each broker has different costs, platforms, and legal arrangements.

Risk notice: CFDs are leveraged derivatives, and losses can be substantial because leverage magnifies price movements. A share CFD does not transfer ownership of the reference share. You must confirm the legal entity, product terms, finance charges, and risk controls before a deposit. Remember to only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

What is the best CFD broker for trading US stocks from South Africa?

Scope Markets ranks first in our comparison for South African traders who want US stock CFD exposure because it combines fractional CFD sizing with ZAR and USD account currency options. IG is a strong alternative for traders who want a broader international share range and extended US trading hours, while Markets.com stands out for its South African ODP structure and ZAR base-currency option.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is it safe to trade US stock CFDs from South Africa?

US stock CFDs can be traded through regulated brokers, but the product itself remains leveraged and high risk. South African traders should check the exact legal entity, FSCA status, ODP role where relevant, commission structure, overnight finance, currency-conversion costs and available risk controls before depositing money. A local FSP licence does not always mean the South African entity is the actual derivative issuer.

10 Best CFD Brokers for Trading US Stocks from South Africa

Broker Best for SA status US stock CFDs Min. size Currency route Main fee Scope Markets Fractional CFDs FSP 47025; ODP 64 2,000+ fractional CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Scope Invest: 0% commission IG Share range SA/international 13,000+ international share CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency US$0.02/share; US$15 minimum Markets.com Local ODP FSP 46860; ODP US share CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; overnight swap FP Markets Platform choice FSP 50926 800+ core-platform shares 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; commission; overnight Vantage Markets Major US shares FSP 51268 US share CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Commission; overnight AvaTrade Platform variety FSCA 45984 Major US shares 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; overnight HFM MetaTrader FSP 46632 intermediary NYSE/Nasdaq CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; commission; swap BROKSTOCK ZAR account FSP 51404 intermediary US stock CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency 0.35%–0.89% commission Plus500 Proprietary platform Plus500AU; FSP 47546 Share CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; overnight Tickmill Platform choice FSP 49464 Stock CFDs 0.01 contract Multi-currency Spread; commission; overnight

Three differences stand out:

A South African FSP licence does not always mean the local company issues the derivative, because some firms act as intermediaries.

Smaller CFD units can lower cash exposure without share ownership.

Advertised commissions can also hide currency conversion, minimum fees, spreads, and overnight finance costs.

Read each SAShares broker review before you open an account or transfer money.

What is a US Stock CFD Broker?

A US stock CFD broker lets traders speculate on the price movement of listed US companies without taking ownership of the underlying shares. Instead of buying the actual equity, the trader enters a contract for difference that reflects changes in the reference share price.

For South African traders, the broker choice involves more than access to companies such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft or Nvidia. Account currency, rand-to-dollar conversion, minimum contract size, commissions, overnight finance, platform availability and the exact regulated entity can all affect the real cost and risk of the trade.

10 Best CFD Brokers for Trading US Stocks from South Africa (2026):

Scope Markets – Best for Fractional CFD Exposure and ZAR Accounts IG – Best for Broad US Share Choice and Extended Hours Markets.com – Best for a South African ODP Structure FP Markets – Best for Platform Choice and Share-CFD Breadth Vantage Markets – Best for Selected Commission-Free US Share CFDs AvaTrade – Best for Platform Variety and Education HFM – Best for MetaTrader Stock-CFD Traders BROKSTOCK – Best for a South African, ZAR-First Account Plus500 – Best for a Proprietary CFD Platform Tickmill – Best for Multi-Platform CFD Traders

How we ranked the brokers

The order reflects factors that affect South African clients directly, with legal status treated as a priority, US stock breadth, total trade cost, and the route from rand to a foreign-currency CFD.

South African regulatory status and the exact legal entity receive 25% of the score.

US single-stock CFD breadth and market hours receive 20% of the score.

Commission, spreads, and overnight finance within total trade cost receive 20% of the score.

Fractional CFD or minimum position flexibility receives 10% of the score.

ZAR deposits, base currency, and conversion disclosure receive 10% of the score.

Platforms, order tools, and risk controls receive the final 15% of the score.

The order favours verifiable account terms over advertised offers, while close scores go to the broker with fewer barriers between a South African deposit and a US stock CFD.

Our 10 broker picks for US share CFDs

Each broker below has a different advantage. The best choice depends on trade size, preferred platform, currency route, expected position duration, and the legal entity behind the account.

