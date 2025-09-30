Shuka Minerals Plc has agreed to issue 375 000 new ordinary shares at a price of 4 pence per share (the 'Fee Shares') in lieu of accrued fees owed to a former director. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Fee Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 29 July 2026.

A director has dealt in shares of the company. The company has issued a statement regarding production reports. The company has issued a SENS notification.

Shuka Minerals plc announced that, further to the announcement on 14 July 2026, it has successfully completed the ninth drill hole KBDD09 slightly to the south of the previously unmined 'Speaks' and 'Mine Club' zones at the Kabwe Zinc Mine ('Kabwe Project').

Shuka announced successful drilling at the Kabwe Zinc Mine, identifying a new near-surface orebody with high-grade mineralisation. The tenth drill hole, KBDD10, intersected 61.5 metres at 3.96% zinc from surface, with peak readings of 68.0% zinc, 4% lead, and 0.34% copper. The new orebody, associated with altered dolomite and shear zones, adds to existing resources, which include 1.944 million tonnes at 12% zinc and 2% lead in the Speaks orebody, and 0.666 million tonnes at 11.7% zinc and 0.8% lead in the Mine Club orebody. The exploration results suggest the mineralisation is extensive and potentially more significant than previously modelled, with early-stage surface mineralisation indicating possible early exploitation. Further assay results and drilling updates are forthcoming.

Shuka completed its eleventh drill hole at the Kabwe Zinc Mine, revealing a new near-surface orebody south of the Speaks and Mine Club zones. The drill hole, KBDD11, reached 155.30m and identified high-grade zinc mineralisation, with grades up to 69.6% Zn, and confirmed copper presence. The new orebody, associated with a major shear zone, contains an estimated 1.944 million tonnes of indicated and inferred resources at 12% Zn and 2% Pb, plus additional mineralisation. The surface mineralisation, with grades among the highest worldwide, suggests potential for early-stage exploitation. Results are based on portable XRF readings and will be verified through laboratory analysis. The company plans further drilling to extend these findings.

Shuka Minerals plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Shuka Minerals plc price forecast leans neutral-to-cautious as charts and the latest graph suggest limited near-term momentum, even though the data point to growth potential if sentiment improves. The price today in rands is R0.63, so the key buy or sell decision hinges on the share code SKA, the visible cost, and whether this for sale opportunity fits your trading plan. Dividend visibility remains absent, with preference shares and payout considerations not supported by the current figures, so investors asking how to buy should use an online trading account on the JSE and confirm the trading setup before taking a position. This live data-based prediction is best treated as a watchlist call rather than an aggressive buy signal.

Shuka Minerals plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Shuka Minerals plc (SKA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Mining Current Price R0.63 Market Capitalization R42.12m P/E Ratio -1.92 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Shuka Minerals plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.63, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close. Market Cap R42.12m, indicating a small-cap market presence. P/E Ratio -1.92, suggesting potential undervaluation on a simple earnings screen, but only if operational losses narrow. Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Low-to-moderate based on the unchanged session move and limited live volume data.

Shuka Minerals plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The flat recent price change and empty live volume field argue for a cautious short-term stance. A sustained move above R0.63 would improve the technical tone, while weakness below that level would keep the share under pressure. Macro drivers remain company-specific execution and mining-sector sentiment.

FAQ on Shuka Minerals plc Shares

Q1: What are Shuka Minerals plc shares?

Answer: Shuka Minerals plc shares are equity instruments in Shuka Minerals plc, traded on the JSE under SKA. Today’s data show a price of R0.63, market cap of R42.12m, and a P/E ratio of -1.92, which signals a small-cap mining exposure.

Q2: How can I buy Shuka Minerals plc shares?

Answer: To buy SKA, open a JSE-enabled trading account, complete verification, and place an order through a platform that supports the share code. At R0.63, the price per share is accessible, but trading volume remains blank in the current live snapshot.

Q3: What affects the price of Shuka Minerals plc shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by the current price of R0.63, the negative P/E ratio, its small market cap of R42.12m, and the lack of dividend yield. With recent price change at 0, sentiment and liquidity are likely key drivers.

Q4: Does Shuka Minerals plc pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live share data, Shuka Minerals plc does not currently show a dividend yield, displayed as –. That means there is no visible income return in today’s snapshot, so the share is being valued more for price movement than payout.

Q5: How can I track my Shuka Minerals plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SKA through your JSE trading account using the ticker, today’s price of R0.63, and the market cap of R42.12m. Dividend tracking is straightforward here because the yield is blank, so there’s no current payout to monitor.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Shuka Minerals plc share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the data are the unchanged session move, the -1.92 P/E ratio, and the small-cap valuation of R42.12m. With no dividend yield and no live volume shown, liquidity and market confidence likely matter most.

Q7: Is Shuka Minerals plc a good share to buy?

Answer: On the live figures alone, SKA looks like a speculative buy rather than a defensive one. The R0.63 price, negative P/E, no dividend yield, and small R42.12m market cap suggest higher risk, so buyers should demand clear catalysts.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shuka Minerals plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data do not show a strong momentum signal because the price is flat at R0.63 and trading volume is not listed. If you buy, it should be on the understanding that the current snapshot offers limited confirmation from price or income metrics.

Q9: How much does one Shuka Minerals plc share cost?

Answer: One Shuka Minerals plc share costs R0.63 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, and the recent price change is 0, so buyers and sellers are working with a stable reference level for SKA.

Q10: How to sell Shuka Minerals plc shares?

Answer: To sell SKA, log in to your JSE trading account, enter the share code, and place a sell order near the current price of R0.63. With no dividend yield and no live volume shown, execution quality may matter.

How to Buy Shuka Minerals plc Shares Step by Step

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Shuka Minerals plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Shuka Minerals plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.63. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.