South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares look steady on the session, with charts and the live graph suggesting a flat short-term profile rather than a breakout. The price forecast remains anchored near the price today in rands of R0.94, so the immediate buy or sell decision depends on liquidity, data quality, and whether the current for sale level suits your cost basis. There’s no direct dividend payout signal in the live data, and preference shares are not indicated here, so investors weighing growth and prediction should focus on the ordinary share only. If you want to know how to buy, the JSE share code SOH can be accessed online through a trading account, where trading conditions and execution costs should be checked before any purchase.
South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|South Ocean Holdings Ltd. (SOH)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Goods / Packaging
|Current Price
|R0.94
|Market Capitalization
|R195.40m
|P/E Ratio
|3.89
|Dividend Yield
|5.85%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R0.94, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R195.40m, indicating a small-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|3.89, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|5.85%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on a flat recent price change
South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup is neutral to slightly constructive. With the share price unchanged at R0.94, the signal from the latest screening is stability rather than momentum. A low P/E and steady dividend yield can support interest, but trading volume will be the main clue for any sharper move.
FAQ on South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equities listed on the JSE under SOH. The live price per share is R0.94, with market capitalization of R195.40m, a P/E ratio of 3.89, and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
Q2: How can I buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy through a JSE-enabled trading account using the share code SOH. The current price is R0.94, so your purchase size depends on available cash, brokerage costs, and whether you want exposure to this small-cap share.
Q3: What affects the price of South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by market cap, earnings expectations, dividend yield, and trading volume. Right now, the live data shows R0.94 with no recent price change, which points to limited momentum and a relatively calm trading session.
Q4: Does South Ocean Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.85%, which suggests the share does pay a dividend. At R0.94 per share and a P/E ratio of 3.89, income-focused investors may find that yield noteworthy.
Q5: How can I track my South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track SOH shares and dividend information through your JSE trading account and portfolio dashboard. The live figures to monitor are R0.94 price per share, R195.40m market cap, P/E of 3.89, and dividend yield of 5.85%.
Q6: What factors are affecting the South Ocean Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R0.94, the small-cap market capitalization of R195.40m, and the 5.85% dividend yield. Flat recent change suggests the current share price is not under strong short-term pressure.
Q7: Is South Ocean Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on live data, it may suit investors who like low P/E shares and dividend income. With a price per share of R0.94, a P/E of 3.89, and a 5.85% dividend yield, it looks more value-oriented than growth-driven.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data is neutral rather than urgent. The share sits at R0.94 with no recent change, so buying today depends on whether you want exposure to a small-cap JSE share with a 5.85% dividend yield and low valuation.
Q9: How much does one South Ocean Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R0.94. That valuation is paired with a market cap of R195.40m, a P/E ratio of 3.89, and a dividend yield of 5.85%, which together define the current pricing profile.
Q10: How to sell South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell, place an order through your JSE trading account using the SOH share code. The live price is R0.94, so execution depends on market demand, your chosen sale price, and whether the current trading session supports liquidity.
How to Buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-licensed platform.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added account security.
Complete KYC verification to activate trading.
Review the dashboard and check the live price per share for SOH.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Place a purchase order and manage the trade in line with your risk plan.
South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given South Ocean Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.94. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.