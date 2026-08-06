CMG is a high-risk offshore forex and CFD broker with a trust score of 40/100. It offers MetaTrader 4, a USD 250 minimum deposit, Standard and Pro pricing, and access to forex, indices, commodities, metals, oil, and cryptocurrency CFDs. The main concern is regulation. CMG's legal pages identify it as a trading name of AxiTrader Limited, a company incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but registration there is not the same as holding a forex-broker licence.

Quick Verdict CMG is not our preferred choice for most South African retail traders. The trading offer is reasonably broad, and MT4 remains familiar, but the broker does not present the level of regulatory protection available from an FSCA-authorised or other strongly regulated provider. South Africans also need to consider the USD-only account base currency, conversion costs, offshore dispute handling and the absence of a clearly identified investor compensation scheme. Best suited to: Experienced traders who understand offshore counterparty risk and independently verify the entity, account terms and withdrawal process before depositing. Not suited to: Beginners, risk-averse traders or anyone who wants local regulatory recourse in South Africa.

Is CMG Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

CMG should be treated as an unregulated offshore forex broker rather than an FSA-licensed broker. CMG states that it is a trading name of AxiTrader Limited, incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under company number 25417 BC 2019. That company registration does not provide the same protection as a forex licence from the FSCA, FCA, ASIC or CySEC.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority has stated that it does not issue forex or broker licences and does not regulate Business Companies or Limited Liability Companies conducting forex brokerage. This distinction matters. A trader may be dealing with a legally incorporated company, yet still have no prudential supervision, conduct-of-business protection, compensation scheme or local ombud route attached to the trading account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open a CMG Account?

The published minimum initial deposit for a live CMG account is USD 250. This is stated in CMG's FAQ. The broker also says USD is the available account base currency, so South African traders funding in rand may face bank charges, payment-provider costs and ZAR/USD conversion risk.

USD 250 is only the entry requirement. It is not a recommended trading balance, and it does not make leveraged CFD trading safer. Before depositing, check the live portal for current payment limits, account eligibility and any method-specific charges.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 101,88 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Promotional bonuses may be available depending on campaigns and region. 💸Fees Competitive fee structure with no hidden charges; account type determines exact costs. 📉Spreads & Commissions Offers raw spreads on ECN accounts with commission, or wider spreads with no commission on Standard accounts. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets; fast and secure transactions 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) available on desktop, web, and mobile. 🛡️Regulation Registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the FSA 🔐Trust Score Medium – registered but not strictly regulated for forex/CFDs; uses strong security measures. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals generally processed within 1–3 business days depending on method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CMG Trust Score

CMG receives a trust score of 40/100. The score recognises that the broker publishes legal documents, offers a known third-party platform and provides public information about products, pricing and payments. It remains below average because the named Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entity is not licensed there as a forex broker, no FSCA-authorised local entity is presented, and several important protections are either self-reported or not clearly confirmed.

Why the Score Is Limited

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines company registration is not a forex-broker licence.

No South African FSCA authorisation is presented on CMG's public legal pages.

No clear statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the named entity.

Segregated-funds claims come from CMG's own website and were not independently tested.

The website contains inconsistent or region-dependent leverage information.

CMG Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage Wide spreads Adequate regulation No info on commissions that may be charged Wide variety of trading instruments No educational material

Main Advantages

MetaTrader 4 is available with desktop, web and mobile access.

CMG advertises more than 70 forex pairs and multiple CFD market categories.

Standard accounts are marketed without trading commission.

Pro pricing is published at USD 3.50 per lot per side, or USD 7 round trip.

A free demo account is available for testing platform functions.

Main Drawbacks

The broker should not be described as FSA-regulated for forex trading.

No FSCA-authorised South African entity is identified.

Only USD is publicly listed as an account base currency.

MT5 and a proprietary platform are not offered on the pages reviewed.

High professional leverage increases loss and negative-equity risk.

CMG Overview

CMG is the trading name used on cmgone.com for AxiTrader Limited, a Business Company incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The broker offers leveraged forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4. Its public pages promote more than 70 currency pairs, over 30 index CFDs, commodities, precious metals, oil and cryptocurrency-related instruments.

The core offer is straightforward: MT4, variable spreads, commission-free Standard pricing and a lower-spread Pro model with commission. The product range may appeal to traders who already know MT4, but the regulatory structure deserves more attention than the platform features. A familiar platform does not reduce the counterparty risk of using an offshore broker.

What Can You Trade with CMG?

