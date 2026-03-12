At the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 25 June 2026 (in terms of the notice dispatched on 30 April 2026) all the resolutions tabled thereat were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

Resilient REIT Ltd. provided a pre-close update in anticipation of the release of its results for the six months ending June 2026.

Total revenue for the period increased to R2 billion (R1.9 billion) while profit before net finance costs rose to R1.5 billion (R1.2 billion). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company went up to R931 million (R592 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share escalated to 281.78 cents per share (226.23 cents per share). Payment of interim dividend The Board has approved and notice is hereby given of an interim dividend of 274.38000 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026 payable on Monday, 7 September 2026. Company outlook The Board expects the South African property portfolio to continue to deliver a solid performance in FY2026 while asset management activities continue to ensure that the portfolio remains relevant for both tenants and customers. The Group's energy strategy continues to shield earnings from rising administered costs, particularly arising from transforming electricity tariff structures. Lighthouse has guided that its euro distribution per share is expected to increase by 8,7% for FY2026. Resilient will benefit from favourable forward exchange rates during 2H2026 that will enhance offshore distributable earnings. The Interim Period benefitted from lower base rates in South Africa compared to the comparable prior period. This is not expected to reoccur in 2H2026. Notwithstanding, Resilient reaffirms the guidance provided in March 2026, being that distribution is expected to increase by at least 9% or a distribution of at least 534.56 cents per share for FY2026 (FY2025: 490.42 cents per share).

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Barry Stuhler will retire as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2026.

Resilient REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Resilient REIT Ltd. shares are drawing steady attention today as charts and the latest graph suggest resilient momentum, while the price forecast and prediction lean supportive on current data. With the price today in rands at R79, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can assess the dividend, payout profile, and preference shares context against the cost of entry. For anyone looking at how to buy RES for sale on the JSE, the share code, live data, and online trading access through a trading account make the process straightforward for active trading and longer-term growth.

Resilient REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Resilient REIT Ltd. (RES) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price R79.00 Market Capitalization R28.42bn P/E Ratio 14.71 Dividend Yield 6.67% Trading Volume (Live Data) 65 800 Recent Price Change +1.5 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:13:29

Resilient REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R79.00, up 1.5 from the previous close Market Cap R28.42bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 14.71, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.67%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with active trading volume of 65 800

Resilient REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term tone is constructive rather than aggressive. The recent price gain, solid dividend yield, and reasonable P/E ratio point to stable investor demand, especially if volume remains above average. A break above recent resistance could support further upside, while softer REIT sentiment or weaker risk appetite may cap gains. For traders, the most useful signals are price action around R79, volume confirmation, and whether income buyers continue supporting the share. For investors, the dividend profile remains the main anchor, with valuation looking broadly balanced rather than stretched.

FAQ on Resilient REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Resilient REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: Resilient REIT Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under RES. They trade at R79.00 today, reflect a R28.42bn market cap, and sit in the Real Estate / REIT sector with a 14.71 P/E and 6.67% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Resilient REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy RES shares, open a JSE-eligible trading account with a regulated broker, fund it, and place a purchase order at the current price per share or your chosen limit. The live data shows R79.00, with volume at 65 800 and active trading interest.

Q3: What affects the price of Resilient REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is shaped by JSE demand, trading volume, dividend expectations, and valuation metrics like the 14.71 P/E. RES is currently at R79.00, up 1.5 from the previous close, which suggests sentiment and income demand are both relevant.

Q4: Does Resilient REIT Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.67%, which signals that RES is structured for income generation. At R79.00 per share and a market cap of R28.42bn, the dividend remains a key feature for investors assessing the stock.

Q5: How can I track my Resilient REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track RES through your trading account, the JSE market feed, and broker statements. Use the current price of R79.00, trading volume of 65 800, and dividend yield of 6.67% to monitor action, while checking corporate updates for payout information.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Resilient REIT Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R79.00 price level, the +1.5 recent move, the 65 800 volume reading, and the 14.71 P/E ratio. In the Real Estate / REIT sector, income expectations and market sentiment can both influence RES share pricing.

Q7: Is Resilient REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, RES looks reasonably priced rather than expensive, with a 14.71 P/E and 6.67% dividend yield. The current R79.00 price and R28.42bn market cap suggest a large, established JSE share that may suit income-focused buyers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Resilient REIT Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious buy consideration rather than an aggressive chase. RES is trading at R79.00 with recent positive momentum of 1.5 and solid volume of 65 800, but investors should still compare the price per share with their risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Resilient REIT Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One RES share costs R79.00 based on the latest live data. That price per share sits alongside a R28.42bn market cap, a 14.71 P/E, and a 6.67% dividend yield, giving investors a clear valuation snapshot today.

Q10: How to sell Resilient REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell RES shares, log in to your trading account, select the share code RES, and place a sell order on the JSE. With the price today at R79.00 and volume at 65 800, sellers have a live market reference for trade execution.

How to Buy Resilient REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for stronger account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit cash into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for RES shares.

Monitor the position, dividend updates, and price action.

Resilient REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Resilient REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R79.00 and the recent volume trend holds. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.