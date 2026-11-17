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Best Forex Brokers with Synthetic Indices in South Africa Revealed. Synthetic indices work differently from the forex pairs and share indices most traders know. Their prices come from computer models rather than JSE trading or changes in currency exchange rates such as USD/ZAR.

What you can trade, how those trades work, and the terms attached to your account differ from one broker to another. The six brokers in this comparison are Deriv, Weltrade, Vantage, Headway, FXPrimus and RCG Markets. Some provide proprietary indices, while RCG Markets introduces clients to instruments supplied by FXPrimus.

Our guide compares what each option offers South African traders, from available markets and trading platforms to fees and the legal side of opening an account.

Important: Synthetic indices are algorithm-generated financial instruments. Their prices do not directly follow conventional market movements. Trading these products through leveraged CFDs can result in substantial losses, even when the initial deposit is relatively small.

Can South African traders trade synthetic indices?

Yes. South African traders can access synthetic indices through brokers offering eligible accounts and supported instruments. Availability depends on the broker, trading platform, contractual provider and account jurisdiction. Always confirm the product specifications, applicable regulation and trading conditions before depositing funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Which trading platform supports synthetic indices?

MetaTrader 5 supports synthetic indices at several brokers, including Deriv, Weltrade, Vantage, Headway and FXPrimus. Deriv also offers cTrader for eligible instruments. Platform access varies by account and jurisdiction, so traders must confirm each symbol before opening positions.

6 Best Forex Brokers with Synthetic Indices in South Africa

Our comparison focuses on brokers offering identifiable synthetic index products. The ranking considers instrument variety, trading platforms, minimum deposit information, account conditions, contractual relationships and the risks associated with leveraged synthetic CFDs.

Broker Synthetic Products Platform Entry Information Main Difference Deriv Volatility, Boom/Crash, Jump Deriv MT5, cTrader Varies by payment method Extensive proprietary range Weltrade FX Vol., GainX, PainX, FlipX MT5 USD 1 SyntX minimum Separate offshore CFD supplier Vantage FixedVol, SpikeUp/Down, FixedStep MT5 for eligible products Verify account terms Three distinct models Headway VOL_80, BOOM_100 MT5 Verify account terms Instrument-level specifications FXPrimus Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace, Bounce MT5, WebTrader USD 15 synthetic minimum Broad model variety RCG Markets FXPrimus synthetic families MT4/MT5 under contract terms Verify account terms South African broker relationship

A very low entry deposit does not make an account low risk. Leverage can put even a small balance under serious pressure, and the spreads or fees you pay may differ between instruments on the same broker account.

What are the Best Forex Brokers with Synthetic Indices in South Africa (2026)?

Deriv – Best for the widest variety of proprietary synthetic indices. Weltrade – Best for low-entry SyntX accounts and diverse synthetic indices. Vantage – Best for FixedVol, SpikeUp/Down and FixedStep indices. Headway – Best for VOL and BOOM synthetic indices on MT5. FXPrimus – Best for Smash, Boost and Pace synthetic indices. RCG Markets – Best for South African brokerage with FXPrimus synthetic indices.

1. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

Deriv is closely associated with proprietary synthetic indices. Its Volatility series has preset statistical volatility levels, while Boom and Crash indices feature sudden price spikes in opposite directions.

is closely associated with proprietary synthetic indices. Its Volatility series has preset statistical volatility levels, while Boom and Crash indices feature sudden price spikes in opposite directions. Jump and Range Break indices offer further alternatives. A Boom 500 contract has an average interval between spikes, not an exact forecast for the next spike.

Deriv MT5 provides CFD contracts on eligible symbols. Deriv cTrader offers another route to synthetic CFDs, alongside its other financial instruments. Platform choice depends on the product and the account entity, and the actual symbols must appear in the terminal.

The company's own algorithms generate the synthetic prices; a similarly titled product from another broker is not the same instrument.