CMG's public market pages list forex, indices, commodity CFDs, precious metals, oil and cryptocurrencies. The forex page advertises more than 70 major, minor and exotic currency pairs, while the indices page advertises more than 30 index CFDs. The broader CFD page refers to more than 50 instruments. Product availability, contract size, margin and trading hours can vary, so the current product schedule should be checked before opening a position.

What Makes CMG Different from Other Brokers?

CMG's practical differentiators are MT4, broad forex coverage, Standard and Pro pricing, and partnership tools such as Multi Account Manager access. What does not differentiate it positively is regulation. Many competitors offer the same platform and similar markets through entities licensed by established conduct regulators. For South African traders, that regulatory comparison should carry more weight than marketing claims about fast execution or tight spreads.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMG Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 for desktop, web and mobile trading.

More than 70 forex pairs, plus indices, metals, commodities, oil and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Standard pricing without commission and Pro pricing with lower spreads plus commission.

Expert Advisors, signal integration, Myfxbook tools and VPS compatibility.

Demo accounts for platform practice without risking real money.

Introducing Broker and Multi Account Manager partnership arrangements.

A secure client portal for account settings, deposits and withdrawal requests.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, ECN, Islamic, Demo, VIP, and Corporate accounts tailored for beginners, professionals, and institutions. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage options available, going up to 1:500 depending on account type and region. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts with commission, or slightly wider spreads on Standard commission-free accounts. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, commodities, indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, offering a diverse trading portfolio. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) available on desktop, mobile, and web versions for smooth and reliable execution. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Sharia-compliant account option with no overnight interest charges for Muslim traders. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS services available for clients who meet certain trading volume requirements, ensuring stable connectivity. 👥 Copy Trading Social and copy trading features available, allowing clients to follow and replicate strategies of experienced traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts and encrypted transactions to ensure safety of deposits and withdrawals. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Registered under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

CMG Customer Reviews

Public feedback about CMG is limited and mixed, so it should be treated as supporting evidence rather than proof of safety or performance. Some users describe acceptable platform access and product choice, while others raise concerns about slippage, account conditions, support and withdrawals. Anonymous reviews cannot confirm what happened in an individual account, and positive comments do not replace regulatory protection.

When evaluating reviews, focus on repeated patterns, dates, the exact CMG domain and whether the reviewer can show a genuine transaction history. CMG is a short and widely used business name, which makes it easy to confuse unrelated companies or clone websites.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) – Clients value CMG for its competitive spreads, account variety, and solid MT4 platform. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive, with traders appreciating transparent pricing and reliable execution, though some note limited regulatory strength. 📞Customer Service Rated highly for responsiveness, with multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone ensuring prompt assistance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders note CMG offers decent spreads and execution speed, but reviews are limited compared to larger brokers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews, with some clients appreciating service quality while others mention concerns about regulation. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mostly positive feedback highlighting ease of account setup and trading platform reliability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Google reviews reflect client satisfaction with support and withdrawals, though regulation is often questioned. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ South African clients share mixed experiences, with praise for support but concerns about withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally favorable reviews on platform usability and spreads, though some express caution due to offshore regulation. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

The rating table should be read alongside the regulatory findings in this review. A star score measures sentiment. It does not confirm licensing, fund segregation, execution quality or the likelihood of a successful withdrawal.

CMG Safety and Security

CMG says retail client money is held separately from operational funds and that account information is protected through secure systems. Those are useful policies, but they are broker statements rather than evidence of protection under a recognised forex regulatory framework.

Segregated funds: Claimed by CMG, but the banking arrangement and independent assurance were not verified in this review.

Claimed by CMG, but the banking arrangement and independent assurance were not verified in this review. Investor compensation: No statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entity.

No statutory compensation scheme was identified for the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entity. Negative balance protection: Not clearly confirmed for all clients on the public pages reviewed.

Not clearly confirmed for all clients on the public pages reviewed. Complaints: CMG publishes an internal complaints procedure, but an independent external dispute body is not clearly named for the offshore entity.

