S Broker is a highly regulated German online securities broker and receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 97/100. It is the online broker of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and a subsidiary of DekaBank, with access to shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, savings plans, certificates, derivatives and CFDs.

For South African readers, there is one important limitation. S Broker currently requires new customers to be adults with a permanent residence in Germany. That means South African residents cannot currently open a standard S Broker account.

Quick Verdict S Broker is a strong choice for German-resident investors who want a regulated securities broker with broad market access, savings plans and professional trading tools. The platform is backed by one of Germany's biggest financial groups and offers a much wider investment range than a normal forex broker. Best suited to: German residents investing in shares, ETFs, funds, bonds and savings plans. Not suited to: South African residents, traders wanting MT4/MT5, or users primarily looking for high-leverage forex trading.

Is S Broker Regulated and Safe?

Yes. S Broker operates within a strong German and European financial-services framework. The legal entity is S Broker AG & Co. KG, headquartered at Carl-Bosch-Straße 10, 65203 Wiesbaden, Germany.

S Broker's official legal notice identifies the European Central Bank as the authority responsible for authorisation and BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, as the authority responsible for consumer-protection supervision.

S Broker is also part of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and a subsidiary of DekaBank.

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Is S Broker regulated by BaFin?

Yes. S Broker operates under German financial regulation and identifies BaFin as the authority responsible for consumer-protection supervision. Its wider banking-group structure also brings it within the European regulatory framework.

S Broker Trust Score

S Broker receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 97/100. The score reflects its regulatory structure, Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe connection, legal transparency, deposit-protection framework and long operating history.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters European Regulation Very Strong ECB and BaFin oversight are disclosed. Banking Group Very Strong S Broker belongs to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and is linked to DekaBank. Deposit Protection Strong Eligible cash balances fall within the applicable German protection framework. Legal Transparency Excellent Legal entity and supervisory information are publicly disclosed. South African Availability Poor Permanent German residence is required. Overall Trust Score 97/100 Excellent institutional trust with limited geographic accessibility.

Why does S Broker have a 97/100 Trust Score?

S Broker scores highly because of its German regulatory structure, Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe backing, DekaBank relationship, deposit-protection arrangements and transparent legal disclosures. The score is reduced slightly because availability is restricted mainly to German residents.

S Broker Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong German and European regulatory framework Permanent German residence required Zero standard depot maintenance fee Not FSCA regulated 55 trading venues Fee structure varies by product and venue 32,000+ shares No MT4 or MT5 9,000+ savings plans CFDs are secondary to securities investing Savings plans from EUR 5 German-focused service

S Broker Overview

S Broker, short for Sparkassen Broker, is the online brokerage business of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe. It was launched in 2001 and is now connected to DekaBank.

The business is primarily a securities broker, not a forex broker. Clients can trade shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, certificates, warrants, savings plans and CFDs across domestic and international markets.

S Broker currently advertises access to 55 trading venues, including German exchanges, international exchanges and direct-trading partners.

What can you trade with S Broker?

S Broker offers shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, certificates, warrants, derivatives and CFDs. Currency CFDs are available through the separate CFD account, but forex is not the main focus of the business.

Is S Broker mainly a forex broker?

No. S Broker is primarily an investment and securities broker. CFD and currency trading are available, but shares, ETFs, funds, bonds and savings plans form the core of the service.

S Broker Features Offered

Feature Current S Broker Offering Broker S Broker AG & Co. KG Group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe / DekaBank Established 2001 Head Office Wiesbaden, Germany Supervision ECB and BaFin Depot Fee EUR 0 standard maintenance Savings Plan Minimum EUR 5 Trading Venues 55 Shares 32,000+ Savings Plans 9,000+ Foreign Currency Accounts 17 currencies including ZAR South African Residents Not eligible under current residence rules 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does S Broker offer a ZAR account?

S Broker supports foreign-currency accounts in 17 currencies, including South African rand. This does not mean South African residents can open an account, because permanent German residence is still required.

S Broker Customer Reviews

Customer feedback about S Broker is mixed. Investors often highlight its broad investment range, savings-plan selection and integration with the Sparkassen network.

Criticism tends to focus on service delays, administrative processing and a fee structure that becomes more complex once exchange and third-party costs are included.

Area SA Shares Assessment Regulation Excellent Investment Range Excellent Savings Plans Excellent Platforms Very Good Fee Simplicity Average South African Access Unavailable

Are S Broker customer reviews positive?

