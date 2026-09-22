Uinvex is a market maker broker with headquarters in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The proprietary Web Trader platform executes trades with an average speed of 12 milliseconds. Uinvex offers over 300 tradable instruments.

?️Regulated and trusted by the SVG. ?️0144 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $20 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Promotional bonuses may be offered, depending on campaigns 💸Fees $30 withdrawal fee under $300, $10 monthly inactivity fee after 6 months 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads, no fixed commission structure disclosed 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits free of charge, withdrawals may include processing fees 🖥️Platforms Proprietary Web Trader, Android mobile app 🛡️Regulation Registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines 🔐Trust Score Low–Medium due to lack of recognized regulation ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within a few business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Uinvex Spider Chart

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Leverage up to 1:500 allows high capital efficiency Not regulated by South Africa’s FSCA There’s a low minimum deposit of $20 No support for ZAR accounts Proprietary platform with 12 ms execution speeds Limited educational resources for beginner traders Offers Islamic accounts with 14-day swap-free terms No iOS app for Uinvex mobile trading Economic calendar and market news for insights Limited customer support in languages other than English

Overview

Uinvex launched in 2024 with a straightforward mission: to make trading accessible for everyone, regardless of experience level.

Headquartered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, this market maker broker handles trades directly instead of relying on third-party providers.

Uinvex’s proprietary platform makes trading simple, with quick execution speeds averaging 12 milliseconds and leverage options up to 1:500.

The goal isn’t to overwhelm but to offer a clean, efficient experience for traders who want results without the fuss.

Uinvex’s regulatory status in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines provides basic client safeguards like segregated funds and negative balance protection.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Uinvex is an intuitive, smart, secure, full-fledged trading platform that is comfortable to trade at any level.

The Uinvex Web Trader is user-oriented, basically concentrating on the user experience.

In case someone prefers to trade via a mobile application, Uinvex provides an app for its accounts and trade management on the go.

🌟 Feature 💻 Web Trader User-friendly platform for seamless trading. 📱 Mobile Trading Trade on the go with the Uinvex mobile app. 📈 Wide Asset Selection Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, and CFDs. 🔒 Secure Trading Advanced security measures for safe transactions. ⚡ Fast Execution Cutting-edge technology ensures quick order execution. 🌍 Global Markets Access to major financial markets worldwide. 🎓 User-Friendly Interface Easy navigation for both beginners and experienced traders. 🆓 Free Account Registration Sign up easily and start trading without upfront fees.

Uinvex Customer Reviews

As of January 2026, Uinvex has garnered a trust score of 72 out of 100 on Scamadviser, indicating a medium to low-risk assessment.

This rating is based on factors such as a valid SSL certificate and the website's longevity.

⭐ Aspect 🔍 Details 🏆 Trust Score 72/100 on Scamadviser – Medium to Low Risk. 🔒 Security Valid SSL certificate ensures secure transactions. ⚠️ Risk Factor Offers high-risk financial services. 💬 User Reviews Limited customer feedback available online.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Myfxbook Not enough verified reviews ⭐⭐ (2/5) 🔖Forex Peace Army Reports of withdrawal issues ⭐ (1/5) 🔖Sitejabber Mixed user feedback ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) 🔖Google Some positive but cautious reviews ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) 🔖HelloPeter Customer complaints about service ⭐⭐ (2/5) 🔖TrustPilot Low trust score, scam reports ⭐ (1/5)

Uinvex Safety and Security

Uinvex prioritizes the safety and security of its users by implementing robust measures to protect personal and financial information.

The platform employs industry-standard encryption protocols to safeguard data during transmission and storage.

Additionally, Uinvex adheres to strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies, requiring users to verify their identity and address before engaging in trading activities.

This commitment to compliance ensures a secure trading environment for all participants.

Is Uinvex a safe platform for trading?

Uinvex uses encryption and identity verification to protect user data and funds. However, it is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is not regulated by a recognized financial authority, which may pose additional risks.

What are the risks of trading on Uinvex?