1. Scope Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: IFSC, FSCA, CMA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Scope Markets ranks first for traders who want small US stock CFD positions without a separate foreign currency account.

Scope Invest supports ZAR and USD, 0.01-contract fractional CFDs, 1:1 leverage, and zero commission on that account.

Scope Markets SA holds FSP 47025 and ODP 64. Fractional exposure still refers to a CFD, not share ownership.

Features

Feature Scope Markets US Stock CFD Range 2,000+ fractional CFDs Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Account Currency ZAR and USD supported Leverage 1:1 on Scope Invest Commission 0% commission on Scope Invest South African Regulation FSP 47025 and ODP 64 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ZAR and USD account currency options Fractional exposure is still a CFD, not direct share ownership 0.01-contract fractional CFD sizing CFD risk remains even with smaller trade sizes 0% commission on Scope Invest Other costs and product terms still need checking South African ODP authorisation Smaller contract sizes do not remove market risk

Why does Scope Markets rank first for US stock CFDs in South Africa?

Scope Markets ranks first because it combines small fractional CFD sizing with ZAR and USD account currency options. That can reduce some of the practical friction South African traders face when moving between rand and foreign-currency instruments.

Do I own US shares when using Scope Markets fractional CFDs?

No. The fractional position remains a CFD. It gives price exposure to the reference company but does not transfer shareholder ownership, voting rights or direct equity in the underlying US stock.

2. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is suitable for traders who want a very broad share selection and longer US market hours.

The broker offers 13,000+ international share CFDs, and US trades cost US$0.02 per share with a US$15 online minimum.

International accounts accept USD, GBP, or EUR deposits, which could mean an extra currency decision for rand-based clients.

Features

Feature IG International Share CFDs 13,000+ US Share Commission US$0.02 per share Online Minimum Commission US$15 Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Account Funding Currencies USD, GBP and EUR on international accounts Best For Broad share range and extended US hours Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Very broad international share CFD range US$15 minimum online commission can affect smaller trades Extended US market hours Rand-based traders face an extra currency decision 0.01-contract minimum size Currency conversion can add to total cost Strong platform and market access Overnight finance can affect longer-held positions

Why is IG suitable for traders who want a large US share range?

IG offers more than 13,000 international share CFDs, which gives traders access to a much broader selection than brokers focused mainly on major US companies. Extended US trading hours add another advantage for traders who want access outside the regular session.

How much does IG charge for US share CFDs?

IG charges US$0.02 per US share with a US$15 online minimum. Traders should also include currency conversion and overnight financing where applicable when calculating the real cost of holding the CFD.

3. Markets.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Start Trading

Markets.com combines a South African legal entity with share CFDs and a ZAR base currency option.

Markets South Africa holds FSP 46860 and an ODP licence, while the platform offers US company CFDs, variable spreads, and overnight swaps.

You should always compare the live cost schedule before entry because finance charges can affect multi-day positions.

Features

Feature Markets.com US Share CFDs Available Base Currency ZAR option available Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Main Trading Cost Spread and overnight swap South African Regulation FSP 46860 and ODP licence Best For South African ODP structure Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ZAR base-currency option Variable spreads can change trading cost South African ODP structure Overnight swaps affect multi-day trades US company CFDs available Live cost schedule should be checked before entry 0.01-contract minimum size CFDs do not provide share ownership

Why does the Markets.com ODP structure matter?

An ODP licence relates specifically to over-the-counter derivative activity, which is particularly relevant when comparing CFD providers. Markets South Africa holds both FSP 46860 and an ODP licence.

Can I use a ZAR base currency with Markets.com?

Yes. Markets.com offers a ZAR base-currency option, which can make account administration more practical for some South African traders. Traders should still check whether individual US stock CFD transactions create any additional conversion costs.

4. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is suitable for traders who prefer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, or TradingView.

The broader share CFD range exceeds 10,000 instruments, while more than 800 share CFDs are available across core retail platforms.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 50926. South African clients should confirm the exact entity and share CFD terms attached to the account.

Features

Feature FP Markets Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView Broader Share CFD Range 10,000+ instruments Core Platform Share CFDs 800+ Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Main Costs Spread, commission and overnight finance South African Regulation FSP 50926 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong platform selection Share range varies by platform Broad CFD product range Exact entity and terms require verification TradingView and cTrader available Total cost can include spread, commission and overnight finance FSCA-regulated South African entity Platform choice can make comparison more complex

Which FP Markets platform is best for US stock CFDs?

