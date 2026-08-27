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Rex Trueform Group Ltd. JSE: RTN
R13.50 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-27 17:05:00
Open
0
Prev close
13.50
Day range
0 - 0
Volume
52-wk range
13.50 – 13.50
Market cap
292.71m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
2.00%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap292.71m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield2.00%
DPSn/a
Issued shares21.68m
52-week range
R 13.50 R 13.50
R13.50
Price overview
Open0
Previous close13.50
Day range0 - 0
Volume
52-week range13.50 – 13.50
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield2.00%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24R
Turnover 478.10 458.10
Attributable Income -3.20 21.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 241.70 246
EPS (ZARc) -14.60 97.20
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1.70 96.40
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares sit near a narrow range on the JSE, so the price forecast leans cautious rather than aggressive, with charts and the latest graph pointing to a muted price today in rands at R13.5. The current data suggests investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially where dividend income, payout expectations, and preference shares are part of the mix. For those researching how to buy, the share code RTN can be checked online, and a trading account makes the trading process straightforward for a prospective purchase or for sale decision. With the available data, the outlook supports measured cost control, close monitoring of growth signals, and a restrained prediction rather than a bold move.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerRex Trueform Group Ltd. (RTN)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Retail
Current PriceR13.50
Market CapitalizationR292.71m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield2.00%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not supplied
Recent Price Change0

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR13.50, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR292.71m, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting fair valuation based on incomplete earnings visibility
Dividend Yield2.00%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the unchanged recent price move

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term if RTN can hold above R13.50, with limited momentum evidence from the unchanged move and absent volume detail. A weaker tone would likely emerge only if sellers push the share below that level on improved turnover.

FAQ on Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed equities in RTN. Based on the live data, they trade at R13.50 per share, with a market cap of R292.71m and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Q2: How can I buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy RTN through a JSE-approved trading platform using a verified trading account. The live price per share is R13.50, so investors can place purchase orders around that level, subject to availability and their chosen broker setup.

Q3: What affects the price of Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The RTN price is influenced by market demand, sector conditions, and company-specific trading interest. With the share unchanged at R13.50 and no P/E ratio supplied, price action currently looks steady rather than strongly directional.

Q4: Does Rex Trueform Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.00%, which indicates that RTN distributes income to shareholders. At a price of R13.50 per share, that yield may matter to income-focused investors.

Q5: How can I track my Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track RTN through your trading account, where the share code, price per share, and dividend details are usually recorded. The live data shows R13.50, a 2.00% yield, and zero recent price change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Rex Trueform Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The live share price is R13.50, with no recent change and no traded volume supplied. That suggests limited immediate pressure, while the R292.71m market cap and 2.00% dividend yield shape how the market values RTN.

Q7: Is Rex Trueform Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: RTN may appeal to investors who prefer a small-cap JSE share with a dividend yield of 2.00% and a steady R13.50 price per share. The missing P/E ratio makes valuation less complete, so a cautious approach is sensible.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, RTN is neither surging nor falling, staying at R13.50 per share with zero change. That makes a buy decision more dependent on dividend preference and portfolio fit than momentum.

Q9: How much does one Rex Trueform Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One RTN share costs R13.50 today. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and it sits alongside a 2.00% dividend yield and a market cap of R292.71m.

Q10: How to sell Rex Trueform Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell RTN, use your broker’s trading platform and place a for sale order at your chosen price per share. The current live level is R13.50, so any sale decision should reflect that flat recent price action.

How to Buy Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your account.

Place a purchase order for RTN shares.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Rex Trueform Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R13.50. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Rex Trueform Shares
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