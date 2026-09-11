SpeedTrader is a direct-access stock and options broker aimed squarely at active traders, day traders and short sellers. This is a very different setup from the average retail investing app. Forex and CFDs are not the focus. SpeedTrader is built around U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs, options and OTC securities, with direct routing, professional trading software and a serious set of tools for traders who short stocks.

SpeedTrader, Inc. is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Its main desktop platform is SpeedTrader Pro, which runs on DAS Trader Pro technology. Traders who prefer working in a browser can use SpeedTrader ActiveWeb, and mobile access is available as well.

South African traders need to pay attention to one detail before funding an account: the SpeedTrader company you actually contract with. Non-U.S. clients can be placed with different entities depending on funding and eligibility. Check the legal name on the account agreement rather than assuming every SpeedTrader account comes with the same protection.

Quick answer: SpeedTrader may suit South African traders who want direct access to U.S. stocks, ETFs, options and short-selling opportunities through professional trading platforms such as SpeedTrader Pro and ActiveWeb. However, it is not FSCA-regulated, and South Africans should first confirm whether they are eligible to open an international account, what minimum funding level applies, how ZAR-to-USD conversion costs are handled, and which withdrawal and wire-transfer fees apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Is SpeedTrader regulated?

Yes, but the regulation attached to your account depends on which SpeedTrader entity holds it.

SpeedTrader, Inc. is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. FINRA BrokerCheck lists the firm under CRD 107403 and records its SEC registration and self-regulatory memberships.

The company is also a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). SIPC comes into play if a member brokerage fails and qualifying customer securities or cash are missing. It does not cover a losing trade, a falling stock or a bad investment decision.

SpeedTrader International Limited is a separate company used for certain non-U.S. clients. It is registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand. Traders should be careful with the wording here: registration as a financial service provider is different from holding a standard FMA financial-markets licence. If you are opening an international account, check exactly what protection applies through the relevant clearing arrangement.

Regulatory / Protection Feature Detail SpeedTrader, Inc. U.S. registered broker-dealer FINRA Member Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. FINRA CRD 107403 SEC Registration Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. SIPC Member Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. Standard SIPC Protection Up to $500,000, including a $250,000 cash limit, subject to SIPC rules SpeedTrader International Limited Separate international entity registered as a New Zealand financial service provider FSCA-Regulated South African Broker No FSCA authorisation is presented on SpeedTrader's current official regulatory material

Can South African traders open a SpeedTrader account?

South African traders may be able to apply, subject to SpeedTrader's current eligibility rules and compliance checks. South Africa does not appear on the prohibited-country list currently published in SpeedTrader, Inc.'s FAQ, although additional restrictions can still apply to individual applications.

Funding can also affect where a non-U.S. account is opened. SpeedTrader's current U.S. material sets a much higher funding requirement for certain non-U.S. accounts using SpeedTrader USA, while clients below that threshold can be directed to SpeedTrader International.

For a South African trader, that changes more than a company name. Before funding the account, confirm:

The legal company shown on your client agreement

The clearing firm holding your assets

The minimum amount you need to fund

Whether SIPC or another form of investor protection applies to your account

Which securities and options permissions you receive

Withdrawal and international-wire charges

Whether your ZAR deposit needs to be converted to USD first

Your current South African tax and exchange-control obligations

SpeedTrader accounts are mainly USD-based, so South Africans should include the ZAR/USD conversion rate and bank charges when working out what the account will really cost to fund.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Trust Score

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons SpeedTrader, Inc. is a FINRA member Best suited to traders who already know active markets SIPC membership through SpeedTrader, Inc. International clients need to check which entity holds the account Direct-access order routing Funding requirements are higher than at many retail brokers SpeedTrader Pro powered by DAS Trader Pro SpeedTrader Pro can cost up to $125 per month before data fees Browser-based ActiveWeb platform No real focus on forex or CFD trading Trading access from 4am to 8pm ET on supported platforms Market-data subscriptions can push monthly costs higher Strong short-selling and locate tools Hard-to-borrow stocks can be expensive to short Large choice of order routes Some routes carry extra charges Level 2 market data available Professional data packages can get expensive Extensive hot-key functionality Much steeper learning curve than a normal investing app Volume-based commission discounts The cheapest rates require very high volume Options available on qualifying accounts Options approval and availability depend on the clearing setup

Overview

SpeedTrader is built for a fairly specific trader: someone actively trading U.S. equities who wants more control over execution than a basic brokerage app can provide.