Deriv is suitable for traders who want a wide choice of proprietary models. A large selection of instruments is only part of the picture, as each symbol has its own contract size, spread, leverage and level of financial exposure.

Demo facilities provide an opportunity to examine these differences without personal capital at risk.

Features

Feature Deriv Synthetic indices Volatility, Boom/Crash, Jump and Range Break Trading platforms Deriv MT5 and cTrader for eligible instruments Minimum deposit Varies by payment method Price generation Proprietary algorithms Contract type CFDs on eligible symbols Demo account Available Spreads Vary by instrument Leverage Depends on symbol and account conditions Best suited for Traders seeking extensive proprietary synthetic index choices Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive proprietary index range Prices originate with the provider Volatility and Boom/Crash families Spike intervals are not exact MT5 and cTrader options Terms differ between symbols Virtual demo facilities Separate account jurisdictions

Does Deriv offer Boom and Crash synthetic indices?

Yes. Deriv provides proprietary Boom and Crash synthetic indices featuring simulated price spikes. Each contract has specific trading conditions, including average spike intervals and position requirements. Traders should understand that statistical averages cannot predict exactly when another spike will occur.

Can beginners trade synthetic indices on Deriv?

Beginners can explore Deriv's synthetic indices through demo accounts before trading with real money. The platform offers several instrument families, but understanding leverage, spreads and contract sizes remains essential. Demo practice helps traders evaluate risks without immediately exposing personal funds.

2. Weltrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Weltrade offers SyntX through a dedicated MT5 account. FX Vol. has defined volatility parameters, while SFX Vol. introduces periodic simulated spikes. PainX and GainX combine a general price direction with abrupt moves in the opposite direction.

offers SyntX through a dedicated MT5 account. FX Vol. has defined volatility parameters, while SFX Vol. introduces periodic simulated spikes. PainX and GainX combine a general price direction with abrupt moves in the opposite direction. FlipX, SwitchX and other variations provide further patterns. The same MT5 platform does not turn these into identical instruments.

The SyntX account has a USD 1 initial minimum, USD denomination and an upper leverage limit of 1:10,000 on eligible instruments. Minimum trade volume starts at 0.01 lots, subject to symbol conditions, and the stop-out level is 50%.

Such leverage can produce heavy losses after a modest adverse move. Spreads and other charges should be assessed against the instrument selected.

Weltrade SA (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised intermediary under FSP 50691. Weltrade Ltd, a separate company in Saint Lucia, supplies the CFDs and is not regulated by the FSCA.

The division between intermediary and issuer affects which company bears responsibility under the agreement.

Features

Feature Weltrade Synthetic indices FX Vol., SFX Vol., GainX, PainX, FlipX and SwitchX Trading platform MetaTrader 5 Account type SyntX Minimum deposit USD 1 Account currency USD Maximum leverage Up to 1:10,000 on eligible instruments Minimum trade volume 0.01 lots, subject to symbol conditions Stop-out level 50% Demo account Available South African intermediary Weltrade SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 50691 CFD supplier Weltrade Ltd, Saint Lucia Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Dedicated SyntX account Offshore CFD issuer Several proprietary index families Leverage up to 1:10,000 USD 1 entry minimum USD account denomination MT5 with demo option Contract terms vary by symbol

What is the minimum deposit for Weltrade synthetic indices?

Weltrade's dedicated SyntX account has an initial minimum deposit of USD 1. The account operates in US dollars and supports eligible synthetic instruments through MT5. Traders should check payment fees, position requirements and leverage before funding a live account.

Is Weltrade regulated in South Africa?

Weltrade SA (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised intermediary under FSP 50691. However, Weltrade Ltd in Saint Lucia supplies the CFDs and is not FSCA-regulated. Traders should identify their contractual counterparty and understand which company is responsible for their trades.

3. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage offers FixedVol, SpikeUp/Down and FixedStep synthetic CFDs. FixedVol has preset annualised volatility parameters and new price ticks every second.

offers FixedVol, SpikeUp/Down and FixedStep synthetic CFDs. FixedVol has preset annualised volatility parameters and new price ticks every second. The Spike series includes abrupt upward or downward moves at statistical intervals. FixedStep changes through fixed increments, with equal probability for either direction on each tick.

These instruments cater for traders who want to examine different simulated price structures through MT5.

A spike index is not interchangeable with Deriv's Boom/Crash series, despite similarities in the chart. Automated orders can respond differently when the distribution of price moves, spread or contract size changes.

MT5 availability and current instrument options depend on the account and jurisdiction. Confirm that the desired FixedVol or Spike symbol appears on the South African account offered to you. A general forex deposit minimum cannot establish the conditions for every synthetic CFD.

Features

Feature Vantage Synthetic indices FixedVol, SpikeUp/Down and FixedStep Trading platform MetaTrader 5 for eligible products FixedVol model Preset annualised volatility parameters Price ticks Every second for FixedVol Spike model Simulated upward and downward price spikes FixedStep model Fixed price increments Minimum deposit Verify synthetic account terms Demo account Options available Availability Depends on account and jurisdiction Best suited for Traders comparing different simulated price models Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons FixedVol and spike models Account eligibility must be confirmed FixedStep instrument family Not Deriv's proprietary series MT5 analytical tools Symbol costs can vary Demo account options Leveraged CFD exposure

Does Vantage offer synthetic volatility indices?

Yes. Vantage offers FixedVol synthetic CFDs with preset annualised volatility parameters. Its synthetic range also includes SpikeUp/Down and FixedStep models. Availability depends on account eligibility and jurisdiction, so traders should confirm the required instruments appear in their MT5 terminal.

Are Vantage Spike indices the same as Deriv Boom and Crash?

No. Vantage Spike indices and Deriv Boom/Crash products use different simulated price structures. Although both can display sudden price movements, their algorithms, contract sizes and trading costs may differ. Traders should compare specifications instead of assuming similar charts represent identical instruments.

4. Headway

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway offers MT5 synthetic contracts such as VOL_80 and BOOM_100. The VOL_80 specification has a minimum spread of 0.3 pips. BOOM_100 has a minimum spread of 0.1 pips. The displayed terms for both instruments include leverage of 1:500, zero commission and zero overnight swap charges.

offers MT5 synthetic contracts such as VOL_80 and BOOM_100. The VOL_80 specification has a minimum spread of 0.3 pips. BOOM_100 has a minimum spread of 0.1 pips. The displayed terms for both instruments include leverage of 1:500, zero commission and zero overnight swap charges. Zero commission is not the same as a trade without costs. The spread has a direct effect on the entry price, and actual execution can differ from the minimum shown.

Headway's Cent, Standard and Pro accounts also have different structures. Confirm the conditions for the applicable account and symbol.

The South African site identifies JAROCEL (Pty) Ltd and FSCA FSP 52108. The relationship is a factor in the broker assessment, alongside the counterparty identified in the customer agreement.

Headway has identifiable BOOM and VOL products, but this does not establish equivalence with Deriv's product range.

Features

Feature Headway Synthetic indices VOL_80 and BOOM_100 Trading platform MetaTrader 5 VOL_80 minimum spread 0.3 pips BOOM_100 minimum spread 0.1 pips Leverage on cited symbols 1:500 Commission on cited symbols Zero Overnight swaps on cited symbols Zero Account structures Cent, Standard and Pro South African entity identified JAROCEL (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 52108 Minimum deposit Verify applicable account terms Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons VOL_80 and BOOM_100 Narrower confirmed selection MT5 instrument specifications Leverage of 1:500 Zero commission on cited symbols Spread costs still apply South African FSP relationship Contract entity needs verification

Does Headway offer BOOM and volatility synthetic indices?

Yes. Headway provides identifiable synthetic contracts including BOOM_100 and VOL_80 through MT5. These instruments have published minimum spreads, leverage and commission conditions. However, traders should verify current specifications because similar product names across brokers do not guarantee identical price behaviour.