The answer depends on the trader's preferred workflow. FP Markets offers MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, but share availability and functionality can differ between the core platforms.

How many share CFDs does FP Markets offer?

The broader FP Markets share CFD range exceeds 10,000 instruments, while more than 800 share CFDs are available across the core retail trading platforms.

5. Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets is suitable for traders who want major US companies on familiar CFD platforms.

Selected US share CFDs have a US$0 commission offer, while Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 51268. Rand deposits into a foreign-based account require currency conversion.

Commission terms can differ by instrument and account, and the live specification should be verified before a trade.

Features

Feature Vantage Markets US Share CFDs Major US companies Selected Commission US$0 on eligible US share CFDs Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Currency Route Multi-currency South African Regulation FSP 51268 Important Cost Currency conversion and overnight finance

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Selected US share CFDs offer US$0 commission Commission terms vary by instrument and account Access to major US companies Rand deposits into foreign-currency accounts require conversion FSCA FSP 51268 Overnight finance still applies where relevant Familiar CFD platform environment Live specifications should be checked before every trade

Does Vantage offer commission-free US stock CFDs?

Selected US share CFDs have a US$0 commission offer. The terms do not necessarily apply to every US stock CFD, so traders should check the current instrument specification and account conditions before entry.

What currency issue should South African Vantage traders consider?

Rand deposited into a foreign-currency account generally requires conversion. That means the trader should consider not only the stock CFD's trading cost but also the ZAR conversion route when funding and withdrawing.

6. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade gives South African clients several platform routes, such as WebTrader, the mobile app, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5. US company CFDs include Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, while Ava Capital Markets Pty holds FSCA licence 45984.

A minimum deposit of US$100 applies on the stock page, while exact spreads and overnight costs vary by instrument.

Features

Feature AvaTrade Platforms WebTrader, AvaTrade mobile app, MT4 and MT5 US Company CFDs Includes Apple, Tesla and Microsoft Minimum Deposit US$100 Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Main Costs Spread and overnight finance South African Regulation FSCA 45984 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Several platform choices Exact spreads vary by instrument Access to major US company CFDs Overnight costs can affect longer positions Education and platform support US$100 minimum deposit applies FSCA-regulated South African entity Not every US stock is necessarily available

Which AvaTrade platforms can be used for US stock CFDs?

AvaTrade provides WebTrader, its proprietary mobile app, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. This gives traders several routes depending on whether they prefer a browser, phone or MetaTrader environment.

What is the AvaTrade minimum deposit for stock trading?

The stock page lists a US$100 minimum deposit. Traders should still compare the individual CFD specification because spread and overnight costs vary by instrument.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM has CFDs on major Nasdaq and NYSE companies, such as Apple, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia, with MetaTrader 5 and HFM platforms available for stock CFDs.

HF Markets SA holds FSP 46632, but acts as an intermediary between the client and HF Markets Ltd, the product supplier.

Check the current spread, commission, and swap before entering a position.

Features

Feature HFM US Stock Markets Nasdaq and NYSE company CFDs Example Companies Apple, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia Platforms MetaTrader 5 and HFM platforms Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Main Costs Spread, commission and swap South African Status FSP 46632 intermediary Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong MetaTrader 5 support HF Markets SA acts as an intermediary Major Nasdaq and NYSE company CFDs Product supplier is a separate entity 0.01-contract position size Trading cost can include spread, commission and swap FSCA-regulated South African intermediary Entity structure requires careful review

Why is HFM suitable for MetaTrader stock-CFD traders?

HFM gives traders access to major Nasdaq and NYSE company CFDs through MetaTrader 5 as well as HFM's own platforms, making it relevant for traders who prefer a familiar MetaTrader workflow.

Does HF Markets SA issue the CFD itself?

HF Markets SA holds FSP 46632 but acts as an intermediary between the client and HF Markets Ltd, the product supplier. Traders should therefore confirm the company named in the account agreement before depositing.

8. BROKSTOCK

BROKSTOCK is suitable for traders who prefer rand deposits, rand withdrawals, and a South African app.

BROKSTOCK SA holds FSP 51404 and acts as an intermediary for international CFDs, with US stock CFDs supplied through a liquidity provider.

Trade commission ranges from 0.89% at the Basic level to 0.35% at the Diamond level, based on your account balance.