CMG publishes an internal complaints procedure, but an independent external dispute body is not clearly named for the offshore entity. Platform security: MT4 account security still depends on strong passwords, device protection and careful handling of login credentials.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing CMG is registered under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, though the FSA does not regulate margin forex or CFD activities. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company operational accounts, ensuring deposits are protected and cannot be used for business expenses. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Client funds are kept separate from company operational accounts, ensuring deposits are protected and cannot be used for business expenses. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating As an offshore-registered broker, CMG does not publicly disclose capital adequacy ratios or official credit ratings, limiting transparency in this area. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Strong encryption and secure login protocols are applied to protect trading accounts and client data against unauthorized access or cyber threats. 📈 Negative Balance Protection CMG offers negative balance protection, ensuring clients cannot lose more money than they deposit, even during high volatility events. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits While CMG provides legal documents and client agreements, full third-party audit details are not published, making compliance transparency limited compared to brokers regulated in stricter jurisdictions.

How Does CMG Say It Protects Client Funds?

CMG states that retail client funds are held in segregated accounts. Segregation can reduce the risk of client money being used for ordinary company expenses, but it is not the same as deposit insurance and does not guarantee full or rapid recovery if a broker fails. Traders should request the current client-money terms and identify the bank and legal entity before funding.

What Happens If CMG Becomes Insolvent?

The outcome would depend on the client agreement, the location of the funds, the account structure and the insolvency law applying to AxiTrader Limited. No statutory investor compensation scheme was identified for the named Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entity. This means recovery could be slower, more expensive and less certain than a dispute involving a locally authorised provider.

CMG at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kingstown. 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Cannot be ascertained from website 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 101,88 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Konnectivity, China UnionPay, and B2B Transfer. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Konnectivity, China UnionPay, and B2B Transfer. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Yes, Mobile and Desktop 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 80 currency pairs, CFDs, precious metals, commodities, and oils 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English and Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Click Here

Key Findings

Trust score: 40/100.

40/100. Risk classification: High-risk offshore broker.

High-risk offshore broker. Legal entity: AxiTrader Limited, incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

AxiTrader Limited, incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Forex regulation: No SVG FSA forex-broker licence; no FSCA entity identified on the reviewed legal pages.

No SVG FSA forex-broker licence; no FSCA entity identified on the reviewed legal pages. Minimum deposit: USD 250.

USD 250. Base currency: USD.

USD. Platform: MetaTrader 4.

MetaTrader 4. Verified retail account models: Standard and Pro.

Standard and Pro. Retail leverage: Public pages indicate up to 30:1, with product-specific limits.

Public pages indicate up to 30:1, with product-specific limits. Professional leverage: Some regional CMG pages state up to 400:1.

CMG Account Types

The public CMG pages clearly support two main retail pricing models: Standard and Pro. The previous review listed several additional account types that could not be verified as current retail trading accounts. Partnership, affiliate, and Multi Account Manager services should not be presented as ordinary personal account types.

Standard Account

The Standard Account uses variable spreads and does not charge a separate trading commission according to CMG's forex and commodity pages. This pricing is easier to understand because most of the transaction cost is included in the spread. The actual spread can widen with liquidity, market events, and the instrument traded.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is positioned for traders who prefer lower spreads and are willing to pay commission. CMG publishes a commission of USD 3.50 per lot per side, equal to USD 7 for a round-trip trade. Traders should compare the total spread-plus-commission cost against the Standard Account using their normal position size and instruments.

Demo Account

CMG offers a free MT4 demo account with virtual funds. A demo can be useful for checking platform navigation, order types, and strategy logic, but demo execution does not prove how a live account will behave during volatile markets, withdrawals or disputes.

Partnership and MAM Arrangements

CMG also promotes Introducing Broker and Multi Account Manager arrangements. These are business or account-management services, not substitutes for a normal retail account comparison. MAM access is described as being for approved and regulated managers, and clients should understand the authority granted to any third party managing an account.

Does CMG Offer an Islamic Account?

An Islamic or swap-free account could not be confirmed from the current public pages reviewed. Traders who require Sharia-compliant terms should obtain the full swap-free agreement in writing, including any administration fees, holding-period limits and excluded instruments, before depositing.

Which CMG Account Is Better?

The Standard Account is simpler for occasional or lower-volume traders because there is no separate commission. The Pro Account may cost less for frequent traders if the spread reduction exceeds the USD 7 round-trip commission. The right choice depends on live spreads, position size, and trading frequency, not the account label.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CMG Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Official CMG Website

Use the cmgone.com domain shown in CMG's legal documents. Avoid links sent by unknown callers, messaging accounts or unofficial trading groups, as similarly named websites may not belong to the same entity.

2. Read the Legal Documents First

Open the Client Agreement, risk disclosure, product schedule, payment terms and complaints procedure. Confirm that AxiTrader Limited is the contracting entity and note which country's law and courts apply to disputes.