Trading on Uinvex carries risks due to limited regulatory oversight. There is no investor protection or guaranteed withdrawal security, and some users have reported issues with support and withdrawals, so caution is advised.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as an IBC, not regulated by a recognized authority 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts No evidence of segregated client fund accounts is clearly stated 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not provided; no trader insurance protection offered 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No official rating or audited financial strength disclosed 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Standard online security measures, no advanced crypto-specific protections mentioned 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not guaranteed; traders may risk losing more than their deposits 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Limited transparency, no third-party audits or compliance certifications shown

Uinvex at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name UINVEX 📍Headquarters Location London, United Kingdom 📅Year Established 2024 👤CEO/Founder Not disclosed 🌐Global Offices UK, UAE, and additional international locations 🔖Licensing Body St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 👥Group Companies UINVEX Group 🏛️Business Model Online trading and investment services 🌍Operational Languages English, Arabic, and more 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not listed Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation SVG Financial Services Authority (FSA) ✔️Compliance Standards Adheres to AML and KYC compliance standards 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Yes, per regulatory requirements 💰Insurance Coverage Not specified 📋AML & KYC Policy Implemented 🔒Security of Trading Platform Advanced encryption and cybersecurity measures 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Available in applicable jurisdictions 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Multi-layered security protocols Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 💳Deposit Methods Visa/Mastercard, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer 💵Withdrawal Methods Visa/Mastercard, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant to 24 hours 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1–3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees None 💵Withdrawal Fees May apply, depending on the method 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $20 / 370 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $50 🔒Data Protection Yes 👁️‍🗨️Transparency High Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes 📷Instagram Yes 🐦Twitter Yes 💼LinkedIn Yes 🎥YouTube Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Uinvex Account Types

Uinvex offers three primary account types to cater to diverse trading needs.

The Retail Account provides access to over 300 instruments with leverage up to 1:500 and spreads from 1.3 pips.

For traders adhering to Islamic principles, the Islamic Account offers similar features with a 14-day swap-free period.

Additionally, the Demo Account allows users to practice trading with virtual funds, mirroring real market conditions. Each account type is designed

Retail Account

The Retail Account is ideal for traders seeking comprehensive market access.

It offers leverage up to 1:500, enabling traders to control larger positions with a smaller margin.

With spreads starting from 1.3 pips, this account provides competitive trading conditions across various asset classes.

Islamic Account

Catering to traders who adhere to Islamic principles, the Islamic Account offers a swap-free trading environment.

This account ensures compliance with Sharia law by eliminating interest-based charges.

A 14-day swap-free period is provided, after which standard swap fees may apply.

Demo Account

The Demo Account is designed for those new to trading or looking to test strategies without financial risk.

It mirrors real market conditions, allowing users to practice trading with virtual funds.

This account serves as an excellent tool for familiarizing oneself with the Uinvex platform.

What account types does Uinvex offer?

Uinvex provides three main account types: the Retail Account for standard trading with access to over 300 instruments, the Islamic Account designed for Sharia-compliant trading with a 14-day swap-free period, and the Demo Account for practicing with virtual funds in real market conditions.

How do I choose the right Uinvex account type?

Choosing an account depends on your trading experience and goals. Beginners may start with the Demo Account to practice risk-free, while experienced traders can select the Retail Account for full market access or the Islamic Account if they require swap-free, Sharia-compliant trading conditions.

How to open a Uinvex Account

Starting an account with Uinvex is straightforward.

However, South African traders should be aware of a few region-specific considerations, such as the absence of ZAR as a base currency or local payment methods.

The registration process is conducted entirely online, beginning with a simple application form that grants immediate access to the platform’s features.

Step 1: Sign Up

Go to the UINVEX website and click on Sign Up.

Step 2: Fill in the Form

Fill in the Form with your details.

Step 3: Choose your preferences

Choose your residence, date of birth, and address.

Step 4: Choose a Password

Choose your password and the other questions.

Step 5: Submit

Click on the declaration and submit.

Uinvex Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Uinvex offers competitive trading conditions, though specific details on fees, spreads, and commissions are not publicly disclosed on their official website.

Traders are encouraged to review the platform's terms and conditions or contact customer support directly for comprehensive information regarding these aspects.

This approach ensures transparency and helps traders make informed decisions based on their individual trading needs.

What are the spreads on Uinvex?

Uinvex offers variable spreads across its asset classes. For major forex pairs like EUR/USD, spreads start at 1.3 pips. Commodities such as gold have spreads of around 4 points, while cryptocurrencies like BTC/USD have spreads beginning at 8,500 points due to their volatility.

Does Uinvex charge commissions on trades?

No, Uinvex does not charge fixed commissions on trades. Instead, the cost is covered by the spread. This approach can be more cost-effective for high-frequency traders, as commission fees can accumulate quickly.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Variable; no fixed commission structure clearly published 💰 Required Min Deposit $20 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $30 for amounts under $300 💳 Deposit Fees Generally free; not clearly specified for all methods 📝 Average Spread Variable; examples suggest spreads are neither ultra-tight nor very wide, but exact averages not transparently published 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

Uinvex Trading platforms

traders, the platform provides essential tools such as basic charting features, multiple timeframes, and various order types.