Are Headway synthetic indices commission-free?

Headway lists zero commission and zero overnight swap charges for its cited VOL_80 and BOOM_100 instruments. However, spread costs still apply, and actual execution may differ from published minimums. Always review the exact symbol specifications before opening leveraged positions.

5. FXPrimus

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXPrimus provides the Primus Synthetics account with Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce indices. Smash has simulated downward spikes, while Boost has upward spikes.

provides the Primus Synthetics account with Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce indices. Smash has simulated downward spikes, while Boost has upward spikes. Dynamic offers preset volatility levels; Pace has fixed price increments, and Bounce contains abrupt movements. The range offers several different price models within the same provider.

The synthetic account has a USD 15 minimum and zero commission per lot. MT5 and WebTrader are platform routes described for these products.

Contract specifications vary substantially: Smash 500 has an effective leverage figure of 500, whereas Pace 1 has an effective leverage figure of 10,000. Both share a stop-out level of 50%.

FXPrimus also supplies the synthetic instruments available through RCG Markets. Broker identity and product origin are two distinct issues. The contract size and cash exposure for Pace cannot be inferred from the specification for Smash, even when the account currency is the same.

Features

Feature FXPrimus Account type Primus Synthetics Synthetic indices Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce Trading platforms MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader Minimum deposit USD 15 Commission Zero per lot Smash model Simulated downward spikes Boost model Simulated upward spikes Dynamic model Preset volatility levels Pace model Fixed price increments Bounce model Abrupt simulated movements Smash 500 effective leverage 500 Pace 1 effective leverage 10,000 Stop-out level on cited symbols 50% Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace, Bounce High effective leverage USD 15 minimum Contract sizes vary substantially Zero commission per lot Offshore contractual considerations Detailed instrument terms Dollar-denominated specifications

What synthetic indices are available at FXPrimus?

FXPrimus offers Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce through its Primus Synthetics account. Each family follows a different simulated price model, including spikes, fixed increments and volatility patterns. Traders should examine individual contract specifications because financial exposure varies significantly.

What is the minimum deposit for FXPrimus synthetic indices?

The FXPrimus Primus Synthetics account has a stated minimum deposit of USD 15. It offers zero commission per lot, although spreads and contract conditions still matter. Traders should check instrument leverage, position size and stop-out requirements before depositing money.

6. RCG Markets

RCG Markets offers synthetic indices through a South African broker relationship. The product families include Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce.

offers synthetic indices through a South African broker relationship. The product families include Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce. These are FXPrimus-generated instruments, not a separate collection developed by RCG Markets. The difference determines which contract terms apply, and which business is responsible for an execution dispute.

RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd operates under FSCA authorisation FSP 49769, with FXPrimus named as the product supplier and counterparty in the synthetic agreement. The broker also offers MT4 and MT5.

Available account configurations should be checked directly because the platform provision in an agreement does not establish the current instrument selection for each client.

RCG prohibits scalping under its website conditions. Short-term traders should check this restriction before opening an account, especially where positions may be opened and closed within minutes.

Certain synthetic products offer leverage as high as 1:10,000, leaving little room for adverse price movements.

Features

Feature RCG Markets Synthetic indices Smash, Boost, Dynamic, Pace and Bounce Product supplier FXPrimus Trading platforms MT4/MT5 under contract terms South African broker RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd Regulator FSCA FSP number 49769 CFD counterparty FXPrimus under the synthetic agreement Scalping Prohibited under website conditions Maximum potential leverage Up to 1:10,000 on certain products Minimum deposit Verify account terms Instrument availability Depends on account configuration Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons South African broker relationship FXPrimus supplies the CFDs Several synthetic families Separate issuer jurisdiction Instrument specification data Scalping is prohibited MT4/MT5 contractual provision Extremely high potential leverage

Is RCG Markets regulated in South Africa?