Features

Feature BROKSTOCK Account Focus ZAR-first South African account Deposits and Withdrawals Rand supported US Stock CFDs Available through a liquidity provider Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Commission 0.35% to 0.89% South African Status FSP 51404 intermediary

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ZAR deposits and withdrawals Commission can be relatively high at lower account tiers South African app BROKSTOCK SA acts as an intermediary 0.01-contract position size US stock CFDs are supplied through a liquidity provider Local FSP authorisation Commission level depends on account balance

Why is BROKSTOCK useful for rand-based traders?

BROKSTOCK supports rand deposits and withdrawals and offers a South African app, which can make funding and routine account administration more familiar for traders who want to remain ZAR-focused.

How much commission does BROKSTOCK charge?

Trade commission ranges from 0.89% at Basic level to 0.35% at Diamond level, depending on the trader's account balance.

9. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 gives South African clients a proprietary platform with share CFDs and spread-based charges.

Plus500AU is the product issuer for the South African service and holds FSP 47546.

Its South African terms link client transfers to foreign-investment and tax clearance requirements, and rand transfers require a currency and exchange-control review before money moves offshore.

Features

Feature Plus500 Platform Proprietary Plus500 platform Product Share CFDs Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Main Trading Cost Spread and overnight finance Product Issuer Plus500AU South African Regulation FSP 47546 Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple proprietary CFD platform Rand transfers require currency and exchange-control review Share CFD access Overnight finance can affect longer positions Plus500AU is identified as product issuer Foreign-investment and tax-clearance rules can affect transfers FSP 47546 No direct share ownership

Why might traders choose the Plus500 proprietary platform?

Plus500 keeps its CFD trading environment inside one proprietary platform, which can appeal to traders who prefer a consistent interface instead of switching between several third-party platforms.

What should South Africans know before funding Plus500?

Plus500's South African terms connect client transfers with foreign-investment and tax-clearance requirements. Rand transfers can therefore require both currency conversion and exchange-control consideration before funds move offshore.

10. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is suitable for traders who prefer several platform choices under one broker group, with MT4, MT5, TradingView, and Tickmill Trader available.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 49464.

Stock CFDs appear within the broker’s CFD range, but South African clients should confirm the exact share set, account entity, commission, and currency options before funding their trading account.

Features

Feature Tickmill Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView and Tickmill Trader Stock CFDs Available within CFD range Minimum Position Size 0.01 contract Currency Route Multi-currency Main Costs Spread, commission and overnight finance South African Regulation FSP 49464 Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Several platform choices Exact US share set should be confirmed before funding MT4, MT5 and TradingView available Commission and currency options can vary FSCA-regulated South African entity Total cost may include spread, commission and overnight finance 0.01-contract position size Platform choice can make product comparison more complex

Which Tickmill platforms can be used by CFD traders?

Tickmill offers MT4, MT5, TradingView and Tickmill Trader. The platform choice gives traders flexibility, but the exact stock CFD range and trading conditions should be checked for the account being opened.

What should South Africans verify before using Tickmill for US stock CFDs?

South African clients should confirm the exact share set, account entity, commission schedule, currency options and overnight financing before funding the account.

What South Africans should compare before choosing a broker

A low commission does not settle the broker choice. Position size, currency conversion, US market hours, overnight finance, and the legal entity can change both cost and risk. You should prioritise four checks before depositing funds into the broker account:

Fractional CFD size can reduce capital per position, but the contract still does not confer ownership rights.

USD/ZAR conversion can affect deposits, realised profit or loss, fees, and withdrawals when account currency differs.

US share availability can vary by platform, account entity, normal session hours, and extended hours policy.

Total trade cost can include spread, commission, minimum commission, overnight finance, short borrow fees, and currency conversion.

Consider a trader who deposits rand into a USD account and then opens a US share CFD. The bank or broker can convert ZAR first, the CFD can incur commission or spread, an overnight charge can apply, and realised profit or loss can face another conversion before withdrawal.

A low advertised fee does not capture that chain. IG, for example, charges US$0.02 per US share with a US$15 online minimum and has a standard 0.5% currency-conversion charge.

Cost path: ZAR deposit → forex conversion → USD share CFD → spread/commission → overnight finance → realised P/L → ZAR withdrawal.

South African regulation, exchange control, and tax considerations

FSCA authorisation tells you more than a licence number displayed on a broker’s website. An FSP can act as an intermediary, while an ODP has separate authorisation under the Financial Markets Act framework.