The platform is centred on direct market access, Level 2, hot keys, route selection, short selling and professional execution software. If you actively work orders and care where they are routed, that has value. If you buy an ETF every few months, most of it is unnecessary.

SpeedTrader Pro runs on DAS Trader Pro and gives traders a highly configurable desktop setup. ActiveWeb is the lighter browser-based alternative for traders who do not need the full DAS workstation.

Supported trading hours can run from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, covering the U.S. pre-market, regular session and after-hours session on supported securities and routes.

What can you trade with SpeedTrader?

NYSE-listed stocks

NASDAQ-listed stocks

NYSE American securities

ETFs

Options on qualifying accounts

OTC securities where supported

Short positions when borrow or locate inventory is available

SpeedTrader is not a conventional forex or CFD broker. If your trading is mainly EUR/USD, leveraged CFDs, commodities or crypto CFDs, this is the wrong type of broker for that job.

Who is SpeedTrader best for?

SpeedTrader starts making sense when you actually use tools such as Level 2, programmable hot keys, direct routing, pre-market trading and stock locates.

If you make a handful of long-term investments each year, you are unlikely to get much value from that setup. Once platform fees, data feeds and commissions are added, a simpler investment broker will often make more sense.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offering

What really separates SpeedTrader from a standard retail broker is its direct-access trading setup.

You are not stuck with one basic routing process. SpeedTrader lists a large number of routes covering exchanges, ECNs, smart routers, dark pools and other liquidity venues. Depending on the route, you can face a fee for removing liquidity or receive a rebate for adding it.

Feature SpeedTrader Broker Type Direct-access stock and options broker Main U.S. Regulation FINRA / SEC broker-dealer framework Investor Protection SIPC for eligible SpeedTrader, Inc. accounts Main Markets U.S. stocks, ETFs, options and OTC securities Main Desktop Platform SpeedTrader Pro powered by DAS Trader Pro Web Platform SpeedTrader ActiveWeb Mobile Trading Yes Direct Market Access Yes Extended-Hours Access 4am–8pm ET on supported routes Short Selling Yes, subject to availability and locate requirements Level 2 Data Available as a paid market-data service Hot Keys Available through SpeedTrader Pro Demo SpeedTrader Pro/DAS trial available

SpeedTrader Customer Reviews

SpeedTrader serves a narrower group of traders than a mainstream investing app, so customer reviews need some context.

A day trader may care a lot about DAS stability, Level 2 feeds, stock locates and routing choices. Someone investing once or twice a month may see the same platform and wonder why they are paying for all of it.

That is why I would not put much weight on a star rating by itself. Read what the reviewer was actually doing. If someone complains about data charges, locates, platform fees or minimum balances, compare the complaint with SpeedTrader's current fee schedule and decide whether those costs would apply to the way you trade.

For regulation and client-asset protection, online reviews are a weak source. FINRA BrokerCheck, account agreements, clearing details and formal disclosures tell you far more.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Safety and Security

For accounts opened through SpeedTrader, Inc., FINRA registration and SIPC membership are the main parts of the regulatory and investor-protection setup.

SIPC may protect qualifying securities and cash if a member broker fails and customer property is missing. Standard limits are up to $500,000 per customer, including up to $250,000 for cash claims.

SpeedTrader also states that accounts cleared through Axos Clearing have additional coverage through a Lloyd's of London policy. The policy has its own terms, conditions and limits, so it should be checked separately.

Safety Feature Details FINRA Membership Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. SIPC Membership Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. Standard SIPC Limit Up to $500,000 including up to $250,000 for cash claims Axos Additional Coverage Additional insurance is stated by SpeedTrader, subject to the applicable policy Identity Verification Required Options Approval Required Margin Risk Controls Yes Third-Party Transfers Generally restricted FSCA Local Regulation Not presented as an FSCA-regulated South African brokerage

How does SpeedTrader protect client assets?