RCG Markets (Pty) Ltd operates under FSCA authorisation FSP 49769. However, FXPrimus supplies the synthetic CFDs and acts as the contractual counterparty under the synthetic agreement. Traders should understand these separate responsibilities before opening or funding an account.

Can traders scalp synthetic indices at RCG Markets?

RCG Markets prohibits scalping under its website conditions. Traders using short-duration strategies should review this restriction carefully before opening an account. The broker's synthetic products also involve potentially high leverage, making contract conditions and risk management especially important for traders.

What are synthetic indices?

Synthetic indices have algorithm-generated prices. Pricing is separate from live share portfolios, currency pairs and traditional commodity markets.

The FTSE/JSE Top 40 tracks the performance of leading JSE-listed shares, whereas USD/ZAR shows what is happening between the rand and US dollar in the currency market. A proprietary synthetic contract follows mathematical rules set by its provider.

Many products are contracts for difference, or CFDs. CFD trading is based on an asset's price rather than owning the asset itself. Profit or loss is calculated from the opening and closing prices, the size of the position and any trading fees.

Predefined volatility does not imply a predictable next tick. Even when an index has an average spike interval, the previous spike cannot determine the next price movement. Such contracts can generate substantial losses without economic news as the trigger.

Types of synthetic indices available

Synthetic products vary by price model. A broker with several indices can offer instruments with distinctly different financial exposure and price moves.

Instrument Type Examples Distinguishing Feature Fixed volatility Deriv Volatility; Vantage FixedVol Preset statistical volatility Spike or crash Deriv Boom/Crash; FXPrimus Smash/Boost Sudden directional moves Fixed increments Vantage FixedStep; FXPrimus Pace Fixed tick increments Directional reversals Weltrade PainX, GainX, SwitchX Drift with abrupt reversals Jump models Deriv Jump; FXPrimus Bounce Sudden simulated jumps

Neither a product's label nor its volatility number establishes equivalence across brokers. Tick frequency, the cash amount per point, leverage and costs can vary. Compare the actual specification for each symbol, not merely the appearance of its chart.

A trader experienced with Deriv's Volatility Indices should examine the contract size and quote denomination of Vantage FixedVol before an identical lot size is applied. A familiar description says nothing about the cash loss caused by a ten-point move.

How to choose a synthetic indices broker in South Africa

When traders choose a broker, they should start with the exact instrument and the company responsible for the CFD. A low entry minimum is secondary to an acceptable potential loss. Traders should examine five areas:

Instrument: Confirm its symbol, simulated price model and current availability for South African accounts.

Confirm its symbol, simulated price model and current availability for South African accounts. Counterparty: Identify the contractual issuer, any intermediary and the authorised regulator.

Identify the contractual issuer, any intermediary and the authorised regulator. Exposure: Check contract size, minimum trade volume, leverage and stop-out terms.

Check contract size, minimum trade volume, leverage and stop-out terms. Costs: Establish spreads, commissions, overnight fees and rand conversion charges.

Establish spreads, commissions, overnight fees and rand conversion charges. Platform: Confirm MT5 or another supported terminal, demo facilities and the correct symbol directory.

Consider a trader who prefers Deriv's Boom 500 after time on a demo account. A similarly titled BOOM instrument elsewhere can have a different algorithm and contract size. The familiar label is insufficient reason to transfer the same strategy or lot size to another broker.

First, verify the cash effect of one price point and the identity of the issuer ahead of bonuses or a small initial deposit.

Traders should also inspect whether the chosen method of execution is permitted; RCG's restriction on scalping is an example of a term that can affect a short-duration strategy.

How to trade synthetic indices from South Africa

A demo account provides an opportunity for South Africans to become familiar with synthetic price models and order mechanics. Traders with experience in EUR/USD should not assume that an index with sudden simulated spikes has the same risk profile.

