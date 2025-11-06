Sappi updated its outlook for the third quarter of FY2026, indicating that its Group Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be broadly in line with the second quarter of FY2026, an improvement from the previous forecast of below that level. This positive revision is due to stronger-than-anticipated performance in North America, driven by the steady ramp-up of Somerset Mill PM2 sales volumes. Sappi plans to release its third quarter results on 6 August 2026.

Shareholders were advised that at the General Meeting held on Thursday, 23 July 2026, the ordinary resolutions required to authorise and implement a Proposed Transaction were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

Revenue for the period increased to USD1.33 billion (USD1.32 billion) while gross loss dropped to USD85 million (profit of USD73 million). Loss for the period lowered to USD181 million (loss of USD33 million). Additionally, headline loss per share were reported at a lower USD27 cents per share (loss of USD5 cents per share). Company outlook The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to contribute to volatility across global markets. Elevated geopolitical tensions have sustained pressure on energy, chemical and logistics costs, increasing the risk of broader inflationary impacts across our value chains. Continued geopolitical uncertainty may also contribute to heightened foreign exchange volatility, which remains a key risk to the group's earnings and net debt given our exposure to multiple currencies. While demand in several of our end-markets has shown signs of improvement, underlying macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain. Against this backdrop, we continue to execute strategic cost-saving initiatives, targeting both fixed cost reductions and variable cost efficiencies through enhanced operational performance. These actions are critical to offsetting inflationary pressures across our cost base. Alongside these initiatives, we are maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, balance sheet management and liquidity preservation, ensuring the group retains the flexibility to respond effectively to evolving market conditions. Conditions across a number of our key product categories are improving, driven by strengthening pricing dynamics and operational momentum. In the pulp segment, healthy VSF market fundamentals continue to underpin DWP demand, while the lag benefit of hardwood DWP price increases realised during the third quarter is expected to support profitability in the fourth quarter. Sentiment in global packaging and speciality paper markets is slowly improving, and the segment is expected to benefit from the continued ramp-up of Somerset Mill PM2 and recent paperboard price increases in North America. Containerboard demand in South Africa remains healthy, supported by agricultural export markets. Graphic papers demand is expected to continue its structural decline, and we remain focused on optimising capacity utilisation across our asset base. The segment should also benefit from the pricing initiatives implemented during the third quarter. A scheduled annual maintenance shut for one of the lines at the Saiccor Mill is planned for the fourth quarter and is expected to reduce earnings by approximately USD7 million. Capital expenditure for FY2026 is expected to be approximately USD240 million, which is slightly below our previous guidance of USD250 million. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation remains focused on essential maintenance, regulatory requirements and projects that support operational reliability. The forestry fair value price adjustment for the fourth quarter is expected to be positive. Taking into account current trading conditions, the continued ramp-up of Somerset Mill PM2 and the lower maintenance costs anticipated in the quarter, offset by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global markets, we estimate that Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of FY2026 will be materially above that of the third quarter.

Sappi Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sappi Ltd. shares are trading with a mixed but tradable setup today, and the price forecast leans on whether the current move holds above the recent base. The dividend profile, charts, and graph patterns suggest investors should watch the price today in rands closely before deciding buy or sell, especially on any pullback in preference shares versus ordinary shares. With the share code SAP on the JSE, the data points to active turnover, but the payout story, growth outlook, and cost of entry still matter. For anyone checking how to buy online through a trading account, the for sale interest and trading flow can help shape the next trade or purchase decision.

Sappi Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:48:02 Share Name & Ticker Sappi Ltd. (SAP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Paper & Forest Products Current Price R14.50 Market Capitalization R8.56bn P/E Ratio -1.60 Dividend Yield 17.50% Trading Volume (Live Data) 159 752 Recent Price Change +2.84

Sappi Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R14.50, up R2.84 from the previous close Market Cap R8.56bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio -1.60, suggesting valuation pressure tied to earnings weakness Dividend Yield 17.50%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility High, supported by the live move and elevated turnover

Sappi Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral short-term bias: the share’s recent advance to R14.50 after a R2.84 gain signals momentum, but the negative P/E and cyclical paper-and-forest-products exposure argue for caution. Sustained volume should be needed to confirm any breakout beyond the current range.

FAQ on Sappi Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sappi Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sappi Ltd. shares are ordinary equity securities listed on the JSE under SAP. At R14.50 per share, they give investors exposure to a mid-cap Materials company in Paper & Forest Products, with live volume of 159 752 and a recent gain of R2.84.

Q2: How can I buy Sappi Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Sappi Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered broker or online trading account. The share code is SAP, and today’s price is R14.50. After verification and funding, you can place a purchase or trade order based on your risk tolerance and budget.

Q3: What affects the price of Sappi Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Sappi Ltd. shares is affected by market cap, earnings, sector conditions, trading volume, and sentiment around the current R14.50 level. A negative P/E of -1.60 and a recent R2.84 rise show how quickly the price can move on changing expectations.

Q4: Does Sappi Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 17.50%. At a price of R14.50 per share, that yield suggests income potential for shareholders, although actual payout timing and size depend on company decisions and ongoing trading conditions on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Sappi Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Sappi Ltd. shares through your trading account, where you can monitor price today at R14.50, live volume of 159 752, and the recent R2.84 move. Dividend records are usually shown in the same account alongside holding details and transaction history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sappi Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R14.50 level, the R2.84 daily change, the negative P/E of -1.60, and the 159 752 trading volume. Market perception of the 17.50% dividend yield also matters because investors may buy for income or trade for momentum.

Q7: Is Sappi Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Sappi Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking yield, since the dividend yield is 17.50% and the share trades at R14.50. But the negative P/E of -1.60 means the buy case depends on whether you accept higher risk for potential recovery and income.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sappi Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today can make sense for traders who want exposure to the R14.50 level and the strong 17.50% dividend yield. Still, the negative P/E and high turnover suggest volatility, so the decision should match your trading plan and time horizon.

Q9: How much does one Sappi Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sappi Ltd. share costs R14.50 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R8.56bn, a dividend yield of 17.50%, and live trading volume of 159 752, which gives a useful snapshot for purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell Sappi Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Sappi Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, select SAP, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With the live market at R14.50 and volume at 159 752, execution depends on available buyers and current trade conditions.

How to Buy Sappi Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker. Verify your account via email or phone number, then set up 2FA for security. Complete KYC verification, review the dashboard, deposit fiat, and place your purchase in SAP if the price per share suits your plan.

For active traders, it helps to check the live price, liquidity, and dividend profile before you trade. Sappi Ltd. can be bought or sold online once your account is funded and approved, making it straightforward to respond to movements in today’s market.

Sappi Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sappi Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R14.50 and BUY only on confirmed strength above the recent high implied by the R2.84 advance. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.