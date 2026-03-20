Shareholders were advised that Mr WT Green (Whitney) will be retiring as the Company Secretary at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 August 2026. Shareholders were further advised that Light Consulting (Pty) Ltd. will be appointed as Company Secretary, with effect from the same date.

Shareholders are advised that South Ocean Holdings Ltd. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Southern Atlantic Cables (Pty) Ltd. from Arbor Capital Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders was held on Tuesday, 11 August 2026 and all resolutions were passed.

The company, has issued a trading statement indicating that for the year ending 30 June 2026, both earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase by 186.1% compared to the previous year. EPS and HEPS are projected to rise from a loss of 9.31 cents per share to a profit of 8.02 cents per share. This increase exceeds the 20% threshold required for a trading statement. The financial results have not yet been reviewed by auditors.

Revenue for the period increased by 30.1% to R1.5 billion (R1.2 billion), with gross profit up by 208.9% to R75.9 million (R24.6 million). Operating profit recovered by 195.2% to R30.1 million (loss of R31.6 million). Profit and total comprehensive profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was reported at R16.3 million (loss of R18.9 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share came in at an improved 8.02 cents per share (loss of 9.31 cents per share). Dividend In line with the Group’s dividend policy, South Ocean Holdings has not declared an interim dividend as this is considered at year end. Company prospects The macro-economic environment in which the Group operates is not expected to improve in the near term, as political and fiscal uncertainties continue to shape economic conditions. In response, the Group is prioritising customer service, cost reduction and the use of technology to drive growth, productivity and long-term efficiencies, thereby enhancing the profitability of its operating entities. The Board remains committed to advancing B-BBEE, recognising the importance of transformation in the markets in which the Group operates. The Group is proud to hold a Level 1 B-BBEE status currently. Management is confident that the above actions will improve the Group’s profitability.

South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares look steady on the session, with charts and the live graph suggesting a flat short-term profile rather than a breakout. The price forecast remains anchored near the price today in rands of R0.94, so the immediate buy or sell decision depends on liquidity, data quality, and whether the current for sale level suits your cost basis. There’s no direct dividend payout signal in the live data, and preference shares are not indicated here, so investors weighing growth and prediction should focus on the ordinary share only. If you want to know how to buy, the JSE share code SOH can be accessed online through a trading account, where trading conditions and execution costs should be checked before any purchase.

South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker South Ocean Holdings Ltd. (SOH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Goods / Packaging Current Price R0.94 Market Capitalization R195.40m P/E Ratio 3.89 Dividend Yield 5.85% Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.94, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap R195.40m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 3.89, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.85%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on a flat recent price change

South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup is neutral to slightly constructive. With the share price unchanged at R0.94, the signal from the latest screening is stability rather than momentum. A low P/E and steady dividend yield can support interest, but trading volume will be the main clue for any sharper move.

FAQ on South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equities listed on the JSE under SOH. The live price per share is R0.94, with market capitalization of R195.40m, a P/E ratio of 3.89, and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Q2: How can I buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy through a JSE-enabled trading account using the share code SOH. The current price is R0.94, so your purchase size depends on available cash, brokerage costs, and whether you want exposure to this small-cap share.

Q3: What affects the price of South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by market cap, earnings expectations, dividend yield, and trading volume. Right now, the live data shows R0.94 with no recent price change, which points to limited momentum and a relatively calm trading session.

Q4: Does South Ocean Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.85%, which suggests the share does pay a dividend. At R0.94 per share and a P/E ratio of 3.89, income-focused investors may find that yield noteworthy.

Q5: How can I track my South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SOH shares and dividend information through your JSE trading account and portfolio dashboard. The live figures to monitor are R0.94 price per share, R195.40m market cap, P/E of 3.89, and dividend yield of 5.85%.

Q6: What factors are affecting the South Ocean Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R0.94, the small-cap market capitalization of R195.40m, and the 5.85% dividend yield. Flat recent change suggests the current share price is not under strong short-term pressure.

Q7: Is South Ocean Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, it may suit investors who like low P/E shares and dividend income. With a price per share of R0.94, a P/E of 3.89, and a 5.85% dividend yield, it looks more value-oriented than growth-driven.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data is neutral rather than urgent. The share sits at R0.94 with no recent change, so buying today depends on whether you want exposure to a small-cap JSE share with a 5.85% dividend yield and low valuation.

Q9: How much does one South Ocean Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R0.94. That valuation is paired with a market cap of R195.40m, a P/E ratio of 3.89, and a dividend yield of 5.85%, which together define the current pricing profile.

Q10: How to sell South Ocean Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, place an order through your JSE trading account using the SOH share code. The live price is R0.94, so execution depends on market demand, your chosen sale price, and whether the current trading session supports liquidity.

How to Buy South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-licensed platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the dashboard and check the live price per share for SOH.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a purchase order and manage the trade in line with your risk plan.

South Ocean Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given South Ocean Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.94. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.