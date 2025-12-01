Tharisa announced that it has secured a new ZAR750.0 million (~ USD45.5 million) asset revolving finance facility from Nedbank Ltd. (acting through its Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking division) (Nedbank). The facility incorporates an accordion enabling Tharisa to increase the facility to ZAR1.25 billion (~ USD75.8 million). The facility ensures that Tharisa's underground fleet, comprising the specialised equipment necessary to support safe, efficient, and high-capacity underground extraction, is fully funded.

Tharisa announced its production results for Q3 FY20261 and cash balance as at 30 June 2026. Highlights - Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ('LTIFR') per 200 000 man hours worked: * 0.03 at Tharisa Minerals * 0.00 at Karo Platinum - Quarterly PGM production at 39.6 koz (Q2 FY2026: 34.3 koz) - Quarterly chrome production of 393.8 kt (Q2 FY2026: 404.0 kt) - Year-to-date production positions the group to deliver against FY2026 guidance - Average PGM contained metal basket price of USD2 681/oz (Q2 FY2026: USD3 038/oz) - Average metallurgical grade chrome concentrate price of USD306/t (Q2 FY2026: USD290/t) - Tharisa underground project on time and in line with budget, portal development on track to deliver first ROM within Q4 - Karo Platinum investment continues with focus on strategic infrastructure projects, mining contractor mobilisation for Phase 1 has been completed and open pit waste stripping well underway - Group cash on hand of USD198.8 million (31 March 2026: USD184.3 million) and debt of USD188.1 million (31 March 2026: USD129.6 million), resulting in a net cash position of USD10.7 million (31 March 2026: USD54.7 million), as spending on Karo Platinum and the Tharisa underground development increased during the quarter, in line with the budgeted development plans of both projects

Tharisa announced that Karo Platinum (Pvt) Ltd. (‘Karo Platinum’) has signed a Special Mining Lease Agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe, securing the tenure and fiscal framework required to advance the Karo Platinum Project towards first production.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Tharisa secured a five-year concentrate purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Valterra Platinum Ltd. for the Karo Platinum Project on Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke. The project, owned 85% by Karo Mining Holdings plc and supported by a Special Mining Lease Agreement with the Zimbabwean government, boasts a Mineral Reserve of 2.1 million ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) and a Mineral Resource of 11.2 million ounces, supporting a mine life exceeding 50 years. Tharisa owns 78.81% of Karo Mining Holdings. The agreement provides offtake certainty, bolstering the project's bankability as it advances towards first production. Valterra’s CEO expressed confidence in the project and the partnership. The deal marks a significant milestone in Tharisa’s growth and development strategy.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Tharisa plc price forecast remains anchored by today’s price today in rands at R27.00, with charts and graph data pointing to a stable setup rather than a sharp move. The dividend profile and payout metrics remain part of the buy or sell debate, while preference shares are not the focus here; the share code THA is widely followed on the JSE. For investors assessing cost, online trading access, how to buy, or for sale opportunities, the current data suggests a measured price forecast and growth prediction rather than an aggressive trade signal, so a trading account and close monitoring of the graph are key.

Tharisa plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:45:00 Share Name & Ticker Tharisa plc (THA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price R27.00 Market Capitalization R8.17bn P/E Ratio 3.74 Dividend Yield 2.49% Trading Volume (Live Data) 150 Recent Price Change 0

Tharisa plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R27.00, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R8.17bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 3.74, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.49%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Tharisa plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the near term, with the unchanged R27.00 price and very light trading volume suggesting a waiting pattern rather than a decisive trend. A firmer move would likely require stronger turnover, improved sector sentiment, or a catalyst tied to earnings and cash generation.

FAQ on Tharisa plc Shares

Q1: What are Tharisa plc shares?

Answer: Tharisa plc shares represent ownership in Tharisa plc on the JSE under ticker THA. Based on today’s data, the shares trade at R27.00, with a market cap of R8.17bn and a P/E ratio of 3.74, placing them in a mid-cap mining profile.

Q2: How can I buy Tharisa plc shares?

Answer: To buy Tharisa plc shares, use a JSE trading account with a regulated platform that supports THA. The live price per share is R27.00. Given the low volume of 150 and unchanged move, orders may require patience for execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Tharisa plc shares?

Answer: The price of Tharisa plc shares is influenced by sentiment on the JSE, sector conditions in mining, earnings quality, valuation, and trading volume. Today’s data shows R27.00, a P/E of 3.74, and a flat change, which points to limited short-term momentum.

Q4: Does Tharisa plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.49%, which indicates Tharisa plc does pay dividends. With the share price at R27.00 and a market cap of R8.17bn, the income profile may appeal to investors seeking moderate yield.

Q5: How can I track my Tharisa plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Tharisa plc shares and dividends through your trading account, your JSE portfolio page, and company announcements. Today’s live figures show THA at R27.00, a 2.49% dividend yield, and no price change, helping you monitor both value and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Tharisa plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a flat R27.00 reading, very low volume of 150, and a modest P/E ratio of 3.74. Those figures suggest the market is pausing, with valuation and sector confidence playing a bigger role than momentum.

Q7: Is Tharisa plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Tharisa plc may be a buy for investors who prefer a low P/E ratio, a mid-cap mining exposure, and a 2.49% dividend yield. At R27.00, the share looks reasonably priced, but the low trading volume means execution can be slow.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Tharisa plc shares today?

Answer: Buying today could suit investors looking for stability rather than momentum, since THA is unchanged at R27.00 with only 150 shares traded. The case for purchase rests on valuation at 3.74 times earnings and the dividend yield, not on immediate price strength.

Q9: How much does one Tharisa plc share cost?

Answer: One Tharisa plc share costs R27.00 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with a market cap of R8.17bn, a P/E ratio of 3.74, and dividend yield of 2.49% all pointing to a steady valuation profile.

Q10: How to sell Tharisa plc shares?

Answer: To sell Tharisa plc shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account under THA. With the current price at R27.00 and live volume at 150, execution may depend on available buyers, so limit orders can help manage price.

How to Buy Tharisa plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Tharisa plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Tharisa plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R27.00 and BUY only if momentum improves with stronger volume above the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.