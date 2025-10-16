The annual general meeting (AGM) will be conducted entirely by electronic communication at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

Shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 11:30am on Thursday, 23 July 2026, via electronic communication, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.

PSG has received an affirmation of its credit ratings from Global Credit Rating Company as of 28 July 2026. The long-term issuer rating remains at AA-(ZA) and the short-term rating at A1+(ZA), both with a Stable Outlook. GCR highlights PSG’s sustainable growth in assets under management (AUM) and strong performance that outpaces the market cycle. The ratings reflect confidence in PSG’s ongoing financial stability and growth prospects.

The board of PSG announced the sudden passing of Bridgitte Mathews, an independent non-executive director, on 12 August 2026.

At the 2026 PSG Financial Services annual general meeting (“AGM”), shareholders approved the proposed voluntary withdrawal of the Company’s ordinary shares from the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd. (“SEM”) (the “Withdrawal”). Pursuant to the above, the Listing Executive Committee of SEM, has on 20 August 2026, approved the Withdrawal. The Withdrawal will take effect after market close on 31 August 2026, after which the Company’s ordinary shares will cease to be listed or traded on the Official Market of the SEM, and it will no longer be possible for shareholders to transfer shares to the SEM register for trading on the SEM.

PSG Financial Services Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: PSG Financial Services Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and the historical graph continue to reflect steady growth rather than sharp momentum. With the price today in rands at R31.61, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can review the share code KST, current data, and any dividend payout against the cost of purchase, including preference shares for sale where relevant. The online trading view remains straightforward for anyone asking how to buy through a trading account, but the live setup still favors discipline over chasing short-term prediction noise.

PSG Financial Services Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:59 Share Name & Ticker PSG Financial Services Ltd. (KST) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Financial Services Current Price 31.61 Market Capitalization 39.32bn P/E Ratio 23.45 Dividend Yield 2.05 Trading Volume (Live Data) 70 996 Recent Price Change -0.16

PSG Financial Services Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 31.61, reflecting a -0.16 move from the previous close Market Cap 39.32bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 23.45, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.05, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active trading volume of 70 996

PSG Financial Services Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to slightly cautious. Price action around R31.61, paired with a modest -0.16 change and healthy volume, suggests traders are still testing conviction. A clean move above recent intraday resistance could improve sentiment, while weakness below current levels would point to fading demand.

For now, the most relevant drivers are the JSE financial sector tone, valuation sensitivity at a P/E of 23.45, and income support from the 2.05 dividend yield. That mix argues for data-led trading rather than aggressive forecasting.

FAQ on PSG Financial Services Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares?

Answer: PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed financial services business with ticker KST. They trade at R31.61 today, with a market capitalization of 39.32bn and active volume of 70 996, giving investors exposure to the financial sector.

Q2: How can I buy PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the KST ticker. At R31.61 per share, the purchase cost depends on the number of shares you select, your platform, and applicable trading fees.

Q3: What affects the price of PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by valuation, demand, trading volume, and sector sentiment. With KST at R31.61, a P/E ratio of 23.45, and recent volume of 70 996, investors are clearly reacting to financial-sector positioning.

Q4: Does PSG Financial Services Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.05, which indicates PSG Financial Services Ltd. does pay dividends. At the current price of R31.61, income investors can compare the yield against the share’s valuation and market volatility.

Q5: How can I track my PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track KST through your trading account by monitoring the JSE quote, price at R31.61, and dividend yield of 2.05. Live volume of 70 996 and the -0.16 daily move help confirm whether the market is actively repricing the shares.

Q6: What factors are affecting the PSG Financial Services Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by current valuation, trading activity, and sector demand. With a market cap of 39.32bn, a P/E of 23.45, and a price today of R31.61, the market is balancing growth expectations and income appeal.

Q7: Is PSG Financial Services Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The shares may suit investors looking for a large-cap financial name with a 2.05 dividend yield and established market presence. However, at R31.61 and a P/E of 23.45, the decision should reflect your return target and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, the case for a buy depends on whether you want income or stability. The price today is R31.61, recent volume is 70 996, and the -0.16 move suggests cautious sentiment rather than strong momentum.

Q9: How much does one PSG Financial Services Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R31.61 today on the JSE under ticker KST. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 39.32bn, so the stock remains firmly in large-cap territory with measurable liquidity.

Q10: How to sell PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PSG Financial Services Ltd. shares, use your trading account, select KST, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With current volume at 70 996 and price at R31.61, fills should depend on live market demand.

How to Buy PSG Financial Services Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares you want in your portfolio.

PSG Financial Services Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given PSG Financial Services Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R31.61 and BUY only on a confirmed break above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.