Feedback is mixed rather than universally positive. S Broker's regulation and product range are stronger trust indicators than public review scores, which can change over time and often reflect individual service experiences.

S Broker Safety and Security

S Broker uses secure login procedures, TAN-based transaction authorisation and banking infrastructure connected to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe.

It also publishes security guidance covering phishing, fake websites and attempts to steal account credentials.

How are S Broker cash balances protected?

Eligible cash balances fall within the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe protection system and applicable German deposit-protection rules. Coverage depends on the type of balance and legal conditions.

Are shares and ETFs covered by deposit insurance?

No. Deposit protection applies to eligible cash deposits, not market losses on shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, derivatives or CFDs. Securities are treated separately under custody rules.

S Broker at a Glance

Category S Broker Details Legal Entity S Broker AG & Co. KG Headquarters Wiesbaden, Germany Established 2001 Parent / Group DekaBank / Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Oversight ECB and BaFin Trust Score 97/100 Depot Fee EUR 0 standard maintenance Savings Plan Minimum EUR 5 Trading Venues 55 Shares 32,000+ Residence Requirement Permanent German residence 📝 Sign up Open Account



S Broker Account Types

Individual Depot

The standard Individual Depot is designed for normal self-directed investors. Standard maintenance is currently free and the account provides access to the full securities range.

Joint Depot

The Joint Depot is designed for couples who want equal access to a shared investment account. Both applicants need to meet S Broker's German-residence requirements.

Young Invest

Young Invest is aimed at customers aged 18 to 25 and provides discounted pricing, savings plans and standard securities access.

Start Invest

Start Invest is designed for minors and is managed by parents or legal guardians.

InvestmentClubDepot

The InvestmentClubDepot allows multiple authorised members of an investment club to manage a shared securities portfolio.

CFD Account

The separate CFD account gives experienced clients leveraged exposure to currencies, indices, shares, commodities and precious metals.

Account Best For Main Feature 📝 Sign up Individual Depot Most investors Free standard depot maintenance Open Account

Joint Depot Couples Shared securities account Open Account

Young Invest Ages 18-25 Discounted investing Open Account

Start Invest Minors Long-term investing for children Open Account

CFD Account Experienced traders Leveraged CFD trading Open Account



Which S Broker account is best?

The normal Individual Depot is the best fit for most eligible investors. Young Invest is better for younger clients, while the CFD account is only suitable for experienced traders who understand leverage and margin.

Does S Broker offer a demo account?

S Broker does not position a conventional forex-style demo account as a central part of the normal securities offering. Investors should use the platform's available tools and educational resources to understand order placement before trading.

How to Open an S Broker Account

Step 1 - Choose Your Depot

Select the appropriate account type through S Broker's online application.

Step 2 - Enter Your Personal Details

Complete the application using your correct personal, tax and residence information.

Step 3 - Complete Identity Verification

Complete the required digital or postal identification process.

Step 4 - Wait for Approval

S Broker reviews the application and provides account-access information once the account has been opened.

Step 5 - Activate pushTAN

Set up pushTAN for secure transaction approval and account authentication.

Can South Africans open an S Broker account?

No. New S Broker customers currently need permanent residence in Germany. A South African resident without German residency therefore does not meet the standard account-opening requirements.

S Broker Fees and Costs

S Broker's current pricing is competitive for a traditional German securities broker. Standard depot maintenance is free, while selected order types begin at EUR 0.95.

Fee Published Cost Standard Depot Maintenance EUR 0 Sofortorder From EUR 0.95 Standard Order From EUR 0.95 + 0.25% of order value Share Savings Plans Current eligible plans can be commission-free ETF Savings Plans Current eligible plans can be commission-free Savings Plan Minimum EUR 5

Does S Broker charge account fees?

The standard securities depot currently has no regular maintenance fee. Other costs can still apply for trades, exchange fees, third-party charges and specialist products.

How much does an S Broker trade cost?

Selected orders start from EUR 0.95. Standard order pricing can include EUR 0.95 plus 0.25% of the order value, with exchange and third-party fees potentially added.

S Broker Trading Platforms

S Broker App

The S Broker mobile app provides portfolio monitoring, order placement, market data and account access from smartphones and tablets.

Web Trading Portal

The web portal is the standard browser-based environment for account management, trading, market research and portfolio tracking.