With an execution speed of 12 milliseconds, Uinvex ensures swift order processing.

The mobile app extends this functionality, allowing traders to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go.

While the platform may not offer the advanced features of MetaTrader 4 or 5, it delivers a straightforward and efficient trading environment suitable for a wide range of traders.

Uinvex Web Trader

The Uinvex Web Trader is a browser-based platform built with industry standards in mind, offering a simple and intuitive user interface suitable for all types of traders.

It provides essential tools such as basic charting features, multiple timeframes, and various order types to facilitate efficient trading.

With an execution speed of 12 milliseconds, the platform ensures quick order processing, allowing traders to respond swiftly to market movements.

The Web Trader supports trading across multiple asset classes, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, providing a comprehensive trading environment.

Uinvex Mobile App

The Uinvex mobile app extends the functionality of the Web Trader to mobile devices, enabling traders to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go.

Available for Android devices, the app offers features like real-time updates, charting tools, and custom alerts, ensuring that traders have access to the markets wherever they are.

The mobile app maintains the same execution speed and reliability as the Web Trader, providing a consistent and efficient trading experience across devices.

What trading platforms does Uinvex offer?

Uinvex provides a proprietary Web Trader platform and a mobile app designed for Android devices. Both platforms allow traders to access forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, with essential charting tools, multiple timeframes, and order management features.

Is Uinvex’s platform suitable for beginners and experienced traders?

Yes, Uinvex’s platforms are designed to cater to all levels. Beginners benefit from a straightforward, intuitive interface and basic charting, while experienced traders can execute trades quickly, manage multiple instruments, and utilize advanced order types for efficient trading.

Uinvex Deposit and Withdrawal

Uinvex offers a smooth and secure deposit and withdrawal process designed for convenience and reliability.

Traders can fund their accounts quickly using multiple payment methods, while withdrawals are processed efficiently, ensuring timely access to funds with transparency and minimal hassle.

How much is the minimum deposit at Uinvex?

The minimum deposit required to open a Uinvex trading account is $20. This low entry threshold allows both beginner and experienced traders to start trading easily while providing access to a wide range of financial instruments and account features.

What are the withdrawal fees and procedures at Uinvex?

Uinvex charges a $30 fee for withdrawals under $300. Deposits are generally free of charge. The platform also applies a $10 monthly inactivity fee if an account remains dormant for over six months. Withdrawals are processed efficiently following verification procedures.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Uinvex offers competitive leverage options to enhance trading flexibility.

For forex trading, leverage is available up to 1:500, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay.

This high leverage can amplify potential profits but also increase risk exposure.

Leverage limits vary across different asset classes; for example, stock CFDs have a maximum leverage of 1:20, and commodities like gold and silver CFDs offer leverage up to 1:100.

Compare Forex Brokers - Uinvex vs. AvaTrade vs. FP Markets

📌Criteria 💻Trading Platforms Proprietary Web Trader (Web, Android) MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, WebTrader, ZuluTrade MT4, MT5, IRESS, cTrader, FP Markets App ⚙️Instruments Offered 300+ instruments 1,260+ instruments 10,000+ instruments 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:400 (Pro) Up to 1:500 💳Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR $100 / R1806 $100 / R1806 👥Account Types Retail, Islamic, VIP, Demo Retail, Professional, Islamic, Demo Standard, Raw, Islamic, Demo 📉Spreads From 1.3 pips (Forex) 0.9 pips (Retail), 0.6 pips (Pro) 0.0 pips (Raw), 1.0 pips (Standard) ✅Execution Speed 12 ms ~0.03 seconds <40 ms 🛡️Regulation St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ireland (CBI), South Africa (FSCA), Australia (ASIC), etc. South Africa (FSCA), Australia (ASIC), Cyprus (CySEC), etc. 🔒Negative Balance Protection Yes Yes Yes 📚Educational Resources Limited Extensive (Webinars, eBooks, Tutorials) Comprehensive (Courses, Guides, Videos) 📞Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone 24/5 Live Chat, Phone, Email 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone 📲Deposit Methods Visa/Mastercard, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Crypto 💵Withdrawal Time 48 hours 24–48 hours 1–5 days ⭐Special Features Islamic accounts, Economic calendar AvaProtect (risk management tool), Copy Trading Autochartist, VPS Hosting, MAM/PAMM Accounts 🎮Demo Account Yes Yes (21-day trial) Yes ($100,000 balance, extendable) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

Uinvex provides various educational materials that enable traders to improve their abilities and expertise.

Uinvex will deliver fundamental trading tools that cater to users at different skill levels, even though specific features have not been thoroughly explained.

