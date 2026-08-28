Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares continue to draw attention on the jse, with charts and the live graph pointing to firm growth momentum rather than a weak tape. The price forecast remains constructive near the price today in rands of R27063 per share, so the key buy or sell question depends on whether traders see value in the current cost. While this ETF does not present a dividend payout profile like traditional preference shares, the data still supports close monitoring of the share code STXNDQ, especially for investors comparing for sale opportunities, learning how to buy online through a trading account, and assessing price forecast, dividend, charts, price today in rands, buy or sell, preference shares, payout, how to buy, for sale, share code, data, graph, growth, prediction, cost, online, trading, trading account.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:19 Share Name & Ticker Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund (STXNDQ) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 27063 Market Capitalization 10.76bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 11 224 Recent Price Change 0.68

Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 27063, up 0.68 from the previous close Market Cap 10.76bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, not positioned as an income-led holding Volatility Moderate, based on the live price move and trading volume

Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup remains modestly constructive as long as STXNDQ holds above the latest traded price zone around R27063. The 11 224 volume print suggests active interest, but the absence of a P/E ratio and dividend yield limits fundamental valuation work. For now, the most useful signal comes from price action and broader Nasdaq-linked sentiment.

A cleaner bullish read would need stronger turnover and follow-through above recent intraday resistance, while weakness below the current level would point to a short-term pause rather than a structural break. Macro moves in US technology names and rand volatility remain the main external drivers.

FAQ on Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund Shares

Q1: What are Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed ETF shares tracking the Nasdaq 100 theme. The current price is 27063, with market capitalization at 10.76bn and live trading volume of 11 224. The ticker is STXNDQ.

Q2: How can I buy Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares?

Answer: You can buy STXNDQ through a JSE-approved trading account. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 27063, and the live market shows active trading volume of 11 224. The ETF has no listed dividend yield.

Q3: What affects the price of Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly influenced by Nasdaq technology sentiment, rand moves, and live trading activity. Today the price is 27063, with a recent change of 0.68 and volume of 11 224. Market cap stands at 10.76bn.

Q4: Does Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows dividend yield as –, so there is no current income yield indicated in today’s figures. Investors should focus on the 27063 price, the 0.68 move, and the ETF’s 10.76bn market capitalization.

Q5: How can I track my Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares and dividends?

Answer: Track STXNDQ on the JSE using live price data, volume, and market capitalization. Today’s figures show 27063, volume of 11 224, and dividend yield –. Since no yield is listed, monitoring should focus on price changes instead.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund share price?

Answer: The main factors are current market demand, recent price change of 0.68, and live volume of 11 224. With the price at 27063 and market cap at 10.76bn, sentiment around Nasdaq-linked assets is the key driver.

Q7: Is Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, it may suit investors seeking Nasdaq exposure through STXNDQ. The 27063 price, 10.76bn market cap, and 11 224 volume show an active instrument, but the missing dividend yield means it is not an income play.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares today?

Answer: Today’s price is 27063, and the recent change is 0.68, which suggests stable short-term momentum. Whether to buy depends on your risk tolerance, since dividend yield is – and the ETF’s value case rests on price movement.

Q9: How much does one Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 27063. Live trading volume is 11 224, market capitalization is 10.76bn, and the ticker is STXNDQ. No P/E ratio or dividend yield is currently listed in the live data.

Q10: How to sell Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund shares?

Answer: You can sell STXNDQ through the same JSE trading account used to buy it. With the current price at 27063 and live volume at 11 224, execution should depend on your chosen trade level and market liquidity.

How to Buy Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE Trading Account.

2. Verify your account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added account security.

4. Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.

5. Review the trading dashboard and order ticket.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Search for STXNDQ, choose the trade size, and place your purchase.

8. Monitor execution, then manage the position through your portfolio tools.

Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund Actionable Financial Advice

Given Satrix Nasdaq 100 Prtf Exchange Traded Fund's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.