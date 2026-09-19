FXPrimus is an international forex and CFD broker offering more than 1,000 advertised instruments across forex, metals, energies, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices. The international account range runs on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader, with live accounts starting from $15.

For South African traders, there are a few obvious attractions. You can fund through local Instant EFT, the entry deposit is low, and there is a choice between commission-free accounts and tighter-spread accounts with a separate commission.

The area I would pay closer attention to is regulation. South African clients currently open their accounts through the international structure. FXPrimus previously had a South African FSP licence, but that licence is no longer active.

Quick answer: FXPrimus makes sense for South African traders who want MT4 or MT5, a low $15 starting deposit and local Instant EFT funding. The important catch is regulation. Former South African FSP 46675 lapsed in January 2022, so check the legal company named in your account agreement before depositing. The current international account does not sit under an active FXPrimus FSCA licence.

Is FXPrimus regulated for South African traders?

FXPrimus does operate regulated companies, although you need to look at which company actually holds your account. That legal entity determines which regulator and protections apply.

The international FXPrimus website is operated by Primus Markets INTL Ltd. The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission currently lists Primus Markets INTL Limited, company and licence number 14595, as an active Financial Dealers Licensee.

The wider FXPrimus group also includes Primus Global Ltd in Cyprus, which appears on the CySEC register under licence 261/14. These companies sit under different regulatory systems, so you should not assume the protections are interchangeable.

There was previously a South African company called Primus Africa (Pty) Ltd operating under FSP number 46675. The FSCA stated in a June 2022 public warning that the licence had lapsed in January 2022.

That detail is worth knowing because older FXPrimus reviews and pages can still mention FSCA regulation. If you are opening an account today, check the company name in the actual client agreement instead of relying on an old licence reference.

Can South African traders open an account with FXPrimus?

Based on current FXPrimus material, South African traders can apply through the international operation. The broker has a South Africa-specific funding pageexplaining Instant EFT deposits through banks including Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank. South Africa also does not appear on the restricted-country list published on its international pages.

I would still check the country selector when registering. Broker availability can change, and the registration process will show both whether South Africa is accepted and which legal company will hold the account.

The cheapest account to open is PrimusCLASSIC at $15. PrimusPRO requires $500, while PrimusZERO starts at $1,000. That matters because the account with the tightest advertised spread may require considerably more capital before you can even use it.

Leverage, margin, available markets and funding methods can also change according to the account, instrument, equity level and client location.

FXPrimus Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Minimum deposit starts from $15 Main international entity is regulated offshore in Vanuatu MT4 and MT5 available No confirmed FSCA-regulated South African FXPrimus entity WebTrader available Very high leverage can increase losses quickly More than 1,000 instruments advertised PrimusPRO and PrimusZERO require larger deposits PrimusCLASSIC has no trading commission PrimusPRO commission differs between MT4 and MT5 Spreads from 0.0 pips on PrimusZERO A 0.0-pip spread does not mean the trade is free Negative Balance Protection Trading conditions can change with equity and instrument Segregated client accounts ZAR is not listed as a standard base account currency South African Instant EFT deposits Currency conversion may apply Copy Trading and PAMM available Synthetic indices can move very aggressively

Overview

FXPrimus is an international forex and CFD broker.

The main international website is operated by Primus Markets INTL Ltd.

Primus Markets INTL Ltd is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission.

The wider group also includes a CySEC-regulated company in Cyprus.

South African traders are accepted.

Local Instant EFT deposits are supported.

Minimum deposits start from $15.

More than 1,000 trading instruments are advertised.

Markets include forex, metals, energies, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are available.

WebTrader provides browser-based access.

Copy Trading and PAMM options are available.

Swap-Free accounts are available.

Negative Balance Protection is provided.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts.

Is FXPrimus a good broker for South African traders?

FXPrimus is likely to get the attention of South African traders who want MetaTrader, do not want a large opening deposit and prefer funding locally through Instant EFT.

The $15 PrimusCLASSIC deposit is genuinely low. Just keep the number in perspective. A $15 minimum tells you how little you need to open the account; it tells you nothing about how much risk you should take once you start trading. That becomes especially important when leverage can run as high as 1:2000.

The platform setup is straightforward. MT4, MT5 and WebTrader are available, so anyone already using MetaTrader indicators, templates or Expert Advisors will not have to rebuild an entire trading setup from scratch.

The bigger compromise comes down to regulation and currency. The international account is under the Vanuatu entity, and ZAR is not listed as a standard trading-account base currency. You can deposit rand through a local route, but the money may still be converted into USD, EUR, GBP or another supported currency once it reaches the trading account.

Is FXPrimus regulated in South Africa?

FXPrimus currently publishes material specifically for South African traders, including local funding instructions. The international site, however, is operated by the VFSC-regulated Vanuatu company rather than an active FXPrimus company licensed by the FSCA.

Before you fund the account, check four things in the paperwork: the company name, its regulator, your account base currency and the withdrawal route. Those details tell you more about the actual account than the FXPrimus logo at the top of the website.

What South African Traders Should Check Before Opening an FXPrimus Account

Opening the account itself looks fairly simple. I would still work through the following points before sending money.

Check the legal entity: the current international site is operated by Primus Markets INTL Ltd in Vanuatu.

the current international site is operated by Primus Markets INTL Ltd in Vanuatu. Ignore outdated FSCA references: former FSP 46675 lapsed in January 2022.

former FSP 46675 lapsed in January 2022. Check the base currency: ZAR is not one of the standard base currencies listed for the main live accounts.

ZAR is not one of the standard base currencies listed for the main live accounts. Look at actual product leverage: a 1:2000 account maximum does not mean every instrument trades at 1:2000.

a 1:2000 account maximum does not mean every instrument trades at 1:2000. Finish KYC early: full verification is required before withdrawals.

full verification is required before withdrawals. Know where withdrawals will go: FXPrimus generally returns funds through the same route used for the deposit.

FXPrimus generally returns funds through the same route used for the deposit. Read promotion terms separately: bonuses can come with their own trading and withdrawal conditions.

Who may find FXPrimus suitable?

South African traders who want MT4 or MT5.

Newer traders who want a low $15 starting deposit and understand the risks of leverage.

Active traders comparing spread-plus-commission pricing on PRO and ZERO.

Traders who want Instant EFT funding from major South African banks.

Experienced MetaTrader users running EAs, copy trading or PAMM strategies.

Who may prefer another broker?

Traders who specifically want their account held under a current FSCA-regulated broker entity.

Anyone who wants ZAR as the actual trading-account base currency.

Traders who prefer cTrader or a newer proprietary platform.

Investors looking to buy unleveraged exchange-traded investments instead of trading CFDs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex trading.

Precious metals.

Energies.

Global indices.

Stock CFDs.

Cryptocurrency CFDs.

Synthetic indices.

More than 1,000 advertised instruments.

MetaTrader 4.

MetaTrader 5.

WebTrader.

Expert Advisors.

Copy Trading.

PAMM.

Demo trading.

Swap-Free trading.

Negative Balance Protection.

Segregated client funds.

Local and international funding methods.

Market news.

Economic calendar.

Pip calculator.

Educational material.

24/5 support.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Metals Yes Energies Yes Indices Yes Stock CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes Synthetic Indices Yes MetaTrader 4 Yes MetaTrader 5 Yes WebTrader Yes Copy Trading Yes PAMM Yes Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Account Yes Economic Calendar Yes Pip Calculator Yes Market News Yes South African Funding Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes

FXPrimus Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on FXPrimus is mixed. That is fairly common with established international CFD brokers, and I would be careful about drawing much from a single review in either direction.

The useful part of public reviews is spotting repeated patterns. I would look for recurring comments about withdrawals, verification problems, account restrictions and how long support takes to respond. Dates matter too. A complaint from several years ago under a different legal entity may have little relevance to the account you would open today.

Also check where the reviewer lives and which FXPrimus company held the account. A CySEC client, a Vanuatu client and someone who traded through the old South African operation were dealing with different regulatory setups.

FXPrimus Safety and Security

FXPrimus says client money is held in segregated bank accounts away from funds used to run the business. That is a standard and useful client-money control. It should not be read as a guarantee that nothing can ever go wrong.

The broker also advertises Negative Balance Protection. In practice, this is designed to stop an eligible account from staying below zero after an extreme market move.

You can still lose the full amount deposited into the trading account. Negative Balance Protection deals with an eligible balance below zero; it does not protect you from normal leveraged trading losses.

FXPrimus also refers to internal and external audits and third-party withdrawal monitoring. Those are company-published controls. I would treat them as an extra layer of reassurance, with the active licence and legal agreement carrying more weight.

How does FXPrimus protect client funds?

FXPrimus says client money is kept in segregated accounts, separate from its day-to-day operating funds. The idea is simple: client balances remain identifiable and are kept apart from money the company uses to run the business.

Does FXPrimus offer Negative Balance Protection?

Yes. FXPrimus publishes Negative Balance Protection as part of its client-protection policy. If an eligible account drops below zero during a severe market move, the policy is intended to prevent that negative amount from remaining as a debt to the trader.

It does not stop you losing the money already in the account. With leveraged CFDs, that distinction matters.

FXPrimus Complaints and Dispute Process

If you are trading through the Vanuatu entity and something goes wrong, FXPrimus asks clients to contact Customer Support first. If the issue is not resolved there, the client agreement allows for a formal complaint using the broker's Complaint Form and complaints process.

The VFSC also has a complaints procedure for Financial Dealers Licensees. It generally expects clients to try the broker's own complaints process before escalating the matter to the regulator.

FXPrimus at a Glance

Feature FXPrimus Main International Company Primus Markets INTL Ltd International Regulator VFSC Licence 14595 Cyprus Entity Primus Global Ltd CySEC Licence 261/14 South African Traders Current site provides South Africa-specific funding guidance; confirm at registration Current FSCA Regulation No – former FSP 46675 lapsed in January 2022 Minimum Deposit From $15 PrimusCLASSIC Minimum $15 PrimusPRO Minimum $500 PrimusZERO Minimum $1,000 PrimusSynthetics Minimum $15 Maximum CLASSIC Leverage Up to 1:2000 PRO Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 ZERO Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 MT4 Yes MT5 Yes WebTrader Yes Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Yes Copy Trading Yes PAMM Yes Instruments 1,000+ advertised Negative Balance Protection Yes Segregated Accounts Yes South African Instant EFT Yes Customer Support 24/5 Open an Account Open Account

FXPrimus Accounts

FXPrimus has several account types, and the main difference comes down to how you pay for your trades.

PrimusCLASSIC has the lowest entry deposit and no separate trading commission, so the cost is mainly built into the spread. PrimusPRO and PrimusZERO ask for more capital upfront but advertise tighter spreads and charge a commission.

For an active trader, I would compare the full cost per trade rather than automatically choosing whichever account shows the smallest spread.

Account Minimum Deposit Spread From Commission Maximum Leverage Platform PrimusCLASSIC $15 1.5 pips $0 Up to 1:2000 MT4, MT5 PrimusPRO $500 0.3 pips $8 MT5 / $10 MT4 per lot Up to 1:500 MT4, MT5 PrimusZERO $1,000 0.0 pips $5 per lot Up to 1:500 MT4 PrimusSynthetics $15 0.1 pips $0 Effective leverage can be considerably higher MT5 Open an Account Open Account

Open Account

Open Account

Open Account

Open Account



PrimusCLASSIC Account

PrimusCLASSIC is the easiest account to get into. The minimum deposit is $15 and there is no separate trading commission. Spreads are advertised from 1.5 pips.

Minimum deposit starts from $15.

Spreads from 1.5 pips.

$0 trading commission.

Leverage can reach 1:2000 on qualifying lower-equity accounts.

Base currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, SGD and PLN.

MT4 and MT5 are supported.

For someone trading infrequently, the simpler spread-only pricing may be easier to work with. Active traders should still compare the actual spread they are receiving against the all-in costs on PRO and ZERO.

PrimusPRO Account

Minimum deposit is $500.

Spreads start from 0.3 pips.

Commission is listed at $8 per lot on MT5 and $10 per lot on MT4.

Maximum leverage is up to 1:500.

Base currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, SGD and PLN.

MT4 and MT5 are supported.

PRO makes more sense to compare if you trade frequently enough for the tighter spread to matter. The MT4 and MT5 commission is different, which is easy to miss if you only look at the headline spread.

PrimusZERO Account

Minimum deposit is $1,000.

Spreads start from 0.0 pips.

Commission is listed at $5 per lot.

Maximum leverage is up to 1:500.

Supported base currencies include USD, EUR and GBP.

The account currently runs on MT4.

The 0.0-pip headline gets attention, but there is still a commission. When comparing ZERO with another account, use the spread plus commission rather than treating the spread as the full trading cost.

PrimusSynthetics Account

Minimum deposit starts from $15.

Advertised spreads start from 0.1 pips.

Commission is listed at $0.

USD is the base currency.

Synthetic indices are traded through MT5.

Synthetic indices behave differently from ordinary market indices because their prices are generated rather than directly tracking a real exchange. Some of these products can move extremely fast, so I would treat them as specialist high-volatility instruments rather than as a substitute for something like the S&P 500 or FTSE 100.

Demo Account

FXPrimus provides demo accounts using virtual money. They are useful for learning the platform, checking order types and testing an EA or strategy before risking real capital.

One warning from experience: demo trading is good for learning mechanics, but live execution and your own behaviour with real money can be very different. A profitable demo run says very little about how the same strategy will perform with slippage, spreads and actual financial pressure.

Swap-Free Account

Swap-Free trading is available to eligible clients. Conventional overnight swap charges are removed on qualifying products, although eligibility rules, instrument exclusions and holding-period conditions can apply.

If you plan to keep positions open for days or weeks, check the current specification first. “Swap-free” should never be assumed to mean there are no possible charges attached to holding a position for an extended period.

What types of accounts does FXPrimus offer?

The main live choices are PrimusCLASSIC, PrimusPRO, PrimusZERO and PrimusSynthetics. Demo, Swap-Free, Copy Trading and PAMM options are also available, although access can vary by region.

What is the FXPrimus minimum deposit?

The minimum starts at $15 for PrimusCLASSIC and PrimusSynthetics. PrimusPRO requires $500 and PrimusZERO requires $1,000.

When comparing these accounts, remember that a lower trading cost can come with a much higher capital requirement.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an FXPrimus Account

The application is handled online. I would complete the profile and KYC first, choose the account and platform, and fund the account only once everything has been approved.

The international client agreement allows limited deposits and trading before full verification in some situations. Withdrawals require full verification, though, so there is little advantage in putting KYC off.

Step 1 – Register with FXPrimus

Go to the official FXPrimus website.

Select the option to open an account.

Enter your email address and contact details.

Create your client profile.

If you live in South Africa, select South Africa as your actual country of residence.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your personal details.

Add your residential information.

Complete the financial-information section.

Answer the questions about your trading experience.

Check the information before submitting it.

Step 3 – Complete Identity Verification

Upload the identity documents requested by FXPrimus.

Provide proof of address if requested.

Make sure your documents match the information on your application.

Be prepared to provide extra documents if compliance asks for them.

Step 4 – Select an Account Type

Choose PrimusCLASSIC, PrimusPRO, PrimusZERO or another eligible account.

Compare the minimum deposit.

Look at spread-only pricing versus spread plus commission.

Check the leverage available on that specific account.

Step 5 – Choose Your Trading Platform

Select MT4 or MT5 where supported.

PrimusCLASSIC and PrimusPRO support both.

PrimusZERO currently uses MT4.

PrimusSynthetics uses MT5.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account

Open the funding area in the FXPrimus client portal.

Select an available payment method.

South African clients can use supported Instant EFT options.

Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank are among the supported banks.

If the trading account is in another currency, check the conversion rate before confirming the payment.

Step 7 – Start Trading

Log in to your trading platform.

Select the instrument you want to trade.

Check the live spread and any commission.

Check the margin requirement rather than relying only on the account's maximum leverage.

Look at overnight financing before holding a position through rollover.

Set your risk before placing the trade.

KYC note: The current international client agreement allows deposits and trading before full verification up to a cumulative $2,000 in certain circumstances. Full KYC is required before a withdrawal and once that threshold is reached. I would complete verification first. There is little point in having an account you can trade from if you have not yet cleared the checks required to withdraw.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXPrimus Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

FXPrimus pricing changes quite a bit between accounts. PrimusCLASSIC has no separate commission and starts with a wider spread. PRO and ZERO advertise tighter spreads, then add a per-lot commission.

For traders, the number that matters is the full cost of opening and closing the position. A 0.0-pip spread can look cheap on a comparison table, but it is only one part of the bill.

Account Spread From Commission PrimusCLASSIC 1.5 pips $0 PrimusPRO MT5 0.3 pips $8 per lot PrimusPRO MT4 0.3 pips $10 per lot PrimusZERO 0.0 pips $5 per lot PrimusSynthetics 0.1 pips $0

What does the quoted FXPrimus spread cost in practice?

Take one standard lot of EUR/USD as a simple example. Using the broker's published minimum spreads and a rough $10 pip value, you can see why spread and commission need to be viewed together.

These are illustrations using the advertised minimum spread. Real trading costs can be higher once spreads widen, slippage appears or overnight financing is added.

There is also a point worth checking in the live specification: whether the quoted commission applies per side or per round turn. That distinction can materially change your actual cost.

What are the trading fees at FXPrimus?

Your normal trading cost comes from the spread, any account commission and overnight financing when you keep leveraged positions open through rollover.

During volatile markets, slippage can add another cost. This is why I would never compare brokers using the “spreads from” number alone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXPrimus Trading Platforms

FXPrimus keeps the platform choice familiar: MT4, MT5 and WebTrader.

That will suit traders who already have a MetaTrader workflow and do not want to learn another broker-specific platform just to move accounts.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

Desktop trading.

Mobile trading.

Web access.

Technical indicators.

Multiple chart timeframes.

Custom indicators.

Expert Advisors.

Automated trading.

Strategy testing.

Pending orders.

Stop Loss and Take Profit.

MT4 is old, but plenty of forex traders still use it for a good reason. If you already have MQL4 indicators, EAs or templates that form part of your trading setup, staying on MT4 can be easier than rebuilding everything on another platform.

MetaTrader 5 – MT5

21 chart timeframes.

Depth of Market.

Built-in economic calendar.

Multi-threaded strategy tester.

Expert Advisors.

Advanced technical indicators.

Additional order functionality.

Desktop access.

iOS and Android applications.

Multi-asset trading.

MT5 is the better fit if you want more timeframes, Depth of Market, a built-in economic calendar or heavier strategy testing. It uses MQL5 rather than MQL4, so older custom MT4 tools will not simply carry across.

FXPrimus WebTrader

Browser-based trading access.

No full desktop installation required.

Useful when trading from different computers.

Access to charts and order management.

Useful when you need access away from your normal machine.

Platform Feature MT4 MT5 WebTrader Forex Trading Yes Yes Yes Advanced Charts Yes Yes Yes Expert Advisors Yes Yes Limited by web environment Mobile Trading Yes Yes Browser dependent Desktop Application Yes Yes No installation required Depth of Market Limited Yes Platform dependent Built-In Economic Calendar No Yes Platform dependent 21 Timeframes No Yes Platform dependent Synthetic Indices No Yes Depends on account access Open an Account

Open Account

Open Account

Open Account



Which trading platforms does FXPrimus offer?

FXPrimus offers MT4, MT5 and WebTrader. MT4 will feel familiar to long-time forex traders and EA users. MT5 adds more analytical and multi-asset functionality. WebTrader is useful when you need to get into the account from a browser without installing the desktop terminal.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 at FXPrimus?

The difference that matters most is compatibility. MT4 uses MQL4 and has a huge back catalogue of older indicators and Expert Advisors. MT5 uses MQL5 and gives you more timeframes, Depth of Market, an integrated calendar and a stronger strategy tester.

Account access differs too. PrimusZERO is currently listed on MT4 and PrimusSynthetics on MT5, while PrimusCLASSIC and PrimusPRO support both.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXPrimus Deposit and Withdrawal

FXPrimus supports several funding routes, including bank transfers, cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrency methods. What you actually see will depend on your country and the options available inside the client portal.

For South African traders, Instant EFT is the option I would notice first. FXPrimus specifically names Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank in its South African funding information.

You can fund in rand through that route. Just remember that the trading account itself may still be denominated in another currency, which means a conversion can take place before the funds appear in your balance.

Funding Method Typical Processing South African Notes Instant EFT Usually fast Local ZAR deposits supported Credit/Debit Card Usually fast Currency conversion may apply Local Bank Payment Often relatively quick Availability depends on client portal International Bank Wire Several working days Bank and intermediary charges may apply Neteller Usually fast External e-wallet fees may apply Other E-Wallets Often fast Depends on region Cryptocurrency Network dependent Blockchain fees can apply Open an Account

Open Account Open Account

How can South Africans deposit money into FXPrimus?

South African clients can choose one of the funding methods shown inside the client portal. FXPrimus currently lists Instant EFT support for Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank.

That is useful because you are not forced to send an international wire just to fund the account.

ZAR funding and a ZAR trading account are two different things, though. If your account is denominated in USD, EUR, GBP, SGD or PLN, the exchange rate used for conversion can affect how much trading capital actually reaches the account.

How are FXPrimus withdrawals processed?

FXPrimus says it normally processes withdrawal requests on its side within 24 hours on business days.

That is broker processing time. It is not a promise that the money will be in your bank account 24 hours later. Banks, e-wallets and other payment processors can add their own delays.

FXPrimus also says funds are normally returned through the same method used to deposit. That is common for anti-money-laundering reasons. It is worth knowing before you deposit, especially if you are using a card or payment method that could expire or become unavailable later.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FXPrimus Leverage

Leverage is one of the areas where the international FXPrimus account becomes much more aggressive.

The maximum depends on the account and your equity. PrimusCLASSIC is currently advertised at up to 1:2000 for qualifying lower-equity accounts, while PrimusPRO and PrimusZERO are listed at up to 1:500.

Account Equity PrimusCLASSIC Maximum Leverage $0 – $2,500 1:2000 $2,500 – $5,000 1:1000 $5,001 – $20,000 1:500 $20,001 – $50,000 1:300 $50,001 – $100,000 1:200 $100,001 – $200,000 1:100 $200,001+ 1:50

Do not assume the account leverage applies equally to every symbol. Gold, crypto, indices, shares and energy CFDs can have their own margin requirements, so the effective leverage on the actual trade can be much lower.

High leverage simply lets you control a larger position using less margin. On a $500 or $1,000 account, that can become dangerous very quickly because a relatively small market move can translate into a large percentage change in your equity.

You do not have to use the maximum leverage just because the broker offers it. Position size is still your decision.

FXPrimus Trading Instruments

FXPrimus advertises more than 1,000 instruments across its international product range.

The exact symbols available to you will depend on your account, platform and region, so I would treat “1,000+” as the size of the broker's advertised range rather than a guarantee that all 1,000-plus markets will appear in every account.

The range covers major, minor and selected exotic forex pairs, metals, energies, global indices, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Synthetic indices deserve their own mention. These are generated markets and do not directly track a real stock exchange or underlying basket of listed companies. The trading behaviour can therefore be very different from an index such as the DAX, Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500.

FXPrimus vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

Feature FXPrimus eToro IC Markets MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 Yes No Yes cTrader Not a core offering No Yes Copy Trading Yes Yes Available through supported services Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Forex CFDs Yes Yes, depending on jurisdiction Yes Stock CFDs Yes Yes Yes Synthetic Indices Yes Not a core offering Not a core offering Main Focus MetaTrader, flexible accounts and high leverage Social and copy investing Forex and CFD trading with multiple platform options

This table is useful for getting your bearings, but I would not choose between these brokers from a global comparison alone.

The legal entity makes a big difference. Leverage limits, investor protections, available products and even parts of the pricing structure can change depending on where the client lives and which regulated company holds the account.

FXPrimus Research

FXPrimus includes market news, an economic calendar, calculators and educational articles around the trading account.

That is useful for everyday reference. I would still use independent sources for anything that forms part of an actual trading decision. Broker education and broker research naturally come from the company providing the trading service.

Market news.

Economic calendar.

Pip calculator.

Beginner education.

Trading articles.

Technical-analysis education.

Forex guides.

Market information.

Trading-tool explanations.

Does FXPrimus provide an economic calendar?

Yes. The FXPrimus economic calendar covers scheduled data releases and events that can affect forex, indices, commodities and other CFD markets.

I mainly use economic calendars as risk tools. You may have no view at all on what CPI, payrolls or a central-bank decision will print, but knowing when the release is coming can stop you entering a trade seconds before spreads and volatility jump.

Does FXPrimus provide education for beginners?

Yes. FXPrimus publishes beginner material covering forex, technical analysis, platform use and risk-management topics.

It can help with the basics. The harder part comes after that: position sizing, handling drawdowns, understanding leverage and building a process that still works when real money is involved.

How We Reviewed FXPrimus

This review separates information published by FXPrimus from facts confirmed by regulators.

The main areas checked were the active legal entities, regulation, pricing, account conditions, withdrawal rules, platforms and the practical experience a South African client is likely to have when funding and using the account.

We do not claim to have placed live trades, made deposits or withdrawals, or dealt with FXPrimus support first-hand for this review. Trading conditions change, so check the live client portal and current legal documents before opening or funding the account.

FXPrimus Awards

FXPrimus has picked up industry and community-related recognition over the years. I would keep awards fairly low on the list of reasons for choosing any broker.

At the 2024 Vanuatu Financial Dealers Licence Awards, Primus Markets International was listed as second runner-up for Best Community Support. FXPrimus also reports recognition connected with its technical contribution and support around the 2024 Virtual Assets Symposium.

That gives some background on the company. It does not tell you what your spreads will be at 15:30 during US data, whether your withdrawal will arrive quickly or what legal protection you have if something goes wrong. Regulation, account terms and actual trading costs matter more.

Conclusion FXPrimus gives traders several ways to structure the account. PrimusCLASSIC starts from $15 with no trading commission. PRO and ZERO require considerably more capital, but the quoted spreads are tighter and commission is charged separately. For an active trader, the account decision should come down to the all-in cost on the markets and position sizes you actually trade. The smallest advertised spread does not automatically produce the cheapest account. The platform side is easy to understand. MT4 and MT5 are both available, along with WebTrader, automated trading, copy trading and PAMM services. If MetaTrader is already part of your workflow, there is very little new to learn. South African funding is another practical strength. FXPrimus currently supports Instant EFT through Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank. That is much easier than having to rely entirely on international wires. The regulatory setup needs more thought. The Vanuatu company holds an active VFSC licence and the Cyprus company is regulated by CySEC. The old South African FSP 46675, however, lapsed in January 2022. A South African trader opening an account today should therefore judge the protection attached to the international company named in the agreement. I would also treat the maximum leverage with respect. A qualifying PrimusCLASSIC account can reach 1:2000. That gives you enormous buying power relative to the margin required. It can also empty a small account very quickly if position size gets away from you. So the appeal here is fairly easy to see: $15 entry, MT4 and MT5, several pricing models, local South African funding and a wide CFD range. The compromises are just as clear. There is no current FXPrimus FSCA-regulated entity, ZAR is not listed as a standard account base currency, and the maximum leverage is far higher than most traders actually need. Those are the points I would settle before funding the account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, and CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and other leveraged products involve substantial financial risk.