SpeedTrader, Inc. uses regulated clearing firms for custody and clearing. That clearing relationship is worth understanding because it can affect funding methods, available securities, account protection and day-to-day account procedures.

International clients need to be especially careful here. SpeedTrader operates through more than one legal company, so protection should be checked against your own agreement rather than inferred from the U.S. entity's regulatory status.

Does SIPC protect SpeedTrader clients from trading losses?

No. SIPC does not reimburse normal investment losses. If your stock drops 40%, an option expires worthless or a short squeezes against you, SIPC does not cover that loss. Its purpose is much narrower and relates to missing customer property when a SIPC-member brokerage fails.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader at a Glance

Feature Detail Broker SpeedTrader U.S. Legal Entity SpeedTrader, Inc. Main Office Katonah, New York, United States FINRA CRD 107403 SIPC Member Yes – SpeedTrader, Inc. Primary Products Stocks, ETFs, options and OTC securities Cash Accounts Not accepted under the current SpeedTrader FAQ Margin Accounts Yes Options Accounts Yes, subject to approval and clearing arrangement SpeedTrader ActiveWeb Minimum $2,500 initial funding under current published pricing SpeedTrader Pro Minimum $10,000 initial funding under current published pricing Current Published Day-Trading Minimum $30,000 under SpeedTrader's current FAQ Main Platform SpeedTrader Pro / DAS Trader Pro Browser Platform ActiveWeb Mobile Platform Yes Demo Yes Direct Routing Yes Short Selling Yes Extended Hours 4am–8pm ET Base Funding Currency USD Open an Account Open Account

SpeedTrader Account Types

SpeedTrader does not follow the usual “Standard, Premium and VIP” account structure. Your practical setup comes down to the legal account registration, clearing firm, trading permissions and platform you choose.

According to the broker's current FAQ, applications are accepted for margin and options accounts rather than conventional cash accounts.

Account / Setup Main Use Key Point SpeedTrader ActiveWeb Browser-based active trading $2,500 published initial platform funding level SpeedTrader Pro Advanced active and day trading $10,000 published initial platform funding level Margin Account Leveraged stock trading Margin requirements apply Options Account Options trading Approval required Individual Registration Single owner Most straightforward personal structure Joint Registration Two account holders Additional documentation required Corporate / LLC Registration Business ownership Entity documents required Partnership Registration Partnership ownership Additional documentation required Trust Registration Trust ownership Trust documentation required Open an Account Open Account Open Account

SpeedTrader ActiveWeb Account

ActiveWeb is the simpler of SpeedTrader's two main platform choices. It runs in a browser, so you can use direct-access tools without installing the full SpeedTrader Pro desktop setup.

The current published initial funding level is $2,500. ActiveWeb includes extended-hours access, short lists, multi-screen layouts and direct-access functionality. Software and market-data costs still need to be included in your budget.

SpeedTrader Pro Account

SpeedTrader Pro is the platform that will interest serious day traders most.

It runs on DAS Trader Pro and includes advanced charting, Level 2, hot keys, stock scanners, direct routing, short-locate tools and multi-account functionality. The current published initial funding level is $10,000.

Individual Account

An Individual Account is held in one person's name. For most private traders, this is the simplest ownership structure.

Margin and options permissions still depend on approval, financial circumstances and the requirements of the relevant clearing firm.

Joint Account

A Joint Account has two or more owners. Expect extra paperwork, and make sure everyone understands how account ownership and trading authority are set up before signing.

Corporate and Business Accounts

SpeedTrader also provides account documentation for companies and other business structures, including LLCs and partnerships.

These accounts involve more compliance paperwork. Formation documents, beneficial-owner information and supporting documents may all be required.

Trust Accounts

Trust accounts can also be supported, provided the required trust and trustee documentation is supplied.

SpeedTrader Practice Account

SpeedTrader offers simulated trading through its DAS-based demo. The current SpeedTrader Pro/DAS trial is advertised as a 14-day free trial.

With a platform like DAS, I would use the demo before going anywhere near a live hot-key setup. It gives you time to practise order entry, Level 2, scanners, charts and keyboard shortcuts without finding out what a badly configured key does while you have real money on the line.

What account types does SpeedTrader offer?

SpeedTrader mainly offers margin and options brokerage accounts across several legal ownership structures. Your platform, clearing firm, location and permissions then determine how the account works in practice.

Does SpeedTrader offer cash accounts?

No, based on its current U.S. FAQ. SpeedTrader says it accepts applications for margin and options accounts only.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a SpeedTrader Account

Opening a SpeedTrader account involves more decisions than signing up for a basic investing app. You need to get the legal entity, platform and trading permissions right before funding.

Step 1 – Choose the Correct SpeedTrader Account Route

Start by establishing whether you are applying as a U.S. or non-U.S. customer. International applicants should check which SpeedTrader company they are being directed to.

For South Africans, this matters because the legal entity can change the regulation, clearing arrangement and investor protection attached to the account.

Step 2 – Select Your Account Registration

Individual

Joint

Corporate

LLC

Partnership

Sole Proprietorship where supported

Trust

A more complicated ownership structure usually means more documentation.

Step 3 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your legal name, address, tax details, employment information, financial position, trading experience and investment objectives.

Take this section seriously. The information you provide can affect whether margin or options trading is approved.

Step 4 – Apply for Margin and Options if Required

SpeedTrader is built heavily around margin trading. Options require separate approval, and the strategies available to you depend on the permission level assigned to the account.

Step 5 – Submit Identity and Compliance Documents

Upload the identification, proof of address, tax and source-of-funds documents requested by SpeedTrader or its clearing partner.

International applicants can face extra checks because tax residency and cross-border banking are involved.

Step 6 – Confirm Your Clearing Arrangement

If you are given a choice, check the clearing setup carefully. SpeedTrader currently refers to Axos Clearing and Curvature Securities in its U.S. account-opening material.

Your clearing arrangement can affect options access, funding and other account features.

Step 7 – Fund Your Account

Deposit enough to meet the requirement attached to your chosen platform and account route.

ActiveWeb currently shows a $2,500 initial funding level and SpeedTrader Pro $10,000. SpeedTrader's U.S. FAQ separately states that clients who want to day trade need $30,000.

Step 8 – Select Your Trading Platform

Choose ActiveWeb or SpeedTrader Pro based on how you actually trade. There is little point paying for the full DAS setup if you will never use its execution tools.

Step 9 – Configure Market Data and Routing

This is where monthly costs can creep up. Subscribe only to the data feeds you genuinely use rather than ticking every available box.

SpeedTrader Pro users can also set up hot keys, order routes, layouts, scanners and Level 2 windows.

Step 10 – Test Before Trading Live

Once the account is approved and funded, live trading is available. Anyone new to DAS Trader Pro should still spend time in simulation first.

An accidental 10,000-share order or a badly mapped hot key is an expensive platform tutorial.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Fees and Commissions

With SpeedTrader, the advertised stock commission is only one line on the bill. You need to price the account as a complete trading setup.

Depending on your activity, costs can include stock and options commissions, software, market data, route charges, regulatory fees, stock locates, overnight borrow and banking fees.

Trading Cost Current Published SpeedTrader Pricing Stock / ETF Per-Share Commission Published volume tiers range from $0.0025 down to $0.0009 per share Stock / ETF Per-Trade Pricing Alternative per-trade pricing is available; current advertising starts from $2.49 per trade Options Commission From $0.25 per contract at qualifying volume; other tiers are higher SpeedTrader Pro Software $125/month below $199 commissions; $75 with $199+; $0 with $499+ monthly commissions ActiveWeb Software $40/month below $199 commissions; $0 with $199+ monthly commissions SpeedTrader Mobile $35/month below $199 commissions; $0 with $199+ monthly commissions Market Data Charged separately and not automatically waived with software fees Inactivity Fee $30 per quarter when fewer than 15 trades are made, under the current published schedule Domestic Wire $30 International Wire $75 Outgoing ACAT / Transfer $75 Option Exercise / Assignment $30 Stock Locate Quoted on the platform Overnight Short Borrow Variable

A commission of $0.0009 per share looks very cheap on a pricing page. That figure means far less if you are also paying for DAS, Level 2, extra feeds, routing and frequent hard-to-borrow locates. Work out your total monthly cost based on the way you trade.

