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SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. JSE: SZK
R33.99 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
33.99
Prev close
33.99
Day range
33.99 - 33.99
Volume
52-wk range
33.88 – 33.99
Market cap
1.38bn
P/E Ratio
3.42
EPS (ZARc)
993.00
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap1.38bn
EPS993.00
P/E ratio3.42
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares40.55m
52-week range
R 33.88 R 33.99
R33.99
Price overview
Open33.99
Previous close33.99
Day range33.99 - 33.99
Volume
52-week range33.88 – 33.99
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio3.42
EPS993.00
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Interim
    Released 26 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 26 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 25 Sep
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • 30 Jun 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Total Income -248.50 -313.30
Attributable Income 402.80 -1 507.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 1 372.60 1 622
EPS (ZARc) 993 -3 717
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 993 -3 717
DPS (ZARc) 41 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • SABKabili - finalisation of special dividend
    2026-08-13 16:13:23
    Shareholders of SABZK were referred to the update announcement in respect of the gross special dividend of 57 cents per SABZK share, from income reserves released by the Company on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. SABZK announced that the required exchange control approval for the declaration of the Special Dividend has since been obtained from the Financial Surveillance Department of the SARB and, accordingly, the Condition has now been fulfilled.
  • SABKabili - update on special dividend
    2026-07-07 10:38:26
    Shareholders of SABZK were referred to the special dividend declaration announcement released on 30 June 2026, advising shareholders that the SABZK board has approved a special dividend of 57 cents per SABZK share, subject to the required South African Reserve Bank approval being obtained for the declaration of the Special Dividend (Condition). Shareholders were advised that the Condition has not yet been fulfilled and, accordingly, the expected timetable for the Special Dividend will need to be revised.
  • SABKabili - results of AGM
    2026-06-30 20:14:13
    SABZK shareholders approved all resolutions at the reconvened AGM held on 30 June 2026, with 56.66% of shares represented. Key approvals included the re-election of Ernest Kwinda and William Mogase as directors, and the election of committee members, all receiving over 99.8% support. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as external auditors was also approved with 99.88% support. Additionally, a special resolution regarding director remuneration was passed with 99.85% support. The results reflect strong shareholder backing for the company's governance and oversight measures.
  • SABKabili - declaration of special dividend
    2026-06-30 16:43:03
    The directors approved the declaration of a gross cash dividend from income reserves of 57.00000 cents per ordinary share (Special Dividend).
  • SABKabili - reconvening of annual general meeting
    2026-06-01 16:36:11
    The AGM will be reconvened on 30 June 2026 at 09:00 (SA Time) and will be held entirely by electronic means.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
YEBOYETHU (YYLBEE) R 61.62 -0.61%
SABKABILI (SZK) R 33.99 +0.32%
CILOCYBIN (CCC) R 1.00 +0%
BRIMSTON (BRT) R 5.07 -7.31%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup, with charts and the historical graph pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R33.99, so the buy or sell decision depends on whether investors want for sale liquidity at a cost near current levels. The dividend picture remains limited, while preference shares and payout language should be checked against the latest data. For those learning how to buy, the share code SZK can be accessed online through a trading account on the JSE, where ongoing data and trading conditions shape the near-term prediction.

SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerSAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. (SZK)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Investment Holdings
Current Price33.99
Market Capitalization1.38bn
P/E Ratio3.42
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)Data not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price33.99, with no change from the previous close
Market Cap1.38bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio3.42, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, offering no confirmed income signal today
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The flat move and unchanged recent price point to a neutral short-term setup. A sustained break above 33.99 would need stronger buying interest on the JSE, while weakness below that level could leave the share range-bound. With no dividend yield shown and a low P/E, traders will likely watch liquidity and sector sentiment closely.

FAQ on SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares?
Answer: These SHARES represent ownership exposure in SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. on the JSE under share code SZK. The live price today is R33.99, with a market cap of 1.38bn and a P/E ratio of 3.42, based on the latest data.

Q2: How can I buy SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy these SHARES, open a trading account with a JSE-approved platform, complete verification, and search for SZK. The price per share today is R33.99. Since the dividend yield is not listed, focus on valuation, market cap, and available trading data.

Q3: What affects the price of SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by JSE trading activity, investor demand, and company-specific valuation metrics. Today’s price is R33.99, unchanged from the prior close. A P/E of 3.42 and market cap of 1.38bn may also shape sentiment around the stock.

Q4: Does SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so no confirmed dividend rate is available at today’s update. Investors should rely on the current price of R33.99, the P/E ratio of 3.42, and the market cap of 1.38bn for context.

Q5: How can I track my SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SZK through your online trading account and monitor the JSE quote page for price updates. Today’s price is R33.99, and the dividend yield is –, so dividend tracking is limited by the available live data at this time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price of R33.99, a P/E ratio of 3.42, and a market capitalization of 1.38bn. With trading volume not provided, liquidity signals are unclear, which can affect near-term price discovery.

Q7: Is SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live numbers, the SHARES may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 3.42 and the price today is R33.99. That said, the absence of a dividend yield and missing volume data makes confirmation harder.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R33.99, so a buy decision depends on your strategy. The P/E ratio of 3.42 looks modest, but the dividend yield is not stated and trading volume is unavailable, limiting stronger conviction.

Q9: How much does one SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One share costs R33.99 today. That price is unchanged from the previous close, with a market cap of 1.38bn and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The live data does not show a dividend yield or trading volume figure.

Q10: How to sell SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell, log into your JSE trading account, enter SZK, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. Today’s quoted level is R33.99, with recent price change at 0 and no trading volume figure provided.

How to Buy SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R33.99 or SELL if they weaken BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On SAB Zenzele Shares
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