Reunert Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Reunert Ltd. shares are trading with a balanced setup as the price forecast points to steady near-term interest, while the dividend and payout profile continue to support income-focused demand. The charts and historical graph suggest firm growth rather than a sharp breakout, leaving the buy or sell debate centered on valuation discipline. With the price today in rands at R56.83, the share code RLO remains for sale on the JSE, and investors can compare the cost against preference shares, current data, and online trading options before deciding how to buy through a trading account. The prediction is constructive but not aggressive, so the next move will likely depend on trading momentum and whether buyers defend the current price level.
Reunert Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Reunert Ltd. (RLO)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Technology / Electrical Equipment
|Current Price
|56.83
|Market Capitalization
|10.27bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.44
|Dividend Yield
|6.81
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|10 134
|Recent Price Change
|1.03
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-28 10:12:24
Reunert Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R56.83, up 1.03 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|10.27bn, indicating large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|9.44, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|6.81, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on today’s price change and volume
Reunert Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The short-term setup is mildly bullish as long as the shares hold above the current price zone and volume remains supportive. A P/E of 9.44 and a 6.81 dividend yield suggest the market is still pricing in measured expectations rather than aggressive growth. If the buying interest continues, the price may test higher levels, but confirmation from stronger turnover would matter.
FAQ on Reunert Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Reunert Ltd. shares?
Answer: Reunert Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units in a JSE-listed company trading under RLO. Today, they trade at R56.83 per share, with a market value of 10.27bn and a dividend yield of 6.81, giving investors exposure to the group’s Technology / Electrical Equipment segment.
Q2: How can I buy Reunert Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Reunert Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account by using the RLO share code. At today’s price of R56.83, the order cost depends on your purchase size. The live volume of 10 134 suggests the stock is actively tradable.
Q3: What affects the price of Reunert Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price per share is shaped by trading demand, earnings expectations, dividend appeal, and market sentiment around the Technology / Electrical Equipment sector. With a current price of R56.83, a P/E of 9.44, and volume of 10 134, momentum is still relevant today.
Q4: Does Reunert Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.81, which means income remains a meaningful part of the Reunert Ltd. share story. At R56.83 per share, the payout profile may appeal to investors seeking a regular dividend alongside potential price movements on the JSE.
Q5: How can I track my Reunert Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your Reunert Ltd. shares through your online trading account and monitor the RLO price today at R56.83, plus dividend updates tied to the 6.81 yield. Keep an eye on JSE activity, today’s volume of 10 134, and any changes in the share price trend.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Reunert Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being influenced by the current price of R56.83, the 1.03 recent change, and trading volume of 10 134. The market cap of 10.27bn and P/E of 9.44 also matter, especially when investors weigh growth against dividend income.
Q7: Is Reunert Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The data suggests it may suit investors who want a reasonably valued JSE share with income features. At R56.83, a P/E of 9.44 and a dividend yield of 6.81 look supportive, but the decision to buy should reflect your own cost tolerance and trade horizon.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Reunert Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data leans neutral to positive, because the share trades at R56.83 with a moderate 1.03 move and 10 134 in volume. That said, whether to buy today depends on your trading account strategy, income goals, and how you view the current dividend yield.
Q9: How much does one Reunert Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Reunert Ltd. share costs R56.83 today on the JSE. Based on the live data, the price per share is supported by a market cap of 10.27bn and a P/E ratio of 9.44, while the dividend yield remains listed at 6.81.
Q10: How to sell Reunert Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Reunert Ltd. shares, log in to your online trading account, locate RLO, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With today’s volume at 10 134 and the share trading at R56.83, execution should depend on your liquidity target and cost discipline.
How to Buy Reunert Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify your account using email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and locate RLO.
Deposit fiat into your account.
Place your purchase order and trade the company shares you want.
Reunert Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Reunert Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R56.83 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, home market demand, and sector conditions to refine your strategy.