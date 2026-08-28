Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Raubex Group Ltd. price today in rands is R42 per share, and the live data, charts, and graph suggest a constructive setup rather than a stretched move. The current price forecast leans cautiously positive on recent growth, while the dividend profile keeps income investors interested. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions on the jse, the shares on sale at this level look balanced versus the payout, especially when comparing the cost of entry, preference shares treatment, and the practical how to buy process through an online trading account. The share code, trading activity, and broader data all support a measured view rather than a bold prediction, with the price forecast still dependent on follow-through in trading and market appetite.

Raubex Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Raubex Group Ltd. (RBX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Construction / Infrastructure Current Price 42 Market Capitalization 7.45bn P/E Ratio 6.71 Dividend Yield 4.93 Trading Volume (Live Data) 23 040 Recent Price Change 2.46 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:08:32

Raubex Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R42, up 2.46 from the previous close Market Capitalization 7.45bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 6.71, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.93, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active volume of 23 040

Raubex Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term bias: the share’s low P/E, steady dividend yield, and positive recent price change point to continued support if volume stays firm. Construction and infrastructure sentiment on the JSE, along with South African spending conditions, remain the main near-term drivers. A failure to hold recent gains would weaken that setup quickly.

FAQ on Raubex Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Raubex Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Raubex Group Ltd. shares are equity stakes in a JSE-listed construction and infrastructure company. The live price is R42, with a market capitalisation of 7.45bn and a P/E ratio of 6.71, which helps frame the company’s valuation and investor base.

Q2: How can I buy Raubex Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Raubex Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the RBX share code. The live price is R42, so investors can place a purchase order, monitor the price per share, and manage execution based on current trading conditions.

Q3: What affects the price of Raubex Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Raubex Group Ltd. shares is influenced by market appetite, construction-sector sentiment, trading volume of 23 040, and valuation signals such as the P/E ratio of 6.71. Today’s price change of 2.46 also shows how quickly the share can move.

Q4: Does Raubex Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Raubex Group Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 4.93, which indicates an income component for shareholders. With the current price at R42 and a market capitalisation of 7.45bn, the dividend profile adds support for investors focused on yield.

Q5: How can I track my Raubex Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Raubex Group Ltd. shares by following RBX on the JSE, watching the current price of R42, and checking trading volume at 23 040. Dividend monitoring is easier when you record the 4.93 dividend yield and compare it with your purchase price per share.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Raubex Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Raubex Group Ltd. share price is being shaped by its current price of R42, the recent move of 2.46, and a relatively modest P/E ratio of 6.71. Market cap of 7.45bn and live volume of 23 040 also help define sentiment.

Q7: Is Raubex Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Raubex Group Ltd. may appeal to value and income investors because the share trades at R42, has a P/E of 6.71, and offers a dividend yield of 4.93. The final buy decision depends on risk tolerance and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Raubex Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today can make sense for investors seeking exposure to a JSE construction stock at R42 with a dividend yield of 4.93. The recent change of 2.46 suggests momentum, but the 23 040 trading volume should be watched for confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Raubex Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Raubex Group Ltd. share costs R42 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalisation of 7.45bn and a P/E ratio of 6.71, giving investors a straightforward reference point for purchase and portfolio comparison.

Q10: How to sell Raubex Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Raubex Group Ltd. shares, log into your JSE trading account, locate RBX, and place a sell order near the live price of R42. The 23 040 volume and recent move of 2.46 can help guide execution timing.

How to Buy Raubex Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE-enabled platform.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account protection.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and search for RBX.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order at the preferred price per share.

Monitor the trade and dividend updates after execution.

Raubex Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Raubex Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.