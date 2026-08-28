Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Satrix S&P 500 Feeder charts and graph readings point to steady growth, and the price forecast remains constructive on the back of the latest data. With the price today in rands at R13246, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare for sale interest against the reported cost, while noting that dividend and preference shares payout figures are unavailable. For those asking how to buy through the JSE share code STX500, the online route is straightforward once a trading account is active, and the current data profile supports a measured trading stance rather than chasing a fast prediction.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Satrix S&P 500 Feeder (STX500) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Exchange Traded Fund / Feeder Fund Current Price 13246 Market Capitalization 12.35bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 10 790 Recent Price Change 0.4 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:49:03

Satrix S&P 500 Feeder Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 13246, up 0.4 from the previous close Market Cap 12.35bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, not attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current live trading volume and recent price change

Satrix S&P 500 Feeder Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is modestly constructive. The latest price action shows a small gain, and volume at 10 790 suggests active participation but not a breakout surge. With no P/E or dividend yield to anchor valuation, traders are likely to focus on momentum, broader JSE flows, and rand sensitivity.

Bullish bias would strengthen if the share holds above current levels on sustained turnover. A softer tone would likely emerge only if price slips below recent trade support and volume fades. For now, the evidence supports a cautious bullish-to-neutral stance rather than a strong directional call.

FAQ on Satrix S&P 500 Feeder Shares

Q1: What are Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares?

Answer: These SHARES represent exposure to Satrix S&P 500 Feeder (STX500) on the JSE. The live data shows a price of 13246, market capitalization of 12.35bn, and a feeder fund structure rather than a traditional operating company.

Q2: How can I buy Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares?

Answer: You can buy STX500 through the JSE using a brokerage or online trading account. The live price today is 13246, so a purchase will depend on your platform, available cash, and the price per share at execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares?

Answer: The price moves with live trading volume, market sentiment, and small changes in the reported price today. Current data shows 10 790 shares traded and a recent change of 0.4, which both help explain today’s pricing behaviour.

Q4: Does Satrix S&P 500 Feeder pay dividends?

Answer: The live data lists dividend yield as –, so there is no yield currently shown. Investors should treat this as a non-income-focused instrument in today’s dataset and base decisions on price action, not dividend expectations.

Q5: How can I track my Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your SHARES through your trading account and brokerage dashboard on the JSE. For dividends, the live data currently shows – for yield, so you should monitor your platform for any updates rather than expecting a listed payout today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Satrix S&P 500 Feeder share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the price at 13246, market capitalization of 12.35bn, and trading volume of 10 790. The recent change of 0.4 suggests mild upward pressure rather than a sharp repricing.

Q7: Is Satrix S&P 500 Feeder a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be a reasonable buy for investors seeking JSE-listed feeder exposure, but the live data does not show dividend yield or P/E support. At 13246, the case rests more on price trend and portfolio fit than income metrics.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying looks measured rather than urgent. The price today is 13246, volume is 10 790, and the recent move is 0.4. That points to stability, but not a strong breakout signal.

Q9: How much does one Satrix S&P 500 Feeder share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 13246. That is the live value shown in the data set, and it sits alongside a market capitalization of 12.35bn and a modest recent price change of 0.4.

Q10: How to sell Satrix S&P 500 Feeder shares?

Answer: To sell, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order for STX500 at the current market or a chosen limit. With price at 13246 and volume at 10 790, execution will depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Satrix S&P 500 Feeder Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-linked broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Learn the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy or trade STX500 using your preferred order type.

Satrix S&P 500 Feeder Actionable Financial Advice

Given Satrix S&P 500 Feeder's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.