Choose an eligible synthetic product and establish which company will issue the CFD. Read the account agreement and identify the symbol's contract size, spread and leverage. Open the demo terminal and select the exact synthetic instrument, not a conventional stock index CFD. Test entry orders, stop orders and different position sizes with virtual funds. Calculate potential losses in rand, review the contract fees and assess whether personal finances permit a live trade.

A successful demo period is not proof of future returns. Live execution can involve different prices, spreads and financial pressures.

Record the symbol, lot size, entry, exit, spread and realised result after each demo trade. These details can expose an error in position-size calculations that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Conclusion

The Best Forex Brokers with Synthetic Indices in South Africa provide different algorithm-generated instruments, trading platforms and account conditions. Choosing between them requires understanding more than their minimum deposits or advertised leverage.

Deriv offers the broadest proprietary selection among these six candidates. Weltrade has dedicated SyntX products; Vantage offers three synthetic families, and Headway provides identifiable VOL and BOOM contracts.

FXPrimus offers five product families, while RCG Markets provides a South African broker relationship for FXPrimus-supplied contracts.

The choice depends on the instrument, legal counterparty, costs and financial exposure. Verify the actual symbol specifications and legal terms, then practise with a demo account before a real money decision.

A product with a smaller deposit is not necessarily cheaper or less risky than one with a higher entry amount.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I trade Deriv's Boom/Crash indices with another broker?

Deriv's Boom and Crash price series are proprietary. Another broker can offer a similar spike model, but that contract may have different prices, statistical rules and financial exposure. A similar symbol does not establish that two instruments are identical.

Can South African traders deposit in rand?

Some brokers provide South African payment options, but a rand payment can still fund a dollar-denominated account. Currency conversion rates and payment fees influence the amount credited or withdrawn. Check the account currency, supported methods and applicable transaction charges beforehand.

Are synthetic indices the same as the VIX?

No. The VIX is derived from S&P 500 option prices, reflecting market expectations of volatility. Synthetic volatility indices follow computer-generated price models instead. Although both involve volatility, they have different underlying calculations, purposes and financial characteristics for traders to consider.

Can I trade synthetic indices through MetaTrader 4?

Platform eligibility depends on the broker, contract and client account. MT5 features prominently across these six providers, while RCG's synthetic terms refer to MT4 and MT5. Always verify the actual symbol directory and account permissions before attempting synthetic trades.

Does an FSCA licence protect every synthetic contract?

No. An FSCA licence applies to the authorised entity and its permitted activities. An offshore CFD issuer may have different legal obligations and complaint procedures. Check the contractual company and the South African intermediary before committing money to synthetic trading.

Can a synthetic index bot predict the next spike?

No bot can reliably determine an exact next-spike timetable from a statistical average. Automated systems follow programmed rules, but simulated price generation remains uncertain. Trading bots also face spread costs, execution differences and leverage risks that can affect financial results.

Are synthetic indices available for trading all day?

Some synthetic indices are designed for trading beyond conventional financial market hours, including weekends. However, availability depends on the broker, instrument and scheduled platform maintenance. Check current trading sessions and symbol specifications rather than assuming every synthetic contract trades continuously.

What is the minimum deposit for synthetic indices in South Africa?

Minimum deposits differ between providers. Weltrade lists USD 1 for its SyntX account, while FXPrimus lists USD 15 for Primus Synthetics. Other brokers require account-specific verification. A smaller starting deposit does not reduce the risks associated with leveraged trading.

Are synthetic indices riskier than traditional Forex trading?

Synthetic indices carry different risks from conventional Forex pairs because their prices follow simulated models rather than currency markets. Sudden spikes, high leverage and contract specifications can increase exposure. Neither market is automatically safer; outcomes depend on individual trading conditions.

How do I choose the best synthetic indices broker in South Africa?

Compare available instruments, trading platforms, spreads, contract sizes, leverage and regulatory relationships. Confirm which company supplies the CFD and whether the instrument is available to South African clients. Practise with a demo account before considering any real money trading decisions.