3. Start the Online Application

Enter your name, email address, phone number and country of residence. Use information that matches your identity and payment documents to avoid delays during verification or withdrawal.

4. Choose the Account and Base Currency

Select Standard or Pro pricing where available. CMG publicly lists USD as the account base currency, so calculate the effect of converting South African rand before continuing.

5. Complete the Suitability Information

Provide accurate details about employment, income, trading experience, and the source of funds. Do not overstate your experience to obtain higher leverage or account access.

6. Upload Verification Documents

Submit a valid government-issued identity document and recent proof of address. CMG's FAQ says proof-of-residence documents should generally be dated within the previous 90 days.

7. Review Leverage and Product Limits

Check the actual leverage applied to the account and each product. Public pages indicate retail leverage up to 30:1, but product margins vary, and professional terms may be much higher.

8. Fund the Account Carefully

Use a payment method in your own name. Begin with an amount you can afford to lose, keep copies of the payment record, and test the withdrawal process before increasing the balance.

9. Download or Open MT4

Use the official CMG platform page, confirm the server name and enable appropriate account security. A demo account is a safer place to learn the platform before placing a live leveraged trade.

CMG Fees, Spreads and Commissions

CMG uses spread-only Standard pricing and spread-plus-commission Pro pricing. Spreads are variable and can widen during volatile or illiquid periods. The broker's public pages promote competitive pricing, but live cost should be checked in MT4 and the current product schedule rather than relying on a single marketing figure.

Standard Account commission: No separate commission published.

No separate commission published. Pro Account commission: USD 3.50 per lot per side, or USD 7 round trip.

USD 3.50 per lot per side, or USD 7 round trip. Spreads: Variable by instrument, account, and market conditions.

Variable by instrument, account, and market conditions. Deposit and withdrawal fees: CMG says it generally does not charge them, but banks and payment providers may charge their own fees.

CMG says it generally does not charge them, but banks and payment providers may charge their own fees. Funding without trading: CMG reserves the right to pass on deposit costs where funds appear not to have been deposited for trading.

CMG reserves the right to pass on deposit costs where funds appear not to have been deposited for trading. Card or e-wallet thresholds: The payment page includes fee-free limits and conditions that should be checked before a large deposit.

The payment page includes fee-free limits and conditions that should be checked before a large deposit. Overnight costs: Swap or financing charges can apply to positions held overnight unless a written alternative arrangement applies.

Are CMG's Trading Costs Competitive?

They may be competitive for some instruments, but the answer depends on the live spread, commission, swap rate, conversion cost and execution received. A low advertised spread is not the total trading cost. Compare the same instrument and position size across brokers at the same time, then include all non-trading charges.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive – depends on account type (Standard or ECN). 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 minimum to open a live trading account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No internal fees, but third-party charges (banks/payment providers) may apply. 💳 Deposit Fees Typically free; CMG does not charge deposit fees, though provider costs may vary. 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts (with commission) or from 1.2 pips on Standard accounts (no commission). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMG Trading Platforms

CMG offers MetaTrader 4 rather than MetaTrader 5 or a proprietary platform. MT4 supports charting, indicators, Expert Advisors, one-click trading and multiple order types. It remains widely used, although traders who need exchange-traded products, advanced multi-asset tools or newer MT5 functions may find the platform choice limited.

MetaTrader 4 Desktop

CMG provides an MT4 desktop download, with the public download page focused on Windows. Desktop MT4 is the strongest option for custom indicators, Expert Advisors and detailed chart work. Mac users should confirm the current installation method before opening an account because CMG's public pages contain inconsistent wording about native Mac support.

MT4 WebTrader

WebTrader allows browser-based access without a full desktop installation. It is useful when moving between devices, though browser trading may offer fewer customisation options than a dedicated desktop terminal.

MT4 Mobile

Mobile access is promoted for iOS and Android. The app can be used to monitor positions, change orders and view charts, but complex analysis and automated strategies are generally easier to manage on desktop.

VPS, Signals and Expert Advisors

CMG promotes VPS compatibility, signal-provider integration and Expert Advisors. These tools can automate execution, but they do not remove market risk. Copying a strategy or running an EA can produce rapid losses, especially when high leverage is used.

Does CMG Offer MT5?

MT5 was not listed as an available platform on the public CMG pages reviewed. Traders who specifically need MT5 should confirm current availability with the broker or compare another provider before opening an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMG Deposits and Withdrawals

CMG says payment methods vary by country and are shown in the secure client portal. Public pages list methods that may include bank wire, Visa or Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, C-Link, China UnionPay, CoinZoom, Finrax and broker-to-broker transfers. Not every method will be available to every South African client.

