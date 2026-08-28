RH Bophelo Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: RH Bophelo Ltd. shares on the jse look stable at a price today in rands of R1.60, with charts and the historical graph pointing to muted near-term movement rather than a sharp swing. The latest data supports a cautious price forecast and prediction: growth appears limited for now, so a buy or sell decision should hinge on valuation, cost discipline, and whether the for sale opportunity fits your trading plans. The dividend profile is not currently offering a payout, and preference shares are not the main focus here, so investors asking how to buy should use an online trading account, check the share code RHB, and confirm live data before placing any trade or purchase.

RH Bophelo Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker RH Bophelo Ltd. (RHB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Healthcare Services Current Price R1.60 Market Capitalization R103.51m P/E Ratio 5.57 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

RH Bophelo Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.60, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap R103.51m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 5.57, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low volatility based on the unchanged recent price

RH Bophelo Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The unchanged price and modest market cap suggest a neutral-to-cautious setup. With no live volume provided and no dividend yield on offer, near-term direction is likely to depend on liquidity, sector sentiment, and whether buyers step in around the R1.60 price per share.

FAQ on RH Bophelo Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are RH Bophelo Ltd. shares?

Answer: RH Bophelo Ltd. shares are equity interests in RH Bophelo Ltd. on the JSE under ticker RHB. The latest price per share is R1.60, with a market capitalization of R103.51m and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

Q2: How can I buy RH Bophelo Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy RH Bophelo Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading platform using the share code RHB. The live price today is R1.60 per share, so your trade or purchase will depend on the cost, account setup, and available trading access.

Q3: What affects the price of RH Bophelo Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of RH Bophelo Ltd. shares is influenced by the current R1.60 level, the unchanged recent price change of 0, the small market cap of R103.51m, and the P/E ratio of 5.57. Trading volume also matters, but live volume wasn’t provided.

Q4: Does RH Bophelo Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data, RH Bophelo Ltd. shows a dividend yield of –, which means no dividend yield is currently listed. Investors focused on income should note that the present data does not show an active payout at the R1.60 price per share.

Q5: How can I track my RH Bophelo Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track RH Bophelo Ltd. shares by monitoring the JSE ticker RHB, current price of R1.60, and the P/E ratio of 5.57 on your trading dashboard. Since the dividend yield is –, there is no listed dividend payout to follow in the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the RH Bophelo Ltd. share price?

Answer: The RH Bophelo Ltd. share price is being shaped by the flat recent change of 0, the R1.60 price per share, the R103.51m market cap, and the absence of a dividend yield. Without live trading volume, price discovery may remain limited today.

Q7: Is RH Bophelo Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: RH Bophelo Ltd. may appeal to value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 5.57 and the price today is R1.60. However, the small R103.51m market cap and missing dividend yield mean buyers should weigh the trade carefully before purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy RH Bophelo Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, a buy decision looks cautious rather than aggressive. The share is unchanged at R1.60, the market cap is R103.51m, and the dividend yield is –. Investors may prefer to wait for clearer trading momentum.

Q9: How much does one RH Bophelo Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One RH Bophelo Ltd. share costs R1.60 according to the latest live data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with a recent price change of 0 and a P/E ratio of 5.57 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell RH Bophelo Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell RH Bophelo Ltd. shares, use your trading account on a JSE platform and place a sell order for RHB. With the share at R1.60 and no dividend yield listed, sellers should also consider current liquidity and live market cost.

How to Buy RH Bophelo Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

RH Bophelo Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given RH Bophelo Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.60 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.