HFM and BROKSTOCK disclose intermediary roles, while Scope Markets and Markets.com hold ODP authorisation. Therefore, you must verify the company in the account agreement before a deposit.

South African exchange control rules also affect offshore transfers. From April 2026, the single discretionary allowance for adult residents increased to R2 million per calendar year.

A separate foreign capital allowance of up to R10 million may require SARS tax compliance verification, while larger capital transfers require extra approval through an Authorised Dealer and Financial Surveillance. Current SARB rules should guide the transfer route.

CFD tax treatment is not automatically the same as tax on a long-term share portfolio. SARS distinguishes revenue receipts from capital gains based on the facts, purpose, and nature of the asset or transaction.

Contractual rights can fall within the CGT asset definition, but frequent speculative activity can create revenue tax issues. Retain trade records, fees, currency conversions, cash adjustments, and broker statements.

Conclusion

Scope Markets is suitable for traders who prefer fractional CFD exposure with ZAR or USD account currency. IG is suitable for a broad US share range and extended market hours, while Markets.com offers a South African ODP route with a ZAR base currency option.

The final choice depends on trade size, total cost, currency conversion, platform preference, and account entity.

Compare each broker’s latest fees, legal entity, and account terms before you deposit funds.

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Frequently asked questions about US stock CFDs in South Africa

Can South Africans trade US stock CFDs?

Yes. South African residents can trade US stock CFDs, subject to broker eligibility, the account entity, and applicable local financial rules.

Do US stock CFDs give me share ownership?

A CFD gives price exposure to the reference share, but it does not transfer shareholder ownership, voting rights, or direct equity.

Can I trade fractional US stock CFDs?

Yes, where the broker permits smaller contract sizes. Fractional CFD exposure still reflects a derivative contract, not ownership of fractional equity.

How does USD/ZAR affect a US stock CFD?

Currency conversion can change the cash result when rand enters a foreign currency account or when profit, loss, fees, or withdrawals convert back.

How can SARS tax CFD profits?

Tax treatment depends on the facts and the nature of the activity. Revenue and capital treatment can differ, and professional tax advice can be appropriate.

Which CFD broker is best for US stocks in South Africa?

Scope Markets is suitable for traders who prefer fractional CFD exposure with ZAR or USD account currency. IG is suitable for a broad US share range and extended market hours, while Markets.com offers a South African ODP route with a ZAR base currency option.

The final choice depends on trade size, total cost, currency conversion, platform preference, and account entity.

Compare each broker’s latest fees, legal entity, and account terms before you deposit funds.

What is the difference between a US stock CFD and buying a US share?

Buying a US share gives the investor ownership of the equity, while a CFD only tracks the price movement of the reference share. CFD traders do not receive the same shareholder ownership or voting rights. CFDs can also use leverage and may incur overnight finance, which creates a different risk and cost structure from direct share investing.

Can I trade Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and Nvidia through CFDs?

Several brokers in this comparison offer CFDs linked to major US companies such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia. The exact list depends on the broker, account entity and platform, so the instrument specification should be checked before opening an account specifically for one company.

Do I need a USD account to trade US stock CFDs?

Not always. Some brokers support ZAR base currencies or multi-currency account structures. Even when a broker accepts rand, however, the US stock CFD may still involve a currency conversion somewhere in the transaction chain. Traders should check how deposits, trading profit or loss and withdrawals are converted.

Why do overnight fees matter when trading US stock CFDs?

Share CFDs are leveraged derivatives, and positions held beyond the broker's daily financing cut-off can incur overnight charges. Those costs can accumulate over several days or weeks, which means a CFD that looks inexpensive at entry can become more costly if the position is kept open for a long period.

Are fractional CFDs the same as fractional shares?

No. A fractional CFD gives exposure to part of the price movement of a reference share through a derivative contract. A fractional share represents partial equity ownership. The two can look similar in position size, but the legal ownership, costs, risks and rights are different.

What fees should South Africans compare before trading US stock CFDs?

Compare the spread, commission, minimum commission, overnight finance, short-borrow charges where applicable, ZAR-to-USD conversion fees and withdrawal conversion. Looking only at an advertised zero-commission offer can miss several other charges that affect the total cost of the position.

Does an FSCA licence mean the South African broker issues the CFD?

Not necessarily. Some South African FSPs act as intermediaries rather than derivative issuers. Traders should check whether the company is also an authorised ODP or whether another legal entity supplies the CFD. The company named in the account agreement is especially important.