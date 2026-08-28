Southern Sun Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Southern Sun Ltd. price today in rands is R10.3, and the latest data, charts, and graph readings suggest a stable setup rather than a dramatic move. The current price forecast leans neutral to constructive, with growth tied to trading sentiment, payout expectations, and dividend visibility. For investors deciding buy or sell, the share code SSU remains easy to follow online through a trading account, including how to buy, cost checks, and for sale opportunities. Preference shares are not the main focus here, but the ordinary dividend and broader trading data still matter for anyone comparing price per share against market prediction.

Southern Sun Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:05 Share Name & Ticker Southern Sun Ltd. (SSU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Hospitality / Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Current Price 10.3 Market Capitalization 13.28bn P/E Ratio 11.33 Dividend Yield 2.94 Trading Volume (Live Data) 38 187 Recent Price Change 0.88

Southern Sun Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 10.3, reflecting a 0.88 rise from the previous close Market Cap 13.28bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.33, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.94, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live trading volume

Southern Sun Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is mildly constructive. A price above R10.3 with steady volume would support the current trend, while weaker hospitality demand or softer market risk appetite could pressure the share. With a P/E of 11.33 and dividend yield of 2.94, the market appears to be pricing in balanced expectations rather than aggressive upside.

FAQ on Southern Sun Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Southern Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: Southern Sun Ltd. shares are ordinary shares listed on the JSE under SSU. They currently trade at R10.3 each, with a market capitalization of 13.28bn and a P/E ratio of 11.33, reflecting a sizable hospitality business.

Q2: How can I buy Southern Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Southern Sun Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the SSU share code. The current price per share is R10.3, so you’ll need enough capital to cover the purchase value, platform fees, and any settlement costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Southern Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Southern Sun Ltd. shares is influenced by live trading volume, investor demand, earnings expectations, and sector sentiment. Today’s price is R10.3, with a recent change of 0.88, suggesting the market is actively repricing the share.

Q4: Does Southern Sun Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Southern Sun Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 2.94, which indicates dividend payments are part of the return profile. At a current share price of R10.3, that yield may appeal to investors seeking income alongside price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Southern Sun Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Southern Sun Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account or JSE portfolio dashboard. Monitor the SSU ticker, current price of R10.3, dividend yield of 2.94, and live volume of 38 187 to stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Southern Sun Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Southern Sun Ltd. share price is being shaped by its R10.3 level, the 0.88 recent move, and live trading volume of 38 187. The 13.28bn market cap and 11.33 P/E also frame how investors value the share today.

Q7: Is Southern Sun Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Southern Sun Ltd. may suit investors looking at a large-cap JSE hospitality share with a 2.94 dividend yield and a 11.33 P/E. At R10.3, it looks fairly valued, but your buy decision should match your risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Southern Sun Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying Southern Sun Ltd. shares today depends on whether you want exposure at R10.3 with a moderate 0.88 move and solid liquidity. The 13.28bn market cap and 38 187 volume suggest active trading, but timing still matters.

Q9: How much does one Southern Sun Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Southern Sun Ltd. share costs R10.3 today. That price per share is the live level for SSU on the JSE, and it sits alongside a 2.94 dividend yield and a 11.33 P/E ratio.

Q10: How to sell Southern Sun Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Southern Sun Ltd. shares, log in to your online trading account, select SSU, and place a sell order at or near the market price of R10.3. Trading volume of 38 187 can help gauge liquidity before execution.

How to Buy Southern Sun Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and basic order types.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Buy SSU shares on the JSE using your preferred order type.

Southern Sun Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Southern Sun Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R10.3 and BUY only on clear weakness toward cheaper entry levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.