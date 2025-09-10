The Board of Directors of the Company informed the shareholders of Universal Partners and the general public that the summarised unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 have been published on the Company's website (universalpartners.mu/) and are available for inspection during office hours (9 am to 5 pm Mauritius time) at the registered office of Universal Partners at c/o Intercontinental Trust Limited, Level 3 Alexander House, 35 Cybercity, Ebene 72201, Mauritius.

Total income for the period dropped to GBP5 354 (2024: GBP284 887) whilst operating loss widened to GBP1.1 million (2024: loss of GBP441 971). Loss for the period narrowed to GBP866 915 (2024: loss of GBP7 million). In addition, headline loss per share lessened to GBP1.19 pence per share (2024: headline loss of GBP9.58 pence per share). Dividend In line with the Company’s strategy to maximise the value of the investments and return surplus cash flow from the sale of investments in future, dividends are not declared on a regular basis. Accordingly, no dividend has been declared for the quarter under review.

The board advised that the summarised unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 31 December 2025 have been published on the Company's website (http://www.universalpartners.mu/) and are available for inspection during office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mauritius time) at the registered office of Universal Partners at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd., Level 3 Alexander House, 35 Cybercity, Ebene 72201, Mauritius.

Total income for the quarter decreased to GBP1 531 (GBP1 810) whilst operating loss improved to GBP433 962 (loss of GBP1.3 million). Loss for the quarter also narrowed to GBP133 668 (loss of GBP1.7 million). In addition, headline loss per share came in at GBP0.18 pernce per share (GBP2.28 pence per share).

The summarised unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2026 have been published on the Company's website (www.universalpartners.mu/) and are available for inspection during office hours (9 am to 5 pm Mauritius time) at the registered office of Universal Partners at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd., Level 3 Alexander House, 35 Cybercity, Ebene 72201, Mauritius.

Universal Partners Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Universal Partners Ltd. price forecast leans cautious but constructive, with charts and historical graph readings showing a flat-to-firm setup rather than a sharp reversal. The price today in rands is R18.08, so the key buy or sell question is whether momentum can improve from current data. Investors watching for sale opportunities can compare the cost of entry against the dividend profile, while preference shares payout considerations remain relevant for income screens. For anyone asking how to buy, the share code UPL on the jse can be accessed online through a trading account, and today’s trading data suggests steady rather than explosive growth; this is a trading view, not a prediction, and the online graph should be checked before any purchase.

Universal Partners Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Universal Partners Ltd. (UPL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Diversified Financials / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R18.08 Market Capitalization R1.32bn P/E Ratio -12.77 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Unavailable Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Universal Partners Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R18.08, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.32bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -12.77, suggesting potential valuation distortions tied to earnings weakness Dividend Yield –, limiting income appeal Volatility Profile Low, based on the zero price change reading

Universal Partners Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish signals remain muted at R18.08, with the unchanged reading pointing to consolidation rather than a confirmed trend. The negative P/E suggests fundamentals need closer scrutiny, while the lack of a dividend yield reduces income support. A cleaner directional move would likely need stronger volume and sharper price discovery.

FAQ on Universal Partners Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Universal Partners Ltd. shares?

Answer: Universal Partners Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed investment holding company. Based on the live data, the shares trade at R18.08, carry the UPL ticker, and reflect a market capitalisation of R1.32bn with a negative P/E of -12.77.

Q2: How can I buy Universal Partners Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy UPL through a brokerage or online trading account that gives access to the JSE. The live price per share is R18.08, so orders should be placed with that cost in mind, while noting that volume data is currently unavailable.

Q3: What affects the price of Universal Partners Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of UPL is influenced by market expectations, company-specific earnings, valuation ratios, and liquidity. Today’s data shows R18.08, a market cap of R1.32bn, and a P/E ratio of -12.77, which can all shape investor sentiment.

Q4: Does Universal Partners Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which indicates no current yield is displayed. That means income investors cannot rely on a visible dividend stream from the current data set, so the share’s appeal is more valuation-driven at R18.08.

Q5: How can I track my Universal Partners Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track UPL through your trading account, JSE quotes, and portfolio dashboard. The live data provides the share code UPL, current price of R18.08, and dividend yield of –, so you can monitor price moves and income visibility in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Universal Partners Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is currently steady at R18.08 with a recent price change of 0. Market cap sits at R1.32bn and trading volume is unavailable, so liquidity, investor demand, and the negative P/E likely remain key influences.

Q7: Is Universal Partners Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On the live numbers alone, UPL is a neutral watchlist candidate rather than a clear buy. The R18.08 price, -12.77 P/E, and missing dividend yield suggest the case depends on your tolerance for earnings uncertainty and limited income support.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Universal Partners Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today is more suitable for investors comfortable with a flat price profile and limited yield visibility. At R18.08, with recent change at 0 and volume unavailable, the data does not show a strong urgency to purchase immediately.

Q9: How much does one Universal Partners Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Universal Partners Ltd. share costs R18.08 according to the live JSE data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, which suggests today’s session has so far produced no fresh directional movement.

Q10: How to sell Universal Partners Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell UPL, use your brokerage or online trading platform and enter a sell order at or near the current price of R18.08. Since volume is unavailable and recent change is 0, execution quality may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Universal Partners Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Universal Partners Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Universal Partners Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.08 and SELL if they fail to hold BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.