Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard
RMB Holdings Ltd. JSE: RMH
R0.58 ▲ 0.03 (5.45%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
0.55
Prev close
0.58
Day range
0.53 - 0.58
Volume
23 480
52-wk range
0.49 – 0.58
Market cap
789.24m
P/E Ratio
-38.67
EPS (ZARc)
- 1.50
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
18
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap789.24m
EPS- 1.50
P/E ratio-38.67
Div. yield–%
DPS 18
Issued shares1.36bn
52-week range
R 0.49 R 0.58
R0.58
Price overview
Open0.55
Previous close0.58
Day range0.53 - 0.58
Volume23 480
52-week range0.49 – 0.58
Change▲ 0.03 (5.45%)
P/E ratio-38.67
EPS- 1.50
Dividend 18
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Total Income 16 21
Attributable Income 16 20
Market Cap (ZARm) 568.10 521.20
EPS (ZARc) 1.30 1.50
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) -0.20 -0.10
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

People Also Watch

Valterra Platinum Ltd.
1,477.28
VAL +5.98%
Sasol Ltd.
190.66
SOL +5.34%
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
237.32
IMP +3.52%
Investec plc
144.23
INP +2.89%

RMB Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: RMB Holdings Ltd. sits in a narrow trading band today in the jse, with charts and graph readings pointing to a flat short-term setup rather than a decisive breakout. The price today in rands is R0.55, and the current data profile keeps the price forecast cautious, with growth expectations still tied to capital allocation rather than momentum alone. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share remains for sale at a modest cost, while the dividend and any preference shares payout context should be checked carefully against the latest trading data. If you are exploring how to buy RMH online, a funded trading account and clear execution plan matter more than chasing the share on trading noise alone. The share code is RMH, and the live data and prediction signals lean toward patience until the graph confirms a cleaner trend.

RMB Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerRMB Holdings Ltd. (RMH)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancial Services / Diversified Financials
Current Price0.55
Market Capitalization748.42m
P/E Ratio-36.67
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)2 000
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-28 09:17:07

RMB Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price0.55, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap748.42m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio-36.67, suggesting potential distortion from negative earnings
Dividend Yield–, limiting income visibility for holders
VolatilityLow, based on the unchanged recent price move and thin 2 000 volume

RMB Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted at this stage. With the price unchanged at 0.55 and volume at 2 000, short-term direction looks constrained. The negative P/E suggests earnings pressure, so any breakout will likely need stronger participation, better market sentiment, or a visible shift in fundamentals.

FAQ on RMB Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are RMB Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: RMB Holdings Ltd. shares are equity instruments listed on the JSE under RMH. At 0.55 per share, the company shows a market capitalisation of 748.42m and a negative P/E of -36.67, which suggests the market is pricing in limited current earnings support.

Q2: How can I buy RMB Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To purchase RMH shares, you need a JSE-enabled trading account with access to the ticker RMH. The current price per share is 0.55, so order placement should reflect that level, while liquidity remains modest at 2 000 shares traded in the latest data.

Q3: What affects the price of RMB Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The RMH price is influenced by the current quote of 0.55, its small 748.42m market cap, the negative P/E of -36.67, and low 2 000 trading volume. With no dividend yield shown, valuation support appears more sensitive to sentiment than income.

Q4: Does RMB Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no quoted dividend yield available today. That means income-focused investors should rely on the current market data, not assume a regular payout, when assessing RMH at 0.55 per share.

Q5: How can I track my RMB Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track RMH through your trading account, monitor the JSE ticker RMH, and compare the live price of 0.55 with your entry level. Because the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is limited and price monitoring becomes the main portfolio check.

Q6: What factors are affecting the RMB Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the unchanged price at 0.55, thin trading volume of 2 000, and the negative P/E of -36.67. The 748.42m market cap suggests a small-cap profile, which can amplify even modest order flow.

Q7: Is RMB Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, RMH is not showing a strong buy signal today. The share trades at 0.55 with no reported dividend yield, a negative P/E of -36.67, and low volume. That combination points to caution rather than aggressive purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy RMB Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not provide a clear momentum case for an immediate buy. RMH is unchanged at 0.55, volume is only 2 000, and the P/E is -36.67. Investors may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation before entering.

Q9: How much does one RMB Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One RMB Holdings Ltd. share costs 0.55 in today’s market data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it sits alongside a 748.42m market cap, a -36.67 P/E, and no quoted dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell RMB Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell RMH shares, log in to your trading account and place a sell order for the ticker RMH at or near the live price of 0.55. With volume at 2 000, execution may be sensitive to order size and liquidity.

How to Buy RMB Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

RMB Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given RMB Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 0.55 and show better volume confirmation. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On RMB Holdings Shares
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer