Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with dividend support, charts and historical graph signals pointing to measured growth rather than a dramatic move. The price today in rands is R16.13, which helps frame the current buy or sell debate for preference shares and ordinary shares alike. For investors watching for sale opportunities, the payout profile and cost of entry remain important, and the share code SSS can be checked online before deciding how to buy through a trading account on the JSE. The live data and graph suggest the stock is being actively watched in trading today, with any prediction best treated as a disciplined, data-led view rather than a certainty.

Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. (SSS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price 16.13 Market Capitalization 8.26bn P/E Ratio 13.79 Dividend Yield 7.20 Trading Volume (Live Data) 7 915 Recent Price Change -0.12 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:40

Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 16.13, down 0.12 from the previous close Market Cap 8.26bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 13.79, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.20, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Assessment Moderate volatility, with recent price movement still contained

Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to cautiously constructive. Trading volume of 7 915 and a modest -0.12 move suggest the market is not pricing in a sharp repricing today. For REIT investors, dividend stability, valuation discipline, and broader rate-sensitivity on the JSE remain the main variables to watch.

Bullish case: price holds above the recent area around 16.13 while income demand supports the 7.20 dividend yield. Bearish case: a loss of momentum alongside weaker volume could pressure sentiment and keep the share range-bound.

FAQ on Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed shares in Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. at a current price of 16.13. The company carries a market capitalization of 8.26bn, a P/E ratio of 13.79, and a dividend yield of 7.20, which helps define its investor profile.

Q2: How can I buy Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-approved trading account and place an order using the SSS share code. With the current price at 16.13, investors should compare execution cost, volume of 7 915, and the latest price change before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 16.13, recent change of -0.12, trading volume of 7 915, and valuation measures such as the 13.79 P/E ratio. Sector sentiment on the JSE and dividend expectations also matter.

Q4: Does Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.20, which indicates ongoing dividend income potential. At a price of 16.13, that payout profile can be important for income-focused investors who prefer stability over short-term price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the SSS share on the JSE using your trading account and monitor price today at 16.13, volume at 7 915, and the latest -0.12 move. Dividend tracking should focus on the 7.20 yield and any payout updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current price of 16.13, the -0.12 recent change, the 7 915 trading volume, and the 13.79 P/E ratio. The 8.26bn market cap and 7.20 dividend yield also shape how the market values the shares.

Q7: Is Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares may appeal to income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 7.20 and the P/E ratio is 13.79. At 16.13, the valuation looks measured, but investors should still weigh market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a price of 16.13, a -0.12 move, and volume of 7 915, which suggests a calm trading session. Buying today depends on whether you prioritize the 7.20 dividend yield and the 8.26bn market cap.

Q9: How much does one Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 16.13. That level sits alongside a P/E ratio of 13.79, a dividend yield of 7.20, and a recent change of -0.12, which gives traders a clear snapshot of current pricing.

Q10: How to sell Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, use your JSE trading account, enter the SSS share code, and place a sell order at or near the current price of 16.13. The live volume of 7 915 and the -0.12 move can help guide execution timing.

How to Buy Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Stor-Age Property REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.