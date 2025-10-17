Revenue for the interim period grew to R36.2 million (2024: R31.8 million) and gross profit went up to R18.7 million (2024: R17.3 million). Operating profit increased to R4.3 million (2024: R4.0 million). Profit attributable to owners went up to R384 397 (2024: R195 424). Furthermore, headline earnings per share improved to 0.68 cents per share (2024: 0.35 cents per share). Dividend declaration Notice is hereby given that a gross cash dividend (number 70) of 0.2 cents per share has been declared and is payable to all shareholders recorded in the Company's share register at the close of business on Friday, 24 April 2026. Company prospects As noted in the past, despite the continuing shrinkage of the telephony voice market, we continue growing across our service lines. We are focussed on our core business and continue to build new opportunities in the Data Centre market. We believe that our operating expenses are amongst the lowest in the industry and traditional growth can be accommodated with little increase in costs or resources. The growth of the Data Centre opportunities will require ongoing capital financing to meet demand in this sector and we are confident that we will access the finance needed together with internal positive cash flow to maintain the anticipated growth.

Shareholders were advised that an updated long form announcement containing minor amendments to the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity has been published. There are no changes to the previous information contained in the short form announcement published on 30 March 2026.

Shareholders were advised that for the year ended 30 June 2026, both earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) will increase by more than 700% compared to the EPS of 0.93 cents per share and HEPS of 1.08 cents per shares in the prior comparative period. A further trading statement is expected to be published during September 2026.

A final gross cash dividend of R0.003 (0.3 cents) per share has been declared for the quarter ending 30 June 2026 and is payable to all shareholders recorded in the Company's share register at the close of business on Friday, 17 July 2026.

Shareholders were advised that the Company, acting through one of its subsidiary companies, will be continuing with the share repurchase programme commenced in October 2020.

TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to restrained growth rather than a strong breakout, so the price forecast remains cautious. The price today in rands is R1 per share, and the buy or sell question depends on whether traders want the share code TLM for sale through an online trading account. With data showing a modest dividend and no preference shares payout signal in this update, investors should weigh cost, trading friction, and the longer-term growth profile before they decide how to buy and trade on the JSE.

TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. (TLM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Telecommunications Services / Communications Services Current Price R1.00 Market Capitalization 57.48m P/E Ratio 70.92 Dividend Yield 0.40% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.00, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 57.48m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 70.92, suggesting overvaluation relative to current earnings Dividend Yield 0.40%, modest for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate, based on the flat recent price change

TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are mixed, but the current flat price action keeps the short-term view neutral. A sustained move above R1.00 with stronger volume could improve momentum, while weakness in telecom sentiment or a drop below this level would likely keep traders cautious.

FAQ on TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a small-cap JSE-listed telecommunications services company. With a current price of R1.00, a market capitalization of 57.48m, and a P/E ratio of 70.92, the shares are priced for a selective investor base.

Q2: How can I buy TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker. The current price is R1.00, so your purchase size depends on available capital, dealing fees, and whether you want to trade the stock for short- or long-term exposure.

Q3: What affects the price of TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings quality, the high P/E ratio of 70.92, sector sentiment, and liquidity. With a market cap of 57.48m and no live volume figure provided, price moves can be sensitive to small orders and market interest.

Q4: Does TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.40%, which suggests some income contribution. At a price per share of R1.00, the dividend remains modest, so investors should treat it as a limited yield feature rather than a primary reason to buy.

Q5: How can I track my TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares and dividend record through your trading account and broker statements, using the JSE ticker TLM for reference. With the price at R1.00 and dividend yield at 0.40%, regular monitoring helps you confirm holdings, income updates, and valuation changes.

Q6: What factors are affecting the TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is mainly shaped by its current R1.00 level, the P/E of 70.92, and the small market cap of 57.48m. The flat recent change of 0 suggests limited immediate momentum, while sector conditions can still move the stock.

Q7: Is TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, the share looks more suited to cautious monitoring than aggressive buying. R1.00 per share, a 70.92 P/E ratio, and a 0.40% dividend yield point to value that must be judged carefully against the small-cap profile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong catalyst for an immediate purchase. The share trades at R1.00, recent change is 0, and the yield is only 0.40%, so buyers may prefer to wait for a clearer entry signal or stronger volume.

Q9: How much does one TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. share costs R1.00 today. That price per share comes with a market cap of 57.48m and a P/E ratio of 70.92, so the market is still valuing the stock at a relatively rich earnings multiple.

Q10: How to sell TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, place a disposal order through your broker or trading platform using the TLM share code. At R1.00 per share, selling decisions should consider the 70.92 P/E, the 0.40% dividend yield, and any dealing costs before execution.

How to Buy TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a licensed JSE broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for TLM shares at your chosen price.

TeleMasters Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given TeleMasters Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.00 and SELL if momentum weakens BELOW R1.00. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.