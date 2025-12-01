Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Tharisa plc price forecast remains anchored by today’s price today in rands at R27.00, with charts and graph data pointing to a stable setup rather than a sharp move. The dividend profile and payout metrics remain part of the buy or sell debate, while preference shares are not the focus here; the share code THA is widely followed on the JSE. For investors assessing cost, online trading access, how to buy, or for sale opportunities, the current data suggests a measured price forecast and growth prediction rather than an aggressive trade signal, so a trading account and close monitoring of the graph are key.
Tharisa plc Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:45:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Tharisa plc (THA)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Mining
|Current Price
|R27.00
|Market Capitalization
|R8.17bn
|P/E Ratio
|3.74
|Dividend Yield
|2.49%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|150
|Recent Price Change
|0
Tharisa plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R27.00, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R8.17bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|3.74, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.49%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the flat recent price change
Tharisa plc Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral in the near term, with the unchanged R27.00 price and very light trading volume suggesting a waiting pattern rather than a decisive trend. A firmer move would likely require stronger turnover, improved sector sentiment, or a catalyst tied to earnings and cash generation.
FAQ on Tharisa plc Shares
Q1: What are Tharisa plc shares?
Answer: Tharisa plc shares represent ownership in Tharisa plc on the JSE under ticker THA. Based on today’s data, the shares trade at R27.00, with a market cap of R8.17bn and a P/E ratio of 3.74, placing them in a mid-cap mining profile.
Q2: How can I buy Tharisa plc shares?
Answer: To buy Tharisa plc shares, use a JSE trading account with a regulated platform that supports THA. The live price per share is R27.00. Given the low volume of 150 and unchanged move, orders may require patience for execution.
Q3: What affects the price of Tharisa plc shares?
Answer: The price of Tharisa plc shares is influenced by sentiment on the JSE, sector conditions in mining, earnings quality, valuation, and trading volume. Today’s data shows R27.00, a P/E of 3.74, and a flat change, which points to limited short-term momentum.
Q4: Does Tharisa plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.49%, which indicates Tharisa plc does pay dividends. With the share price at R27.00 and a market cap of R8.17bn, the income profile may appeal to investors seeking moderate yield.
Q5: How can I track my Tharisa plc shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Tharisa plc shares and dividends through your trading account, your JSE portfolio page, and company announcements. Today’s live figures show THA at R27.00, a 2.49% dividend yield, and no price change, helping you monitor both value and income.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Tharisa plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by a flat R27.00 reading, very low volume of 150, and a modest P/E ratio of 3.74. Those figures suggest the market is pausing, with valuation and sector confidence playing a bigger role than momentum.
Q7: Is Tharisa plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Tharisa plc may be a buy for investors who prefer a low P/E ratio, a mid-cap mining exposure, and a 2.49% dividend yield. At R27.00, the share looks reasonably priced, but the low trading volume means execution can be slow.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Tharisa plc shares today?
Answer: Buying today could suit investors looking for stability rather than momentum, since THA is unchanged at R27.00 with only 150 shares traded. The case for purchase rests on valuation at 3.74 times earnings and the dividend yield, not on immediate price strength.
Q9: How much does one Tharisa plc share cost?
Answer: One Tharisa plc share costs R27.00 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with a market cap of R8.17bn, a P/E ratio of 3.74, and dividend yield of 2.49% all pointing to a steady valuation profile.
Q10: How to sell Tharisa plc shares?
Answer: To sell Tharisa plc shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account under THA. With the current price at R27.00 and live volume at 150, execution may depend on available buyers, so limit orders can help manage price.
How to Buy Tharisa plc Shares Step by Step
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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)
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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Tharisa plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given Tharisa plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R27.00 and BUY only if momentum improves with stronger volume above the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.