Does SpeedTrader charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. The current published fee schedule states a $30 quarterly inactivity fee if fewer than 15 trades are completed during the quarter.

Are SpeedTrader commissions competitive?

For genuinely high-volume traders, they can be. Published stock pricing falls as low as $0.0009 per share at the top volume tier.

Most traders will never reach that rate. The lowest pricing tiers require extremely high monthly volume, and SpeedTrader states that future commission-rate changes need to be requested rather than assumed to apply automatically.

Does SpeedTrader charge routing fees?

Yes. Route costs vary, and some routes may also offer liquidity rebates.

Experienced direct-access traders will be used to this. It does mean that the commission printed on the pricing page is not always your final cost per trade.

How expensive is SpeedTrader for South African traders?

South African traders also need to account for currency conversion and international banking. If you fund in rand and the brokerage account requires U.S. dollars, the ZAR/USD conversion spread and bank charges hit before you place your first trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Trading Platforms

Trading technology is one of the main reasons an active trader would look at SpeedTrader.

The lineup is built around SpeedTrader Pro, powered by DAS Trader Pro, with SpeedTrader ActiveWeb for browser trading and a mobile option for managing positions away from the desk.

Platform Best For Key Features SpeedTrader Pro Experienced day traders DAS Trader Pro, direct routing, hot keys, Level 2, scanners SpeedTrader ActiveWeb Browser-based active trading Web access, routing, market data and multi-screen layouts SpeedTrader Mobile Position monitoring and mobile execution Watchlists, charts and order management SpeedTrader Pro/DAS Demo Learning the platform 14-day simulated trading trial currently advertised Open an Account Open Account Open Account

SpeedTrader Pro

SpeedTrader Pro runs on DAS Trader Pro, a platform that will already be familiar to plenty of active U.S. equity traders.

The attraction is control. You can build hot-key workflows, trade from Level 2, run custom watchlists and scanners, keep several windows open and select different routing destinations depending on what you are trying to do.

It feels like a trading workstation because that is what it is. Experienced traders may like that. A beginner opening DAS for the first time can easily find it overwhelming.

SpeedTrader ActiveWeb

ActiveWeb is the browser-based alternative. You do not need the full desktop DAS installation, and the published funding requirement is lower.

It is the more practical choice if you want active-trading tools but do not need everything available in SpeedTrader Pro.

SpeedTrader Mobile

The mobile platform is useful for checking positions, adjusting orders and watching the market when you are away from your main setup.

I would still favour the desktop platform for fast intraday trading. Level 2, scanners, multiple charts and hot keys are simply easier to manage on a proper workstation.

SpeedTrader Pro Demo

The current SpeedTrader Pro/DAS demo is advertised as a 14-day free trial.

Use it to learn the platform and test your workflow. A simulator will not reproduce every live fill, slippage event, liquidity issue or short-locate problem, but it is far better than learning order entry with live capital.

Direct Access Order Routing

Routing is a major part of the SpeedTrader setup. The current schedule lists many stock routes across exchanges, ECNs, smart-routing systems and other liquidity venues.

Direct market access still operates inside the broker's risk controls and clearing infrastructure. It gives you more say over routing; it does not mean orders somehow bypass the broker.

Which SpeedTrader platform is best?

SpeedTrader Pro makes more sense for an experienced day trader who specifically wants DAS Trader Pro, Level 2, hot keys, scanners and route selection. ActiveWeb is the better fit if you value browser access and a lower initial funding requirement more than the full desktop toolset.

Does SpeedTrader offer a mobile app?

Yes. Mobile trading is available for supported accounts, although the exact feature set can vary by platform and account configuration.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Deposits and Withdrawals

SpeedTrader uses fairly traditional brokerage funding methods. Bank wires, ACH on eligible U.S.-linked accounts and brokerage transfers handle most deposits and withdrawals.