MarktInvestor Pro

MarktInvestor Pro is designed for more active and experienced traders who need deeper charting, real-time market information and professional analysis tools.

Platform Best For Main Strength 📝 Sign up S Broker App Mobile investors Portfolio and order access Open Account

Web Portal Everyday investors Full browser-based trading Open Account

MarktInvestor Pro Advanced traders Professional market tools Open Account



Which S Broker platform is best?

The web portal is the best all-round option for most investors. The app is useful for mobile access, while MarktInvestor Pro is better for experienced traders who want more advanced analysis.

Does S Broker offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?

No. S Broker uses its own trading environment and MarktInvestor Pro rather than MT4 or MT5.

S Broker Deposits and Withdrawals

S Broker uses a conventional banking and settlement-account structure. Clients fund the account by bank transfer rather than using the e-wallet-style payment system common among forex brokers.

Funding Feature Current Position Main Funding Method Bank transfer Settlement Account Used for securities trades Reference Account Used for external withdrawals Card Funding Not the standard funding method E-wallet Funding Not the normal brokerage model

How do you fund an S Broker account?

The normal method is bank transfer into the account's settlement structure. Securities purchases are then paid from the settlement balance.

How do S Broker withdrawals work?

Cash is normally withdrawn from the settlement account to the registered reference bank account. Processing times depend on the banking system and account status.

S Broker CFD Trading and Leverage

S Broker provides leveraged CFD trading through a separate CFD account.

CFD Asset Minimum Margin Approximate Exposure Currencies 3.33% Around 30:1 Stock Indices 5% Around 20:1 Precious Metals 5% Around 20:1 Commodities 10% Around 10:1 Shares 20% Around 5:1

What leverage does S Broker offer?

Currency CFDs can use margin from 3.33%, roughly equivalent to leverage of around 30:1. Index and precious-metals CFDs can reach around 20:1, while share CFDs typically use lower leverage.

Can you trade forex with S Broker?

Yes, but mainly through currency CFDs rather than a conventional spot forex account. Forex trading is a smaller part of S Broker's overall investment offering.

S Broker vs eToro vs XM

Feature S Broker eToro XM Core Business German securities broker Multi-asset investing and trading Forex and CFD broker Main Platforms App, web portal, MarktInvestor Pro Proprietary platform MT4 and MT5 Traditional Investments Very broad Broad More limited CFDs Available Available by entity Core product South African Suitability Not available to residents Depends on current eligibility Depends on current entity 📝 Sign up Open Account

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Is S Broker better than XM for forex?

Not for most forex traders. XM is built primarily around forex and CFDs, while S Broker is a securities and investment platform with CFDs as a secondary product.

Is S Broker better than eToro for investing?

S Broker offers deeper access to German and European securities markets, while eToro provides a simpler international investing and social-trading experience. The better option depends on residence, product choice and platform preference.

S Broker Research and Trading Tools

Real-time prices.

Interactive charting.

Technical analysis.

Market news.

Web seminars.

E-learning.

Tutorials.

MarktInvestor Pro.

Watchlists.

Price alerts.

Does S Broker provide market research?

Yes. S Broker provides market information, analysis, charting, tutorials and educational resources. More active traders can use MarktInvestor Pro for deeper technical and market analysis.

S Broker Awards

S Broker has received recognition in German broker comparisons and investment-platform awards. Awards are useful supporting information, but regulation, pricing and product quality carry more weight in our assessment.

Are S Broker awards important?

They are useful as supporting evidence but should not determine whether the broker is safe or suitable. Regulatory structure and current account terms matter more.

S Broker Customer Support

Support Channel Availability Customer Telephone 0611 2044-1911 Prospective Customers 0611 2044-1912 Top Trader Support 0611 2044-1944 Monday-Friday 08:00-23:00 Saturday-Sunday 10:00-19:00

Does S Broker offer customer support on weekends?

Yes. S Broker publishes weekend support hours in addition to weekday support.

Is S Broker Suitable for South African Traders?

No. S Broker is not currently suitable for South African residents because new customers must have permanent residence in Germany.

South African Consideration S Broker Position FSCA Regulated No German Residence Required Yes South African Resident Can Open Account No ZAR Currency Account Available to eligible German-resident clients Recommended for South Africans No

Can a South African with German residency use S Broker?

Potentially yes, if the applicant meets S Broker's German residence and account-opening requirements. Eligibility depends on current residency rather than nationality alone.