Trading guides, along with educational articles and potential webinar or video tutorial access, constitute the available educational resources but require additional verification of specific details.

An all-inclusive educational framework remains necessary for traders to learn market tactics and risk procedures because such instruction leads to improved trading results.

📚 Educational Resource 🎥 Webinars Interactive sessions where traders can learn strategies, tips, and insights from experts. 📖 Tutorials Step-by-step guides designed for both beginners and advanced traders to help improve their trading skills. 📝 Articles Written resources covering various trading topics, including market analysis, strategies, and platform features. 🎓 Courses Comprehensive courses that may offer structured learning for different levels of traders. 📊 Trading Tools Tools and resources that help traders analyze the market and execute informed decisions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Uinvex has not yet received any major industry awards or recognitions.

As a relatively new broker founded in 2021, it is still building its reputation and establishing its presence in the competitive online trading market.

While the platform offers various promotions and bonuses to attract traders, it has not been formally acknowledged by independent industry bodies or award organizations at this time.

Traders interested in Uinvex should consider its services and offerings, keeping in mind that the absence of awards does not necessarily reflect the quality of the platform.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is an experienced Senior Account Manager who consistently delivers professional support. He understands client needs, provides clear guidance, and ensures smooth account management, making him a trusted point of contact for traders seeking reliable assistance. ⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often praise Aristos Panteli for his exceptional assistance. He is responsive, knowledgeable, and patient, offering step-by-step solutions that simplify complex trading processes. His dedication ensures clients feel supported and confident in every aspect of their trading journey. ⭐I have worked with many different… Having collaborated with numerous account managers, I can confidently say Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise and professionalism. His proactive approach, clear communication, and genuine commitment to client success make working with him a consistently positive experience.

Conclusion Overall, Uinvex offers a simple trading experience, which works well for traders who prefer functionality without unnecessary extras. The proprietary platform is intuitive, with helpful tools like an economic calendar and trading signals that support real-time decisions. Spreads on forex start at 1.3 pips, leverage goes up to 1:500, and the account options cater to a mix of traders, including South Africa’s large Muslim community, who require Islamic accounts. That said, Uinvex isn’t regulated locally by the FSCA.

Disclaimer

Trading on Uinvex involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can magnify both gains and losses. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uinvex?

Uinvex is an online trading platform offering access to forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It provides traders with tools, real-time data, and trading options to manage positions efficiently, catering to both beginners and experienced investors seeking diverse opportunities.

How much leverage does Uinvex offer?

Uinvex provides leverage up to 1:500 for forex trading, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. Leverage varies across asset classes, with lower limits for stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies to balance risk and trading flexibility.

What are the deposit and withdrawal requirements?

The minimum deposit for Uinvex is $20, making it accessible for new traders. Withdrawals under $300 incur a $30 fee, while accounts inactive for over six months face a $10 monthly inactivity fee. Deposits are generally free of charge.

Which trading platforms does Uinvex provide?

Uinvex offers a proprietary web-based platform called Web Trader, supporting all asset classes. It features advanced charting tools, customizable indicators, real-time market news, and an intuitive interface designed to help traders make informed, strategic decisions efficiently.

Does Uinvex have a mobile trading app?

Yes, Uinvex offers a mobile app for Android devices. It allows traders to manage accounts, execute trades, access real-time market data, use charting tools, and set custom alerts, enabling trading conveniently from anywhere without relying on a desktop platform.

Are there swap-free accounts for Islamic traders?

Uinvex provides Islamic swap-free accounts with a 14-day swap-free period. After this period, standard swap fees apply based on the traded asset. This service ensures compliance with Sharia law for traders who cannot participate in interest-based transactions.

How can I contact Uinvex customer support?

Customer support is available via email and phone. The team assists with account setup, technical issues, withdrawals, and trading inquiries. Support aims to provide timely responses to ensure traders receive guidance and solutions for smooth account management.

Where is Uinvex based, and when was it founded?

Uinvex was founded in 2021 and is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It operates as a market maker broker, focusing on providing a simple, secure, and efficient trading experience for retail traders globally.

What types of accounts does Uinvex offer?

Uinvex offers multiple account types designed to suit different traders, including standard and Islamic accounts. Accounts vary in terms of leverage, spreads, and features, allowing traders to choose options that match their experience level, risk tolerance, and investment goals.

How reliable is Uinvex as a broker?

Uinvex has mixed user reviews, with some praising its platform and trading options while others report withdrawal and support challenges. Traders should carefully assess the platform’s policies, risk management tools, and account features before committing significant capital.