Randgold submitted a sworn affidavit to the B-BBEE commission confirming that it qualifies as a B-BBEE small enterprise under section 13G(2) of the B-BBEE Act. This declaration affirms the company's compliance with B-BBEE requirements. The affidavit is publicly accessible on RGE's website.

Randgold distributed its notice of annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 13 May 2026, which will be held entirely via electronic communication. Shareholders as of the record date, 20 March 2026, are entitled to receive the notice, which was dispatched on 27 March 2026 and is available on the company's website. The AGM will address standard business matters, with proxy forms due by 11:00 on 11 May 2026. The results will be announced on SENS on 14 May 2026.

Loss from operating activities improved to R14.9 million (2024: loss of R17.2 million). Loss for the year narrowed to R11.2 million (2024: loss of R12.1 million). Additionally, headline loss per share came to 15.60 cents per share (2024: headline loss of 16.88 cents per share). Dividends No dividends were declared during the year (2024: Rnil). Company outlook The outlook for 2026 is largely dependent on the progress and outcome of current legal matters. Expenditure on litigation is expected to be at a similar level as 2025. Until the claims in which the company is engaged have been finalised, this pattern of expenditure is likely to prevail.

The annual general meeting of the company was held electronically, with all resolutions passing by large majorities. Key approvals included re-elections of directors RJ Fehrsen and TS Dube, and re-appointments of committee members, all with over 99% support. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG Inc. as auditor with 99.29% votes in favour. Additionally, non-binding votes on the company's remuneration policy received over 99% approval, and a special resolution to approve non-executive directors' remuneration was supported by 99.58%. The total shares in issue were 74 585 065, with 2 999 893 treasury shares.

Allan Groll has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 21 July 2026.

Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares on the JSE remain a data-driven watchlist name, with charts and historical graph signals pointing to cautious growth rather than momentum outside the current range. The price today in rands is R4.1 per share, leaving the buy or sell decision tied closely to timing, cost discipline, and how investors assess the next price forecast and prediction. The dividend profile is not active in the current data, while preference shares, payout, and share code details matter more for income screens than for this ordinary equity. If you want to know how to buy for sale exposure online, a trading account on a regulated platform is the cleanest route for trading, and the available data suggests traders should keep an eye on liquidity, volume, and the live graph before acting.

Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. (RNG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 4.1 Market Capitalization 305.80m P/E Ratio -26.28 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 4.1, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 305.80m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -26.28, suggesting potential undervaluation is not supported by positive earnings Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income yield in the live data Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change of 0

Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup is neutral to mildly bearish on the available data. With the share price at 4.1 and recent change at 0, traders have no confirmed breakout signal. A sustained move in either direction would need stronger volume and a clearer re-rating in fundamentals.

Key drivers to monitor include liquidity on the JSE, any shift in investor sentiment toward small-cap shares, and whether the negative P/E of -26.28 persists or improves. With no dividend yield showing, valuation is likely to stay driven by price action, sentiment, and balance-sheet visibility.

FAQ on Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares?

Answer: Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares are ordinary equity listed on the JSE under RNG. They represent ownership in a small-cap company with a market cap of 305.80m and a current price of 4.1, based on the latest live data.

Q2: How can I buy Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy RNG shares through a JSE-enabled brokerage account. The live price is 4.1, so your order cost depends on your trade size and fees. Set up a trading account, verify it, fund it, and place a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly affected by market sentiment, liquidity, and company results. With a current price of 4.1, a P/E ratio of -26.28, and no live dividend yield shown, valuation and trading interest remain the main inputs.

Q4: Does Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current income yield is displayed. At a price of 4.1 and a market cap of 305.80m, income investors should not assume an active dividend without fresh confirmation.

Q5: How can I track my Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track RNG by monitoring the live price of 4.1, recent change of 0, and any dividend updates on your trading platform or JSE feed. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is currently limited to checking for new announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the flat recent price change of 0, the negative P/E of -26.28, and the small-cap market value of 305.80m. These data points suggest the price today is being driven more by sentiment than strong earnings momentum.

Q7: Is Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, RNG is a cautious buy only for investors comfortable with small-cap risk. The price is 4.1, the P/E is -26.28, and there is no visible dividend yield, so fundamentals remain mixed.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today's data does not show a strong momentum signal. With the price at 4.1, recent change at 0, and no dividend yield listed, a disciplined investor may wait for a clearer entry point or stronger trade confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One RNG share costs 4.1 in today's live data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, so the immediate cash outlay for a purchase depends on how many shares you trade and the brokerage costs.

Q10: How to sell Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell RNG, log in to your trading account, select the share code, and place a sell order at or near the live price of 4.1. Because recent change is 0, execution depends mainly on market liquidity and spread.

How to Buy Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.