Accounts are publicly listed in USD, not ZAR.

Deposits and withdrawals must generally come from and return to an account in the client's name.

Third-party payments are not accepted.

CMG says withdrawal requests are processed within one to two business days.

International bank transfers may take a further two to five days.

Receiving banks, intermediary banks and payment providers may charge fees.

Additional proof of identity or source of funds may be required.

How Can South Africans Deposit with CMG?

Available methods must be checked inside the client portal. Because CMG publicly lists USD as the account base currency, a rand-funded payment may be converted before it reaches the trading account. Ask for the exchange rate, payment-provider fee and beneficiary details before transferring money.

How Do CMG Withdrawals Work?

Withdrawal requests are submitted through the client portal. The destination account must generally be in the same name as the CMG account. CMG says it processes requests within one to two business days, but this is an internal processing target rather than a guarantee that the funds will reach a South African bank within that period.

Deposit Methods

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to a few hours Usually free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 business days May incur bank fees 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant to same day Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Usually within 1 hour Minimal network fees 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Usually free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Methods

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–5 business days Usually free; bank fees may apply 💳 Credit / Debit Card 1–3 business days Usually free 🌐 E-Wallets Instant to 24 hours Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency Within 1 hour to 24 hours Minimal network fees 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets Varies by region, usually 1–3 days Usually free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

CMG Leverage

The current public pages indicate retail leverage of up to 30:1, while some regional pages state that professional clients may receive up to 400:1. Product-specific limits can be lower. For example, CMG's commodities page displays 10:1, while index, oil, metals and broader CFD pages commonly display 30:1.

The previous 1:500 claim could not be verified and should not be used. Actual leverage depends on the account classification, product, region and CMG's risk settings. Higher leverage reduces the margin required to open a trade but increases the speed at which losses can consume the account.

At 30:1, a 1% adverse move can have a significant effect on the margin committed.

At 400:1, very small price changes can create large gains or losses relative to the deposit.

A professional classification may remove protections normally available to retail clients.

Use position sizing and stop-loss planning rather than treating the maximum leverage as a target.

CMG vs eToro vs XM - Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 101,88 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The comparison table should clearly distinguish CMG's offshore company registration from a verified forex licence. It should also use the same date and account type for minimum deposits, leverage and fees across all three brokers. Regulatory entities can vary by country, so the table must not use a group's strongest licence to describe every client account.

CMG Research and Trading Tools

CMG provides a basic set of research and platform tools rather than a full institutional research service. The public website includes an economic calendar, exchange-holiday information, futures rollover information, MT4 charting, signals, Expert Advisors and VPS compatibility.

Economic calendar: Useful for tracking scheduled data and central-bank events.

Useful for tracking scheduled data and central-bank events. MT4 indicators: Supports built-in and custom technical indicators.

Supports built-in and custom technical indicators. Signals and copy tools: May help automate ideas but can also reproduce another trader's losses.

May help automate ideas but can also reproduce another trader's losses. VPS: Useful for strategies that need continuous connectivity.

Useful for strategies that need continuous connectivity. Education: The website promotes educational resources, although depth and update frequency should be checked.

These tools can support analysis, but they do not establish the broker's trustworthiness and should not be treated as personalised financial advice.

CMG Awards and Bonuses

No specific current award or retail bonus was independently verified during this update. CMG uses phrases such as “award-winning” in its marketing, but a broker review should name the awarding body, category and year before presenting an award as evidence.

No active bonus terms were confirmed on the public pages checked. Promotions can change quickly and may include volume or withdrawal conditions, so South African clients should read the full terms before accepting any incentive.

CMG Customer Support

CMG states that its client services and trading desk operate 24 hours a day, five days a week while markets are open. The public complaints and product pages provide the phone number +61 2 4036 3165 and the email address support@cmgau.com.

Support availability is useful, but response time and problem resolution were not tested for this review. Before depositing, ask support to confirm the contracting entity, South African eligibility, account base currency, leverage, withdrawal route, and the escalation process for unresolved complaints. Keep the response in writing.

Is CMG Suitable for South African Traders?

CMG is available internationally, but it is not a strong fit for most South African retail traders. The main problem is not market access. It is the lack of clearly identified local regulatory protection.

FSCA status: No FSCA-authorised CMG entity is presented on the public legal pages reviewed.

