The board of directors of Truworths announced the appointment of Jeremiah Skhulumi Vilakazi as an independent non-executive director of the company, with effect from 26 June 2026. Appointment to the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee The board further advised of the appointment of Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe, an independent non-executive director of the company, to the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the company, with effect from 26 June 2026.

The Group estimates its earnings per share (EPS) to be between 715 cents - 730 cents and headline earnings per share (HEPS) between 722 cents - 737 cents for the period The Group's audited financial results for the period are scheduled for release on or about Thursday, 27 August 2026.

Hilton Saven, an independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Board, who is due to retire by rotation at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Thursday, 5 November 2026, has notified the company that he will not offer himself for re-election. Accordingly, Mr Saven will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. Hans Hawinkels, a non-executive director and lead independent director of the Board, will succeed Hilton Saven as Chairman of the Board with effect from the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. At the same time, he will succeed Mr Saven as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee, assume the chairmanship of the Nomination Committee and step down as Chairman, but will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. Wayne Muller, an independent non-executive director of the company, will be appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk Committee, with effect from the conclusion of the 2026 AGM.

Revenue for the year dipped to R23.0 billion (R23.1 billion), however, gross profit went up to R11.0 billion (R10.9 billion). Trading profit dropped to R2.8 billion (R2.9 billion). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company was lower at R2.7 billion (R2.8 billion). In addition, headline earnings per share were reported at a reduced 732.2 cents per share (752.1 cents per share). Dividend declaration The directors of the company have resolved to declare a final gross cash dividend from retained earnings in respect of the 52-week period ended 28 June 2026 in the amount of 153 South African cents (2025: 170 South African cents) per ordinary share to shareholders reflected in the company’s register on the record date, being Friday, 18 September 2026.

Truworths International Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Truworths International Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with charts and price today in rands pointing to a cautious but tradable setup. The graph shows growth in income appeal rather than aggressive momentum, so the buy or sell decision rests on risk tolerance, dividend sustainability, and the current payout profile. For investors checking how to buy, the share code TRU is for sale on the JSE, and a cost-aware approach through an online trading account can simplify trading, whether using a standard trading account or comparing preference shares against ordinary stock opportunities. This data-driven view suggests traders should watch the graph closely for confirmation before acting on a fresh prediction.

Truworths International Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:00:19 Share Name & Ticker Truworths International Ltd. (TRU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail Current Price 47.22 Market Capitalization 19.32bn P/E Ratio 6.59 Dividend Yield 9.83 Trading Volume (Live Data) 317 945 Recent Price Change -2.11

Truworths International Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 47.22, down 2.11 from the previous close Market Cap 19.32bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 6.59, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 9.83, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility View Moderate volatility, supported by active trading volume

Truworths International Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup remains cautious. A P/E of 6.59 and a dividend yield of 9.83 can support the share, but the latest decline of 2.11 shows sellers still have influence. If volume stays firm around 317 945, the share may stabilise; if not, pressure could persist.

FAQ on Truworths International Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Truworths International Ltd. shares?

Answer: Truworths International Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed equity in a large consumer discretionary retailer. At R47.22 per share, the market values the company at 19.32bn, with a P/E of 6.59 and a dividend yield of 9.83, showing income appeal and active interest.

Q2: How can I buy Truworths International Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy TRU through a JSE-enabled trading account with a regulated broker. The current price per share is R47.22, so your purchase amount depends on this level. Live volume of 317 945 suggests there is enough liquidity for trading and execution today.

Q3: What affects the price of Truworths International Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by retail demand, earnings expectations, valuation, and trading activity. With a current price of R47.22, a P/E of 6.59, and a recent change of -2.11, the market is clearly reacting to both value perceptions and short-term sentiment.

Q4: Does Truworths International Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 9.83, which indicates the company pays dividends and remains attractive to income-focused investors. At R47.22 per share and a market cap of 19.32bn, the dividend profile adds support alongside the current trading valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Truworths International Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TRU by monitoring the JSE ticker, current price of R47.22, trading volume of 317 945, and dividend yield of 9.83. Your broker’s portfolio dashboard should show share movement and dividend receipts, making it easier to follow value and income trends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Truworths International Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 6.59 P/E ratio, the 9.83 dividend yield, the 19.32bn market cap, and today’s -2.11 price move. Together, these data points suggest investors are weighing value support against near-term selling pressure and broader retail trading conditions.

Q7: Is Truworths International Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, TRU may appeal to investors seeking income and reasonable valuation. The share trades at R47.22 with a P/E of 6.59 and dividend yield of 9.83, but the recent drop of 2.11 means timing still matters.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Truworths International Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a mixed signal. The price per share is R47.22, the yield is 9.83, and the P/E is 6.59, which are supportive, yet the recent move of -2.11 shows momentum is weak. A staged purchase may suit cautious buyers.

Q9: How much does one Truworths International Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Truworths International Ltd. share costs R47.22 today on the JSE. That price sits alongside a market cap of 19.32bn and live volume of 317 945, giving investors a clear reference point for purchase planning and trade execution.

Q10: How to sell Truworths International Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell TRU, place a sell order through your brokerage platform at the current market price or a chosen limit. With the share at R47.22 and volume at 317 945, execution should be possible, though the -2.11 move suggests sellers remain active.

How to Buy Truworths International Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for additional security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Explore the trading dashboard and order entry tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for TRU at the desired price per share.

Truworths International Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Truworths International Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The current price of R47.22, P/E of 6.59, and dividend yield of 9.83 argue for patience rather than aggressive chasing.