South African traders should also expect funding to be handled mainly in U.S. dollars.

Funding Method Availability / Conditions ACH Available on eligible clearing arrangements Bank Wire Available ACAT Brokerage Transfer Available for qualifying securities/accounts Check May be available depending on clearing arrangement Foreign Currency Funding Generally not accepted directly by the U.S. funding routes reviewed Main Account Currency USD Third-Party Wire Generally not accepted International Outgoing Wire Fee $75 under the current U.S. account-fee schedule Open an Account Open Account

Does SpeedTrader accept ACH deposits?

Yes, for eligible accounts. Axos-linked accounts currently support ACH, subject to the applicable limits, processing rules and clearing requirements.

Can international clients fund SpeedTrader in rand?

South African traders should not assume a ZAR transfer can be sent straight into the brokerage account. The U.S. funding instructions reviewed specify USD funding, so your bank or currency provider may need to convert the money first.

Check the exchange rate you are getting. A poor conversion spread can easily cost more than a few stock commissions.

Does SpeedTrader allow third-party wires?

Generally no. Funding should normally come from an account with ownership matching the SpeedTrader brokerage account. Third-party payments may be rejected and returned.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader Margin Trading

Margin sits at the centre of SpeedTrader's active-trading model. It lets you borrow against eligible securities and trade with more buying power than your cash balance would provide on its own.

The downside is straightforward: leverage magnifies losses as well as exposure. A relatively small market move can have a much bigger effect on your equity, and the broker or clearing firm can raise requirements or liquidate positions when risk limits are breached.

What is happening to the Pattern Day Trader rule in 2026?

The U.S. day-trading framework is in a transition period.

FINRA's traditional Pattern Day Trader rules used the familiar four-day-trades-in-five-business-days test and the $25,000 minimum-equity requirement. In 2026, FINRA adopted a replacement system based on intraday margin standards.

The new rules became effective in June 2026, with broker-dealers receiving a transition period into 2027. Firms can therefore move onto the new framework at different points during that period.

SpeedTrader can also set house rules above the regulatory minimum. Its current FAQ still states that U.S. and foreign clients who want to day trade need $30,000.

So I would not use an old article quoting $25,000 as the final answer for a SpeedTrader account. Check the broker's live requirements when you apply.

SpeedTrader Options Trading

SpeedTrader supports listed U.S. options for approved clients. Approval is not automatic.

You need to complete the required options documentation and qualify for an appropriate trading level. SpeedTrader's current commission material states that options trading is available through Axos Clearing.

Options Feature SpeedTrader Options Trading Yes Approval Required Yes Clearing Current published commission page specifies Axos Clearing Options Levels Permissions depend on client approval Options Chains Available on supported platforms Spread Strategies Subject to approval level Uncovered Options Higher eligibility and risk requirements apply

Options losses can build quickly, and certain strategies can expose a trader to losses well beyond the premium paid. The permission levels are there because the risk changes dramatically between strategies.

SpeedTrader Short Selling

Short selling is one of SpeedTrader's more interesting features for active traders.

The broker has an integrated locate system inside SpeedTrader Pro and connects to several third-party locate providers. Its current material points to a large pool of short inventory and multiple locate sources.

If a stock is hard to borrow, you can request a locate and see the quoted price before accepting it. Anyone trading low-float or hard-to-borrow names will understand why that matters. The downside is that locate fees can get expensive very quickly.

Keeping a hard-to-borrow short open overnight can also produce a separate borrow charge. Rates are variable and can move sharply when inventory becomes scarce.

Short risk is also different from long risk. A long share position can fall to zero. A short does not have the same fixed ceiling on the loss if the price keeps running higher.

SpeedTrader Direct Market Access

Direct market access gives active traders more say over where an order goes.

SpeedTrader's current routing schedule includes more than 40 stock-routing choices covering exchanges, ECNs, smart routers, dark pools and other liquidity destinations.

Some routes charge when you remove liquidity, while others may pay rebates when you add it. Route choice can therefore affect execution quality and trading cost.

