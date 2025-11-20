In respect of the interim financial results for the six-month period ended 31 March 2026 ('current reporting period'), ('Interim Results'), the Company expects to report earnings as set out below: Earnings guidance from continuing operations • EPS of between 179 cents and 191 cents, being a decrease of between 26% and 21% when compared to EPS of 243 cents reported for the prior corresponding period. • HEPS of between 179 cents and 191 cents, being a decrease of between 25% and 20% when compared to HEPS of 238 cents reported for the prior corresponding period. Reunert's Interim Results are expected to be released on SENS on or about Friday, 22 May 2026.

Revenue for the interim period rose to R6.3 billion (R6.2 billion) and operating profit lowered to R453 million (R585 million). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders from continuing operations dipped to R290 million (R382 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to 185 cents per share (238 cents per share). Dividend A gross interim cash dividend No. 200 of 90.0 cents per ordinary share (March 2025: 90.0 cents per ordinary share) has been declared by the Board for the six months ended 31 March 2026. The dividend has been declared from retained earnings. Changes to the board The board advised of the following changes to board committees: - Anthonie de Beer, the chief executive officer and an executive director of Reunert, will be appointed as a member of the Risk Committee and the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee, with immediate effect; and - Alan Dickson, who will be stepping down as an executive director of Reunert with effect from 31 May 2026, will relinquish his membership of the Risk Committee on the appointment of Anthonie de Beer. Anthonie de Beer's appointment to the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee will be presented to Reunert shareholders for approval at the next annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company. - Tasneem Abdool-Samad, an independent non-executive director, will retire from the board at Reunert's next AGM scheduled for 23 February 2027. Group prospects The dynamic global geopolitical environment will continue to impact the Group's operations. The Group continues to rely on the quality and strength of its experienced management teams and employees to navigate challenges, as they have successfully done previously. The Electrical Engineering Segment is expected to improve upon the financial performance achieved in the first half of the year. This outlook is supported by a robust order book across both the circuit breaker and Zambian power cable businesses. Overall infrastructure spending will remain under pressure for the remainder of the financial year. It is anticipated, however, that the Transmission Development Plan is expected to gain momentum during the 2027 calendar year. The ICT Segment is expected to grow, driven by a refreshed go-to-market strategy in iqbusiness and improved cost efficiencies resulting from strategic restructuring implemented in the second half of 2025. The Defence Cluster within the Applied Electronics Segment is expected to sustain its positive volume growth trajectory, underpinned by a strong order book and continued demand in a buoyant global defence market. However, the current strength of the Rand is expected to weigh on financial performance growth in H2 FY: 2026, particularly as a significant portion of the Defence Cluster's revenue is denominated in hard currency. The Group is undertaking a strategic refresh to position the business for the growth opportunities ahead. This will focus on sharper execution, disciplined cash management and prioritising the areas of the business with the strongest potential to create value.

Dr Elizabeth (Liesbeth) Botha has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Board, as well as a member of the Risk Committee and the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee with effect from 1 July 2026.

Reunert Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Reunert Ltd. shares are trading with a balanced setup as the price forecast points to steady near-term interest, while the dividend and payout profile continue to support income-focused demand. The charts and historical graph suggest firm growth rather than a sharp breakout, leaving the buy or sell debate centered on valuation discipline. With the price today in rands at R56.83, the share code RLO remains for sale on the JSE, and investors can compare the cost against preference shares, current data, and online trading options before deciding how to buy through a trading account. The prediction is constructive but not aggressive, so the next move will likely depend on trading momentum and whether buyers defend the current price level.

Reunert Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Reunert Ltd. (RLO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Electrical Equipment Current Price 56.83 Market Capitalization 10.27bn P/E Ratio 9.44 Dividend Yield 6.81 Trading Volume (Live Data) 10 134 Recent Price Change 1.03 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:12:24

Reunert Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R56.83, up 1.03 from the previous close Market Cap 10.27bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 9.44, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 6.81, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on today’s price change and volume

Reunert Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup is mildly bullish as long as the shares hold above the current price zone and volume remains supportive. A P/E of 9.44 and a 6.81 dividend yield suggest the market is still pricing in measured expectations rather than aggressive growth. If the buying interest continues, the price may test higher levels, but confirmation from stronger turnover would matter.

FAQ on Reunert Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Reunert Ltd. shares?

Answer: Reunert Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units in a JSE-listed company trading under RLO. Today, they trade at R56.83 per share, with a market value of 10.27bn and a dividend yield of 6.81, giving investors exposure to the group’s Technology / Electrical Equipment segment.

Q2: How can I buy Reunert Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Reunert Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account by using the RLO share code. At today’s price of R56.83, the order cost depends on your purchase size. The live volume of 10 134 suggests the stock is actively tradable.

Q3: What affects the price of Reunert Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is shaped by trading demand, earnings expectations, dividend appeal, and market sentiment around the Technology / Electrical Equipment sector. With a current price of R56.83, a P/E of 9.44, and volume of 10 134, momentum is still relevant today.

Q4: Does Reunert Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.81, which means income remains a meaningful part of the Reunert Ltd. share story. At R56.83 per share, the payout profile may appeal to investors seeking a regular dividend alongside potential price movements on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Reunert Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Reunert Ltd. shares through your online trading account and monitor the RLO price today at R56.83, plus dividend updates tied to the 6.81 yield. Keep an eye on JSE activity, today’s volume of 10 134, and any changes in the share price trend.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Reunert Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being influenced by the current price of R56.83, the 1.03 recent change, and trading volume of 10 134. The market cap of 10.27bn and P/E of 9.44 also matter, especially when investors weigh growth against dividend income.

Q7: Is Reunert Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data suggests it may suit investors who want a reasonably valued JSE share with income features. At R56.83, a P/E of 9.44 and a dividend yield of 6.81 look supportive, but the decision to buy should reflect your own cost tolerance and trade horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Reunert Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data leans neutral to positive, because the share trades at R56.83 with a moderate 1.03 move and 10 134 in volume. That said, whether to buy today depends on your trading account strategy, income goals, and how you view the current dividend yield.

Q9: How much does one Reunert Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Reunert Ltd. share costs R56.83 today on the JSE. Based on the live data, the price per share is supported by a market cap of 10.27bn and a P/E ratio of 9.44, while the dividend yield remains listed at 6.81.

Q10: How to sell Reunert Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Reunert Ltd. shares, log in to your online trading account, locate RLO, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With today’s volume at 10 134 and the share trading at R56.83, execution should depend on your liquidity target and cost discipline.

How to Buy Reunert Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate RLO.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Place your purchase order and trade the company shares you want.

Reunert Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Reunert Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R56.83 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, home market demand, and sector conditions to refine your strategy.