Leverage increases both potential gains and potential losses.

FXPrimus's current international website is operated by the VFSC-regulated Vanuatu entity; former South African FSP 46675 lapsed in January 2022.

South African clients should check the legal entity named in their own account agreement.

Trading conditions, spreads, commissions, leverage and minimum deposits can change.

Payment methods and processing times vary by region and payment provider.

Synthetic indices are simulated instruments and behave differently from traditional exchange-linked indices.

Negative Balance Protection does not stop you losing the capital deposited into your trading account.

Read the current FXPrimus Client Agreement and account specifications before trading.

This information is general and does not constitute personalised financial or investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXPrimus?

FXPrimus is an international forex and CFD broker offering forex, metals, energies, indices, stock CFDs, cryptocurrency CFDs and synthetic indices.

Its main international accounts are PrimusCLASSIC, PrimusPRO, PrimusZERO and PrimusSynthetics, with MT4, MT5 and WebTrader available across the wider platform range.

Is FXPrimus regulated?

Yes. Primus Markets INTL Ltd is currently listed as an active VFSC Financial Dealers Licensee under number 14595. Primus Global Ltd is also listed by CySEC under licence 261/14.

The licence that matters to you is the one attached to the company named in your own account agreement.

Is FXPrimus regulated by the FSCA?

There is no current FXPrimus FSCA licence that South African traders should assume applies to a new account.

Primus Africa (Pty) Ltd previously held FSP 46675, but the FSCA stated that the licence lapsed in January 2022. Older pages mentioning FXPrimus as FSCA-regulated should therefore be read in that historical context.

Can South Africans use FXPrimus?

Current FXPrimus material specifically covers South African traders and lists Instant EFT through Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank.

Broker eligibility can change, so check that South Africa is still available in the live registration process before sending money.

What is the FXPrimus minimum deposit?

The lowest published minimum is $15 on PrimusCLASSIC and PrimusSynthetics. PrimusPRO starts at $500 and PrimusZERO at $1,000.

Does FXPrimus offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. FXPrimus supports MT4 and MT5. PrimusCLASSIC and PrimusPRO are listed on both platforms, PrimusZERO currently uses MT4, and PrimusSynthetics uses MT5. WebTrader is also available.

What leverage does FXPrimus offer?

PrimusCLASSIC is advertised at up to 1:2000 for qualifying lower-equity accounts. PrimusPRO and PrimusZERO are listed at up to 1:500.

The actual leverage on a trade can still be lower because equity levels and individual instrument margin requirements also apply.

Does FXPrimus offer a Demo Account?

Yes. FXPrimus provides demo accounts using virtual funds. They are useful for learning MT4 or MT5 and testing how orders work before putting real money at risk.

Demo results should not be treated as a promise of live performance. Execution, slippage and the psychological side of trading change once real capital is involved.

Does FXPrimus offer Negative Balance Protection?

Yes. FXPrimus publishes Negative Balance Protection as part of its client-protection framework.

The policy is designed to prevent an eligible account from remaining below zero after severe losses. It does not protect the money already deposited in the account from being lost through trading.

Was FXPrimus previously regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. Primus Africa (Pty) Ltd previously held South African FSP number 46675. The FSCA stated in a June 2022 public warning that the licence had lapsed in January 2022.

That is why older references to FXPrimus being FSCA-regulated should not be treated as evidence of a current South African licence.