SA Corp released its integrated annual report, ESG report, audited financial statements, and notice of AGM, all available on its website. The AGM will be held on 4 June 2026 at 10h00 in Sandton. Key dates include the record date for AGM notice on 17 April 2026, last day to trade to attend and vote on 26 May 2026, and the record date for voting on 29 May 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies by 2 June 2026.

The annual general meeting ('AGM') of SA Corporate held on 4 June 2026 saw all resolutions approved by shareholders, with over 83% voting in favour. Key resolutions included the re-election of GJ Heron and JA Finn as independent non-executive directors, and the appointment of N Ford-Hoon and SS Mafoyane to the Audit and Risk Committee. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Forvis Mazars as external auditor, and authorised the directors to issue shares, buy back shares, and provide financial assistance to related parties. Additionally, GJ Heron was appointed as chairman of the Nomination Committee, which remains composed of independent non-executive directors.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

SA Corp posted a pre-close investor presentation for the six months ending 30 June 2026 on its website. The presentation provides shareholders with an update on the company's performance and outlook. It is available at https://sacorporatefund.co.za/investor-relations/results-center/other-publications.

Donnovan Pydigadu has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee, with effect from 1 August 2026.

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. price forecast points to a stable income-led setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph data keeping the bias constructive after today’s price today in rands at R3.49. For a buy or sell decision, preference shares, payout dynamics, and the current for sale market context help frame the cost of entry. Traders checking how to buy can use the share code SAC on the JSE, review data online, and place trade orders through a trading account on a trusted trading platform, while the broader growth prediction remains measured rather than aggressive.

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. (SAC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price R3.49 Market Capitalization 9.58bn P/E Ratio 14.18 Dividend Yield 7.67% Trading Volume (Live Data) 5 134 Recent Price Change 0.87 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:44:53

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R3.49, reflecting a 0.87 move from the previous close. Market Cap 9.58bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 14.18, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 7.67, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live trading move and volume.

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral short-term outlook: the share’s 7.67% dividend yield and 5 134 trading volume suggest continued income interest, while the 14.18 P/E points to a valuation that is not stretched. A 0.87 recent price change keeps momentum in focus, but follow-through will depend on JSE sentiment and REIT-sector positioning.

FAQ on SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares represent ownership in SAC, a JSE-listed real estate company in the REIT sector. The live price is R3.49, with a market cap of 9.58bn and a dividend yield of 7.67%, which helps explain investor interest.

Q2: How can I buy SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SAC shares through a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R3.49, so investors can purchase at that level if they want exposure to a 9.58bn market-cap REIT.

Q3: What affects the price of SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: SAC share price movement is influenced by REIT sector demand, dividend expectations, and trading volume. Today, the price is R3.49, the P/E ratio is 14.18, and live volume of 5 134 shows active but modest participation.

Q4: Does SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 7.67%, which signals ongoing income potential for shareholders. With the share price at R3.49 and a 9.58bn market cap, the dividend profile remains a key reason investors watch SAC closely.

Q5: How can I track my SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SAC by monitoring the JSE ticker, current price of R3.49, and trading volume of 5 134 through your broker’s platform. Dividend updates can be followed alongside the 7.67% yield and market-cap data of 9.58bn.

Q6: What factors are affecting the SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. share price?

Answer: The latest factors are the 0.87 recent price change, the 14.18 P/E ratio, and the 7.67 dividend yield. With a current price of R3.49 and volume at 5 134, investor sentiment around SAC remains active.

Q7: Is SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: SAC may appeal to income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 7.67% and the P/E is 14.18. At R3.49 per share, the valuation looks measured, but purchase decisions should reflect JSE conditions and your own risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want income or price movement. SAC trades at R3.49, has a 7.67% dividend yield, and shows 5 134 live volume, which supports liquidity, but the recent 0.87 move still warrants caution.

Q9: How much does one SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One SAC share costs R3.49 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 9.58bn, a P/E ratio of 14.18, and a dividend yield of 7.67%, all useful for assessing purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SAC shares, place a sell trade through your JSE broker or online trading account. Use the live price of R3.49, check the 5 134 trading volume, and compare execution cost against the current dividend outlook.

How to Buy SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for SAC.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your buy order and monitor the price per share.

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R3.49 and consider reducing exposure if they fall BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.