SpeedTrader also publishes SEC Rule 606 routing reports. If order flow matters to you, those reports are more useful than a vague marketing claim about “fast execution.”

SpeedTrader Research

SpeedTrader puts far more emphasis on execution and trading tools than on traditional investment research.

You get charting, Level 2, scanners, market-data feeds and information aimed at making trading decisions and managing orders. For an intraday trader, that may be exactly what is needed.

Someone building a long-term portfolio and looking for detailed company research, analyst coverage or financial-planning tools will probably find a mainstream investment broker stronger.

SpeedTrader Education

SpeedTrader publishes educational material through its blog, webinars and platform resources.

The content naturally leans toward active trading, including technical analysis, short selling, day trading, market structure, platform use and trading strategy.

There is useful material there, but a complete beginner still has a lot to learn before tools such as Level 2, direct routing and leveraged day trading become useful rather than confusing.

Is SpeedTrader Good for Beginners?

For a complete beginner, SpeedTrader would rarely be my first choice.

The issue is not a shortage of features. There are plenty. The problem is that most of them make more sense once you already understand order types, margin, market structure, short selling and position risk.

Funding requirements and recurring platform/data charges are also much higher than at many beginner-focused investing platforms.

If you specifically want to learn DAS Trader Pro, start with the simulator. There is no advantage in paying live-market tuition for something you can practise first.

Is SpeedTrader Good for Experienced Traders?

This is where the broker fits much better.

An experienced active trader can actually make use of DAS Trader Pro, Level 2, hot keys, direct routing, extended trading hours, scanners and integrated short locates.

High-volume traders may also qualify for lower commission tiers. Just remember to include software, data, routing and locate costs when comparing SpeedTrader with another direct-access broker.

SpeedTrader Customer Support

SpeedTrader offers support by phone, email and live chat.

The current contact page lists support hours of 8am–5pm Monday to Thursday and 8am–4:30pm Friday. Those are U.S. hours, so South African traders need to account for the time difference.

Support Channel Availability Telephone Yes Email Yes Live Chat Yes Fax Yes Monday–Thursday 8am–5pm under the current published support schedule Friday 8am–4:30pm under the current published support schedule

Support matters more with this type of broker than with a simple investing app. Questions can involve clearing, locates, options levels, margin, data subscriptions and international wires. Those are problems where getting a knowledgeable answer quickly matters.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

SpeedTrader vs Traditional Online Brokers

Feature SpeedTrader Typical Retail Investing Broker Main Audience Active and day traders Long-term and casual investors Direct Market Access Major feature Often limited or unavailable DAS Trader Pro Yes Usually no Level 2 Data Available May be limited or optional Hot Keys Extensive Often basic Short Locates Strong focus Often more limited Commission-Free Stocks No – commission pricing applies Common at many U.S. retail brokers Volume Discounts Yes Less important for casual investors Platform Fee Can apply Often no basic platform fee Market Data Fees Can be significant Basic data often included Minimum Funding Higher Often much lower Extended Hours 4am–8pm ET on supported setups Varies widely Options Yes, subject to approval Common at many stock brokers Forex CFDs No core offering Depends on broker

The real difference is what you need from the broker. Put SpeedTrader next to a commission-free investment app and it can look expensive. For an active trader, that comparison is not always useful because the two platforms are built for different jobs.

If you use Level 2, direct routes, hot keys and hard-to-borrow locates every trading day, those tools have real value. If you buy an ETF once a month, you are paying for equipment you barely use.

How We Review SpeedTrader

We look at SpeedTrader through the things that affect an active trader in practice: regulation, legal entity, investor protection, account requirements, platform quality, execution tools, total trading costs, funding, short-selling access and whether the setup makes sense for a South African client.

Regulatory claims are best checked against regulator records. Variable items such as platform charges, commissions and funding rules should be checked against the broker's current schedules because they can change.

Marketing copy and customer testimonials do not tell you whether a brokerage setup is safe or suitable for the way you trade.

Conclusion

SpeedTrader is a specialist direct-access broker for active U.S. equity traders, options traders, day traders and short sellers. That focus is both its main strength and the reason it will not suit everyone.