Should South African traders choose another broker?

Yes, if they are permanently resident in South Africa. An FSCA-regulated or internationally regulated broker that explicitly accepts South African residents will be more practical.

Final Verdict S Broker is a strong German securities broker with excellent institutional backing. It belongs to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, is connected to DekaBank and operates under German and European financial supervision. The investment range is broad, standard depot maintenance is free and savings plans start from EUR 5. There is also a separate CFD account for more experienced traders. The main limitation for SA Shares readers is accessibility. South African residents cannot currently open a normal S Broker account because permanent German residence is required. S Broker therefore earns a Trust Score of 97/100 for institutional credibility, but it is not recommended as a practical South African broker.

S Broker Review Methodology

This S Broker review was updated on 6 September 2026. We checked S Broker's current eligibility requirements, legal disclosures, account types, fees, trading venues, CFD terms, platforms, foreign-currency accounts and support information.

We also distinguished between S Broker's core securities business and its separate leveraged CFD account.

We did not open an account, fund a depot, trade securities, use MarktInvestor Pro or test a withdrawal.

Risk Disclaimer

Investing and trading involve financial risk. Shares, ETFs, funds, bonds and derivatives can lose value, while CFDs use leverage and can generate rapid losses. Deposit protection does not cover normal market losses. Check the current S Broker terms, fees and eligibility requirements before investing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is S Broker regulated?

Yes. S Broker operates under a strong German and European financial-services framework. Its official legal information identifies the European Central Bank and BaFin as relevant supervisory authorities. This gives S Broker a much stronger regulatory profile than many offshore brokers, although regulation does not protect investors from normal market losses or poor investment decisions.

What is the S Broker Trust Score?

SA Shares gives S Broker a Trust Score of 97/100. The score reflects its German regulatory structure, Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe backing, DekaBank relationship, transparent legal disclosures and deposit-protection framework. It falls slightly short of a perfect score mainly because the service is highly Germany-focused and is not currently available to normal South African residents.

Can South Africans open an S Broker account?

No. S Broker currently requires new customers to be adults with a permanent residence in Germany. South African residents who live permanently in South Africa therefore do not meet the standard eligibility requirements. A South African national living legally in Germany may potentially qualify, provided all normal identification, residency and account-opening requirements are satisfied.

What is the S Broker minimum deposit?

S Broker does not use a conventional forex-broker minimum deposit for its standard securities depot. The normal account can be opened without a fixed trading deposit requirement, while savings plans can start from as little as EUR 5. The amount needed for ordinary investments depends on the price of the security and the chosen order size.

Does S Broker offer forex trading?

Yes, but forex is not S Broker's main product. Currency exposure is available through its separate CFD account, where forex CFDs can be traded using margin. Currency CFDs currently start with margin requirements of around 3.33% on eligible products, which is roughly equivalent to maximum leverage of about 30:1 for retail traders.

Does S Broker offer MT4 or MT5?

No. S Broker does not use MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 as its main trading platforms. Instead, clients can use the S Broker mobile app, the browser-based trading portal and MarktInvestor Pro. MarktInvestor Pro is the more advanced option, with deeper charting, market information and tools aimed at active and experienced investors.

Does S Broker offer CFDs?

Yes. S Broker provides a separate CFD account for experienced traders who want leveraged exposure to currencies, shares, stock indices, commodities and precious metals. Margin requirements vary by asset class. CFDs are only a smaller part of S Broker's overall offering, which is still mainly focused on traditional securities and long-term investing.

Does S Broker offer ETFs?

Yes. ETFs are a major part of S Broker's investment range. Clients can buy and sell ETFs directly and can also use ETF savings plans for regular investing. Savings plans can start from low monthly amounts, making them useful for investors who prefer gradual long-term investing rather than placing larger one-off trades.

Does S Broker offer a ZAR account?

Yes. S Broker supports foreign-currency accounts in several currencies, including the South African rand. This can help eligible customers manage international investments and currency exposure. However, the availability of a ZAR currency account does not mean South African residents can open an S Broker account, because permanent German residence is still required.

Is S Broker safe?

S Broker has a strong institutional safety profile. It operates within German and European financial regulation, belongs to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and is connected to DekaBank. It also uses secure banking infrastructure and transaction authentication. However, strong broker regulation does not protect clients from losses caused by falling markets, leveraged CFD trading or poor investment decisions.

Sources Checked