No FSCA-authorised CMG entity is presented on the public legal pages reviewed. Local currency: USD is the listed base currency, so ZAR conversion can add cost and volatility.

USD is the listed base currency, so ZAR conversion can add cost and volatility. Local payments: A South African bank-transfer route was not clearly confirmed publicly.

A South African bank-transfer route was not clearly confirmed publicly. Complaints: Disputes are likely to rely on the offshore client agreement and internal complaints process.

Disputes are likely to rely on the offshore client agreement and internal complaints process. Tax: South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations.

South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations. Risk level: Better suited to experienced users who knowingly accept offshore counterparty risk.

South Africans who prioritise local accountability should compare brokers that state the exact FSCA-authorised entity and FSP number that will hold or service the account.

Final Verdict CMG offers a usable MT4 trading environment, broad forex coverage and transparent Standard-versus-Pro commission wording, but those strengths do not outweigh its regulatory weakness. The broker is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where the FSA does not issue forex-broker licences. With no clearly identified FSCA-authorised entity, no ZAR base account and no verified compensation scheme, CMG remains a high-risk offshore option. We do not recommend it for most South African retail traders.

CMG Review Methodology

This review was completed through desk research. We checked CMG's legal documents, public product pages, FAQ, platform information, payment pages and complaints procedure. We also checked the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines FSA's published explanation of its forex-broker licensing position and used the FSCA's public search facility as the appropriate verification route for South African authorisation.

The trust score considers regulation, legal-entity clarity, client-fund protections, platform transparency, pricing disclosure, payment information, complaint routes and country-specific suitability. We did not claim first-hand experience because no live account was opened, no trade was placed, and no withdrawal was tested.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading uses leverage and can result in rapid losses. You do not own the underlying asset when trading a CFD. This review is general information and does not consider your objectives, financial position, or risk tolerance. Verify the legal entity, regulation, fees and product terms independently, and never deposit money you cannot afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is CMG regulated?

CMG is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but that should not be described as a forex-broker licence. The SVG FSA states that it does not issue forex or broker licences and does not regulate Business Companies conducting forex brokerage. CMG's public legal pages also do not present an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

Is CMG safe for South African traders?

CMG is a high-risk offshore choice for South Africans. It offers public legal documents and MT4, but no local FSCA entity, statutory investor compensation scheme or ZAR account was confirmed. A South African trader would need to accept offshore dispute handling, currency conversion and weaker regulatory recourse than with a locally authorised broker.

Which account types does CMG offer?

The current public pages clearly support Standard and Pro pricing, together with a demo account. Standard accounts have no separate trading commission, while Pro accounts use lower spreads plus USD 3.50 per lot per side. Other previously listed account types could not be verified as current retail options.

Does CMG offer an Islamic account?

A current Islamic or swap-free account was not confirmed on the public pages reviewed. Traders who need one should request the full written terms before depositing. Check administration charges, grace periods, eligible instruments, and whether the broker can convert the account back to standard swap pricing.

What leverage does CMG offer?

CMG's public pages indicate retail leverage up to 30:1, with lower or different product-specific limits. Some regional pages state that professional clients may receive up to 400:1. The previous 1:500 claim was not verified. Always confirm the ratio displayed in the application and platform before trading.

Does CMG offer MT4 or MT5?

CMG offers MetaTrader 4 across desktop, web, and mobile channels. MT5 was not listed on the public pages reviewed. MT4 supports charting, Expert Advisors, signals and common order types, but traders who specifically need MT5's additional functions should compare another broker.

How much does CMG charge in commission?

CMG says Standard accounts have no separate trading commission. Pro accounts are charged USD 3.50 per lot per side, equal to USD 7 for a round trip. Variable spreads and overnight financing can still apply, so the total cost is more than commission alone.

How long do CMG withdrawals take?

CMG says it processes withdrawal requests within one to two business days. International transfers may then take two to five additional days, depending on banks and payment providers. This is not a guaranteed arrival time, and identity or source-of-funds checks can extend the process.

Does CMG support ZAR accounts or local South African deposits?

CMG publicly lists USD as the account base currency. A ZAR base account and a dedicated South African local-bank transfer route were not confirmed on the pages reviewed. South African clients should expect possible conversion costs and should confirm the available payment route inside the secure client portal.

Does CMG provide negative balance protection?

Negative balance protection was not clearly confirmed for all CMG clients on the public pages reviewed. This is important because leveraged markets can move quickly and, depending on the agreement and execution conditions, a loss may exceed the available balance. Request written confirmation for the exact account entity.

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