The appeal is clear: SpeedTrader, Inc. operates under the FINRA and SIPC framework, SpeedTrader Pro runs on DAS Trader Pro, and active traders get Level 2, hot keys, direct routes, extended-hours access and solid short-locate functionality.

The bill can add up. Platform charges, data feeds, commissions, routing costs, locates, overnight borrow and international banking fees all need to be included when you compare SpeedTrader with another broker.

South African clients have one extra job to do. Confirm whether your agreement is with SpeedTrader, Inc. or SpeedTrader International, find out which clearing firm holds the account and check what investor protection applies to that exact setup.

For an occasional investor, SpeedTrader is probably more broker than you need. For an experienced active trader spending most of the session on Level 2, routing orders and hunting for short inventory, the setup makes far more sense.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Stocks, options, margin trading, day trading and short selling carry substantial financial risk. A trader can lose some or all of the capital committed to a position, and leveraged or short positions can produce losses greater than the amount initially invested.

Direct market access, Level 2 and fast order-entry tools do not guarantee good fills or profitable trades. Slippage, gaps, low liquidity and execution risk still exist.

SIPC is not insurance against market losses. It will not reimburse a trader because a security falls or a strategy loses money.

International traders should confirm the legal entity, account eligibility, investor protection, tax treatment and currency-conversion implications that apply to them before funding an account.

Commission rates, software fees, regulatory requirements and account minimums can change. Check current broker and regulator documentation before opening or funding an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is SpeedTrader?

SpeedTrader is a direct-access brokerage aimed at active U.S. stock, ETF, options and OTC traders. Its main desktop platform is SpeedTrader Pro, powered by DAS Trader Pro, with Level 2, hot keys, direct routing and short-locate tools. ActiveWeb and mobile trading are also available.

Is SpeedTrader regulated?

Yes. SpeedTrader, Inc. is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and FINRA member under CRD 107403, and it is also a SIPC member. International clients can be served through another SpeedTrader entity, so always check the legal company shown on your account agreement.

Is SpeedTrader FSCA-regulated?

SpeedTrader does not currently present its brokerage service as an FSCA-regulated South African broker. South African residents may still be able to apply internationally, but that is different from opening through a locally FSCA-authorised SpeedTrader entity.

Can South Africans use SpeedTrader?

South African residents may be eligible to apply, subject to current country rules, documentation and compliance approval. Because non-U.S. clients can be routed differently according to funding and eligibility, confirm whether your agreement is with SpeedTrader, Inc. or SpeedTrader International before depositing money.

What is the SpeedTrader minimum deposit?

SpeedTrader currently publishes a $2,500 initial funding requirement for ActiveWeb and $10,000 for SpeedTrader Pro. Its U.S. FAQ also states a $30,000 requirement for clients who want to day trade. International account routes can differ, so confirm the figure shown during your application.

How much does SpeedTrader Pro cost?

Under the current software schedule, SpeedTrader Pro costs $125 per month when monthly commissions are below $199, $75 once commissions reach at least $199 and $0 when they reach at least $499. Market data and other service fees are separate.

Does SpeedTrader offer commission-free stock trading?

No. SpeedTrader uses commission-based pricing. Per-share rates fall as trading volume rises and can become very low at the highest tiers, although route charges, data fees and other costs can still apply.

Does SpeedTrader offer forex trading?

No. Forex is not a core SpeedTrader product. The broker is mainly focused on U.S. stocks, ETFs, options and supported OTC securities. Traders looking mainly for leveraged forex or CFD trading should compare dedicated forex and CFD brokers.

Does SpeedTrader offer short selling?

Yes. Short selling is one of the areas where SpeedTrader has a more specialised setup. Traders can check short availability and request locates for certain hard-to-borrow stocks. Locate fees and overnight borrow charges may apply, and both can vary considerably from one stock to another.

Does SpeedTrader offer options?

Yes. Qualifying clients can trade options after receiving approval. Available strategies depend on the permission level assigned to the account. SpeedTrader's current commission material states that options trading is provided through Axos Clearing.